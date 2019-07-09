2019 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups: Batting orders set for 90th Midsummer Classic
This is how the teams will line up in Cleveland
The MLB All-Star Game is going down Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The starters for the contest were revealed in late June after fan voting, and the full AL and NL rosters have been known for more than a week. But, on Monday, we learned exactly how the starting lineups and batting orders will look for the 90th Midsummer Classic.
American League manager Alex Cora and National League manager Dave Roberts unveiled their starting lineups (which both feature a DH) at a press conference a day before Tuesday's game.
Here's how the teams will look to start the game:
National League
- Christian Yelich, LF, Brewers
- Javier Baez, SS, Cubs
- Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves
- Cody Bellinger, RF, Dodgers
- Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies
- Josh Bell, DH, Pirates
- Willson Contreras, C, Cubs
- Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks
- Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, Braves
SP: Hyun-jin Ryu, Dodgers
American League
- George Springer, RF, Astros
- DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Yankees
- Mike Trout, CF, Angels
- Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians
- J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox
- Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros
- Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees
- Michael Brantley, LF, Astros
- Jorge Polanco, SS, Twins
SP: Justin Verlander, Astros
Bell, the Pirates slugger in the midst of a breakout season, ends up getting the extra National League starting spot at DH after losing a close vote to Freeman at first base. He'll hit sixth in a National League order well stocked with power.
Verlander will be the first American League arm to face that lineup. Cora picked the Astros' righty as his starter, and Verlander will throw the first pitch of the game to Yelich. The reigning NL MVP will play on Tuesday night despite taking himself out of Monday night's Home Run Derby due to back issues. Santana will hit cleanup for the AL as the only hometown starter for the Indians. Cleveland will also be represented at the game by shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitchers Brad Hand and Shane Bieber.
The 2019 All-Star Game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
