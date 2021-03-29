After the seismic deals between the 49ers, Dolphins, and Eagles, we have a better understanding as to how teams, especially inside the top 5, will pick when the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Round 1 trades
- The Cardinals move up with the Chargers for a swap of their first-round picks along with a 2021 third-round pick
Enjoy.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The Jaguars don't hesitate to pick Lawrence here. Insert a franchise QB to that offense.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The Jets may think about offering a king's ransom for Deshaun Watson, but instead they go with Wilson at No. 2 to run Mike LaFleur's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Fields is very athletic, with a live arm and impeccable ball placement. He's the perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan's system.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Falcons new head coach Arthur Smith sees a lot of A.J. Brown in Chase's game, and picks him in hopes of a quick turnaround near the end of Matt Ryan's career.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Sewell is essentially a no-brainer here for the Bengals with two of the receivers off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle is the most naturally talented receiver in this class, and you can bet Tua Tagovailoa knows that.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
After losing their top three receivers from 2020 in free agency, the Lions get Jared Goff a bendy, reliable target in Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 8
The Panthers get their long-term, high-upside project in Lance at the game's most vital position.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Broncos need to rebuild their secondary, and Surtain is a good start.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Jerry Jones sends shockwaves through the NFL with his selection, but Collins is a do-everything linebacker who boosts the play of that unit instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
This is probably the floor for Pitts, and the Giants would love to pick him to help Daniel Jones in Year 3.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Given the collective age of the Eagles offensive line, it would be prudent for Roseman to pick a high-floor blocker in Slater here.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals can't wait and hope Horn falls to them, so they make a move with the Chargers to grab the man-coverage specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Minnesota's defensive line needs a complete overhaul, and Paye is the top edge rusher on many team's boards.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Jones falls into New England's lap and Bill Belichick makes this pick in a hurry.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 16
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Glorious scenario for the Chargers, they trade back, get extra picks and still land a premier offensive tackle prospect to protect Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Raiders don't hesitate here, as pass-rushing juice from the inside is desperately needed on this team.
Round 1 - Pick 18
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker can play guard or tackle in Miami, and the team's offensive line still needs upgrading.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Toney is a gadget-type speedster who'll flourish opposite Terry McLaurin.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Bears need to get sturdier up front for Andy Dalton, and Jenkins is NFL-ready with awesome nastiest at the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Moore will be inserted as a possession slot target for Carson Wentz right away.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Titans have to address their pass rush and do it here with the explosive Ojulari.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman is as well-rounded as any receiver in the class and plays with deceptive yards-after-the-catch skills. Good idea to pick him for Zach Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham is a big, freaky disruptor who'll fit right in with the Steelers defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Moore is too talented to slip any further. Big-time playmaker for Lawrence. And Urban Meyer sees visions of Percy Harvin at Florida.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Parson's fall ends, and the Browns love that he boosts the off-ball linebacker group and the team's pass rush with one pick.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Rousseau has Ravens pick written all over him. Tall, long, decently athletic. With more strength, he can be a versatile penetrator for Wink Martindale.
Round 1 - Pick 28
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
As insurance for the Marcus Williams situation, the Saints pick the consensus top safety in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Packers need to prioritize speed at linebacker, and Owusu-Koramah is the speediest linebacker in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Bills take a swing at Farley, a top cornerback prospect who falls due to a back injury. He gives the Bills size and blazing speed in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
The Chiefs go best player available and like Phillips well-rounded game, size, and athletic gifts.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Without any major holes, the Buccaneers are fine taking the raw but talented Rousseau with the last pick in Round 1.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Jaguars franchised Cam Robinson and pick another Alabama alum to be an on-field bodyguard for Lawrence.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
The Jets are in dire need of an alpha edge-rushing presence, and while slightly raw, Oweh is super talented.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
The Falcons are going all-in at the end of the Ryan era, and make this pick in a hurry.
From Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Ogundeji is a long, smooth athlete who knows how to use his hands. He'll be an instant producer in Brian Flores' scheme.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
The Eagles have needed cornerback reinforcement for a while, and Samuel has the twitch and ball skills to thrive in today's NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
The Bengals get another big, vertical weapon for Joe Burrow in Marshall.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Mayfield could play guard or stick at tackle, and his game isn't perfect, but much of his film is clean.
