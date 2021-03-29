rondale-moore.jpg
After the seismic deals between the 49ers, Dolphins, and Eagles, we have a better understanding as to how teams, especially inside the top 5, will pick when the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Round 1 trades 

- The Cardinals move up with the Chargers for a swap of their first-round picks along with a 2021 third-round pick

Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars don't hesitate to pick Lawrence here. Insert a franchise QB to that offense.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets may think about offering a king's ransom for Deshaun Watson, but instead they go with Wilson at No. 2 to run Mike LaFleur's offense.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Fields is very athletic, with a live arm and impeccable ball placement. He's the perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan's system.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons new head coach Arthur Smith sees a lot of A.J. Brown in Chase's game, and picks him in hopes of a quick turnaround near the end of Matt Ryan's career.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Sewell is essentially a no-brainer here for the Bengals with two of the receivers off the board.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Waddle is the most naturally talented receiver in this class, and you can bet Tua Tagovailoa knows that.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
After losing their top three receivers from 2020 in free agency, the Lions get Jared Goff a bendy, reliable target in Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Panthers get their long-term, high-upside project in Lance at the game's most vital position.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Broncos need to rebuild their secondary, and Surtain is a good start.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Jerry Jones sends shockwaves through the NFL with his selection, but Collins is a do-everything linebacker who boosts the play of that unit instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
This is probably the floor for Pitts, and the Giants would love to pick him to help Daniel Jones in Year 3.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Given the collective age of the Eagles offensive line, it would be prudent for Roseman to pick a high-floor blocker in Slater here.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cardinals can't wait and hope Horn falls to them, so they make a move with the Chargers to grab the man-coverage specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Minnesota's defensive line needs a complete overhaul, and Paye is the top edge rusher on many team's boards.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jones falls into New England's lap and Bill Belichick makes this pick in a hurry.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 16
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Glorious scenario for the Chargers, they trade back, get extra picks and still land a premier offensive tackle prospect to protect Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Christian Barmore DL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Raiders don't hesitate here, as pass-rushing juice from the inside is desperately needed on this team.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
Vera-Tucker can play guard or tackle in Miami, and the team's offensive line still needs upgrading.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kadarius Toney WR
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Toney is a gadget-type speedster who'll flourish opposite Terry McLaurin.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Teven Jenkins OL
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bears need to get sturdier up front for Andy Dalton, and Jenkins is NFL-ready with awesome nastiest at the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Moore will be inserted as a possession slot target for Carson Wentz right away.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Azeez Ojulari LB
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Titans have to address their pass rush and do it here with the explosive Ojulari.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Rashod Bateman WR
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Bateman is as well-rounded as any receiver in the class and plays with deceptive yards-after-the-catch skills. Good idea to pick him for Zach Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
4th
Basham is a big, freaky disruptor who'll fit right in with the Steelers defensive front.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Moore is too talented to slip any further. Big-time playmaker for Lawrence. And Urban Meyer sees visions of Percy Harvin at Florida.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Parson's fall ends, and the Browns love that he boosts the off-ball linebacker group and the team's pass rush with one pick.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Rousseau has Ravens pick written all over him. Tall, long, decently athletic. With more strength, he can be a versatile penetrator for Wink Martindale.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Trevon Moehrig S
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
As insurance for the Marcus Williams situation, the Saints pick the consensus top safety in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
12th
The Packers need to prioritize speed at linebacker, and Owusu-Koramah is the speediest linebacker in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bills take a swing at Farley, a top cornerback prospect who falls due to a back injury. He gives the Bills size and blazing speed in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jaelan Phillips DL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chiefs go best player available and like Phillips well-rounded game, size, and athletic gifts.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Without any major holes, the Buccaneers are fine taking the raw but talented Rousseau with the last pick in Round 1.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Jaguars franchised Cam Robinson and pick another Alabama alum to be an on-field bodyguard for Lawrence.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets are in dire need of an alpha edge-rushing presence, and while slightly raw, Oweh is super talented.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Travis Etienne RB
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons are going all-in at the end of the Ryan era, and make this pick in a hurry.
  From Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Adetokunbo Ogundeji DL
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
6th
Ogundeji is a long, smooth athlete who knows how to use his hands. He'll be an instant producer in Brian Flores' scheme.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Asante Samuel Jr. CB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Eagles have needed cornerback reinforcement for a while, and Samuel has the twitch and ball skills to thrive in today's NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Bengals get another big, vertical weapon for Joe Burrow in Marshall.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Jalen Mayfield OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
Mayfield could play guard or stick at tackle, and his game isn't perfect, but much of his film is clean.
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
If the Broncos don't pick up the team option on Von Miller's contract, they're going to have a sizable hole opposite Bradley Chubb. Ossai is just scratching the surface as an edge rusher.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
11th
Cosmi needs to get a little quicker off the ball but got stronger in 2020 and has good balance.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Ifeatu Melifonwu CB
Syracuse • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
6th
Dave Gettleman likes long corners and Melifonwu is a fluid athlete for being 6-foot-3.
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Tyson Campbell CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The 49ers replace Richard Sherman with another super-long corner in Campbell.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Elijah Molden CB
Washington • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
7th
Molden is everywhere, and in a freelancing role in Dallas, he can be a star. See what I did there?
  From Minnesota Vikings
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Levi Onwuzurike DL
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Onwuzurike can push the pocket from multiple alignments and will give the Jaguars a serious pass-rush presence inside.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Jabril Cox LB
LSU • Sr • 6'3" / 233 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Patriots get a linebacker ready to cover tight ends and backs as a rookie.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chargers are loading up for Herbert, and get him a large, versatile running back prospect in Harris.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Jevon Holland S
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Raiders love the value here with Holland. He can play free safety or cover the slot and hold his own.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Alim McNeill DT
NC State • Jr • 6'2" / 320 lbs
McNeill is a freaky mover for the nose tackle spot. He's what Arizona needs on their defensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Javonte Williams RB
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Williams is a flashy runner who'll assume the feature-back role in Miami in Year 1.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
9th
Even with Brandon Scherff franchise tagged again, the Football Team fortifies the future of the guard position.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Landon Dickerson OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
13th
Dickerson played all five offensive line positions during his long collegiate career. He'll be a valuable piece to the new-look Bears offense.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Kelvin Joseph DB
Kentucky • Soph • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Joseph is a long, smooth athlete with good ball skills who'll be a welcomed addition to a Titans secondary that was gashed down the stretch last season.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Brevin Jordan TE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jordan is a YAC machine at the tight end spot and will be a high-volume player with Carson Wentz at quarterback.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Jackson Carman OL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
Carman is a mountain of a man with above-average athletic traits given his size, and the Steelers have to add young pieces to the offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Seahawks begin a new chapter at quarterback with Trask.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
6th
Davis is big and can really run. He excels when sinking in coverage too.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Tylan Wallace WR
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
The Ravens need more speed in their receiver room, and Wallace is one of the most accomplished vertical threats in the class.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Ar'Darius Washington S
TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
6th
Washington gives the Browns a dynamic weapon in the secondary.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
99th
POSITION RNK
14th
The Saints have long been looking for a legitimate complement to Michael Thomas and get that here with St. Brown.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Eric Stokes CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
8th
Buffalo needs to hammer down the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Tre'Davious White, and Stokes has the length, athleticism, and instincts to flourish in Sean McDermott's defense.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Osa Odighizuwa DL
UCLA • Sr • 6'2" / 279 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
5th
Odighizuwa is a hybrid defensive lineman with a lightning-quick first step and good hand work.
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Dillon Radunz OL
NFL Draft • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
10th
Radunz gives the Chiefs a future at the left tackle position given his length and supreme athletic traits.
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
14th
Smith gives the Buccaneers another nasty interior blocker to pair with Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Greg Newsome II DB
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
This is probably the latest Newsome would go, and Urban Meyer makes this pick because of Newsome's length and fluidity as an outside corner.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Liam Eichenberg OL
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
144th
POSITION RNK
24th
Eichenberg is a good athlete for the offensive tackle spot, he just needs to get strong to solidify his anchor.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Dyami Brown WR
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
138th
POSITION RNK
22nd
The Texans kick off their 2021 class with a vertical speedster in Brown.
