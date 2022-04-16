Buckle up. This NBA postseason is going to be a ride. There has arguably never been more teams with a legitimate shot at winning a championship, and that includes at least one (the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets) that needed to get through the play-in tournament just to make the field.
Over the next two-plus months, with a few exceptions as the field thins out, you can pretty much count on playoff games every night. The play-in tournament concluded and the the No. 7 and 8 seeds in each conference have been determined.
In the East, the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks handled their business to advance into the playoffs. The Nets have secured the No. 7 seed and will face the Boston Celtics in the first round, while the Hawks get the top-seeded Miami Heat. In the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7) and New Orleans Pelicans (No. 8) also moved on to the playoffs after prevailing in their play-in games.
The 2022 NBA playoff schedule for the first-round can be found below and we'll update the dates and start times as announced. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
NBA play-in tournament schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Tue., April 12
7-8 Game (East)
FINAL
TNT
Brooklyn
Tue., April 12
7-8 Game (West)
FINAL
TNT
Minnesota
Wed., April 13
9-10 Game (East)
Hawks 132, Hornets 103
FINAL
ESPN
Atlanta
Wed., April 13
9-10 Game (West)
Pelicans 113, Spurs 103
FINAL
ESPN
New Orleans
Fri., April 15
Play-In (East)
Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101
FINAL
ESPN
Cleveland
Fri., April 15
Play-In (West)
Pelicans 105, Clippers 101
FINAL
TNT
Clippers
(1) Suns vs. (8) Pelicans
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., April 17
Game 1 (West first round)
Pelicans at Suns
9 p.m.
TNT
Phoenix
Tue., April 19
Game 2 (West first round)
Pelicans at Suns
10 p.m.
TNT
Phoenix
Fri., April 22
Game 3 (West first round)
Suns at Pelicans
TBD
ESPN
New Orleans
Sun., April 24
Game 4 (West first round)
Suns at Pelicans
9:30 p.m.
TNT
New Orleans
Tue., April 26*
Game 5 (West first round)*
Pelicans at Suns*
TBD*
TBD*
Phoenix*
Thu., April 28*
Game 6 (West first round)*
Suns at Pelicans*
TBD*
TBD*
New Orleans*
Sat., April 30*
Game 7 (West first round)*
Pelicans at Suns*
TBD*
TBD*
Phoenix*
*- if necessary
(4) Mavericks vs. (5) Jazz
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., April 16
Game 1 (West first round)
Jazz at Mavericks
1 p.m.
ESPN
Dallas
Mon., April 18
Game 2 (West first round)
Jazz at Mavericks
8:30 p.m.
NBATV
Dallas
Thu., April 21
Game 3 (West first round)
Mavericks at Jazz
9 p.m.
NBATV
Salt Lake City
Sat., April 23
Game 4 (West first round)
Mavericks at Jazz
4:30 p.m.
TNT
Salt Lake City
Mon., April 25*
Game 5 (West first round)*
Jazz at Mavericks*
TBD*
TBD*
Dallas*
Thu., April 28*
Game 6 (West first round)*
Mavericks at Jazz*
TBD*
TBD*
Salt Lake City*
Sat., April 30*
Game 7 (West first round)*
Jazz at Mavericks*
TBD*
TBD*
Dallas*
*- if necessary
(3) Warriors vs. (6) Nuggets
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., April 16
Game 1 (West first round)
Nuggets at Warriors
8:30 p.m.
ABC
San Francisco
Mon., April 18
Game 2 (West first round)
Nuggets at Warriors
10 p.m.
TNT
San Francisco
Thu., April 21
Game 3 (West first round)
Warriors at Nuggets
10 p.m.
TNT
Denver
Sun., April 24
Game 4 (West first round)
Warriors at Nuggets
3:30 p.m.
