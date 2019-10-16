2019 MLB playoffs bracket: Postseason schedule by round and start times as Nationals reach World Series

The 2019 MLB playoffs are in full swing with three teams remaining in the postseason bracket this October. The Astros have a 2-1 ALCS advantage following a win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. ALCS Game 4 in New York could get rained out due to inclement weather. Over in the NLCS, the Nationals strung together four consecutive Curly Ws to punch a ticket to the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The full schedule and bracket for the 2019 MLB postseason can be found below.

From here on out, games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS.

Here's the full playoff schedule:

NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington

ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATE HOUSTON LEADS, 2-1 TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 12 Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 13 Game 2: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (F/11) 8 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 15 Game 3: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0 4 p.m. FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 16 Game 4: Houston at N.Y. Yankees 8 p.m. FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 17 Game 5: Houston at N.Y. Yankees 8 p.m. FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 19 Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Houston* 8 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 20 Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Houston* 7:30 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

World Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 22 Game 1: Washington at TBD TBA Fox TBA Oct. 23 Game 2: Washington at TBD TBA Fox TBA Oct. 25 Game 3: TBD at Washington TBA Fox TBA Oct. 26 Game 4: TBD at Washington TBA Fox TBA Oct. 27 Game 5: TBD at Washington* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 29 Game 6: Washington at TBD* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 30 Game 7: Washington at TBD* TBA Fox TBA

* - if necessary

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

Wild Card Games