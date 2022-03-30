For the third straight season, RHP Nathan Eovaldi gets the nod for the Red Sox . The decision was coming down to him or lefty Chris Sale , but with the news that Sale had a stress fracture in his rib cage, the decision for manager Alex Cora became a no-brainer and he made the announcement on March 16. Eovaldi finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting in 2021 after going 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 195 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings. The Red Sox open the season on the road against the Yankees .

Free agent addition LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will start the season opener for the Tigers . He signed a five-year, $77 million contract with Detroit prior to the lockout . Rodriguez threw 157 2/3 innings with a 4.74 ERA with the Red Sox last season. This will be his first career Opening Day start. One way or another, the Tigers were going to have a new Opening Day starter this year after non-tendering Matthew Boyd , who started their 2020 and 2021 season openers. Detroit begins the season at home against the White Sox .

RHP Jacob deGrom will make his fourth Opening Day start for the Mets . It's also his fourth straight, tying Dwight Gooden (1988-91) for the second-longest such streak in Mets history after, who else, Seaver (1968-77). If there were any questions here, they would have been regarding deGrom's health or the new presence of Max Scherzer . Scherzer deferred to deGrom, essentially saying the Mets were his team and deGrom is said to be in good health, so the decision by new manager Buck Showalter was likely pretty easy. The Mets begin the season on the road against the Nationals .

On Wednesday, March 23, the Reds announced that right-hander Tyler Mahle will get the call. It is the first Opening Day start of his career. Mahle, 27, was 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 210 strikeouts in 180 innings last season. The Reds will open in Atlanta against the defending champion Braves .

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced on Thursday, March 24 that Walker Buehler will be his Opening Day starter. This is Buehler's first such start in his career and he's only the fourth Dodgers Opening Day starter since 2010. Clayton Kershaw has gotten the task nine times, including in 2021, with Hyun-Jin Ryu going in 2019 and Dustin May in 2020. Buehler, 27, finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting last season when he was 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 212 strikeouts in 207 2/3 innings. He has grown into the role of staff ace in L.A. and this start gives it the look of an official coronation.

Aaron Nola gets the nod for Joe Girardi's Phillies on Opening Day. For Nola, this marks his fifth straight Opening Day start, which is the longest streak by any Phillies pitcher since Hall of Famer Steve Carlton answered the bell 10 times in a row. Nola, 28, is coming off a 2021 season in which he pitched to a 4.63 ERA in 180 2/3 innings. He's a strong rebound candidate in 2022, given his strong pre-2021 record of performance and impressive underlying indicators.

Shohei Ohtani will make his first career Opening Day start for the Angels , the club announced on Friday. Ohtani will be facing off against the Houston Astros . In previous seasons, he had pitched no earlier than the third game of the year. Twice he had started the Angels' fourth game. Ohtani is coming off an MVP-winning season that saw him hit for a 158 OPS+ and pitch to a 141 ERA+.

Just over a week to the opener, the Rays named Shane McClanahan their Game 1 starter. The southpaw made his regular-season MLB debut last year on April 29. In 25 starts, he went 10-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings. He'll look to continue his dominance over the Orioles , against whom McClanahan was 4-0 with a 2.74 ERA in four starts last year.

What a difference a year makes for Giants ' Opening Day starter Logan Webb . He entered the 2021 season as a back-end starter not expected to move the needle much. He's now looking to post his second-straight ace-level season. Webb went 11-3 with a 3.03 ERA and served as the Giants' playoff ace (0.61 ERA in two starts) in the NLDS. He'll look to hold down the Marlins in San Francisco's Oracle Park Friday, April 8.

Fresh off signing a free agent contract to play outside Colorado for the first time in his MLB career, Jon Gray will be making his third Opening Day start. The Rangers newcomer was 8-12 with a 4.59 ERA for the Rockies last season, though his 4.22 FIP and 157 strikeouts in 149 innings seem to indicate he'll enjoy his escape from Denver. He faces a tall order on April 8, however, against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes gets the nod as the 2022 Brewers ' Opening Day starter. This is Burnes' first career Opening Day start, though it also comes as no surprise. He was 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 234 strikeouts in 167 innings, securing the first NL Cy Young in Brewers history (Rollie Fingers in 1981 and Pete Vuckovich in 1982 were AL winners). Burnes takes the mound April 7 in Wrigley Field against the Cubs .

Lefty Framber Valdez , not former Hall of Famer Justin Verlander , will start Opening Day for the Astros. The Astros are easing Verlander into action following Tommy John surgery and he will start the third game of the season. This will be Valdez's first career Opening Day start. He threw 134 2/3 innings with a 3.14 ERA following a finger injury in 2021. Houston opens the season in Anaheim.

For the second straight season, lefty Max Fried will start the opener for the defending World Series champion Braves. Charlie Morton was the other candidate to start Opening Day. Fried made 28 starts with a 3.04 ERA last season, and he won the World Series clincher as well. He is the first lefty to start consecutive Opening Days for the Braves since Hall of Famer Warren Spahn started six straight from 1957-62. The Braves open the season at home against the Reds.