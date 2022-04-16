gettyimages-1350074452.jpg
Getty Images

Buckle up. This NBA postseason is going to be a ride. There has arguably never been more teams with a legitimate shot at winning a championship, and that includes at least one (the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets) that needed to get through the play-in tournament just to make the field. 

Over the next two-plus months, with a few exceptions as the field thins out, you can pretty much count on playoff games every night. The play-in tournament concluded and the the No. 7 and 8 seeds in each conference have been determined.

In the East, the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks handled their business to advance into the playoffs. The Nets have secured the No. 7 seed and will face the Boston Celtics in the first round, while the Hawks get the top-seeded Miami Heat. In the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7) and New Orleans Pelicans (No. 8) also moved on to the playoffs after prevailing in their play-in games.

The 2022 NBA playoff schedule for the first-round can be found below and we'll update the dates and start times as announced. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

NBA play-in tournament schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Tue., April 12

7-8 Game (East)

Nets 115, Cavaliers 108

FINAL

TNT

Brooklyn

Tue., April 12

7-8 Game (West)

Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104

FINAL

TNT

Minnesota

Wed., April 13

9-10 Game (East)

Hawks 132, Hornets 103

FINAL            

ESPN

Atlanta

Wed., April 13

9-10 Game (West)            

Pelicans 113, Spurs 103

FINAL

ESPN

New Orleans

Fri., April 15

Play-In (East)

Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101

FINAL

ESPN

Cleveland

Fri., April 15  

Play-In (West)

Pelicans 105, Clippers 101

FINAL

TNT

Clippers

(1) Suns vs. (8) Pelicans

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., April 17

Game 1 (West first round)

Pelicans at Suns

9 p.m.

TNT

Phoenix

Tue., April 19

Game 2 (West first round)

Pelicans at Suns  

10 p.m. 

TNT

Phoenix  

Fri., April 22

Game 3 (West first round)

Suns at Pelicans

TBD

ESPN

New Orleans

Sun., April 24

Game 4 (West first round)

Suns at Pelicans  

9:30 p.m.

TNT

New Orleans

Tue., April 26*

Game 5 (West first round)*

Pelicans at Suns*

TBD*

TBD*

Phoenix*  

Thu., April 28*

Game 6 (West first round)*

Suns at Pelicans*

TBD*

TBD*

New Orleans*

Sat., April 30*

Game 7 (West first round)*

Pelicans at Suns*

TBD*

TBD*

Phoenix* 

*- if necessary 

(4) Mavericks vs. (5) Jazz

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sat., April 16

Game 1 (West first round)

Jazz at Mavericks

1 p.m.

ESPN

Dallas

Mon., April 18

Game 2 (West first round)

Jazz at Mavericks

8:30 p.m.

NBATV

Dallas

Thu., April 21

Game 3 (West first round)

Mavericks at Jazz

9 p.m.

NBATV

Salt Lake City

Sat., April 23

Game 4 (West first round)

Mavericks at Jazz

4:30 p.m.

TNT

Salt Lake City  

Mon., April 25*

Game 5 (West first round)*

Jazz at Mavericks*

TBD*

TBD*

Dallas*

Thu., April 28*

Game 6 (West first round)*

Mavericks at Jazz*

TBD*

TBD*

Salt Lake City*  

Sat., April 30*

Game 7 (West first round)*

Jazz at Mavericks*

TBD*

TBD*

Dallas*

*- if necessary 

(3) Warriors vs. (6) Nuggets

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sat., April 16

Game 1 (West first round)

Nuggets at Warriors  

8:30 p.m.

ABC

San Francisco

Mon., April 18

Game 2 (West first round)

Nuggets at Warriors    

10 p.m.

TNT

San Francisco

Thu., April 21

Game 3 (West first round)

Warriors at Nuggets

10 p.m.

TNT

Denver

Sun., April 24

Game 4 (West first round)

Warriors at Nuggets  

3:30 p.m.

