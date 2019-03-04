NBA playoff projections: Warriors' odds for third straight title keep rising; Celtics' chances at winning East plummet

It's hard to believe, but the 2018-19 NBA season is nearly coming to a close. There's just over a month left for teams to make a late playoff push or climb up the standings to secure a better seed. As the league prepares for the stretch run, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has run the simulations and crunched the data to see where every team will end up when it's all said and done.

Here's a look at the odds for every team to make the playoffs, win their conference and win the title.

Western Conference

A few takeaways from these projections:

It's looking more and more likely that the Warriors are going to roll to a third straight title. Whatever struggles they had at the beginning of the season are well in the past, they're healthy and they have more talent than anyone else in the league. SportsLine's data is so confident that it gives the Warriors a 77.4 percent chance to win the title, which is just an outrageous number.

The Nuggets are still holding on to the No. 2 seed in the West, but the simulations don't have much faith in their playoff chances. They have just a 1.37 percent chance to win the West, which is sixth-best behind the Warriors, Trail Blazers, Rockets, Jazz and Thunder.

LeBron James and the Lakers' chances of making the playoffs are pretty slim. Four and a half games out of the eighth seed with less than 20 games to play would tell you that, and so too would the SportsLine simulations, which give them just a 7.2 percent chance of going to the postseason.

The Jazz are surging. Winners of five in a row, they're up to sixth place in the West, and the simulations expect them to finish fifth. More than that, they have the fourth-best chance of winning the West, as slim of a chance as that may be. Still, it's an impressive turnaround from a team that started quite poorly this season.

Eastern Conference

A few takeaways from these projections: