Buckle up. This NBA postseason is going to be a ride. There arguably have never been more teams with a legitimate shot at winning a championship, and questions are being answered with playoff action underway. The Boston Celtics look like they could be the team to beat in the East, and they'll go for a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. The 76ers, Bucks and Heat all can also advance to the second round with one more win.

In the West, three of the four series are tied, 2-2. That includes the Mavericks vs. Jazz, who meet in Game 5 on Monday night. The Warriors, meanwhile, have a 3-1 lead over the Nuggets, but Denver avoided a sweep on Sunday.

The 2022 NBA playoff schedule for the first round can be found below and we'll update the dates and start times as announced. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.

(1) Suns vs. (8) Pelicans

Series tied 2-2

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., April 17 Game 1 (West first round) Suns 110, Pelicans 99 9 p.m. TNT Phoenix Tue., April 19 Game 2 (West first round) Pelicans 124, Suns 114 10 p.m. TNT Phoenix Fri., April 22 Game 3 (West first round) Suns 114, Pelicans 111 10 p.m. ESPN New Orleans Sun., April 24 Game 4 (West first round) Pelicans 118, Suns 103 9:30 p.m. TNT New Orleans Tue., April 26 Game 5 (West first round) Pelicans at Suns 10 p.m. TNT Phoenix Thu., April 28 Game 6 (West first round) Suns at Pelicans TBD TBD New Orleans Sat., April 30 Game 7 (West first round)* Pelicans at Suns TBD TBD Phoenix

*- if necessary

(4) Mavericks vs. (5) Jazz

Series tied 2-2

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (West first round) Jazz 99, Mavericks 93 1 p.m. ESPN Dallas Mon., April 18 Game 2 (West first round) Mavericks 110, Jazz 104 8:30 p.m. NBATV Dallas Thu., April 21 Game 3 (West first round) Mavericks 126, Jazz 118 9 p.m. NBATV Salt Lake City Sat., April 23 Game 4 (West first round) Jazz 100, Mavericks 99 4:30 p.m. TNT Salt Lake City Mon., April 25 Game 5 (West first round) Jazz at Mavericks 9:30 p.m. TNT Dallas Thu., April 28 Game 6 (West first round) Mavericks at Jazz TBD TBD Salt Lake City Sat., April 30 Game 7 (West first round)* Jazz at Mavericks TBD TBD Dallas

*- if necessary

(3) Warriors vs. (6) Nuggets

Golden State leads series 3-1

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (West first round) Warriors 123, Nuggets 107 8:30 p.m. ABC San Francisco Mon., April 18 Game 2 (West first round) Warriors 126, Nuggets 106 10 p.m. TNT San Francisco Thu., April 21 Game 3 (West first round) Warriors 118, Nuggets 113 10 p.m. TNT Denver Sun., April 24 Game 4 (West first round) Nuggets 126, Warriors 121 3:30 p.m. ABC Denver Wed., April 27 Game 5 (West first round) Nuggets at Warriors 10 p.m. TNT San Francisco Fri., April 29 Game 6 (West first round)* Warriors at Nuggets TBD TBD Denver Sun., May 1 Game 7 (West first round)* Nuggets at Warriors TBD TBD San Francisco

*- if necessary

(2) Grizzlies vs. (7) Timberwolves

Series tied 2-2

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (West first round) Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117 3:30 p.m. ESPN Memphis Tue., April 19 Game 2 (West first round) Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96 8:30 p.m. NBATV Memphis Thu., April 21 Game 3 (West first round) Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95 7:30 p.m. TNT Minnesota Sat., April 23 Game 4 (West first round) Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118 10 p.m. ESPN Minnesota Tue., April 26 Game 5 (West first round) Timberwolves at Grizzlies* 7:30 p.m. TNT Memphis Fri., April 29 Game 6 (West first round) Grizzlies at Timberwolves TBD TBD Minnesota Sun., May 1 Game 7 (West first round)* Timberwolves at Grizzlies TBD TBD Memphis

*- if necessary

(1) Heat vs. (8) Hawks

Miami leads series 3-1

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., April 17 Game 1 (East first round) Heat 115, Hawks 91 1 p.m. TNT Miami Tue., April 19 Game 2 (East first round) Heat 115, Hawks 105 7:30 p.m. TNT Miami Fri, April 22 Game 3 (East first round) Hawks 111, Heat 110 7 p.m. ESPN Atlanta Sun., April 24 Game 4 (East first round) Heat 110, Hawks 86 7 p.m. TNT Atlanta Tue., April 26 Game 5 (East first round) Hawks at Heat 7 p.m. NBATV Miami Thu., April 28 Game 6 (East first round)* Heat at Hawks TBD TBD Atlanta Sat., April 30 Game 7 (East first round)* Hawks at Heat TBD TBD Miami

*- if necessary

(4) 76ers vs. (5) Raptors

Philadelphia leads series 3-1

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (East first round) 76ers 131, Raptors 111 6 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia Mon., April 18 Game 2 (East first round) 76ers 112, Raptors 97 7:30 p.m. TNT Philadelphia Wed., April 20 Game 3 (East first round) 76ers 104, Raptors 101 (OT) 8 p.m. NBATV Toronto Sat., April 23 Game 4 (East first round) Raptors 110, 76ers 102 2 p.m. TNT Toronto Mon., April 25 Game 5 (East first round) Raptors at 76ers 8 p.m. NBATV Philadelphia Thu., April 28 Game 6 (East first round)* 76ers at Raptors TBD TBD Toronto Sat., April 30 Game 7 (East first round)* Raptors at 76ers* TBD TBD Philadelphia

*- if necessary

(3) Bucks vs. (6) Bulls

Bucks lead series 2-1

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., April 17 Game 1 (East first round) Bucks 93, Bulls 86 6:30 p.m. TNT Milwaukee Wed., April 20 Game 2 (East first round) Bulls 114, Bucks 110 9:30 p.m. TNT Milwaukee Fri., April 22 Game 3 (East first round) Bucks 111, Bulls 81 8:30 p.m. ABC Chicago Sun., April 24 Game 4 (East first round) Bucks 119, Bulls 95 1 p.m. ABC Chicago Wed., April 27 Game 5 (East first round) Bulls at Bucks TBD TBD Milwaukee Fri., April 29 Game 6 (East first round)* Bucks at Bulls TBD TBD Chicago Sun., May 1 Game 7 (East first round)* Bulls at Bucks TBD TBD Milwaukee

*- if necessary

(2) Celtics vs. (7) Nets

Boston leads series 3-0

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., April 17 Game 1 (East first round) Celtics 115, Nets 114 3:30 p.m. ABC Boston Wed., April 20 Game 2 (East first round) Celtics 114, Nets 107 7 p.m. TNT Boston Sat., April 23 Game 3 (East first round) Celtics 109, Nets 103 7:30 p.m. ESPN Brooklyn Mon., April 25 Game 4 (East first round) Celtics at Nets 7 p.m. TNT Brooklyn Wed., April 27 Game 5 (East first round)* Nets at Celtics* TBD TNT Boston Fri., April 29 Game 6 (East first round)* Celtics at Nets TBD TBD Brooklyn Sun., May 1 Game 7 (East first round)* Nets at Celtics TBD TBD Boston

*- if necessary