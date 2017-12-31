WATCH: Draymond Green ejected after two technicals in 47 seconds

Draymond Green had a short night on Saturday.

The Golden State Warriors' boisterous forward was ejected just a few minutes into the second quarter of their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies after picking up two technical fouls in a 47-second span.

Green got the first technical with 10:32 remaining after arguing a foul call. Then, just one possession later, Green was given his second tech, though it's not quite clear exactly what he did to get it.

After going up to defend a lob, Green was called for a foul, and made a bit of dismissive wave to demonstrate his frustration at the call. That, though, was apparently enough. The ref immediately blew the whistle and sent Green to the showers with his second technical.

Draymond Green ejected, quick whistle pic.twitter.com/F1XoftP0TQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 31, 2017

This is a pretty soft technical foul -- especially considering Green already had one, which is usually something that refs take into account. He wasn't in the ref's personal space, or hitting him with a barrage of insults, he just waved in frustration. That's something guys do all the time.

Those were the two quietest Draymond Green technicals of the season, first one for light argument, second for a disgusted wave. Didn't even say a word to the refs as he walked to the locker room. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 31, 2017

Green didn't bother putting up any sort of protest, however, walking straight to the locker room. It will be interesting to see what Green has to say about the call after the game. Also, not that it does the Warriors any good tonight, but it's likely that the tech gets rescinded by the league.