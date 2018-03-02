NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Lonzo impressive in return to starting lineup
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
NBA Thursday is a small night with only four games on the slate. However, that just gives everybody a chance to focus on the good stuff.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, March 1
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers 131, Miami Heat 113 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Lonzo Ball keeps hot streak going
Lonzo Ball returned to the Lakers' starting lineup on Thursday in his third game back from a knee injury, and he didn't miss a beat. Ball put up eight points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals in 33 minutes to lead the Lakers to their fourth straight win.
LeBron does the impossible
We're not saying LeBron James tried to dribble the ball through his own teammate's legs, but you can't put anything past the King. Either way, this move is ridiculous.
Wade from behind the basket
Dwyane Wade knows every inch of American Airlines Arena, and he proved it with this impossible shot from behind the backboard.
Isaiah throws it up for Zubac
At first this didn't look like the best pass from Isaiah Thomas, but you can't argue with the results. Ivica Zubac went through traffic to throw it down.
J.R. Smith suspended
The Cavs announced just two hours before Thursday's tip-off that guard J.R. Smith has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He served the suspension on Thursday against the 76ers.
And Ones
- The Timberwolves have reportedly agreed to a buyout with forward Shabazz Muhammad, who wants to sign with a contender.
- Lakers rookie Josh Hart will have surgery on his broken left hand, and will be re-evaluated every couple of weeks, according to head coach Luke Walton.
- Forward Ersan Ilyasova played on Thursday after signing with the 76ers following a buyout from the Atlanta Hawks.
- Heat guards Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington were both out Thursday with quad injuries.
- Jonathan Isaac (ankle) is expected to make his return for the Magic on Friday night.
- Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge is day to day with an ankle injury.
