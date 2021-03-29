Round 5 - Pick 1 (146) Frank Darby WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Another weapon for Lawrence. Darby is a field-stretcher with good YAC skills.

Round 5 - Pick 2 (147) Malik Herring DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 280 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK If the Jets defense is to improve, it needs to get sturdier up front.

Round 5 - Pick 3 (148) Brady Christensen OL BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 295 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Christensen is an older prospect and looks the part as a pass-protection specialist in the NFL.

Round 5 - Pick 4 (149) Israel Mukuamu CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Mukuamu is impossibly long at the boundary corner spot and had immense productivity on the football in his career.

Round 5 - Pick 5 (150) Jonathon Cooper DE Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 257 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Bengals stay local with Cooper, a bendy and polished rusher who will outplay his draft position.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 5 - Pick 6 (151) Kendrick Green OL Illinois • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Wouldn't hurt the Dolphins to go with another offensive lineman.

Round 5 - Pick 7 (152) Tre Brown CB Oklahoma • Sr • 5'10" / 186 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Browns is an ultra-feisty cornerback who routinely is near the football.

Round 5 - Pick 8 (153) Kary Vincent Jr. CB LSU • Sr • 5'10" / 189 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 137th POSITION RNK 15th Vincent opted out in 2020 but has a starting nickel corner skill set.

Round 5 - Pick 9 (154) Chauncey Golston DL Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 150th POSITION RNK 16th Golston gives the Lions more defensive help.

From From New York Giants Round 5 - Pick 10 (155) Tre' McKitty TE Georgia • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Reed has NFL bloodlines and was a consistent performer on the back end during his Georgia career.

Round 5 - Pick 11 (156) Thomas Graham Jr. CB Oregon • Sr • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 102nd POSITION RNK 9th Needed secondary help.

From From Dallas Cowboys Round 5 - Pick 12 (157) Josh Palmer WR Tennessee • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK More receiving help for Eagles.

Round 5 - Pick 13 (158) Sadarius Hutcherson OL South Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Offensive line depth for Vikings.

Round 5 - Pick 14 (159) Michael Carter RB North Carolina • Sr • 5'10" / 199 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 4th Carter can instantly compete for a starting role with Patriots.

Round 5 - Pick 15 (160) Robert Jones OL Middle Tenn. • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 124th POSITION RNK 20th More help on the offensive line for Chargers.

Round 5 - Pick 16 (161) Mark Webb DB Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK More secondary members are needed in the desert. Webb is a versatile playmaker.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 5 - Pick 17 (162) Marquez Stevenson WR Houston • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Bills have to replace the speed of John Brown. Stevenson glides on the football field.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 5 - Pick 18 (163) Chris Rumph II EDGE Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 94th POSITION RNK 7th Rumph needs to get considerably stronger to last in the NFL but his pass-rush move arsenal is of veteran-quality right now.

Round 5 - Pick 19 (164) Cameron McGrone LB Michigan • Jr • 6'1" / 236 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 121st POSITION RNK 13th McGrone is a modern-day linebacker to help the second level of Washington's defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 5 - Pick 20 (165) Trevon Grimes WR Florida • Sr • 6'4" / 218 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Seahawks pair the large Grimes with Trask, his quarterback in college.

Round 5 - Pick 21 (166) Robert Hainsey OL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 295 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Colts are always prudent about addressing the offensive line, and they get another Golden Domer up front.

Round 5 - Pick 22 (167) Spencer Brown OL NFL Draft • Sr • 6'9" / 321 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 123rd POSITION RNK 8th Brown has freaky measureables and moves well for his height. He's the the perfect developmental type to pick at this juncture of the draft.

Round 5 - Pick 23 (168) Rhamondre Stevenson RB Oklahoma • Sr • 6'0" / 246 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 6th Stevenson is the big, surprisingly nimble back the Seahawks love.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 5 - Pick 24 (169) Joshua Kaindoh DE Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 130th POSITION RNK 3rd Kaindoh has a lot of untapped potential and gives the Ravens more size in the trenches.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 5 - Pick 25 (170) Royce Newman OL Ole Miss • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK While the Browns offensive line is sturdy, it's smart to pick a blocker late in the draft every year or so.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 5 - Pick 26 (171) Tarron Jackson DE Coastal Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 260 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Jackson is a ferocious competitor who'll win more battles than expected given his high-energy play.

From From Baltimore Ravens Round 5 - Pick 27 (172) Daelin Hayes EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'3" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The defensive line reconstruction continues for the Vikings. It's needed.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 5 - Pick 28 (173) William Bradley-King LB Baylor • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Bradley-King is a refined rusher in that he knows how to use his hands to defeat blockers.

Round 5 - Pick 29 (174) Keith Taylor DB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Taylor is another long, athletic outside corner from Washington.

Round 5 - Pick 30 (175) Javian Hawkins RB Louisville • Fr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK More speed for the Bills. Hawkins gives them a gadget type at RB who can hit home runs.

Round 5 - Pick 31 (176) Robert Rochell DB Central Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Rochell has earlier round athletic traits, he just doesn't mirror amazingly right now.

Round 5 - Pick 32 (177) Ta'Quon Graham DL Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 294 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Graham is a super-thick defensive lineman who'll give the Buccaneers more depth on their tenacious defensive line.

Round 5 - Pick 33 (178) Dayo Odeyingbo DL Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Had he not recently tore his Achilles Odeyingbo would have been gone by Day 2. He has inside-outside versatile and plays with a lot of power in his hands.

Round 5 - Pick 34 (179) Josh Imatorbhebhe WR Illinois • Sr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Imatorbhebhe will be one of the most explosive wideouts in the class, and the Cowboys are fine taking a flier on that in Round 5.

Round 5 - Pick 35 (180) Pooka Williams Jr. RB Kansas • Jr • 5'10" / 170 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Williams is undersized but has dazzling footwork and deceptive long speed.

Round 5 - Pick 36 (181) Brenden Jaimes OL Nebraska • Sr • 6'6" / 300 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Falcons would be smart to consider some offensive line depth at this point in the draft.

Round 5 - Pick 37 (182) Kenny Yeboah TE Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Yeboah was found down the field for some big plays in 2020 at Ole Miss, and Shanahan loves utilizing the tight end spot.

Round 5 - Pick 38 (183) Shane Buechele QB SMU • Sr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK It wouldn't be crazy if Falcons new coach, Arthur Smith liked the athletic, decently strong-armed Buechele.

Round 5 - Pick 39 (184) Ben Skowronek WR Notre Dame • Sr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK More size and vertical ability for the Ravens receiving game.

Round 5 - Pick 40 (185) Carlo Kemp DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 286 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Panthers add a defensive tackle to keep that unit young.