The NBA record for most consecutive losses could be broken before the end of the month. The Detroit Pistons ran their historic losing streak to 26 games with a 126-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, and are now tied with the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers and 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers for most consecutive losses in one season.

As a result, the all-time mark of 28 straight defeats is just a few games away. That ignominious record currently belongs to the Sixers, who compiled their losses on either side of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns.

This season, the Pistons have the league's worst record at 2-27. While they've amassed a talented group of lottery picks in recent years, they've struggled to smooth out their offensive struggles. After their most recent home defeat to the Utah Jazz, fans chanted for owner Tom Gores to sell the team. He responded in an interview a few days later by saying the fans' chants were "ridiculous," while also making vague promises of change.

Longest losing streaks in NBA history

Streak Team Streak Started Streak Ended 28 Philadelphia 76ers^ March 27, 2015 Dec. 1, 2015 26 Cleveland Cavaliers Dec. 20, 2010 Feb. 11, 2011 26 Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 31, 2014 March 29, 2014 26 Detroit Pistons Oct. 30, 2023 ? 24 Cleveland Cavaliers^ March 19, 1982 Nov. 10, 1982 23 Vancouver Grizzlies Feb. 16, 1996 April 3, 1996 23 Denver Nuggets Dec. 9, 1997 Jan. 24, 1998 23 Charlotte Bobcats March 19, 2012 Nov. 2, 2012 21 Detroit Pistons^ March 7, 1980 Oct. 25, 1980 20 Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 9, 1973 Feb. 14, 1973 20 New York Knicks^ March 23, 1985 Nov. 12, 1985 20 Dallas Mavericks Nov. 13, 1993 Dec. 23, 1993 20 Los Angeles Clippers^ April 18, 1994 Dec. 7, 1994 20 Houston Rockets Feb. 6, 2021 March 22, 2021 19 Philadelphia 76ers^ March 21, 1972 Nov. 11, 1972 19 San Diego Clippers March 11, 1982 April 15, 1982 19 Los Angeles Clippers Dec. 30, 1988 Feb. 8, 1989 19 Dallas Mavericks Feb. 6, 1993 March 17, 1993 19 Vancouver Grizzlies Nov. 7, 1995 Dec. 15, 1995 19 Orlando Magic Oct. 30, 2003 Dec. 8, 2003 19 New Jersey Nets^ April 15, 2009 Dec. 4, 2009 19 Memphis Grizzlies Jan. 31, 2018 March 17, 2018 18 Utah Jazz Feb. 24, 1982 April 2, 1982 18 Boston Celtics Jan. 7, 2007 Feb. 14, 2007 18 Minnesota Timberwolves^ March 13, 2011 Jan. 1, 2012 18 Charlotte Bobcats Nov. 26, 2012 Dec. 31, 2012 18 New York Knicks Jan. 4, 2019 Feb. 16, 2019 18 San Antonio Spurs* Nov. 5, 2023 Dec. 15, 2023

(^ Denotes streaks that spanned over two seasons)

(* Denotes streak that happened during 2023-24 season)

(Active streak)

When could the record be broken?

Let's face it, when you're 2-27, every opponent might seem like the 2015-16 Warriors. If you're Detroit, things don't get much easier from here on out. After being unable to defeat the short-handed Jazz, who were on the second night of a back-to-back, or the Nets, who were on a five-game losing streak and also on a back-to-back, the Pistons will head home for the holidays before hosting the Nets again on Dec. 26. If the Pistons can't best the Nets in a rematch, they'll have a date against the 22-6 Celtics on Dec. 28. Should they lose those next two games, they'll have an end of the year matchup against the Raptors for sole possession of a record that no club wants to own on the line.

Pistons' upcoming schedule