ABC
Denver
Wed., April 27*
Game 5 (West first round)*
Nuggets at Warriors*
TBD*
TBD*
San Francisco*
Fri., April 29*
Game 6 (West first round)*
Warriors at Nuggets*
TBD*
TBD*
Denver*
Sun., May 1*
Game 7 (West first round)*
Nuggets at Warriors*
TBD*
TBD*
San Francisco*
*- if necessary
(2) Grizzlies vs. (7) Timberwolves
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., April 16
Game 1 (West first round)
Timberwolves at Grizzlies
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
Memphis
Tue., April 19
Game 2 (West first round)
Timberwolves at Grizzlies
TBD
TBD
Memphis
Thu., April 21
Game 3 (West first round)
Grizzlies at Timberwolves
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Minnesota
Sat., April 23
Game 4 (West first round)
Grizzlies at Timberwolves
TBD
ESPN
Minnesota
Tue., April 26*
Game 5 (West first round)*
Timberwolves at Grizzlies*
TBD*
TBD*
Memphis*
Fri., April 29*
Game 6 (West first round)*
Grizzlies at Timberwolves*
TBD*
TBD*
Minnesota*
Sun., May 1*
Game 7 (West first round)*
Timberwolves at Grizzlies*
TBD*
TBD*
Memphis*
*- if necessary
(1) Heat vs. (8) Hawks
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., April 17
Game 1 (East first round)
Hawks at Heat
1 p.m.
TNT
Miami
Tue., April 19
Game 2 (East first round)
Hawks at Heat
TBD
TBD
Miami
Fri, April 22
Game 3 (East first round)
Heat at Hawks
TBD
ESPN
Atlanta
Sun., April 24
Game 4 (East first round)
Heat at Hawks
7 p.m.
TNT
Atlanta
Tue., April 26*
Game 5 (East first round)*
Hawks at Heat*
TBD*
TBD*
Miami*
Thu., April 28*
Game 6 (East first round)*
Heat at Hawks*
TBD*
TBD*
Atlanta*
Sat., April 30*
Game 7 (East first round)*
Hawks at Heat*
TBD*
TBD*
Miami*
*- if necessary
(4) 76ers vs. (5) Raptors
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., April 16
Game 1 (East first round)
Raptors at 76ers
6 p.m.
ESPN
Philadelphia
Mon., April 18
Game 2 (East first round)
Raptors at 76ers
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Philadelphia
Wed., April 20
Game 3 (East first round)
76ers at Raptors
8 p.m.
NBATV
Toronto
Sat., April 23
Game 4 (East first round)
76ers at Raptors
2 p.m.
TNT
Toronto
Mon., April 25*
Game 5 (East first round)*
Raptors at 76ers*
TBD*
TBD*
Philadelphia*
Thu., April 28*
Game 6 (East first round)*
76ers at Raptors*
TBD*
TBD*
Toronto*
Sat., April 30*
Game 7 (East first round)*
Raptors at 76ers*
TBD*
TBD*
Philadelphia*
*- if necessary
(3) Bucks vs. (6) Bulls
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., April 17
Game 1 (East first round)
Bulls at Bucks
6:30 p.m.
TNT
Milwaukee
Wed., April 20
Game 2 (East first round)
Bulls at Bucks
9:30 p.m.
TBD
Milwaukee
Fri., April 22
Game 3 (East first round)
Bucks at Bulls
8:30 p.m.
TBD
Chicago
Sun., April 24
Game 4 (East first round)
Bucks at Bulls
1 p.m.
TBD
Chicago
Wed., April 27*
Game 5 (East first round)*
Bulls at Bucks*
TBD*
TBD*
Milwaukee*
Fri., April 29*
Game 6 (East first round)*
Bucks at Bulls*
TBD*
TBD*
Chicago*
Sun., May 1*
Game 7 (East first round)*
Bulls at Bucks*
TBD*
TBD*
Milwaukee*
*- if necessary
(2) Celtics vs. (7) Nets
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., April 17
Game 1 (East first round)
Nets at Celtics
3:30 p.m.
ABC
Boston
Wed., April 20
Game 2 (East first round)
Nets at Celtics
7 p.m.
TNT
Boston
Sat., April 23
Game 3 (East first round)
Celtics at Nets
TBD
ESPN
Brooklyn
Mon., April 25
Game 4 (East first round)
Celtics at Nets
TBD
TBD
Brooklyn
Wed., April 27*
Game 5 (East first round)*
Nets at Celtics*
TBD*
TBD*
Boston*
Fri., April 29*
Game 6 (East first round)*
Celtics at Nets*
TBD*
TBD*
Brooklyn*
Sun., May 1*
Game 7 (East first round)*
Nets at Celtics*
TBD*
TBD*
Boston*
*- if necessary