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
5th
Atlanta has needed to rebuild their outside pass rush for a while now, and Jones' arrow is pointing up as a high-energy rusher.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Quinn Meinerz OG
NFL Draft • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Bengals take everybody's favorite small-school prospect in this class to instantly be plugged in at guard protecting Joe Burrow.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Pat Freiermuth TE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Eagles stay in-state and pick Freiermuth to give their young quarterbacks a nice possession target over the middle.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Darius Stills DL
West Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 282 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
95th
POSITION RNK
13th
Stills might be the most agile defensive tackle in the class and his hands are never complacent.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Shakur Brown CB
Michigan State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
116th
POSITION RNK
13th
Brown is an ultra-active corner, and the Lions have to overhaul most of their secondary.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
D'Wayne Eskridge WR
Western Michigan • Sr • 5'9" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
10th
Eskridge is an older prospect, but he gives the Panthers an immediate replacement to Curtis Samuel.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Joe Tryon EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
7th
Tryon is a big, linear rusher who never quits on a play and does have a nice inside move.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Jaylen Twyman DL
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
11th
Twyman knows how to use his hands and has a good first step. The Cowboys need as much interior pass-rush help as they can get.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Seth Williams WR
Auburn • Jr • 6'3" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
111th
POSITION RNK
16th
Williams gives the Giants a rebounder type on the outside.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Derrick Barnes LB
Purdue • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Barnes is a modern-day rangy linebacker who fits with the Chargers speed-based defense.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Austin Watkins Jr. WR
UAB • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Watkins is an underrated prospect who was held back by poor quarterback play in 2020 but runs sudden routes and is a productive contested-catch receiver.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Josh Myers OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
88th
POSITION RNK
16th
Myers has starter abilities at the center position. More help for Herbert.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Ben Cleveland OL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Cleveland is built like an oversized tight end with little fat on his frame. He starts right away at one of the guard spots in Las Vegas.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
7th
Bolton is a throwback middle linebacker who plays with high-caliber instincts and can make some plays in coverage.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Aaron Robinson DB
UCF • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Robinson is a speedy, twitched-up nickel corner who could flex to the outside against smaller wideouts.
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Nico Collins WR
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Bears get Wilson a big-bodied rebounder down the field, the type he loved in Seattle.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Ronnie Perkins DE
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Perkins has a chiseled frame, converts speed to power and has some pass-rushing moves. He reminds me a lot of Derek Barnett.
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Jaelon Darden WR
North Texas • Sr • 5'9" / 174 lbs
Darden gives the Titans a speedy slot option.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Demetric Felton RB
UCLA • Sr • 5'9" / 186 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
143rd
POSITION RNK
11th
Felton is part running back, part receiver and gives Wilson a fun option in the short passing game.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Amari Rodgers WR
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
11th
Rodgers is a stocky wideout who crushes it after the catch because of insane contact balance.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Shi Smith WR
South Carolina • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Smith flew under the radar for most of his final season at South Carolina but has a No. 2 wideout skill set.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Tyler Shelvin DL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 346 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
9th
Likely losing Larry Ogunjobi in free agency, the Browns will need a space-eating run-stuffer. Shelvin's their guy. He eats running backs for breakfast.
  From Baltimore Ravens
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Daviyon Nixon DT
Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
116th
POSITION RNK
17th
Nixon is a hyper, one-gap penetrator with developing pass-rush moves.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Tay Gowan DB
UCF • Sr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Gowan is a long and athletic opt-out corner who'll provide nice cornerback depth in Cleveland.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Tutu Atwell WR
Louisville • Jr • 5'9" / 165 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
136th
POSITION RNK
21st
Atwell will be primed to explode as a rookie in Green Bay's offense opposite Davante Adams.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Quincy Roche EDGE
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
15th
Roche is a somewhat undersized but very polished rusher who will learn a lot with Jerry Hughes as a mentor.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Tommy Tremble TE
Notre Dame • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
89th
POSITION RNK
4th
Tremble has the physical tools to be a better player as a pro than he was at Notre Dame.
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Rodarius Williams CB
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
142nd
POSITION RNK
17th
Williams is an experienced, highly productive cornerback who'll give Tampa Bay even more depth on the outside.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Jamar Johnson DB
Indiana • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
123rd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Patriots get a fast, intelligent and hard-hitting safety here in Johnson.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Walker Little OL
Stanford • Sr • 6'7" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
134th
POSITION RNK
22nd
With more weight on his frame, Little can be a franchise left tackle.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
Jay Tufele DL
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
84th
POSITION RNK
10th
Tufele hustles on every play and his burst/hand work combination often gets the best of interior blockers.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Aaron Banks OL
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
107th
POSITION RNK
18th
Banks is built like a fridge and plays with effortless power, especially in the run game.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Deonte Brown OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
15th
Given the age of some of their interior blockers, the Titans go with the massive road-grader.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Marvin Wilson DL
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
115th
POSITION RNK
14th
Wilson underachieved as his career progressed at Florida State, but the Rams could be getting a first-round talent if he's motivated.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Tommy Togiai DT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 300 lbs
Togiai has a naturally stunning bull rush to push the pocket in the NFL.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Justin Hilliard LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs
Hilliard has the athletic gifts to cover a tight end down the field on one play then follow a speedy back to the corner on the next.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Trey Hill OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 330 lbs
Hill gives the Ravens a possible future starter at the center spot.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Tedarrell Slaton DL
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 358 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
131st
POSITION RNK
15th
Slaton gives the Saints more interior defensive line talent.
