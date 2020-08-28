Drive Chart
|
|
|SEA
|ARI
Key Players
|
R. Wilson
3 QB
297 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 75 RuYds
|
26
FPTS
|
K. Murray
1 QB
279 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 33 RuYds, RuTD
|
30
FPTS
SEA
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:05 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARI 45
12:09
R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (P.Peterson).
SEA
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:09 POS
Int
1ST & 10 SEA 20
12:18
K.Murray pass deep middle intended for A.Isabella INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs at ARZ 45. Q.Diggs to ARZ 45 for no gain (A.Isabella).
ARI
3 Pass
63 Rush
60 YDS
5:41 POS
Int
3RD & 5 SEA 30
12:26
R.Wilson pass deep right intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by P.Peterson at ARZ 0. Touchback.
-1 YD
2ND & 4 ARI 29
13:10
T.Homer up the middle to ARZ 30 for -1 yards (B.Baker; L.Fotu).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 ARI 35
13:44
T.Homer up the middle to ARZ 29 for 6 yards (B.Baker).
+16 YD
3RD & 4 SEA 49
14:08
R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to ARZ 35 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
+1 YD
2ND & 5 SEA 48
15:00
R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 49 for 1 yard (D.Kirkpatrick).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 43
0:15
T.Homer right end to SEA 48 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 33
0:52
R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to SEA 43 for 10 yards (B.Baker).
+12 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 21
1:35
R.Wilson scrambles right tackle to SEA 33 for 12 yards (P.Peterson).
No scoring this quarter
27
24
Field Goal 0:00
Z.Gonzalez 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee. Penalty on SEA-Sq.Griffin Running Into the Kicker declined.
7
plays
44
yds
00:43
pos
27
17
Touchdown 0:43
R.Wilson pass deep right to T.Lockett for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
85
yds
00:31
pos
26
14
20
14
20
13
Field Goal 12:50
J.Myers 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
9
plays
44
yds
4:49
pos
13
7
10
6
Field Goal 6:39
J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
9
plays
48
yds
3:51
pos
10
0
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:15
|21:36
|1st Downs
|25
|18
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|17
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|471
|332
|Total Plays
|53
|50
|Avg Gain
|8.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|174
|53
|Rush Attempts
|20
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.7
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|297
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|21-33
|24-31
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-48
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|2-47.5
|Return Yards
|20
|111
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-90
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|297
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|174
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|471
|TOTAL YDS
|332
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
26
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|21/33
|297
|2
|2
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
26
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|5
|75
|0
|34
|26
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|7
|55
|1
|24
|11
|
C. Carson 32 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Carson
|5
|34
|0
|10
|3
|
T. Homer 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Homer
|3
|10
|0
|6
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
27
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|14
|10
|159
|2
|47
|27
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
3
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|2
|38
|0
|28
|3
|
D. Moore 83 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|2
|36
|0
|18
|3
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|3
|3
|22
|0
|17
|2
|
G. Olsen 88 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Olsen
|3
|2
|18
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
C. Carson 32 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Carson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Dunbar 22 CB
|Q. Dunbar
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 35 SS
|R. Neal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 49 OLB
|S. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Flowers 21 CB
|T. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 92 DT
|B. Mone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
9
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Homer 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
30
FPTS
|K. Murray
|24/31
|279
|2
|1
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|11
|9
|94
|1
|35
|13
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|5
|5
|73
|0
|21
|7
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|3
|2
|57
|0
|41
|5
|
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Fitzgerald
|4
|4
|34
|0
|12
|3
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|3
|2
|7
|1
|7
|6
|
K. Drake 41 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Drake
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Daniels 81 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Daniels
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Thompson 22 SAF
|D. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 FS
|C. Banjo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DE
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
6
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|1/1
|49
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|2
|47.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
SEA
Seahawks
- Interception (10 plays, 60 yards, 5:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 5 - SEA 30(12:26 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep right intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by P.Peterson at ARZ 0. Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 29(13:10 - 4th) T.Homer up the middle to ARZ 30 for -1 yards (B.Baker; L.Fotu).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(13:44 - 4th) T.Homer up the middle to ARZ 29 for 6 yards (B.Baker).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 49(14:08 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to ARZ 35 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 48(15:00 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 49 for 1 yard (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(0:15 - 3rd) T.Homer right end to SEA 48 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 33(0:52 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to SEA 43 for 10 yards (B.Baker).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 21(1:35 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right tackle to SEA 33 for 12 yards (P.Peterson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 16(2:11 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Olsen to SEA 21 for 5 yards (D.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 10(2:53 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 16 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to SEA 0. T.Homer to SEA 20 for 20 yards (T.Vallejo). PENALTY on SEA-R.Armstrong Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 20.
