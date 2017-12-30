NBA games Saturday, scores, updates, highlights: Steph Curry returns with season-high 10 3-pointers, 38 points

We've got seven NBA games on tap for the final Saturday of 2017, and there are some heavy hitters on the schedule. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.

NBA games for Saturday, Dec. 30

All times Eastern

Steph Curry goes off for 38 in return

After missing 11 games due to a sprained ankle he suffered back on Dec. 4 against the Pelicans, Stephen Curry was back in the lineup for the Warriors against the Grizzlies. But, it certainly didn't look like he'd missed over three weeks, as he had an incredible night, pouring in 38 points on a highly efficient 13-17 from the field in the Warriors' 141-128 victory. He also hit 10 of his 13 3-point attempts, setting a single-game high for the entire league this season. Oh, and he did it all in less than 30 minutes.

Steph shakes and steps back for his 10th three of the night!



That's an #NBA season-high for 3's made in a game.#DubNation pic.twitter.com/erBjndvnRV — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2017

Porzingis wins frontcourt duel against Davis, Cousins

Three of the best big men in the league were in action in the Big Easy, as Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks against Anthony Davis, Demarcus Cousins, and the Pelicans. Despite leading by double digits in the second half, KP and the Knicks needed all 48 minutes to get the win, 105-103. Porzingis finished with 30 points -- including a personal seven point run in the final two minutes that put the Knicks in front -- seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

But even in defeat, Davis and Cousins were both impressive. AD had 31 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks. Plus this absurd poster jam on Ron Baker, which left the Knicks guard with a bloody mouth.

Cousins, meanwhile, had 29 points, 19 rebounds, and four assists.

Donovan Mitchell soars for the alley-oop

Mitchell continued to impress in the first quarter against the visiting Cavs, as he cut backdoor for a high-flying alley-oop. This was some serious elevation.

Ish Smith gets fancy with the alley-oop

Out on the fast break with Andre Drummond in the first quarter, Smith broke out some fancy moves. Taking off at the free throw line, Smith flipped the ball up to himself with some distracting arm movements, then tossed an alley-oop to Drummond, who finished with authority.

Ish Smith gets fancy on the alley-oop dish to Drummond!#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/pJW4PN7MHU — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2017

Kennard gets career-high in win over Spurs

Luke Kennard recorded his first 20-point game in the NBA, and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Pistons. Kennard's career-high was key in the Pistons picking up an impressive victory over the visiting Spurs.

Hey, how about @LukeKennard5?



A career-high 20 points and four three pointers. Take a look at his night. #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/ik1BqyIZKs — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 31, 2017

Bismack Biyombo with the denial

Biyombo showed off his defensive abilities in the second quarter against the Heat, as he rose up to deny Jordan Mickey with the emphatic two-hand stuff.

Bismack Biyombo goes up for the denial and is fired up!@OrlandoMagic are ahead 71-60 in Q3.#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/sfIiEAksPr — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2017

LeBron the birthday boy

LeBron James and the Cavaliers are in a bit of a mini-slump, having lost four of their last five games after Saturday's loss at Utah -- an on LeBron's 33rd birthday no less.

And-ones