MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Orioles' losing streak continues

Thursday is traditionally a travel/rest day in baseball, and as such, there are only nine games on today's schedule. Among those nine games are important early season matchups between AL East and NL West rivals. Here's everything you need to know about the day in baseball Thursday.
Thursday's scores
- Tigers 13, Orioles 8 (box score)
- Cubs 8, Cardinals 5 (box score)
- Astros at Mariners (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Phillies (7:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Mets at Braves (7:35 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Marlins at Brewers (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Giants at Diamondbacks (9:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Angels (10:07 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
O's losing streak hits six
The longest losing streak in baseball outside Kansas City belongs to the Orioles, a team at a crossroads. They spent some money to add pitching (Andrew Cashner, Alex Cobb) late in the offseason, but with so many players scheduled to become free agents after the season (Manny Machado, Adam Jones, Zach Britton), this might be their last chance to win with this core.
Following Thursday afternoon's loss at Comerica Park, the O's have now dropped their last six games -- they've been outscored 43-22 in the six losses -- and eight of their last nine games. They're dead last in the AL East at 5-14 overall. Their minus-43 run differential is the AL's worst. Only the Reds (minus-46) have been outscored by more runs in the early going this season.
Cobb made his second start with the Orioles on Thursday and it went just as poorly as the first -- the Tigers hammered him for seven runs (five earned) in 3 1/3 innings. Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run home run and Jose Iglesias had a two-run triple.
Reeeeeal nice inning for the #Tigers! It all started with this 2 RBI Triple from Iggy! We've got all the action on FSD & #FSGO. pic.twitter.com/MRPR30rnK0— FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 19, 2018
In two starts Cobb has now allowed 15 runs and 22 baserunners in seven total innings. He's also allowed three home runs. Cobb signed late and didn't have a normal spring training, which could explain his early struggles -- plus, you know, it's only two starts -- but Cobb is having issues his trademark splitter, and they date back to last season.
Even on April 19, the Orioles can't afford to wait around much longer to go on a hot streak, and for Cobb to right the ship. The wild card race is going to be very competitive. And if the O's don't straighten things out soon, they could become a very interesting team at the trade deadline given all their impending free agents.
The first triple play of the 2018 season was a weird one
Thursday afternoon at Safeco Field, Houston Astros DH Evan Gattis banged into a 5-4-3 triple play that was anything but routine. With runners on first and second, Gattis hit a grounder to Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager, who stepped on third for the first out and fired to second for the second out.
That's when it got weird. Gattis, who was safe at first after Robinson Cano elected not to make the throw, apparently thought the inning was over. He started to head back to the dugout and the Mariners tagged him out in the middle of the infield. Check it out:
Wait....what?! TRIPLE PLAY!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 19, 2018
via @MLBpic.twitter.com/jy5fnebyIn
That is definitely a new one for me. I've seen plenty of runners (and hitters and defenders) forget how many outs there are in the inning. But forgetting the outs and becoming the final out of a triple play? Yeah, haven't seen that before. Gattis' teammates are going to get on him about that.
The triple play is the first for the Mariners since 2015, when they completed a 3-6-2 triple play against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros last hit into a triple play in 2016. George Springer did the honors with a traditional 5-4-3 triple play against the Chicago White Sox.
Quick hits
- The Reds have fired manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins on Thursday. Bench coach Jim Riggleman takes over as the interim manager. Hall of Famer Barry Larkin could be a permanent managerial candidate.
- Tests showed Braves 1B Freddie Freeman does not have a fracture in his wrist, the team announced. He is day-to-day. Freeman left Wednesday's game after being hit by a pitch. It's the same wrist he fractured last year.
- Orioles closer LHP Zach Britton is scheduled to throw off a half-mound Friday, according to Baltimore Sun. Britton blew out his Achilles during an offseason workout and is still several weeks away from returning to game action.
- Cardinals OF Tommy Pham is not in Thursday's lineup after suffering a groin injury Tuesday, reports Fox Sports Midwest. Pham said he did not suffer a serious injury and could've play Thursday. The team is playing it safe though.
- The Mets signed depth arms RHP Vance Worley and RHP Scott Copeland to minor league contracts, reports MLB.com. Worley spent spring training with the Reds, but opted out of his contract when he didn't make the Opening Day roster.
- Yankees OF Clint Frazier is working out "full bore" and could soon begin a minor league rehab assignment, according to MLB.com Frazier suffered a concussion crashing into the outfield wall early in spring training, and hasn't played since.
- Yankees RHP Tommy Kahnle could miss the next three weeks because of biceps and shoulder tendinitis.
Live team updates
