Buckle up. This NBA postseason is going to be a ride. There has arguably never been more teams with a legitimate shot at winning a championship, and that includes at least one (the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets) that needed to get through the play-in tournament just to make the field.

Over the next two-plus months, with a few exceptions as the field thins out, you can pretty much count on playoff games every night. The play-in tournament concluded and the the No. 7 and 8 seeds in each conference have been determined.

In the East, the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks handled their business to advance into the playoffs. The Nets have secured the No. 7 seed and will face the Boston Celtics in the first round, while the Hawks get the top-seeded Miami Heat. In the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7) and New Orleans Pelicans (No. 8) also moved on to the playoffs after prevailing in their play-in games.

The 2022 NBA playoff schedule for the first-round can be found below and we'll update the dates and start times as announced. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

NBA play-in tournament schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., April 12 7-8 Game (East) Nets 115, Cavaliers 108 FINAL TNT Brooklyn Tue., April 12 7-8 Game (West) Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104 FINAL TNT Minnesota Wed., April 13 9-10 Game (East) Hawks 132, Hornets 103 FINAL ESPN Atlanta Wed., April 13 9-10 Game (West) Pelicans 113, Spurs 103 FINAL ESPN New Orleans Fri., April 15 Play-In (East) Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101 FINAL ESPN Cleveland Fri., April 15 Play-In (West) Pelicans 105, Clippers 101 FINAL TNT Clippers

(1) Suns vs. (8) Pelicans

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., April 17 Game 1 (West first round) Pelicans at Suns 9 p.m. TNT Phoenix Tue., April 19 Game 2 (West first round) Pelicans at Suns 10 p.m. TNT Phoenix Fri., April 22 Game 3 (West first round) Suns at Pelicans TBD ESPN New Orleans Sun., April 24 Game 4 (West first round) Suns at Pelicans 9:30 p.m. TNT New Orleans Tue., April 26* Game 5 (West first round)* Pelicans at Suns* TBD* TBD* Phoenix* Thu., April 28* Game 6 (West first round)* Suns at Pelicans* TBD* TBD* New Orleans* Sat., April 30* Game 7 (West first round)* Pelicans at Suns* TBD* TBD* Phoenix*

*- if necessary

(4) Mavericks vs. (5) Jazz

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (West first round) Jazz at Mavericks 1 p.m. ESPN Dallas Mon., April 18 Game 2 (West first round) Jazz at Mavericks 8:30 p.m. NBATV Dallas Thu., April 21 Game 3 (West first round) Mavericks at Jazz 9 p.m. NBATV Salt Lake City Sat., April 23 Game 4 (West first round) Mavericks at Jazz 4:30 p.m. TNT Salt Lake City Mon., April 25* Game 5 (West first round)* Jazz at Mavericks* TBD* TBD* Dallas* Thu., April 28* Game 6 (West first round)* Mavericks at Jazz* TBD* TBD* Salt Lake City* Sat., April 30* Game 7 (West first round)* Jazz at Mavericks* TBD* TBD* Dallas*

*- if necessary

(3) Warriors vs. (6) Nuggets

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (West first round) Nuggets at Warriors 8:30 p.m. ABC San Francisco Mon., April 18 Game 2 (West first round) Nuggets at Warriors 10 p.m. TNT San Francisco Thu., April 21 Game 3 (West first round) Warriors at Nuggets 10 p.m. TNT Denver Sun., April 24 Game 4 (West first round) Warriors at Nuggets 3:30 p.m. ABC Denver Wed., April 27* Game 5 (West first round)* Nuggets at Warriors* TBD* TBD* San Francisco* Fri., April 29* Game 6 (West first round)* Warriors at Nuggets* TBD* TBD* Denver* Sun., May 1* Game 7 (West first round)* Nuggets at Warriors* TBD* TBD* San Francisco*