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
If the Broncos don't pick up the team option on Von Miller's contract, they're going to have a sizable hole opposite Bradley Chubb. Ossai is just scratching the surface as an edge rusher.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Cosmi needs to get a little quicker off the ball but got stronger in 2020 and has good balance.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Syracuse • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Dave Gettleman likes long corners and Melifonwu is a fluid athlete for being 6-foot-3.
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The 49ers replace Richard Sherman with another super-long corner in Campbell.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Washington • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Molden is everywhere, and in a freelancing role in Dallas, he can be a star. See what I did there?
From Minnesota Vikings
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Onwuzurike can push the pocket from multiple alignments and will give the Jaguars a serious pass-rush presence inside.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Jabril Cox LB
LSU • Sr • 6'3" / 233 lbs
The Patriots get a linebacker ready to cover tight ends and backs as a rookie.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
The Chargers are loading up for Herbert, and get him a large, versatile running back prospect in Harris.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
The Raiders love the value here with Holland. He can play free safety or cover the slot and hold his own.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Alim McNeill DT
NC State • Jr • 6'2" / 320 lbs
McNeill is a freaky mover for the nose tackle spot. He's what Arizona needs on their defensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 220 lbs
Williams is a flashy runner who'll assume the feature-back role in Miami in Year 1.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Even with Brandon Scherff franchise tagged again, the Football Team fortifies the future of the guard position.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Dickerson played all five offensive line positions during his long collegiate career. He'll be a valuable piece to the new-look Bears offense.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Kentucky • Soph • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Joseph is a long, smooth athlete with good ball skills who'll be a welcomed addition to a Titans secondary that was gashed down the stretch last season.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Jordan is a YAC machine at the tight end spot and will be a high-volume player with Carson Wentz at quarterback.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Carman is a mountain of a man with above-average athletic traits given his size, and the Steelers have to add young pieces to the offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
The Seahawks begin a new chapter at quarterback with Trask.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
Davis is big and can really run. He excels when sinking in coverage too.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
The Ravens need more speed in their receiver room, and Wallace is one of the most accomplished vertical threats in the class.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs
Washington gives the Browns a dynamic weapon in the secondary.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Saints have long been looking for a legitimate complement to Michael Thomas and get that here with St. Brown.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Eric Stokes CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Buffalo needs to hammer down the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Tre'Davious White, and Stokes has the length, athleticism, and instincts to flourish in Sean McDermott's defense.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
UCLA • Sr • 6'2" / 279 lbs
Odighizuwa is a hybrid defensive lineman with a lightning-quick first step and good hand work.
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Radunz gives the Chiefs a future at the left tackle position given his length and supreme athletic traits.
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Smith gives the Buccaneers another nasty interior blocker to pair with Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
This is probably the latest Newsome would go, and Urban Meyer makes this pick because of Newsome's length and fluidity as an outside corner.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 302 lbs
Eichenberg is a good athlete for the offensive tackle spot, he just needs to get strong to solidify his anchor.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Dyami Brown WR
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
The Texans kick off their 2021 class with a vertical speedster in Brown.
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Atlanta has needed to rebuild their outside pass rush for a while now, and Jones' arrow is pointing up as a high-energy rusher.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
The Eagles stay in-state and pick Freiermuth to give their young quarterbacks a nice possession target over the middle.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
West Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 282 lbs
Stills might be the most agile defensive tackle in the class and his hands are never complacent.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Shakur Brown CB
Michigan State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Brown is an ultra-active corner, and the Lions have to overhaul most of their secondary.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Western Michigan • Sr • 5'9" / 190 lbs
Eskridge is an older prospect, but he gives the Panthers an immediate replacement to Curtis Samuel.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Joe Tryon EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Tryon is a big, linear rusher who never quits on a play and does have a nice inside move.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs
Twyman knows how to use his hands and has a good first step. The Cowboys need as much interior pass-rush help as they can get.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Auburn • Jr • 6'3" / 211 lbs
Williams gives the Giants a rebounder type on the outside.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Purdue • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Barnes is a modern-day rangy linebacker who fits with the Chargers speed-based defense.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
UAB • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Watkins is an underrated prospect who was held back by poor quarterback play in 2020 but runs sudden routes and is a productive contested-catch receiver.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Josh Myers OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Myers has starter abilities at the center position. More help for Herbert.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
Cleveland is built like an oversized tight end with little fat on his frame. He starts right away at one of the guard spots in Las Vegas.
