NBA playoff projections: Warriors' odds for third straight title keep rising; Celtics' chances at winning East plummet

SportsLine gives the Dubs a 77 percent chance of winning it all, while the Bucks own the best odds to meet them in the Finals

It's hard to believe, but the 2018-19 NBA season is nearly coming to a close. There's just over a month left for teams to make a late playoff push or climb up the standings to secure a better seed. As the league prepares for the stretch run, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has run the simulations and crunched the data to see where every team will end up when it's all said and done.

Here's a look at the odds for every team to make the playoffs, win their conference and win the title. 

Western Conference

Team

Projected wins

Make playoffs

Win conference

Win NBA title

Golden State Warriors

59.5

100%

85.35%

77.4%

Portland Trail Blazers

51.2

100%

2.90%

1.4%

Denver Nuggets

50.7

100%

1.37%

0.5%

Houston Rockets

50.4

100%

6.29%

3.4%

Utah Jazz

49.8

100%

1.81%

0.8%

Oklahoma City Thunder

49.3

99.9%

1.70%

0.7%

San Antonio Spurs

44.4

93.7%

0.50%

0.1%

Los Angeles Clippers

43.7

86.5%

0.06%

0.0%

Sacramento Kings

39.6

7.9%

0.00%

0.0%

Los Angeles Lakers

39.1

7.2%

0.00%

0.0%

Minnesota Timberwolves

38.0

2.7%

0.1%

0.00%

New Orleans Pelicans

37.8

1.6%

0.00%

0.00%

Dallas Mavericks

36.0

0.3%

0.00%

0.00%

Memphis Grizzlies

31.5

0.0%

0.00%

0.00%

Phoenix Suns

17.3

0.0%

0.00%

0.00%

A few takeaways from these projections:

  • It's looking more and more likely that the Warriors are going to roll to a third straight title. Whatever struggles they had at the beginning of the season are well in the past, they're healthy and they have more talent than anyone else in the league. SportsLine's data is so confident that it gives the Warriors a 77.4 percent chance to win the title, which is just an outrageous number. 
  • The Nuggets are still holding on to the No. 2 seed in the West, but the simulations don't have much faith in their playoff chances. They have just a 1.37 percent chance to win the West, which is sixth-best behind the Warriors, Trail Blazers, Rockets, Jazz and Thunder.
  • LeBron James and the Lakers' chances of making the playoffs are pretty slim. Four and a half games out of the eighth seed with less than 20 games to play would tell you that, and so too would the SportsLine simulations, which give them just a 7.2 percent chance of going to the postseason. 
  • The Jazz are surging. Winners of five in a row, they're up to sixth place in the West, and the simulations expect them to finish fifth. More than that, they have the fourth-best chance of winning the West, as slim of a chance as that may be. Still, it's an impressive turnaround from a team that started quite poorly this season. 

Eastern Conference

Team

Projected wins

Make playoffs

Win conference

Win NBA title

Milwaukee Bucks

61.3

100%

42.70%

8.6%

Toronto Raptors

56.9

100%

8.62%

0.8%

Philadelphia 76ers

52.2

100%

16.82%

2.9%

Indiana Pacers

51.2

100%

12.10%

1.5%

Boston Celtics

47.4

100%

7.54%

0.9%

Detroit Pistons

41.7

96.7%

5.46%

0.5%

Orlando Magic

38.7

67.3%

4.89%

0.5%

Miami Heat

37.8

47.0%

1.54%

0.2%

Brooklyn Nets

37.0

33.5%

0.04%

0.0%

Washington Wizards

36.5

25.3%

0.10%

0.0%

Charlotte Hornets

36.3

29.6%

0.15%

0.0%

Atlanta Hawks

29.0

0.0%

0.00%

0.00%

Chicago Bulls

24.6

0.0%

0.00%

0.00%

Cleveland Cavaliers

22.4

0.0%

0.00%

0.00%

New York Knicks

18.6

0.0%

0.00%

0.00%

A few takeaways from these projections:

  • The Bucks have established themselves as the best team in the East, and the SportsLine simulations finally believe in them. Heading into the last month-plus of the regular season, the data gives the Bucks a massive 42.7 percent chance to win the East and get to the Finals for the first time since 1974.
  • Victor Oladipo, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending knee injury, but the SportsLine data still gives the Pacers some hope in the playoffs. They've managed to hold on to the No. 3 seed thus far, and the simulations give them a better than 12 percent chance to win the conference. 
  • The Celtics have taken a sharp downturn since the All-Star break, and it's little surprise that with their pitiful play lately, the SportsLine data no longer believes in them. Once among the favorites in the East, the Celtics now have just a 7.54 percent chance to go to the Finals -- barely higher than the Pistons' 5.46 percent chance. 
  • After a dominant run in the middle of the season, the Nets' magic is starting to fade away. Though they still hold the seventh spot in the East, they've lost three games in a row, and the likes of the Magic, Heat and Hornets are right on their tail. And the SportsLine data does not believe in the Nets to hold those teams off. The simulations have them finishing in ninth, with a 33.5 percent chance of making the postseason.  
