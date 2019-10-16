2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times as Nationals reach World Series
There are three teams remaining in the postseason bracket
The 2019 MLB playoffs are in full swing with three teams remaining in the postseason bracket this October. The Astros have a 2-1 ALCS advantage following a win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. ALCS Game 4 in New York could get rained out due to inclement weather. Over in the NLCS, the Nationals strung together four consecutive Curly Ws to punch a ticket to the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.
Here's the full playoff schedule:
NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 4-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 12
Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 14
Game 3: Washington 8, St. Louis 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 15
Game 4: Washington 7, St. Louis 4
TBS
Nationals Park
ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|HOUSTON LEADS, 2-1
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 13
Game 2: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (F/11)
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 15
Game 3: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
4 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 16
Game 4: Houston at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 17
Game 5: Houston at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 19
Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 20
Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Houston*
7:30 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
* - if necessary
World Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
Game 1: Washington at TBD
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 23
Game 2: Washington at TBD
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 25
Game 3: TBD at Washington
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 26
Game 4: TBD at Washington
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 27
Game 5: TBD at Washington*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 29
Game 6: Washington at TBD*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 30
Game 7: Washington at TBD*
TBA
Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
|DATE
|WASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 4
Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
TBS
Dodger Stadium
Oct. 6
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 7
Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 9
Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
TBS
Dodger Stadium
NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta
|DATE
|ST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 4
Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
TBS
SunTrust Park
Oct. 6
Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 9
Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1
TBS
SunTrust Park
ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
|DATE
|ASTROS WIN SERIES, 3-2
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
2 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 5
Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
9 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 7
Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
1 p.m.
MLBN
Tropicana Field
Oct. 8
Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Tropicana Field
Oct. 10
Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
7 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|N.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
FS1
Target Field
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|VENUE
Oct. 1
Nationals Park
Oct. 2
Oakland Coliseum
