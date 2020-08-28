Drive Chart
SEA
ARI

Key Players
R. Wilson 3 QB
297 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 75 RuYds
26
FPTS
K. Murray 1 QB
279 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 33 RuYds, RuTD
30
FPTS
SEA
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:05 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARI 45
12:09
R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (P.Peterson).
SEA
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:09 POS
Int
1ST & 10 SEA 20
12:18
K.Murray pass deep middle intended for A.Isabella INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs at ARZ 45. Q.Diggs to ARZ 45 for no gain (A.Isabella).
ARI
3 Pass
63 Rush
60 YDS
5:41 POS
Int
3RD & 5 SEA 30
12:26
R.Wilson pass deep right intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by P.Peterson at ARZ 0. Touchback.
-1 YD
2ND & 4 ARI 29
13:10
T.Homer up the middle to ARZ 30 for -1 yards (B.Baker; L.Fotu).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 ARI 35
13:44
T.Homer up the middle to ARZ 29 for 6 yards (B.Baker).
+16 YD
3RD & 4 SEA 49
14:08
R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to ARZ 35 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
+1 YD
2ND & 5 SEA 48
15:00
R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 49 for 1 yard (D.Kirkpatrick).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 43
0:15
T.Homer right end to SEA 48 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 33
0:52
R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to SEA 43 for 10 yards (B.Baker).
+12 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 21
1:35
R.Wilson scrambles right tackle to SEA 33 for 12 yards (P.Peterson).
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 2:59
Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Touchdown 2:59
K.Murray left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
88
yds
5:31
pos
27
23
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
Z.Gonzalez 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee. Penalty on SEA-Sq.Griffin Running Into the Kicker declined.
7
plays
44
yds
00:43
pos
27
17
Point After TD 0:43
J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 0:43
R.Wilson pass deep right to T.Lockett for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
85
yds
00:31
pos
26
14
Point After TD 1:14
Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 1:14
K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:50
pos
20
13
Point After TD 4:04
J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 4:04
C.Hyde left end for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
97
yds
2:39
pos
19
7
Field Goal 12:50
J.Myers 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
9
plays
44
yds
4:49
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:39
Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 2:39
K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
67
yds
3:56
pos
10
6
Field Goal 6:39
J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
9
plays
48
yds
3:51
pos
10
0
Point After TD 11:59
J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:59
R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
3:01
pos
6
0
Team Stats
Time of Pos 26:15 21:36
1st Downs 25 18
Rushing 8 3
Passing 17 13
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 2-6 4-8
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 471 332
Total Plays 53 50
Avg Gain 8.9 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 174 53
Rush Attempts 20 19
Avg Rush Yards 8.7 2.8
Net Yards Passing 297 279
Comp. - Att. 21-33 24-31
Yards Per Pass 9.0 9.0
Penalties - Yards 5-48 4-30
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 1-39.0 2-47.5
Return Yards 20 111
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 1-21
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-90
Red Zone Eff. 1-2 -50% 2-3 -67%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-2 -50% 2-3 -67%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Seahawks 5-0 10170027
Cardinals 4-2 7107024
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
 297 PASS YDS 279
174 RUSH YDS 53
471 TOTAL YDS 332
Seahawks
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
R. Wilson 3 QB
26
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 297 2 2 147.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.2% 1285 16 2 136.7
R. Wilson 21/33 297 2 2 26
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
R. Wilson 3 QB
26
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 95 0
R. Wilson 5 75 0 34 26
C. Hyde 30 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 57 1
C. Hyde 7 55 1 24 11
C. Carson 32 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 237 2
C. Carson 5 34 0 10 3
T. Homer 25 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 44 0
T. Homer 3 10 0 6 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Lockett 16 WR
27
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 10 159 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 26 298 4
T. Lockett 14 10 159 2 47 27
W. Dissly 89 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 38 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 37 0
W. Dissly 2 2 38 0 28 3
D. Moore 83 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 36 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 173 2
D. Moore 2 2 36 0 18 3
J. Hollister 86 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 22 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 10 1
J. Hollister 3 3 22 0 17 2
G. Olsen 88 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 120 1
G. Olsen 3 2 18 0 13 1
D. Metcalf 14 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 17 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 403 3
D. Metcalf 3 1 17 0 17 1
C. Carson 32 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 113 3
C. Carson 2 1 7 0 7 3
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 15 0
D. Dallas 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Hyde 30 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 26 0
C. Hyde 1 0 0 0 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Wagner 54 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-17 0 0.0
B. Wagner 5-2 0.0 0 0
Q. Dunbar 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 0.0
Q. Dunbar 5-0 0.0 0 0
K. Wright 50 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-8 0 0.0
K. Wright 4-0 0.0 0 0
U. Amadi 28 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-1 0 0.0
U. Amadi 3-0 0.0 0 0
S. Griffin 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-4 2 0.0
S. Griffin 3-1 0.0 0 0
J. Brooks 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brooks 3-3 0.0 0 0
R. Neal 35 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
R. Neal 3-1 0.0 0 0
B. Mayowa 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
B. Mayowa 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Griffin 49 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0 0
L. Collier 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Collier 1-0 0.0 0 0
P. Ford 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Ford 1-1 0.0 0 1
A. Robinson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
A. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Reed 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
J. Reed 1-1 0.0 0 0
Q. Diggs 37 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 1 0.0
Q. Diggs 0-1 0.0 1 0
T. Flowers 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
T. Flowers 0-1 0.0 0 0
B. Mone 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
B. Mone 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Myers 5 K
9
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 18/18
J. Myers 2/2 44 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Dickson 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 10
M. Dickson 1 39.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Homer 25 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 44 0
T. Homer 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Cardinals
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
K. Murray 1 QB
30
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.4% 279 2 1 167.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 919 7 5 87.7
K. Murray 24/31 279 2 1 30
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
K. Murray 1 QB
30
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 265 4
K. Murray 9 33 1 9 30
K. Drake 41 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 254 1
K. Drake 10 20 0 7 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Hopkins 10 WR
13
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 9 94 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 39 397 1
D. Hopkins 11 9 94 1 35 13
C. Edmonds 29 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 73 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 73 2
C. Edmonds 5 5 73 0 21 7
D. Arnold 85 TE
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 57 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 97 0
D. Arnold 3 2 57 0 41 5
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 34 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 88 0
L. Fitzgerald 4 4 34 0 12 3
C. Kirk 13 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 7 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 76 1
C. Kirk 3 2 7 1 7 6
K. Drake 41 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 20 0
K. Drake 2 1 7 0 7 2
A. Isabella 17 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 117 2
A. Isabella 2 1 7 0 7 0
D. Daniels 81 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 24 0
D. Daniels 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
D. Campbell 59 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-11 0 0.0
D. Campbell 6-2 0.0 0 0
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
D. Kirkpatrick 6-0 0.0 0 0
B. Baker 32 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
22-6 0 0.0
B. Baker 5-2 0.0 1 0
J. Hicks 58 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-10 0 0.0
J. Hicks 4-2 0.0 0 0
P. Peterson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
P. Peterson 3-0 0.0 1 0
D. Thompson 22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
D. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0 0
H. Reddick 43 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 2.0
H. Reddick 3-3 0.0 0 0
A. Blackson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
A. Blackson 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Banjo 31 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-7 0 0.0
C. Banjo 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Phillips 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
J. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Kennard 42 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 2.0
D. Kennard 0-1 0.0 0 0
L. Fotu 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Fotu 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/7 11/12
Z. Gonzalez 1/1 49 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lee 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 5
A. Lee 2 47.5 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edmonds 29 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 42 0
C. Edmonds 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SEA 25 3:01 6 75 TD
10:26 SEA 34 3:51 9 43 FG
2:39 SEA 25 4:49 9 49 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 ARI 31 2:23 5 28 INT
6:43 SEA 3 2:39 6 97 TD
1:14 SEA 25 0:31 3 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 SEA 20 3:20 6 34 Punt
2:59 SEA 10 5:41 10 60 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 ARI 45 0:05 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 ARI 25 1:33 3 -7 Punt
6:35 ARI 25 3:56 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 ARI 17 1:33 4 15 Fumble
8:54 SEA 8 2:11 4 5 Downs
4:04 ARI 25 2:50 6 75 TD
0:43 ARI 25 0:43 7 44 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARI 25 3:10 5 28 Punt
8:30 ARI 7 5:31 12 93 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 ARI 20 0:09 1 0 INT

SEA Seahawks

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 45
(12:09 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (P.Peterson).

ARI Cardinals  - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - ARI 20
(12:18 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep middle intended for A.Isabella INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs at ARZ 45. Q.Diggs to ARZ 45 for no gain (A.Isabella).

SEA Seahawks  - Interception (10 plays, 60 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 5 - SEA 30
(12:26 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep right intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by P.Peterson at ARZ 0. Touchback.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 29
(13:10 - 4th) T.Homer up the middle to ARZ 30 for -1 yards (B.Baker; L.Fotu).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35
(13:44 - 4th) T.Homer up the middle to ARZ 29 for 6 yards (B.Baker).
+16 YD
3 & 4 - SEA 49
(14:08 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to ARZ 35 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 48
(15:00 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 49 for 1 yard (D.Kirkpatrick).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 43
(0:15 - 3rd) T.Homer right end to SEA 48 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 33
(0:52 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to SEA 43 for 10 yards (B.Baker).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21
(1:35 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right tackle to SEA 33 for 12 yards (P.Peterson).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 16
(2:11 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Olsen to SEA 21 for 5 yards (D.Thompson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 10
(2:53 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 16 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
Kickoff
(2:59 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to SEA 0. T.Homer to SEA 20 for 20 yards (T.Vallejo). PENALTY on SEA-R.Armstrong Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 20.

ARI Cardinals  - Touchdown (12 plays, 93 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:59 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - ARI 5
(3:06 - 3rd) K.Murray left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 18
(3:33 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SEA 5 for 13 yards (T.Flowers; B.Wagner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 18
(4:09 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake right end to SEA 18 for no gain (K.Wright).
+18 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 36
(4:53 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to SEA 18 for 18 yards (R.Neal).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - ARI 44
(5:17 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to SEA 36 for 8 yards (B.Wagner; Q.Diggs).
+7 YD
1 & 20 - ARI 49
(5:41 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to A.Isabella to SEA 44 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 41
(6:01 - 3rd) K.Murray up the middle to SEA 38 for 3 yards (A.Robinson). PENALTY on ARZ-J.Pugh Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 41 - No Play.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 41
(6:38 - 3rd) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins ran ob at SEA 41 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 41
(6:42 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to K.Drake.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 34
(7:10 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 41 for 7 yards (Q.Dunbar).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 27
(7:40 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to K.Drake to ARZ 34 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
Penalty
3 & 5 - ARI 17
(7:45 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Arnold. PENALTY on SEA-B.Wagner Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at ARZ 12 - No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 7
(8:24 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at ARZ 12 for 5 yards (A.Robinson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 7
(8:30 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins.

SEA Seahawks  - Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - SEA 46
(8:39 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 39 yards to ARZ 7 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-N.Bellore.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SEA 46
(8:46 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right [H.Reddick].
No Gain
2 & 5 - SEA 46
(8:52 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett (D.Kirkpatrick).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49
(9:37 - 3rd) C.Hyde up the middle to ARZ 46 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 39
(10:23 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 49 for 10 yards (J.Hicks).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 33
(11:06 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SEA 39 for 6 yards (D.Campbell) [C.Peters].
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 20
(11:50 - 3rd) C.Hyde left end to SEA 33 for 13 yards (A.Blackson).

ARI Cardinals  - Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - ARI 47
(12:00 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 47 yards to end zone Center-A.Brewer Touchback.
+3 YD
3 & 11 - ARI 50
(12:57 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles up the middle pushed ob at SEA 47 for 3 yards (U.Amadi).
-4 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 45
(13:35 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins to 50 for -4 yards (K.Wright).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 49
(14:03 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to SEA 46 for 3 yards (P.Ford; J.Brooks).
+21 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 30
(14:42 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SEA 49 for 21 yards (Sq.Griffin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25
(15:00 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 30 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.