*- if necessary

(2) Grizzlies vs. (7) Timberwolves

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (West first round) Timberwolves at Grizzlies 3:30 p.m. ESPN Memphis Tue., April 19 Game 2 (West first round) Timberwolves at Grizzlies TBD TBD Memphis Thu., April 21 Game 3 (West first round) Grizzlies at Timberwolves 7:30 p.m. TNT Minnesota Sat., April 23 Game 4 (West first round) Grizzlies at Timberwolves TBD ESPN Minnesota Tue., April 26* Game 5 (West first round)* Timberwolves at Grizzlies* TBD* TBD* Memphis* Fri., April 29* Game 6 (West first round)* Grizzlies at Timberwolves* TBD* TBD* Minnesota* Sun., May 1* Game 7 (West first round)* Timberwolves at Grizzlies* TBD* TBD* Memphis*

*- if necessary

(1) Heat vs. (8) Hawks

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., April 17 Game 1 (East first round) Hawks at Heat 1 p.m. TNT Miami Tue., April 19 Game 2 (East first round) Hawks at Heat TBD TBD Miami Fri, April 22 Game 3 (East first round) Heat at Hawks TBD ESPN Atlanta Sun., April 24 Game 4 (East first round) Heat at Hawks 7 p.m. TNT Atlanta Tue., April 26* Game 5 (East first round)* Hawks at Heat* TBD* TBD* Miami* Thu., April 28* Game 6 (East first round)* Heat at Hawks* TBD* TBD* Atlanta* Sat., April 30* Game 7 (East first round)* Hawks at Heat* TBD* TBD* Miami*

*- if necessary

(4) 76ers vs. (5) Raptors

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., April 16 Game 1 (East first round) Raptors at 76ers 6 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia Mon., April 18 Game 2 (East first round) Raptors at 76ers 7:30 p.m. TNT Philadelphia Wed., April 20 Game 3 (East first round) 76ers at Raptors 8 p.m. NBATV Toronto Sat., April 23 Game 4 (East first round) 76ers at Raptors 2 p.m. TNT Toronto Mon., April 25* Game 5 (East first round)* Raptors at 76ers* TBD* TBD* Philadelphia* Thu., April 28* Game 6 (East first round)* 76ers at Raptors* TBD* TBD* Toronto* Sat., April 30* Game 7 (East first round)* Raptors at 76ers* TBD* TBD* Philadelphia*

*- if necessary

(3) Bucks vs. (6) Bulls

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., April 17 Game 1 (East first round) Bulls at Bucks 6:30 p.m. TNT Milwaukee Wed., April 20 Game 2 (East first round) Bulls at Bucks 9:30 p.m. TBD Milwaukee Fri., April 22 Game 3 (East first round) Bucks at Bulls 8:30 p.m. TBD Chicago Sun., April 24 Game 4 (East first round) Bucks at Bulls 1 p.m. TBD Chicago Wed., April 27* Game 5 (East first round)* Bulls at Bucks* TBD* TBD* Milwaukee* Fri., April 29* Game 6 (East first round)* Bucks at Bulls* TBD* TBD* Chicago* Sun., May 1* Game 7 (East first round)* Bulls at Bucks* TBD* TBD* Milwaukee*

*- if necessary

(2) Celtics vs. (7) Nets

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., April 17 Game 1 (East first round) Nets at Celtics 3:30 p.m. ABC Boston Wed., April 20 Game 2 (East first round) Nets at Celtics 7 p.m. TNT Boston Sat., April 23 Game 3 (East first round) Celtics at Nets TBD ESPN Brooklyn Mon., April 25 Game 4 (East first round) Celtics at Nets TBD TBD Brooklyn Wed., April 27* Game 5 (East first round)* Nets at Celtics* TBD* TBD* Boston* Fri., April 29* Game 6 (East first round)* Celtics at Nets* TBD* TBD* Brooklyn* Sun., May 1* Game 7 (East first round)* Nets at Celtics* TBD* TBD* Boston*

*- if necessary