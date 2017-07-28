NBA Offseason 2017: Under-the-radar ramifications of this summer's big moves

The NBA offseason is winding to a close, and while the drama continues with the trade situations of major chess pieces Carmelo Anthony and Kyrie Irving , the board is largely set for the 2017-18 season. The offseason has been straight-up wild with so many All-Stars changing uniforms over a two-month span.

But while we marvel at the big picture of how the arrival of Chris Paul will impact James Harden , or how Karl-Anthony Towns will adapt to Jimmy Butler , these moves have ripple effects. Games are not won or lost solely on the back of stars (OK, maybe in Cleveland a lot of the time but still) and player movement always has ramifications we seldom take the time to anticipate.

Here's a look at some of the under-the-radar consequences of the big moves of the summer.

Chris Paul for Patrick Beverley might actually be a net gain defensively for the Rockets. USATSI

Chris Paul to Houston

The mid-range effect: There has been a fair amount of discussion about this, but it's important. The Houston Rockets have defined themselves by valuing layups/dunks and 3-pointers, along with drawing fouls, while eschewing the mid-range entirely. The mid-range jumper is the least efficient shot in basketball, with the lowest conversion rate of any 2-pointer combined with lacking the extra point afforded by 3s.

Mike D'Antoni said this summer at Paul introductory presser that CP3's mid-range shots are "the exception to the rule." But it's going to be an awkward situation if Paul is the only Rocket empowered to make that decision. Going for the dribble pull-up mid-range jumper is a standard decision for most players that they have to train themselves to avoid. If Paul is enabled to do it, there could be slippage, and that formula for efficiency is key to how the Rockets operate under D'Antoni.

Will D'Antoni bend on these rules? Can the team afford to have one guy, and one guy only, authorized to take those shots?

Capela up? Clint Capela was a certifiable weapon last season for Houston. The attention teams paid to Harden in the pick-and-roll and the Rockets' perimeter threat meant that he had all sorts of lob opportunities and putback chances. There are two ways it goes with Capela (assuming he isn't included in a Carmelo Anthony trade).

With Paul, you get not only another pick-and-roll play-maker, but one of the best passers in the league. Big men from Tyson Chandler to DeAndre Jordan have flourished on the lob from Paul. The extra drawn attention for Paul, plus his willingness to make plays, means Capela could actually get more opportunities next season.

Alternatively, if Paul's usage rate takes up more opportunities, and the Rockets keep bombing 3s, Capela could actually see a depletion of his touches. This is part of the risk with Paul. He's a phenomenal play-maker but he's also less prone to functional, rote mechanics, which means he'll find different options out of the pick and roll. Capela will still defend at a high level no matter what, but touches matter and you want a balance. Speaking of ...

Defensive upgrade: Everyone is talking about the offense with CP3, but this is also a defensive bump, and a significant one. Patrick Beverley is one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA, a ferocious, quick-swiping Tasmanian devil that gives nightmares to players with even the best handles. But off the ball, he tends to float and lose focus. Specifically, Beverley's defense away from the ball vs. the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs was a major issue as first Tony Parker and then Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray would lose him by sprinting off off-ball screens. Paul is more locked in and is able to call out defensive assignments while staying attached. If his athleticism doesn't slide off with age, this is a big bump in a key area for the Rockets, especially given the kinds of guards they'll face in the playoffs.

Paul George's arrival in Oklahoma City opens up a new world of offense for the Thunder. Getty Images

Paul George to Oklahoma City

Screen assists a-plenty: Paul George is one of the best players in the league when it comes to scoring off screens. He was in the 68th percentile in scoring off screens last season via Synergy Sports with a rough Indiana roster, and it made up the most of his possessions. Steven Adams was 16th in what are called "screen assists," but OKC had the fifth-lowest screen assists per game in the league. That should go up with George on board, but it's something they'll have to adapt to their sets.

The Oklahoma City Thunder 's offense last season was mostly a blunt instrument led by Russell Westbrook . George affords an opportunity to provide more versatility and that will be important to maximize George's efficiency.

Roberson alleviation: The issue with Andre Roberson on the floor has always been that his shooting creates a spacing drain. Roberson shot 24.5 percent from 3-point range last season, and opponents will often just leave him open to help out defensively. With George on the court, it's another weapon who will demand a double-team. Now, that's not going to make Roberson a better shooter, but George's ability to score when defended, combined with the fact that Roberson will have a more free angle to cut to the rim, where he can be effective, could make it easier to score while he's on the court, which he needs to be for his defense.

