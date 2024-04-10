ATLANTA (AP) The third game of a four-game series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets was postponed on Wednesday because of inclement weather.

The game is scheduled to be made up Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7:20 p.m.

The Mets won the first game of the series 8-7 on Monday and the Braves took the second game 6-5.

The Braves were still discussing whether Wednesday’s scheduled starter RHP Allan Winans, who was recalled Sunday, would start the series finale Thursday afternoon. The Mets will start LHP Jose Quintana (0-1, 2.61).

Braves manager Brian Snitker said part of the reason the game was called more than two hours before scheduled first pitch was the early start on Thursday (12:20 p.m.). Rain is forecasted for later in the evening. The Braves continued batting practice after the announcement.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: LHP Tyler Jay was selected from Triple-A Syracuse and RHP Dedniel Nunez has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. He appeared in two games and gave up four runs in 2 1/3 innings. ... RHP Kodai Senga was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