Round 4 - Pick 1 (106)
Hunter Long TE
Boston College • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
93rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Long isn't a special athlete but was a big part of the Boston College passing offense for years, and he gets after it as a blocker.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (107)
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
109th
POSITION RNK
12th
Wade was best in 2018, but gives the Jets some positional flexibility in the secondary.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (108)
Baron Browning LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
8th
Browning has the body type and athleticism to be a Day One starter in Atlanta.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (109)
Jamie Newman QB
Georgia • Sr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
122nd
POSITION RNK
7th
Newman represents great value here for the Texans, especially given the bleak future of their quarterback position at this juncture.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 4 - Pick 5 (110)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 179 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
104th
POSITION RNK
15th
Smith-Marsette is a nice injection of youthful speed to the Browns passing offense.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (111)
Marco Wilson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
106th
POSITION RNK
11th
Wilson gives the Bengals more depth in the secondary.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (112)
Feleipe Franks QB
Arkansas • Sr • 6'6" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Franks is a good athlete, has a cannon for an arm, and played well in his one year at Arkansas in 2020.
Round 4 - Pick 8 (113)
Chazz Surratt LB
North Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
10th
Surratt plays with zero hesitation, which can lead to some missed tackles, but the athletic gifts to blitz and cover are outstanding.
Round 4 - Pick 9 (114)
Andre Cisco S
Syracuse • Jr • 6'0" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
63rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Had he not tore his ACL, Cisco would have gone much earlier than this.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (115)
Richie Grant DB
UCF • Sr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
130th
POSITION RNK
9th
Grant is ubiquitous on the football field. He can do it all.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (116)
Rashad Weaver DL
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
7th
Weaver is a thick, hand-work master who'll set a strong edge and win plenty of one-on-one battles as a rusher.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (117)
Hamsah Nasirildeen S
Florida State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nasirildeen has the frame of the modern day hybrid safety/linebacker.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (118)
Tony Poljan TE
Virginia • Sr • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
89th
POSITION RNK
4th
Poljan is a gigantic target for Herbert right away.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (119)
James Hudson OL
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
117th
POSITION RNK
19th
Hudson is the type of developmental left tackle who makes plenty of sense for the Vikings right now.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (120)
Janarius Robinson DE
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Robinson needs to develop his pass-rushing moves but has first-round traits.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (121)
D'Ante Smith OL
East Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Smith has the tools to be a high-level starter for the Raiders down the road.
  From Arizona Cardinals
Round 4 - Pick 17 (122)
Camryn Bynum CB
California • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
127th
POSITION RNK
14th
The Texans need all the help they can get at cornerback.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (123)
Dazz Newsome WR
North Carolina • Sr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
5th
Newsome is one of the more underrated wideouts in the class with dynamic athletic gifts.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (124)
Kenneth Gainwell RB
Memphis • Soph • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
82nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Another multi-dimensional Memphis running back into the fold for the Football Team.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 4 - Pick 20 (125)
Ambry Thomas CB
Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
140th
POSITION RNK
16th
Thomas is spindly but flies down the field.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (126)
Justin Hilliard LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
114th
POSITION RNK
17th
Hilliard is an athletic off-ball linebacker that can align in the slot and range sideline-to-sideline against the run.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (127)
Jordan Smith LB
UAB • Jr • 6'7" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
96th
POSITION RNK
12th
Smith is the tools-y type the Colts love at the edge-rusher spot.
Round 4 - Pick 23 (128)
Benjamin St-Juste DB
Minnesota • Sr • 6'3" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
St-Juste is way more athletic than he should be at around 6-3.
Round 4 - Pick 24 (129)
Pete Werner LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Werner gives the Seahawks another young linebacker to eventually fill a K.J. Wright's spot.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 4 - Pick 25 (130)
Drake Jackson OL
Kentucky • Sr • 6'2" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
128th
POSITION RNK
21st
Jackson can eventually be a run-blocking specialist at the center spot.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (131)
Talanoa Hufanga S
USC • Soph • 6'1" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Hufanga is a big, athletic safety who'll love the Ravens blitz-happy offense.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (132)
Patrick Johnson DE
Tulane • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
More pass-rush help opposite Myles Garrett in Cleveland.