Super-switchability: Switching on defense came into vogue two years ago when the Golden State Warriors started switching everything. (It's just switching assignments on defense on screens on or off the ball.) But a lot of teams have failed or struggled with that strategy because it's not a catch-all salve if the personnel can't contain. For example, you can't effectively switch everything with Enes Kanter .

But the arrival of George makes it a lot easier. Victor Oladipo was smaller and less effective. With George on the floor along with free-agent addition Patrick Patterson , the Thunder will be able to switch effectively 1-5 in most situations. Westbrook's defense remains a problem, but they'll have a lot more options in how they approach coverage next season.

Jimmy Butler will help at both ends of the court for Tom Thibodeu's Timberwolves. Getty Images

Jimmy Butler to Minnesota

Staying home is easier: The Wolves were 28th in spot-up defense last season, via Synergy Sports. They often over-helped, trying to make sure there weren't one-on-one breakdowns which led to open looks for opponents. With Butler, that will go down. He will guard and contain his own man on the ball and stay attached off the ball while helping appropriately. His presence makes it easier for the others.

A Bjelica resurgence: Nemanja Bjelica showed some good things in his first two NBA seasons, but the 29-year-old fell off a cliff in shooting last season. If he's unable to recover that, he'll have a hard time finding minutes. But he'll benefit as much as anyone from the spacing that Butler's presence provides.

Gordon Hayward pushes Jae Crowder to power forward, which has its pluses and minuses. Getty Images

Gordon Hayward to Boston

Crowder durability: With Hayward on board, Crowder is going to see more time at power forward, especially with Amir Johnson gone. That might be a fine defensive assignment for him in today's small-ball NBA, but it's also a lot of wear and tear if he matches up with bigger opponents. Crowder can operate as a stretch four and be effective, but he has also struggled with staving off injuries. That could be a concern going forward.

Smart moves: Marcus Smart might start at 2-guard with Avery Bradley moved to Detroit (or it could be Marcus Morris or Jaylen Brown ). Smart will see some more opportunities with Hayward on the floor. He won't have to operate as much as a spot-up shooter, which is fortunate since he's bad at it, and he and Hayward in a 1-3 pick-and-roll will provide real challenges for opponents given Smart's athleticism and strength in drawing fouls.

Rozier times: Terry Rozier was going to see more minutes after a great postseason performance, and the Bradley trade will boost that even more. Not only that, but Hayward's ability to bring the ball up the floor and set the offense at point-forward will benefit Rozier, who's best used as a weapon to make specific plays rather than as a floor general, given his inexperience. Hayward will cover for his weaknesses while boosting his strengths, and that's before Jayson Tatum's bench role gives him a pick-and-pop weapon. Expect a big year for Rozier.

Paul Millsap will allow Wilson Chandler to spend more time at small forward. USATSI

Paul Millsap to Denver

Wilson's volleys: Wilson Chandler is set to get a big boost from the Denver Nuggets ' offseason moves. With Danilo Gallinari off to the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul Millsap as the full-time power forward, Chandler will get more consistent minutes, which was a big point of his frustration last season, and more minutes at small forward, an easier assignment that makes the most of his talent. Chandler is an effective power forward, but he's a really good small forward with his size, athleticism and scoring ability. Chandler will also benefit from being the go-to ISO option late in the clock a lot of times, as neither Millsap nor Nikola Jokic fill that role particularly well.

Murray challenges: Jamal Murray is going to have an opportunity to earn the starting point guard spot in training camp. The issue will be that a player who has always faced questions about whether he's a point guard now has to manage a team with two great big men. Nikola Jokic is the central point of the play-making, so Murray doesn't have to be the main facilitator. Between Jokic and Millsap, that also means he might not have the ball in his hands much. Can he thrive in more than a bench role in that capacity, and is he ready for that kind of responsibility, to be a major weapon without having the ball?

Something has to give: Here are all the players who you would think of as at least part-time power forwards on the roster: Millsap, Kenneth Faried , Chandler, Trey Lyles , Darrell Arthur , Juan Hernangomez (part-time) and rookie Tyler Lydon. Lydon doesn't matter much. But that's six rotation-worthy power forwards.

Here's the list of their small forwards: Chandler, Hernangomez, Will Barton (part-time). That's about it. If Chandler misses any time, they're down to Hernangomez or a small-ball Barton rotation. That's trouble.

And here are their centers: Jokic, Mason Plumlee if they re-sign him, Faried (part-time)

They need to make a deal to clean up their roster clutter.