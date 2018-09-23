MLB manager tracker, hot seat rumors: Which manager will stay or go as the regular-season finale approaches

Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the MLB managerial carousel

The Texas Rangers fired manager Jeff Banister on Friday, kicking off what could be a busy offseason in terms of managerial changes.

At least a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes, with decisions expected over the next week or two. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors that mark the changeover from the 2018 to 2019 Major League Baseball season.

Check in here throughout the winter to keep up on the latest managerial switches and rumors.

MLB 2018 MANAGERIAL TRACKER
TeamNameStatusNews
Buck ShowalterHot seatShowalter is expected to be dismissed at season's end following one of the worst seasons in franchise history, suffering a record 110-plus losses.
Jim RigglemanHot seatRiggleman, currently the interim skipper, will receive an interview for the position as part of a full-fledged managerial search after firing Bryan Price on April 19.
Mike ShildtExtendedShildt, who took over on an interim basis when Mike Matheny was fired, earned a multiyear extension by guiding the Cardinals back into contention.
Jeff BanisterFiredBanister was dismissed with a year remaining on his contract despite overseeing two division titles in his three full seasons on the job. Here are 10 options Texas could consider for the managerial opening.
John GibbonsHot seatThe Blue Jays intend to fire Gibbons once the season comes to a close.
