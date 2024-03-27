Baseball season is back, and the Atlanta Braves again look like one of the best teams in MLB. Coming off 104 wins and their sixth consecutive National League East title, the Braves are back for more in 2024 behind reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuña is joined in the lineup by Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris Jr. And the Braves have a notable new arm on their pitching staff this year as veteran lefty Chris Sale joins Spencer Strider and Max Fried in the rotation.

The Braves open their season on March 28 against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, and Atlanta is set to host its home opener on April 5 against the Diamondbacks.

Fans can watch Braves games all season long on Fubo (try for free). Bally Sports South, which carries most regular-season Braves games, is available regionally through Fubo.

2024 Braves streaming info

TV channel: Bally Sports South

Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)

Braves games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Braves March/April schedule