ABC

Denver

Wed., April 27*

Game 5 (West first round)*

Nuggets at Warriors*   

TBD*

TBD*

San Francisco*

Fri., April 29*

Game 6 (West first round)*

Warriors at Nuggets*  

TBD*

TBD*

Denver*

Sun., May 1*

Game 7 (West first round)*

Nuggets at Warriors*    

TBD*

TBD*

San Francisco*

*- if necessary 

(2) Grizzlies vs. (7) Timberwolves

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sat., April 16  

Game 1 (West first round)

Timberwolves at Grizzlies

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

Memphis

Tue., April 19

Game 2 (West first round)

Timberwolves at Grizzlies  

TBD

TBD

Memphis

Thu., April 21

Game 3 (West first round)

Grizzlies at Timberwolves  

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Minnesota

Sat., April 23

Game 4 (West first round)

Grizzlies at Timberwolves  

TBD

ESPN

Minnesota

Tue., April 26*

Game 5 (West first round)*

Timberwolves at Grizzlies*  

TBD*

TBD*

Memphis*

Fri., April 29*

Game 6 (West first round)*

Grizzlies at Timberwolves*

TBD*

TBD*

Minnesota*

Sun., May 1*

Game 7 (West first round)*

Timberwolves at Grizzlies* 

TBD*

TBD*

Memphis*

*- if necessary 

(1) Heat vs. (8) Hawks

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., April 17

Game 1 (East first round)

Hawks at Heat

1 p.m.

TNT

Miami

Tue., April 19

Game 2 (East first round)

Hawks at Heat  

TBD

TBD

Miami

Fri, April 22

Game 3 (East first round)

Heat at Hawks

TBD

ESPN

Atlanta

Sun., April 24

Game 4 (East first round)

Heat at Hawks  

7 p.m.

TNT

Atlanta

Tue., April 26*

Game 5 (East first round)*

Hawks at Heat*

TBD*

TBD*

Miami*

Thu., April 28*

Game 6 (East first round)*

Heat at Hawks*

TBD*

TBD*

Atlanta*

Sat., April 30*

Game 7 (East first round)*

Hawks at Heat*

TBD*

TBD*

Miami*

*- if necessary 

(4) 76ers vs. (5) Raptors

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sat., April 16

Game 1 (East first round)

Raptors at 76ers  

6 p.m.

ESPN

Philadelphia

Mon., April 18

Game 2 (East first round)

Raptors at 76ers    

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Philadelphia

Wed., April 20

Game 3 (East first round)

76ers at Raptors  

8 p.m.

NBATV

Toronto

Sat., April 23

Game 4 (East first round)

76ers at Raptors  

2 p.m. 

TNT

Toronto

Mon., April 25*

Game 5 (East first round)*

Raptors at 76ers*

TBD*

TBD*

Philadelphia*

Thu., April 28*

Game 6 (East first round)*

76ers at Raptors*

TBD*

TBD*

Toronto*

Sat., April 30*

Game 7 (East first round)*

Raptors at 76ers*  

TBD*

TBD*

Philadelphia*

*- if necessary 

(3) Bucks vs. (6) Bulls

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., April 17

Game 1 (East first round)

Bulls at Bucks

6:30 p.m.

TNT

Milwaukee

Wed., April 20

Game 2 (East first round)

Bulls at Bucks  

9:30 p.m.

TBD

Milwaukee

Fri., April 22

Game 3 (East first round)

Bucks at Bulls

8:30 p.m.

TBD

Chicago

Sun., April 24

Game 4 (East first round)

Bucks at Bulls  

1 p.m.

TBD

Chicago

Wed., April 27*

Game 5 (East first round)*

Bulls at Bucks*

TBD*

TBD*

Milwaukee*

Fri., April 29*

Game 6 (East first round)*

Bucks at Bulls*

TBD*

TBD*

Chicago*

Sun., May 1*

Game 7 (East first round)*

Bulls at Bucks*

TBD*

TBD*

Milwaukee*

*- if necessary 

(2) Celtics vs. (7) Nets

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., April 17

Game 1 (East first round)

Nets at Celtics

3:30 p.m.

ABC

Boston

Wed., April 20

Game 2 (East first round)

Nets at Celtics  

7 p.m.

TNT

Boston

Sat., April 23

Game 3 (East first round)

Celtics at Nets

TBD

ESPN

Brooklyn

Mon., April 25

Game 4 (East first round)

Celtics at Nets  

TBD

TBD

Brooklyn

Wed., April 27*

Game 5 (East first round)*

Nets at Celtics* 

TBD*

TBD*

Boston*

Fri., April 29*

Game 6 (East first round)*

Celtics at Nets*

TBD*

TBD*

Brooklyn*

Sun., May 1*

Game 7 (East first round)*

Nets at Celtics*

TBD*

TBD*

Boston*

*- if necessary 