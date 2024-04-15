The 2024 NBA playoffs have arrived with the play-in games beginning on Tuesday. Those will help finalize the 16 teams that will vie for the Larry O'Brien Trophy this summer. The latest 2024 NBA futures odds to win it all list the Celtics at +175 (risk $100 to win $175) and they are followed closely by the Nuggets at +270. Every other team is going off higher than +1000, with the Clippers (+1200) and the Thunder (+1500) next on the NBA odds board.

Picking who will win it all is just one way to get NBA futures bets in, however. There are also series prices, conference winners and much more to consider.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Marshall's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall has crushed his NBA picks this season for SportsLine members, entering the postseason on a 153-117 run that has returned nearly $2,500 for $100 players. Anybody following is way up.

Top 2024 NBA futures bets

One of Marshall's top 2024 NBA futures picks: He's backing the Knicks (+1400) to win the Eastern Conference. New York won't have star forward Julius Randle (shoulder) for the entire playoffs, but Marshall sees some reasons why they could be able to push past that.

"The Knicks kept on ticking with Jalen Brunson scoring at a near 40 PPG clip in recent weeks, and defensive ace OG Anunoby, who missed considerable time with two different injures after his addition from Toronto near New Year's, has returned to active duty" Marshall told SportsLine.

"A recent thumper over Boston, even considering the Celtics were on cruise control, might help the Knicks' psyche should that matchup materialize after losing four times earlier in the season to Jayson Tatum and friends. Whatever, Tom Thibodeau's defensive schemes and a red-hot Brunson are going to make the Knicks a very tough out this spring." See the rest of Marshall's NBA futures bets at SportsLine.

2024 NBA championship odds

Celtics +175

Nuggets +270

Clippers +1200

Thunder +1500

Mavericks +1700

Bucks +1700

76ers +1800

Suns +1800

Timberwolves +1800

Knicks +3000

Lakers +3000

Heat +3000

Warriors +4500

Cavaliers +5000

Pelicans +8000

Pacers +10000

Magic +15000

Kings +25000

Hawks +60000

Bulls +75000

Nets +200000