From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Bolton is a throwback middle linebacker who plays with high-caliber instincts and can make some plays in coverage.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
UCF • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Robinson is a speedy, twitched-up nickel corner who could flex to the outside against smaller wideouts.
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Nico Collins WR
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
The Bears get Wilson a big-bodied rebounder down the field, the type he loved in Seattle.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Perkins has a chiseled frame, converts speed to power and has some pass-rushing moves. He reminds me a lot of Derek Barnett.
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
North Texas • Sr • 5'9" / 174 lbs
Darden gives the Titans a speedy slot option.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
UCLA • Sr • 5'9" / 186 lbs
Felton is part running back, part receiver and gives Wilson a fun option in the short passing game.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 210 lbs
Rodgers is a stocky wideout who crushes it after the catch because of insane contact balance.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 346 lbs
Likely losing Larry Ogunjobi in free agency, the Browns will need a space-eating run-stuffer. Shelvin's their guy. He eats running backs for breakfast.
From Baltimore Ravens
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Nixon is a hyper, one-gap penetrator with developing pass-rush moves.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Tutu Atwell WR
Louisville • Jr • 5'9" / 165 lbs
Atwell will be primed to explode as a rookie in Green Bay's offense opposite Davante Adams.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Quincy Roche EDGE
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Roche is a somewhat undersized but very polished rusher who will learn a lot with Jerry Hughes as a mentor.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Notre Dame • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Tremble has the physical tools to be a better player as a pro than he was at Notre Dame.
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Williams is an experienced, highly productive cornerback who'll give Tampa Bay even more depth on the outside.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Indiana • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Patriots get a fast, intelligent and hard-hitting safety here in Johnson.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Stanford • Sr • 6'7" / 320 lbs
With more weight on his frame, Little can be a franchise left tackle.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
Jay Tufele DL
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Tufele hustles on every play and his burst/hand work combination often gets the best of interior blockers.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Aaron Banks OL
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Banks is built like a fridge and plays with effortless power, especially in the run game.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Deonte Brown OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 350 lbs
Given the age of some of their interior blockers, the Titans go with the massive road-grader.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Wilson underachieved as his career progressed at Florida State, but the Rams could be getting a first-round talent if he's motivated.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Tommy Togiai DT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 300 lbs
Togiai has a naturally stunning bull rush to push the pocket in the NFL.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Hilliard has the athletic gifts to cover a tight end down the field on one play then follow a speedy back to the corner on the next.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Trey Hill OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 330 lbs
Hill gives the Ravens a possible future starter at the center spot.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 358 lbs
Slaton gives the Saints more interior defensive line talent.
Round 4 - Pick 1 (106)
Hunter Long TE
Boston College • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Long isn't a special athlete but was a big part of the Boston College passing offense for years, and he gets after it as a blocker.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (107)
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Wade was best in 2018, but gives the Jets some positional flexibility in the secondary.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (108)
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Browning has the body type and athleticism to be a Day One starter in Atlanta.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (109)
Jamie Newman QB
Georgia • Sr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Newman represents great value here for the Texans, especially given the bleak future of their quarterback position at this juncture.
Round 4 - Pick 5 (110)
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 179 lbs
Smith-Marsette is a nice injection of youthful speed to the Browns passing offense.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (111)
Marco Wilson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 191 lbs
Wilson gives the Bengals more depth in the secondary.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (112)
Arkansas • Sr • 6'6" / 228 lbs
Franks is a good athlete, has a cannon for an arm, and played well in his one year at Arkansas in 2020.
Round 4 - Pick 8 (113)
North Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Surratt plays with zero hesitation, which can lead to some missed tackles, but the athletic gifts to blitz and cover are outstanding.
Round 4 - Pick 9 (114)
Syracuse • Jr • 6'0" / 209 lbs
Had he not tore his ACL, Cisco would have gone much earlier than this.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (115)
Richie Grant DB
UCF • Sr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Grant is ubiquitous on the football field. He can do it all.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (116)
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Weaver is a thick, hand-work master who'll set a strong edge and win plenty of one-on-one battles as a rusher.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (117)
Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Nasirildeen has the frame of the modern day hybrid safety/linebacker.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (118)
Tony Poljan TE
Virginia • Sr • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Poljan is a gigantic target for Herbert right away.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (119)
James Hudson OL
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Hudson is the type of developmental left tackle who makes plenty of sense for the Vikings right now.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (120)
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Robinson needs to develop his pass-rushing moves but has first-round traits.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (121)
D'Ante Smith OL
East Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Smith has the tools to be a high-level starter for the Raiders down the road.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 4 - Pick 17 (122)
Camryn Bynum CB
California • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Texans need all the help they can get at cornerback.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (123)
Dazz Newsome WR
North Carolina • Sr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Newsome is one of the more underrated wideouts in the class with dynamic athletic gifts.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (124)
Memphis • Soph • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Another multi-dimensional Memphis running back into the fold for the Football Team.
