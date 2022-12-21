Carlos Correa will now be a New York Met.

The Mets and Correa have reached a 12-year, $315 million deal late Tuesday night, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Team owner Steve Cohen and Correa's agent Scott Boras ironed out the blockbuster contract over several hours while the billionaire was in Hawaii, Heyman reported.

Correa, an All-Star shortstop who had played with the Minnesota Twins last season, is expected to move to third base as the Mets have Francisco Lindor at shortstop.

The monster deal pushes the Mets' payroll to an estimated $384 million, along with $111 million in luxury tax payments. Cohen, benefactor of his own level of luxury tax penalties, does not appear to care.

The reported signing capped a wild string of event Tuesday after the San Francisco Giants, who had previously agreed to to a 13-year, $350 million free-agent contract, delayed Correa's introductory press conference that had been planned for earlier in the day. But that press conference was postponed because of a medical concern that came to light during the physical, the Associated Press reported.

Most contracts in MLB, particularly high-dollar free-agent pacts, are not finalized until the player in question passes a physical conducted by the signing team. If issues arise during that physical, then the agreement can be renegotiated, scrapped altogether, or proceed as planned.

Correa has dealt with various health issues and injuries in his career, including back and neck problems when he was with the Astros, prior to his time with the Twins. Again, the nature of the present concern is not yet known, so it may be unrelated to any prior issues.

Correa, who turned 28 in September, spent 2022 with the Twins on what amounted to a one-year contract worth $35.1 million with a two-year, $70.2 million insurance policy in case his performance cratered or he suffered a catastrophic injury. Neither happened and Correa opted out of his contract after the season and is poised to cash in this offseason.

His deal with the Giants would have been the largest ever for a shortstop and the largest ever for a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Overall, Correa's $350 million pact would have been the fourth-largest deal for an MLB player, trailing only Mike Trout's $426.5 million extension with the Angels, Mookie Betts' $365 million extension with the Dodgers, and Aaron Judge's recent $360 million deal with the Yankees. The Giants earlier this offseason came close to signing Aaron Judge, who eventually returned to the Yankees.