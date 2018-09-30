Angels manager Mike Scioscia steps down after 19 seasons, ending longest tenure in MLB
Scioscia leaves with 1,650 career wins and a World Series title
The longest-tenured manager of his generation has decided to walk away from the only team he's ever managed. After the Angels' 5-4 regular-season finale win on Sunday, Mike Scioscia announced that he has decided not to return to his post for the 2019 season. He wasn't fired:
The Angels were a disappointing 80-82 this season, but it's not like that entirely falls on Scioscia's shoulders. There were injuries, a flawed rotation and some players not playing nearly as well as they should.
On the whole, Scioscia finishes his 19-year career with a 1650-1428 record. He made the playoffs seven times, winning one pennant and the 2002 World Series, the only World Series title in Angels history. He also won two Manager of the Year awards (2002 and 2009).
The Angels have released the following statement on their long-time manager:
Scioscia ranks 18th in career manager wins and 19th in games managed. His 19 years on the job ties him for 26th all time.
At this point, it's unclear whether Scioscia wants to ride off into the sunset and just enjoy his life or if he'd be open to managing again in the near future. He's only 59 years old, so it's possible he returns to the bench at some point.