From Chicago Bears
Round 4 - Pick 20 (125)
Ambry Thomas CB
Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
Thomas is spindly but flies down the field.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (126)
Hilliard is an athletic off-ball linebacker that can align in the slot and range sideline-to-sideline against the run.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (127)
Jordan Smith LB
UAB • Jr • 6'7" / 250 lbs
Smith is the tools-y type the Colts love at the edge-rusher spot.
Round 4 - Pick 23 (128)
Minnesota • Sr • 6'3" / 200 lbs
St-Juste is way more athletic than he should be at around 6-3.
Round 4 - Pick 24 (129)
Pete Werner LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 239 lbs
Werner gives the Seahawks another young linebacker to eventually fill a K.J. Wright's spot.
Round 4 - Pick 25 (130)
Kentucky • Sr • 6'2" / 310 lbs
Jackson can eventually be a run-blocking specialist at the center spot.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (131)
USC • Soph • 6'1" / 220 lbs
Hufanga is a big, athletic safety who'll love the Ravens blitz-happy offense.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (132)
Tulane • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
More pass-rush help opposite Myles Garrett in Cleveland.
Round 4 - Pick 28 (133)
Auburn • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Sherwood lays the wood at the safety spot.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 4 - Pick 29 (134)
Damar Hamlin DB
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Hamlin is a tall and smooth mover at the safety position.
Round 4 - Pick 30 (135)
Monty Rice LB
Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 235 lbs
Rice is a speedy sideline-to-sideline linebacker, and the Packers need to add more talent to that position.
Round 4 - Pick 31 (136)
Auburn • Soph • 6'0" / 179 lbs
No team loves speed more than the Chiefs, Schwartz might be the fastest player in this entire class.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (137)
West Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 220 lbs
Fields is a small but sudden and instinctive linebacker.
From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 33 (138)
Iowa • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Fields can learn behind Lavonte David and Devin White for a few season before joining White in the starting linebacker unit.
Round 4 - Pick 34 (139)
SMU • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Granson is a H-back type who can get down the field and make plays in Dallas.
Round 4 - Pick 35 (140)
Clemson • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs
Powell is a chiseled, sharp route-runner with his best football in front of him.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (141)
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 278 lbs
Williams is a freaky athlete with nice hand work. He just needs to get a little stronger to thrive in the NFL.
Round 4 - Pick 37 (142)
Tulane • Jr • 6'3" / 280 lbs
Sample is a hybrid defensive lineman who'll work well on the inside in obvious passing situations.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (143)
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Moses gives the Vikings a classic middle linebacker with plenty of SEC experience under his belt.
Round 4 - Pick 39 (144)
Shaka Toney DE
Penn State • Sr • 6'3" / 231 lbs
Round 4 - Pick 40 (145)
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Sterns is a hard-hitting safety who'll love to play robber in Bill Belichick's defense.
Round 5 - Pick 1 (146)
Frank Darby WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Another weapon for Lawrence. Darby is a field-stretcher with good YAC skills.
Round 5 - Pick 2 (147)
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 280 lbs
If the Jets defense is to improve, it needs to get sturdier up front.
Round 5 - Pick 3 (148)
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 295 lbs
Christensen is an older prospect and looks the part as a pass-protection specialist in the NFL.
Round 5 - Pick 4 (149)
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Mukuamu is impossibly long at the boundary corner spot and had immense productivity on the football in his career.
Round 5 - Pick 5 (150)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 257 lbs
The Bengals stay local with Cooper, a bendy and polished rusher who will outplay his draft position.
Round 5 - Pick 6 (151)
Illinois • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Wouldn't hurt the Dolphins to go with another offensive lineman.
Round 5 - Pick 8 (153)
LSU • Sr • 5'10" / 189 lbs
Vincent opted out in 2020 but has a starting nickel corner skill set.
Round 5 - Pick 9 (154)
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Golston gives the Lions more defensive help.