ARI
Cardinals
- Touchdown (12 plays, 93 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARI 5(3:06 - 3rd) K.Murray left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 18(3:33 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SEA 5 for 13 yards (T.Flowers; B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 18(4:09 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake right end to SEA 18 for no gain (K.Wright).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARI 36(4:53 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to SEA 18 for 18 yards (R.Neal).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARI 44(5:17 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to SEA 36 for 8 yards (B.Wagner; Q.Diggs).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARI 49(5:41 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to A.Isabella to SEA 44 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(6:01 - 3rd) K.Murray up the middle to SEA 38 for 3 yards (A.Robinson). PENALTY on ARZ-J.Pugh Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 41 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 41(6:38 - 3rd) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins ran ob at SEA 41 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(6:42 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to K.Drake.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 34(7:10 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 41 for 7 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(7:40 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to K.Drake to ARZ 34 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ARI 17(7:45 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Arnold. PENALTY on SEA-B.Wagner Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at ARZ 12 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 7(8:24 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at ARZ 12 for 5 yards (A.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 7(8:30 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins.
SEA
Seahawks
- Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SEA 46(8:39 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 39 yards to ARZ 7 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-N.Bellore.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SEA 46(8:46 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right [H.Reddick].
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SEA 46(8:52 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(9:37 - 3rd) C.Hyde up the middle to ARZ 46 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 39(10:23 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 49 for 10 yards (J.Hicks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 33(11:06 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SEA 39 for 6 yards (D.Campbell) [C.Peters].
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(11:50 - 3rd) C.Hyde left end to SEA 33 for 13 yards (A.Blackson).
ARI
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARI 47(12:00 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 47 yards to end zone Center-A.Brewer Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARI 50(12:57 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles up the middle pushed ob at SEA 47 for 3 yards (U.Amadi).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 45(13:35 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins to 50 for -4 yards (K.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 49(14:03 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to SEA 46 for 3 yards (P.Ford; J.Brooks).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 30(14:42 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SEA 49 for 21 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 30 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
ARI
Cardinals
- Field Goal (7 plays, 44 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - ARI 31(0:04 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee. Penalty on SEA-Sq.Griffin Running Into the Kicker declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARI 31(0:11 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 33(0:17 - 2nd) K.Murray up the middle to SEA 31 for 2 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 39(0:24 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds ran ob at SEA 33 for 6 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 46(0:31 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds ran ob at SEA 39 for 15 yards (K.Wright).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARI 34(0:36 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 46 for 12 yards (U.Amadi).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:43 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 34 for 9 yards (U.Amadi).
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback. ARZ-I.Irving was injured during the play.
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 20 - SEA 47(0:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to T.Lockett for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(0:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to ARZ 27 for 10 yards (D.Kirkpatrick). PENALTY on SEA-D.Lewis Tripping 10 yards enforced at ARZ 37 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(1:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett ran ob at ARZ 37 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:14 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 47 for 22 yards (B.Baker).
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
ARI
Cardinals
- Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARI 7(1:20 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 48(2:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to D.Arnold to SEA 7 for 41 yards (B.Wagner).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARI 39(2:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to SEA 48 for 13 yards (R.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 37(3:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 39 for 2 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(3:37 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 37 for no gain (J.Reed).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(4:04 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 37 for 12 yards (R.Neal).
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (6 plays, 97 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:04 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 24(4:10 - 2nd) C.Hyde left end for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(4:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(5:04 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to W.Dissly to ARZ 24 for 28 yards (D.Campbell).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 14(5:31 - 2nd) R.Wilson left end to SEA 48 for 34 yards (D.Kirkpatrick). SEA-D.Lewis was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 10(6:12 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 14 for 4 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 3(6:43 - 2nd) C.Hyde up the middle to SEA 10 for 7 yards (D.Campbell).
ARI
Cardinals
- Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - ARI 3(6:53 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 2(7:34 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray left end to SEA 3 for -1 yards (J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 3(8:15 - 2nd) K.Drake left tackle to SEA 2 for 1 yard (K.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARI 8(8:54 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to SEA 3 for 5 yards (J.Reed; Sq.Griffin).