ARI Cardinals  - Field Goal (7 plays, 44 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - ARI 31
(0:04 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee. Penalty on SEA-Sq.Griffin Running Into the Kicker declined.
No Gain
3 & 2 - ARI 31
(0:11 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 33
(0:17 - 2nd) K.Murray up the middle to SEA 31 for 2 yards (Q.Dunbar).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39
(0:24 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds ran ob at SEA 33 for 6 yards (Q.Dunbar).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 46
(0:31 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds ran ob at SEA 39 for 15 yards (K.Wright).
+12 YD
2 & 1 - ARI 34
(0:36 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 46 for 12 yards (U.Amadi).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25
(0:43 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 34 for 9 yards (U.Amadi).
Kickoff
(0:43 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback. ARZ-I.Irving was injured during the play.

SEA Seahawks  - Touchdown (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:43 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
+47 YD
1 & 20 - SEA 47
(0:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to T.Lockett for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37
(0:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to ARZ 27 for 10 yards (D.Kirkpatrick). PENALTY on SEA-D.Lewis Tripping 10 yards enforced at ARZ 37 - No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47
(1:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett ran ob at ARZ 37 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25
(1:14 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 47 for 22 yards (B.Baker).
Kickoff
(1:14 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.

ARI Cardinals  - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:14 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
+7 YD
1 & 7 - ARI 7
(1:20 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48
(2:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to D.Arnold to SEA 7 for 41 yards (B.Wagner).
+13 YD
3 & 8 - ARI 39
(2:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to SEA 48 for 13 yards (R.Neal).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 37
(3:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 39 for 2 yards (Q.Dunbar).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 37
(3:37 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 37 for no gain (J.Reed).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25
(4:04 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 37 for 12 yards (R.Neal).
Kickoff
(4:04 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.

SEA Seahawks  - Touchdown (6 plays, 97 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:04 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 24
(4:10 - 2nd) C.Hyde left end for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 24
(4:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48
(5:04 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to W.Dissly to ARZ 24 for 28 yards (D.Campbell).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 14
(5:31 - 2nd) R.Wilson left end to SEA 48 for 34 yards (D.Kirkpatrick). SEA-D.Lewis was injured during the play.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 10
(6:12 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 14 for 4 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 3
(6:43 - 2nd) C.Hyde up the middle to SEA 10 for 7 yards (D.Campbell).

ARI Cardinals  - Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - ARI 3
(6:53 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 2
(7:34 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray left end to SEA 3 for -1 yards (J.Brooks).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 3
(8:15 - 2nd) K.Drake left tackle to SEA 2 for 1 yard (K.Wright).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - ARI 8
(8:54 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to SEA 3 for 5 yards (J.Reed; Sq.Griffin).

SEA Seahawks  - Interception (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 3 - SEA 3
(9:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right intended for C.Carson INTERCEPTED by B.Baker at ARZ 2. B.Baker to SEA 8 for 90 yards (D.Metcalf).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 21
(9:48 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Moore to ARZ 3 for 18 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 21
(9:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 22
(10:39 - 2nd) C.Hyde right end pushed ob at ARZ 21 for 1 yard (D.Thompson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 31
(11:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to ARZ 22 for 9 yards (J.Hicks).

ARI Cardinals  - Fumble (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 19 - ARI 31
(11:26 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 32 for 1 yard (P.Ford). FUMBLES (P.Ford) touched at ARZ 32 RECOVERED by SEA-K.Wright at ARZ 31.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 21
(11:47 - 2nd) Direct snap to K.Drake. K.Drake left end to ARZ 49 for 9 yards (Sm.Griffin). PENALTY on ARZ-D.Daniels Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 41.
+19 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 21
(12:12 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 40 for 19 yards (B.Wagner).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 17
(12:43 - 2nd) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 21 for 4 yards (Sq.Griffin).
Kickoff
(12:50 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 69 yards from SEA 35 to ARZ -4. C.Edmonds to ARZ 17 for 21 yards (C.Barton).