Round 4 - Pick 28 (133)
Jamien Sherwood DB
Auburn • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
112th
POSITION RNK
5th
Sherwood lays the wood at the safety spot.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 4 - Pick 29 (134)
Damar Hamlin DB
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Hamlin is a tall and smooth mover at the safety position.
Round 4 - Pick 30 (135)
Monty Rice LB
Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Rice is a speedy sideline-to-sideline linebacker, and the Packers need to add more talent to that position.
Round 4 - Pick 31 (136)
Anthony Schwartz WR
Auburn • Soph • 6'0" / 179 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
No team loves speed more than the Chiefs, Schwartz might be the fastest player in this entire class.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (137)
Tony Fields II LB
West Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Fields is a small but sudden and instinctive linebacker.
  From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 33 (138)
Alaric Jackson OL
Iowa • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
147th
POSITION RNK
9th
Fields can learn behind Lavonte David and Devin White for a few season before joining White in the starting linebacker unit.
Round 4 - Pick 34 (139)
Kylen Granson TE
SMU • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Granson is a H-back type who can get down the field and make plays in Dallas.
Round 4 - Pick 35 (140)
Cornell Powell WR
Clemson • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
120th
POSITION RNK
19th
Powell is a chiseled, sharp route-runner with his best football in front of him.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (141)
Milton Williams DL
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 278 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Williams is a freaky athlete with nice hand work. He just needs to get a little stronger to thrive in the NFL.
Round 4 - Pick 37 (142)
Cameron Sample DE
Tulane • Jr • 6'3" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Sample is a hybrid defensive lineman who'll work well on the inside in obvious passing situations.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (143)
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
9th
Moses gives the Vikings a classic middle linebacker with plenty of SEC experience under his belt.
Round 4 - Pick 39 (144)
Shaka Toney DE
Penn State • Sr • 6'3" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
132nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Round 4 - Pick 40 (145)
Caden Sterns S
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
147th
POSITION RNK
9th
Sterns is a hard-hitting safety who'll love to play robber in Bill Belichick's defense.
Round 5 - Pick 1 (146)
Frank Darby WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Another weapon for Lawrence. Darby is a field-stretcher with good YAC skills.
Round 5 - Pick 2 (147)
Malik Herring DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
If the Jets defense is to improve, it needs to get sturdier up front.
Round 5 - Pick 3 (148)
Brady Christensen OL
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Christensen is an older prospect and looks the part as a pass-protection specialist in the NFL.
Round 5 - Pick 4 (149)
Israel Mukuamu CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Mukuamu is impossibly long at the boundary corner spot and had immense productivity on the football in his career.
Round 5 - Pick 5 (150)
Jonathon Cooper DE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Bengals stay local with Cooper, a bendy and polished rusher who will outplay his draft position.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 5 - Pick 6 (151)
Kendrick Green OL
Illinois • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Wouldn't hurt the Dolphins to go with another offensive lineman.
Round 5 - Pick 7 (152)
Tre Brown CB
Oklahoma • Sr • 5'10" / 186 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Browns is an ultra-feisty cornerback who routinely is near the football.
Round 5 - Pick 8 (153)
Kary Vincent Jr. CB
LSU • Sr • 5'10" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
137th
POSITION RNK
15th
Vincent opted out in 2020 but has a starting nickel corner skill set.
Round 5 - Pick 9 (154)
Chauncey Golston DL
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
150th
POSITION RNK
16th
Golston gives the Lions more defensive help.
  From New York Giants
Round 5 - Pick 10 (155)
Tre' McKitty TE
Georgia • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Reed has NFL bloodlines and was a consistent performer on the back end during his Georgia career.
Round 5 - Pick 11 (156)
Thomas Graham Jr. CB
Oregon • Sr • 5'11" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
102nd
POSITION RNK
9th
Needed secondary help.
  From Dallas Cowboys
Round 5 - Pick 12 (157)
Josh Palmer WR
Tennessee • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
More receiving help for Eagles.
Round 5 - Pick 13 (158)
Sadarius Hutcherson OL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Offensive line depth for Vikings.
Round 5 - Pick 14 (159)
Michael Carter RB
North Carolina • Sr • 5'10" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
4th
Carter can instantly compete for a starting role with Patriots.
