The NBA record for most consecutive losses could be broken this year. For the past several weeks, the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs hadn't secured a win in over a month. Mercifully, the Spurs earned a marquee victory over LeBron James and the Lakers on Friday night to put an end to their franchise-record 18-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Pistons, who dropped a franchise-record 22nd straight game on Friday, are dangerously close to matching the record of 28 straight regular-season losses that the Philadelphia 76ers suffered between 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The 76ers also own the record for most consecutive losses in one season with 26 in 2013-14, matching only the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers.

This season, the Pistons have the league's worst record at 2-23 and are currently on the aforementioned 22-game losing streak. While they've amassed a talented group of lottery picks in recent years, they've struggled to smooth out their offensive struggles.

Longest losing streaks in NBA history

Streak

Team

Streak Started

Streak Ended

28

Philadelphia 76ers^

March 27, 2015 

Dec. 1, 2015 

26

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dec. 20, 2010 

Feb. 11, 2011 

26

Philadelphia 76ers

Jan. 31, 2014 

March 29, 2014 

24

Cleveland Cavaliers^

March 19, 1982 

Nov. 10, 1982 

23

Vancouver Grizzlies 

Feb. 16, 1996 

April 3, 1996 

23

Denver Nuggets 

Dec. 9, 1997 

Jan. 24, 1998 

23

Charlotte Bobcats 

March 19, 2012 

Nov. 2, 2012 

21

Detroit Pistons^ 

March 7, 1980 

Oct. 25, 1980 

21

Detroit Pistons 

Oct. 30, 2023 

20

Philadelphia 76ers 

Jan. 9, 1973 

Feb. 14, 1973

20

New York Knicks^ 

March 23, 1985 

Nov. 12, 1985

20

Dallas Mavericks 

Nov. 13, 1993 

Dec. 23, 1993

20

Los Angeles Clippers^ 

April 18, 1994 

Dec. 7, 1994

20

Houston Rockets 

Feb. 6, 2021 

March 22, 2021

19

Philadelphia 76ers^ 

March 21, 1972 

Nov. 11, 1972

19

San Diego Clippers 

March 11, 1982 

April 15, 1982

19

Los Angeles Clippers 

Dec. 30, 1988 

Feb. 8, 1989 

19

Dallas Mavericks 

Feb. 6, 1993 

March 17, 1993 

19

Vancouver Grizzlies 

Nov. 7, 1995 

Dec. 15, 1995 

19

Orlando Magic 

Oct. 30, 2003 

Dec. 8, 2003 

19

New Jersey Nets^ 

April 15, 2009 

Dec. 4, 2009 

19

Memphis Grizzlies 

Jan. 31, 2018 

March 17, 2018 

18

Utah Jazz 

Feb. 24, 1982 

April 2, 1982 

18

Boston Celtics 

Jan. 7, 2007 

Feb. 14, 2007 

18

Minnesota Timberwolves^ 

March 13, 2011 

Jan. 1, 2012 

18

Charlotte Bobcats 

Nov. 26, 2012 

Dec. 31, 2012 

18

New York Knicks 

Jan. 4, 2019 

Feb. 16, 2019 

18

San Antonio Spurs 

Nov. 5, 2023 

Dec. 15, 2023

(^ Denotes streaks that spanned over two seasons)

When could the record be broken?

Detroit's continuing schedule does not look forgiving. After getting manhandled once again by Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Friday, they will face the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, who all have winning records. They will also face the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors to round out the calendar year.

Pistons' upcoming schedule

  • Saturday, Dec. 16 @ Bucks
  • Monday, Dec. 18 @ Hawks
  • Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. Jazz
  • Saturday, Dec. 23 @ Nets
  • Tuesday, Dec. 26 vs. Nets
  • Thursday, Dec 28 @ Celtics
  • Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Raptors