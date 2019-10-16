2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times as Nationals reach World Series

There are three teams remaining in the postseason bracket

The 2019 MLB playoffs are in full swing with three teams remaining in the postseason bracket this October. The Astros have a 2-1 ALCS advantage following a win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. ALCS Game 4 in New York could get rained out due to inclement weather. Over in the NLCS, the Nationals strung together four consecutive Curly Ws to punch a ticket to the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below. 

mlb-playoff-bracket.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington

DATEWASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 4-0TVVENUE

Oct. 11

Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 12

Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 14

Game 3: Washington 8, St. Louis 1

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 15

Game 4: Washington 7, St. Louis 4 

TBS

Nationals Park

ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATEHOUSTON LEADS, 2-1TIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 12

Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0

8 p.m.

Fox

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 13

Game 2: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (F/11)

8 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 15

Game 3: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

4 p.m.

FS1 

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 16

Game 4: Houston at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.

FS1

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 17

Game 5: Houston at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.

FS1

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 19

Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*

8 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 20

Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*

7:30 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

World Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 22

Game 1: Washington at TBD

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 23

Game 2: Washington at TBD

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 25

Game 3: TBD at Washington

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 26

Game 4: TBD at Washington

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 27

Game 5: TBD at Washington*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 29

Game 6: Washington at TBD*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 30

Game 7: Washington at TBD*

TBA

Fox

TBA

* - if necessary

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers 

DATEWASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 4

Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 6

Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 7

Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 9

Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

TBS

Dodger Stadium

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

DATEST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 4

Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 6

Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 9

Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

TBS

SunTrust Park

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

DATEASTROS WIN SERIES, 3-2TIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 4

Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

2 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 5

Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

9 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 7

Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

1 p.m.

MLBN

Tropicana Field

Oct. 8

Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

7 p.m.

FS1

Tropicana Field

Oct. 10

Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

7 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATEN.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0TVVENUE

Oct. 4

Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

MLBN

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 5

Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

FS1

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

FS1

Target Field

Wild Card Games

DATEMATCHUPVENUE

Oct. 1

NL: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Nationals Park

Oct. 2

AL: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

Oakland Coliseum

