NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Luka Doncic shows he's human; Jaren Jackson Jr., Marvin Bagley III poised for bigger roles
In a rare off week, Doncic received some real competition for the top spot in the rankings
So Luka Doncic is human after all -- well, sort of. Even in an off week he managed to become the second-youngest NBA player to ever record a triple-double. That being said, the No. 1 spot was there for the taking this week, but alas, none of the other rookies strung together strong enough performances to take Doncic's crown.
Injuries to rankings mainstays Deandre Ayton and Kevin Huerter opened up a couple of spots, with surprising Knicks rookie Allonzo Trier and 76ers sharpshooter Landry Shamet happy to fill them. Also making his triumphant return to the rankings is Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had hit something of a wall in the past month before bouncing back to have a solid week.
Meanwhile big men Marvin Bagley III and Jaren Jackson Jr. continue to show why they were top-five draft picks, and both may be playing even bigger roles for their teams in the near future.
Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 1
|2
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
Last week: 7
|3
Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF
Last week: 5
|4
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 8
|5
Allonzo Trier New York Knicks SG
Last week: Unranked
|6
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 2
|7
Landry Shamet Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: Unranked
|8
Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves SG
Last week: Unranked
|9
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: Unranked
|10
Kevin Knox New York Knicks SF
Last week: 6
Dropped out