SEA
Seahawks
- Interception (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 3 - SEA 3(9:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right intended for C.Carson INTERCEPTED by B.Baker at ARZ 2. B.Baker to SEA 8 for 90 yards (D.Metcalf).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 21(9:48 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Moore to ARZ 3 for 18 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 21(9:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 22(10:39 - 2nd) C.Hyde right end pushed ob at ARZ 21 for 1 yard (D.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 31(11:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to ARZ 22 for 9 yards (J.Hicks).
ARI
Cardinals
- Fumble (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 19 - ARI 31(11:26 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 32 for 1 yard (P.Ford). FUMBLES (P.Ford) touched at ARZ 32 RECOVERED by SEA-K.Wright at ARZ 31.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 21(11:47 - 2nd) Direct snap to K.Drake. K.Drake left end to ARZ 49 for 9 yards (Sm.Griffin). PENALTY on ARZ-D.Daniels Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 41.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 21(12:12 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 40 for 19 yards (B.Wagner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 17(12:43 - 2nd) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 21 for 4 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 69 yards from SEA 35 to ARZ -4. C.Edmonds to ARZ 17 for 21 yards (C.Barton).
SEA
Seahawks
- Field Goal (9 plays, 49 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ARI 26(12:55 - 2nd) J.Myers 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARI 26(12:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Dallas.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 28(13:36 - 2nd) C.Hyde up the middle to ARZ 26 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 31(14:18 - 2nd) C.Hyde up the middle to ARZ 28 for 3 yards (B.Baker; D.Campbell).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARI 44(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to G.Olsen to ARZ 31 for 13 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(0:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to ARZ 44 for -1 yards (H.Reddick).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(0:49 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to ARZ 43 for 16 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 34(1:32 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to SEA 41 for 7 yards (J.Hicks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - SEA 30(2:09 - 1st) C.Carson right tackle to SEA 34 for 4 yards (D.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 27(2:39 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson to SEA 27 for 2 yards (D.Campbell). PENALTY on ARZ-Z.Allen Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
ARI
Cardinals
- Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 35(2:45 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 43(3:14 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle to SEA 35 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(3:52 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to SEA 43 for no gain (B.Mone; J.Brooks).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARI 41(4:30 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to SEA 43 for 16 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(5:02 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray FUMBLES (Aborted) at ARZ 43 and recovers at ARZ 41.
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - ARI 43(5:08 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins (Q.Dunbar). PENALTY on SEA-Q.Dunbar Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at ARZ 35 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(5:36 - 1st) K.Drake left end to ARZ 35 for -1 yards (L.Collier).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARI 27(6:10 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at ARZ 36 for 9 yards (B.Mayowa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARI 27(6:16 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to D.Arnold.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(6:35 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle to ARZ 27 for 2 yards (J.Brooks; R.Neal).
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
SEA
Seahawks
- Field Goal (9 plays, 43 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SEA 23(6:39 - 1st) J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SEA 23(6:47 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 23(6:53 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Hyde [H.Reddick].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(7:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to G.Olsen for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to G.Olsen.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - SEA 41(7:48 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Moore to ARZ 23 for 18 yards (P.Peterson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(8:32 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to ARZ 41 for 8 yards (J.Hicks; D.Kennard).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - SEA 34(9:15 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf pushed ob at ARZ 49 for 17 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 34(9:22 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett. ARZ-Z.Allen was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - SEA 39(9:45 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-B.Shell False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 39 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 34(10:26 - 1st) C.Carson right tackle to SEA 39 for 5 yards (J.Hicks H.Reddick).
ARI
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - ARI 18(10:34 - 1st) A.Lee punts 48 yards to SEA 34 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by D.Moore.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARI 20(11:25 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 18 for -2 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ARI 20(11:53 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk pushed ob at ARZ 20 for no gain (Sq.Griffin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARI 25(11:53 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(11:59 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Daniels.
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SEA 3(12:03 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 13(12:44 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to ARZ 3 for 10 yards (J.Hicks; H.Reddick).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 20(13:08 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to ARZ 13 for 7 yards (D.Campbell; H.Reddick).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(13:41 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at ARZ 20 for 4 yards [Z.Allen].
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(14:20 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister pushed ob at ARZ 24 for 17 yards (D.Thompson).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep left to T.Lockett to ARZ 41 for 34 yards (P.Peterson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