Round 5 - Pick 15 (160)
Robert Jones OL
Middle Tenn. • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
124th
POSITION RNK
20th
More help on the offensive line for Chargers.
Round 5 - Pick 16 (161)
Mark Webb DB
Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
More secondary members are needed in the desert. Webb is a versatile playmaker.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 5 - Pick 17 (162)
Marquez Stevenson WR
Houston • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Bills have to replace the speed of John Brown. Stevenson glides on the football field.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 5 - Pick 18 (163)
Chris Rumph II EDGE
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
7th
Rumph needs to get considerably stronger to last in the NFL but his pass-rush move arsenal is of veteran-quality right now.
Round 5 - Pick 19 (164)
Cameron McGrone LB
Michigan • Jr • 6'1" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
121st
POSITION RNK
13th
McGrone is a modern-day linebacker to help the second level of Washington's defense.
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 5 - Pick 20 (165)
Trevon Grimes WR
Florida • Sr • 6'4" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Seahawks pair the large Grimes with Trask, his quarterback in college.
Round 5 - Pick 21 (166)
Robert Hainsey OL
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Colts are always prudent about addressing the offensive line, and they get another Golden Domer up front.
Round 5 - Pick 22 (167)
Spencer Brown OL
NFL Draft • Sr • 6'9" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
123rd
POSITION RNK
8th
Brown has freaky measureables and moves well for his height. He's the the perfect developmental type to pick at this juncture of the draft.
Round 5 - Pick 23 (168)
Rhamondre Stevenson RB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'0" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
6th
Stevenson is the big, surprisingly nimble back the Seahawks love.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 5 - Pick 24 (169)
Joshua Kaindoh DE
Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
130th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kaindoh has a lot of untapped potential and gives the Ravens more size in the trenches.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 5 - Pick 25 (170)
Royce Newman OL
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
While the Browns offensive line is sturdy, it's smart to pick a blocker late in the draft every year or so.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 5 - Pick 26 (171)
Tarron Jackson DE
Coastal Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Jackson is a ferocious competitor who'll win more battles than expected given his high-energy play.
  From Baltimore Ravens
Round 5 - Pick 27 (172)
Daelin Hayes EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'3" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The defensive line reconstruction continues for the Vikings. It's needed.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 5 - Pick 28 (173)
William Bradley-King LB
Baylor • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Bradley-King is a refined rusher in that he knows how to use his hands to defeat blockers.
Round 5 - Pick 29 (174)
Keith Taylor DB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Taylor is another long, athletic outside corner from Washington.
Round 5 - Pick 30 (175)
Javian Hawkins RB
Louisville • Fr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
More speed for the Bills. Hawkins gives them a gadget type at RB who can hit home runs.
Round 5 - Pick 31 (176)
Robert Rochell DB
Central Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Rochell has earlier round athletic traits, he just doesn't mirror amazingly right now.
Round 5 - Pick 32 (177)
Ta'Quon Graham DL
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 294 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Graham is a super-thick defensive lineman who'll give the Buccaneers more depth on their tenacious defensive line.
Round 5 - Pick 33 (178)
Dayo Odeyingbo DL
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Had he not recently tore his Achilles Odeyingbo would have been gone by Day 2. He has inside-outside versatile and plays with a lot of power in his hands.
Round 5 - Pick 34 (179)
Josh Imatorbhebhe WR
Illinois • Sr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Imatorbhebhe will be one of the most explosive wideouts in the class, and the Cowboys are fine taking a flier on that in Round 5.
Round 5 - Pick 35 (180)
Pooka Williams Jr. RB
Kansas • Jr • 5'10" / 170 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Williams is undersized but has dazzling footwork and deceptive long speed.
Round 5 - Pick 36 (181)
Brenden Jaimes OL
Nebraska • Sr • 6'6" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Falcons would be smart to consider some offensive line depth at this point in the draft.
Round 5 - Pick 37 (182)
Kenny Yeboah TE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Yeboah was found down the field for some big plays in 2020 at Ole Miss, and Shanahan loves utilizing the tight end spot.
Round 5 - Pick 38 (183)
Shane Buechele QB
SMU • Sr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
It wouldn't be crazy if Falcons new coach, Arthur Smith liked the athletic, decently strong-armed Buechele.
Round 5 - Pick 39 (184)
Ben Skowronek WR
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
More size and vertical ability for the Ravens receiving game.
Round 5 - Pick 40 (185)
Carlo Kemp DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 286 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Panthers add a defensive tackle to keep that unit young.
Round 5 - Pick 41 (186)