From New York Giants
Round 5 - Pick 10 (155)
Tre' McKitty TE
Georgia • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Reed has NFL bloodlines and was a consistent performer on the back end during his Georgia career.
Round 5 - Pick 11 (156)
Oregon • Sr • 5'11" / 193 lbs
Needed secondary help.
From Dallas Cowboys
Round 5 - Pick 12 (157)
Josh Palmer WR
Tennessee • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
More receiving help for Eagles.
Round 5 - Pick 13 (158)
South Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Offensive line depth for Vikings.
Round 5 - Pick 14 (159)
North Carolina • Sr • 5'10" / 199 lbs
Carter can instantly compete for a starting role with Patriots.
Round 5 - Pick 15 (160)
Robert Jones OL
Middle Tenn. • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
More help on the offensive line for Chargers.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 5 - Pick 17 (162)
Houston • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Bills have to replace the speed of John Brown. Stevenson glides on the football field.
Round 5 - Pick 18 (163)
Chris Rumph II EDGE
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Rumph needs to get considerably stronger to last in the NFL but his pass-rush move arsenal is of veteran-quality right now.
Round 5 - Pick 19 (164)
Michigan • Jr • 6'1" / 236 lbs
McGrone is a modern-day linebacker to help the second level of Washington's defense.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 5 - Pick 20 (165)
Florida • Sr • 6'4" / 218 lbs
The Seahawks pair the large Grimes with Trask, his quarterback in college.
Round 5 - Pick 21 (166)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 295 lbs
The Colts are always prudent about addressing the offensive line, and they get another Golden Domer up front.
Round 5 - Pick 22 (167)
Brown has freaky measureables and moves well for his height. He's the the perfect developmental type to pick at this juncture of the draft.
Round 5 - Pick 23 (168)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'0" / 246 lbs
Stevenson is the big, surprisingly nimble back the Seahawks love.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 5 - Pick 24 (169)
Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Kaindoh has a lot of untapped potential and gives the Ravens more size in the trenches.
Round 5 - Pick 25 (170)
Royce Newman OL
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
While the Browns offensive line is sturdy, it's smart to pick a blocker late in the draft every year or so.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 5 - Pick 26 (171)
Coastal Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 260 lbs
Jackson is a ferocious competitor who'll win more battles than expected given his high-energy play.
From Baltimore Ravens
Round 5 - Pick 27 (172)
Daelin Hayes EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'3" / 266 lbs
The defensive line reconstruction continues for the Vikings. It's needed.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 5 - Pick 28 (173)
Baylor • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Bradley-King is a refined rusher in that he knows how to use his hands to defeat blockers.
Round 5 - Pick 29 (174)
Keith Taylor DB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 196 lbs
Taylor is another long, athletic outside corner from Washington.
Round 5 - Pick 30 (175)
Louisville • Fr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
More speed for the Bills. Hawkins gives them a gadget type at RB who can hit home runs.
Round 5 - Pick 31 (176)
Rochell has earlier round athletic traits, he just doesn't mirror amazingly right now.
Round 5 - Pick 32 (177)
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 294 lbs
Graham is a super-thick defensive lineman who'll give the Buccaneers more depth on their tenacious defensive line.
Round 5 - Pick 33 (178)
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Had he not recently tore his Achilles Odeyingbo would have been gone by Day 2. He has inside-outside versatile and plays with a lot of power in his hands.
Round 5 - Pick 34 (179)
Illinois • Sr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Imatorbhebhe will be one of the most explosive wideouts in the class, and the Cowboys are fine taking a flier on that in Round 5.
Round 5 - Pick 35 (180)
Kansas • Jr • 5'10" / 170 lbs
Williams is undersized but has dazzling footwork and deceptive long speed.
Round 5 - Pick 36 (181)
Nebraska • Sr • 6'6" / 300 lbs
The Falcons would be smart to consider some offensive line depth at this point in the draft.
Round 5 - Pick 37 (182)
Kenny Yeboah TE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Yeboah was found down the field for some big plays in 2020 at Ole Miss, and Shanahan loves utilizing the tight end spot.
Round 5 - Pick 38 (183)
SMU • Sr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
It wouldn't be crazy if Falcons new coach, Arthur Smith liked the athletic, decently strong-armed Buechele.
Round 5 - Pick 39 (184)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
More size and vertical ability for the Ravens receiving game.
Round 5 - Pick 40 (185)
Carlo Kemp DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 286 lbs
The Panthers add a defensive tackle to keep that unit young.