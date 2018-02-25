NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, new-look Cavs face reeling Spurs
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Sunday's NBA games
Only five games on the docket this Sunday in the NBA, but boy are there some fun ones. There should be plenty of entertaining action all day long in the Association and we've got you covered.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, Feb. 25
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks, 3 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ABC
- Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
Spurs try to snap four-game losing streak
The Spurs are facing some real adversity right now. Gregg Popovich recently revealed that Kawhi Leonard may not return at all this season, they've lost their last four games, and all of a sudden they're just four games ahead of the 10th-place Jazz. And on top of that they have to go to Cleveland on Sunday to take on the new-look Cavs.
And-ones:
- Russell Westbrook believes Zaza Pachulia tried to hurt him last night when the big man fell on his legs.
- Jimmy Butler will reportedly undergo surgery for his torn meniscus. He's expected back in four to six weeks.
