NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Luka Doncic shows he's human; Jaren Jackson Jr., Marvin Bagley III poised for bigger roles

1 Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF

Last week: 1

Stats this week: 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists Doncic had a horrific week shooting the ball (30 percent from the field, 2-for-18 3-pointers), but still managed to get to the free throw line for six attempts per game in a 1-2 week for the Mavericks. He's already proven that he can positively affect games even when he's not scoring, and he did that this week with his assist and rebound totals. Case in point: Doncic shot 0-for-8 from the 3-point line on Tuesday, but still managed to put up 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Mavs knocked off a good Clippers team. He also became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a loss to the Bucks. Not bad for an off week.

Last week: 7

Stats this week: 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 blocks Though you'd still like to see him hit the glass a bit harder, Jackson is starting to round into form as a scorer, putting up double-digit totals in 16 of his last 18 games, including all four games this week. Unfortunately his team is a stinking tire fire right now, but the 19-year-old doesn't seem to be letting that get to him. He shot 48 percent from the field this week, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, and was his normal, menacing self on the defensive end. The Grizzlies are reportedly looking to move Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, and Jackson's massive potential likely gave them a big push in the rebuilding direction.

3 Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF

Last week: 5

Stats this week: 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks Bagley took a huge step in his career progression this week, making his first NBA start against the Toronto Raptors due to a back injury to Nemanja Bjelica. He was excellent in the game, putting up 22 points and 11 rebounds on 10-for-20 shooting in 38 minutes. He also displayed some solid one-on-one defense against emerging star Pascal Siakam, continuing to show that he may be better on that end of the floor than most draft analysts expected. Bjelica is slowly losing playing time, so Bagley could claim that starting power forward position for good sooner rather than later.

4 Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG

Last week: 8

Stats this week: 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals It's remarkable that Sexton has nearly the exact same production every week, but this week he made an impressive 7-of-16 3-pointers (44 percent). That brings him up to a more than respectable 39 percent for the season, an encouraging sign given that was considered to be one of his weaknesses coming into the league. However, Sexton is only shooting 41 percent on 2-pointers this season, having difficulty finishing at the rim, on runners and with his mid-range jumper.

5 Allonzo Trier New York Knicks SG

Last week: Unranked

Stats this week: 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals Trier had the best week of his career, but the fact that he only played in two games prevented him from appearing higher on this list. He went toe-to-toe with James Harden (offensively at least) as the Knicks almost pulled off a stunner over the Rockets, scoring a career-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting and tying a career-best with 10 rebounds. Perhaps even more encouraging was the previous game, a loss to OKC, in which Trier scored 16 points and dished out a career-high eight assists. He's shown the ability to be a heat-check scorer off the bench, but if Trier can consistently create for teammates he'll add a whole new dimension to his game.

6 Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG

Last week: 2

Stats this week: 14.0 points, 8.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds Young's shooting came back down to Earth this week (3-or-19 3-pointers) after a solid three-week stretch, but he displayed his absolute passing wizardry on a nightly basis. Young's vision borders on elite, which is incredible considering his age and experience level. He dished out 12 assists in a win over the Bulls (not exactly the 2004 Pistons defensively) compared to only three turnovers, and this on a night when he shot 1-of-12 from the field. He pushed the tempo with full-court lead passes, executed perfect pocket passes and flung cross-court assists with both hands. Young is a delight to watch, and will be even better once he gets some more talent around him.

7 Landry Shamet Philadelphia 76ers PG

Last week: Unranked

Stats this week: 13.7 points, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals Shamet made 9-of-14 3-pointers this week -- you don't need analytics to tell you that's pretty good. Conventional thinking is that the Sixers need to add shooting before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, but Shamet has been absolute gold for them as a rookie. He perfectly fills the role that JJ Redick vacates when he's off the floor, and has the confidence to keep letting them fly even when they're not going down. Fortunately for the Sixers, more often than not they go in.

8 Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Last week: Unranked

Stats this week: 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals Okogie played 25 minutes per game for the Wolves in a 3-1 week, and has settled in as an energy guy and aspiring 3-and-D candidate. The 3s aren't quite there yet, but he hasn't been afraid to shoot them, firing up almost five per game this week. Okogie brings it on both ends of the floor and can play pretty much any position from two-to-four, so he's an extremely valuable piece for Ryan Saunders' Wolves as they look to build an identity for the rest of the season.

9 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG

Last week: Unranked

Stats this week: 12.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals Gilgeous-Alexander hit the 30-plus-minute mark three times in four games this week for the Clippers, something he hadn't done since before Christmas. The spike in playing time was partly due to an injury to Lou Williams, and party due to a 24-point, five-assist performance against the red-hot Golden State Warriors. The rookie didn't shoot well this week, but the fact that Doc Rivers has confidence to put him out there again means that Gilgeous-Alexander, whose Clippers face the Bulls on Friday (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), may be ready to move past whatever wall he's hit over the past month or so.

10 Kevin Knox New York Knicks SF