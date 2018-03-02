NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Lonzo impressive in return to starting lineup

NBA Thursday is a small night with only four games on the slate. However, that just gives everybody a chance to focus on the good stuff.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, March 1

All times Eastern

Lonzo Ball keeps hot streak going

Lonzo Ball returned to the Lakers' starting lineup on Thursday in his third game back from a knee injury, and he didn't miss a beat. Ball put up eight points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals in 33 minutes to lead the Lakers to their fourth straight win.

LeBron does the impossible

We're not saying LeBron James tried to dribble the ball through his own teammate's legs, but you can't put anything past the King. Either way, this move is ridiculous.

Just watch the replay... 😳 pic.twitter.com/wl32SrA7sT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 2, 2018

Wade from behind the basket

Dwyane Wade knows every inch of American Airlines Arena, and he proved it with this impossible shot from behind the backboard.

Isaiah throws it up for Zubac

At first this didn't look like the best pass from Isaiah Thomas, but you can't argue with the results. Ivica Zubac went through traffic to throw it down.

J.R. Smith suspended

The Cavs announced just two hours before Thursday's tip-off that guard J.R. Smith has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He served the suspension on Thursday against the 76ers.

#Cavs G JR Smith has been suspended by the team for one game for detrimental conduct.



MORE: https://t.co/IokWrzPBRw — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 1, 2018

Tyronn Lue said “something happened after shootaround” today that led to JR Smith’s one-game suspension. Lue said Smith will be back at practice Friday and be back in the starting lineup on Saturday. Rodney Hood will start tonight. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 1, 2018

And Ones