SEA Seahawks  - Field Goal (9 plays, 49 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARI 26
(12:55 - 2nd) J.Myers 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ARI 26
(12:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Dallas.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 28
(13:36 - 2nd) C.Hyde up the middle to ARZ 26 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 31
(14:18 - 2nd) C.Hyde up the middle to ARZ 28 for 3 yards (B.Baker; D.Campbell).
+13 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 44
(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to G.Olsen to ARZ 31 for 13 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 43
(0:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to ARZ 44 for -1 yards (H.Reddick).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 41
(0:49 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to ARZ 43 for 16 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 34
(1:32 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to SEA 41 for 7 yards (J.Hicks).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - SEA 30
(2:09 - 1st) C.Carson right tackle to SEA 34 for 4 yards (D.Campbell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 27
(2:39 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson to SEA 27 for 2 yards (D.Campbell). PENALTY on ARZ-Z.Allen Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
Kickoff
(2:39 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.

ARI Cardinals  - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:39 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
+35 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 35
(2:45 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 43
(3:14 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle to SEA 35 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 43
(3:52 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to SEA 43 for no gain (B.Mone; J.Brooks).
+16 YD
2 & 12 - ARI 41
(4:30 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to SEA 43 for 16 yards (B.Wagner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 43
(5:02 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray FUMBLES (Aborted) at ARZ 43 and recovers at ARZ 41.
Penalty
2 & 11 - ARI 43
(5:08 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins (Q.Dunbar). PENALTY on SEA-Q.Dunbar Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at ARZ 35 - No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 36
(5:36 - 1st) K.Drake left end to ARZ 35 for -1 yards (L.Collier).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - ARI 27
(6:10 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at ARZ 36 for 9 yards (B.Mayowa).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARI 27
(6:16 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to D.Arnold.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25
(6:35 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle to ARZ 27 for 2 yards (J.Brooks; R.Neal).
Kickoff
(6:35 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.

SEA Seahawks  - Field Goal (9 plays, 43 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - SEA 23
(6:39 - 1st) J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 23
(6:47 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 23
(6:53 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Hyde [H.Reddick].
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 23
(7:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to G.Olsen for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to G.Olsen.
+18 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 41
(7:48 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Moore to ARZ 23 for 18 yards (P.Peterson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49
(8:32 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to ARZ 41 for 8 yards (J.Hicks; D.Kennard).
+17 YD
3 & 10 - SEA 34
(9:15 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf pushed ob at ARZ 49 for 17 yards (D.Campbell).
No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 34
(9:22 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett. ARZ-Z.Allen was injured during the play.
Penalty
2 & 5 - SEA 39
(9:45 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-B.Shell False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 39 - No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 34
(10:26 - 1st) C.Carson right tackle to SEA 39 for 5 yards (J.Hicks H.Reddick).

ARI Cardinals  - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - ARI 18
(10:34 - 1st) A.Lee punts 48 yards to SEA 34 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by D.Moore.
-2 YD
3 & 15 - ARI 20
(11:25 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 18 for -2 yards (Q.Dunbar).
No Gain
2 & 15 - ARI 20
(11:53 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk pushed ob at ARZ 20 for no gain (Sq.Griffin).
Penalty
2 & 10 - ARI 25
(11:53 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 25 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25
(11:59 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Daniels.
Kickoff
(11:59 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.

SEA Seahawks  - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:59 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - SEA 3
(12:03 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 13
(12:44 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to ARZ 3 for 10 yards (J.Hicks; H.Reddick).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 20
(13:08 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to ARZ 13 for 7 yards (D.Campbell; H.Reddick).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 24
(13:41 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at ARZ 20 for 4 yards [Z.Allen].
+17 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 41
(14:20 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister pushed ob at ARZ 24 for 17 yards (D.Thompson).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25
(15:00 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep left to T.Lockett to ARZ 41 for 34 yards (P.Peterson).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
NFL Scores