Drive Chart
SF
NE

SF
1 Pass
15 Rush
42 YDS
3:05 POS
+9 YD
1ST & 10 NE 36
1:42
J.Hasty right end to NE 27 for 9 yards (A.Jennings S.Gilmore).
+6 YD
2ND & 4 NE 42
2:27
J.Hasty right tackle to NE 36 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 NE 48
3:14
J.Hasty left end to NE 42 for 6 yards (S.Calhoun).
+18 YD
2ND & 7 SF 34
4:02
J.Garoppolo pass deep middle to K.Juszczyk to NE 48 for 18 yards (D.McCourty).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SF 31
4:47
J.Hasty left tackle to SF 34 for 3 yards (B.Cowart; J.Bentley).
SF
3 Pass
3 Rush
41 YDS
2:45 POS
Int
2ND & 7 NE 34
4:56
C.Newton pass short right intended for J.Edelman INTERCEPTED by J.Taylor at SF 23. J.Taylor to SF 31 for 8 yards (J.Meyers).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SF 37
5:27
R.Burkhead left guard to SF 34 for 3 yards (T.Moore).
+3 YD
2ND & 2 SF 40
6:02
C.Newton up the middle to SF 37 for 3 yards (K.Givens; A.Barrett).
+8 YD
1ST & 10 SF 48
6:29
C.Newton pass short right to D.Keene to SF 40 for 8 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+11 YD
2ND & 10 NE 41
6:58
C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to SF 48 for 11 yards (E.Moseley). NE-1 Newton 30002 career pass yds 48th all-time to reach 30000 career pass yds. 1st in NFL history with 30000 pass yds and 5000 rush yds.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 7:32
R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
30
6
Touchdown 7:32
J.Wilson left end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. SF-J.Wilson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
6
plays
84
yds
3:16
pos
29
6
Field Goal 10:48
N.Folk 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
8
plays
50
yds
4:12
pos
23
6
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:59
R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
23
3
Touchdown 0:57
J.Wilson right tackle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
94
yds
3:43
pos
22
3
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:23
R.Gould extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
16
3
Touchdown 6:23
K.Juszczyk left guard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
38
yds
2:23
pos
16
3
Field Goal 9:00
R.Gould 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
10
plays
61
yds
5:56
pos
10
3
Field Goal 14:56
N.Folk 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
6
plays
15
yds
2:06
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
Point After TD 9:56
R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:56
J.Wilson up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
5:04
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 28:51 14:27
1st Downs 23 10
Rushing 11 3
Passing 12 6
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-6 0-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 427 150
Total Plays 51 30
Avg Gain 8.4 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 171 60
Rush Attempts 27 14
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 4.3
Net Yards Passing 256 90
Comp. - Att. 18-23 9-15
Yards Per Pass 10.7 5.6
Penalties - Yards 5-50 3-30
Touchdowns 4 0
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 2 3
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 2-45.0
Return Yards 101 148
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-39 5-129
Int. - Returns 3-62 2-19
Red Zone Eff. 4-4 -100% 0-0 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-2 -100% 0-0 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
49ers 3-3 7167-30
Patriots 2-3 033-6
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.
 256 PASS YDS 90
171 RUSH YDS 60
427 TOTAL YDS 150
49ers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 263 0 2 156.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 390 4 0 118.6
J. Garoppolo 18/23 263 0 2 6
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Wilson 30 RB
29
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 112 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 24 1
J. Wilson 17 112 3 17 29
J. Hasty 38 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Hasty 5 44 0 20 5
D. Samuel 19 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Samuel 2 6 0 3 6
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Juszczyk 2 5 1 4 7
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Garoppolo 1 4 0 4 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 112 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 109 0
B. Aiyuk 6 5 112 0 35 11
D. Samuel 19 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 65 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 35 0
D. Samuel 5 5 65 0 23 6
G. Kittle 85 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 44 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 227 1
G. Kittle 6 4 44 0 15 4
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 67 0
K. Juszczyk 2 1 18 0 18 7
J. Hasty 38 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
J. Hasty 1 1 16 0 16 5
J. Wilson 30 RB
29
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 67 1
J. Wilson 2 2 8 0 7 29
K. Bourne 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 197 0
K. Bourne 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
T. Moore 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Moore 5-0 0.0 0 0
J. Verrett 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Verrett 3-0 0.0 0 0
K. Hyder 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-8 0 2.5
K. Hyder 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Harris 36 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Harris 2-1 0.0 0 0
J. Taylor 47 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Taylor 2-0 0.0 1 0
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Greenlaw 2-2 1.0 0 0
F. Warner 54 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-13 1 0.0
F. Warner 2-2 0.0 1 0
E. Moseley 41 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-7 0 0.0
E. Moseley 1-0 0.0 1 0
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
J. Kinlaw 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
A. Al-Shaair 0-3 0.0 0 1
A. Barrett 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Barrett 0-1 0.0 0 0
K. Street 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Street 0-1 0.0 0 0
K. Givens 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Givens 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gould 9 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
6/7 11/11
R. Gould 1/1 41 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. James 13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
R. James 2 19.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Patriots
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
C. Newton 1 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 98 0 3 74.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 714 2 2 89.7
C. Newton 9/15 98 0 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Harris 37 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 100 0
D. Harris 5 29 0 12 3
C. Newton 1 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 149 4
C. Newton 5 19 0 6 0
R. Burkhead 34 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 128 2
R. Burkhead 3 10 0 5 1
J. Meyers 16 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Meyers 1 2 0 2 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Meyers 16 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 52 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 7 0
J. Meyers 5 3 52 0 21 5
D. Byrd 10 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 179 0
D. Byrd 2 1 16 0 16 1
D. Harris 37 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 12 0
D. Harris 1 1 12 0 12 3
D. Keene 44 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 8 0
D. Keene 1 1 8 0 8 0
N. Harry 15 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 166 1
N. Harry 2 1 6 0 6 0
J. White 28 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 68 0
J. White 1 1 3 0 3 0
J. Johnson 47 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 7 1
J. Johnson 1 1 1 0 1 0
J. Edelman 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 294 0
J. Edelman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-3 0 0.0
J. Jones 7-0 0.0 0 0
D. McCourty 32 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 1 0.0
D. McCourty 6-2 0.0 1 0
J. Bentley 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-9 0 0.0
J. Bentley 4-2 0.0 0 0
A. Jennings 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Jennings 4-0 0.0 0 0
A. Phillips 21 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-8 1 0.0
A. Phillips 4-1 0.0 0 0
S. Gilmore 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
S. Gilmore 3-2 0.0 0 0
L. Guy 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-6 0 0.0
L. Guy 2-2 1.0 0 0
S. Calhoun 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.5
S. Calhoun 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Davis 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Brooks 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
T. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Copeland 52 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
B. Copeland 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jackson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Jackson 1-0 0.0 1 0
J. McCourty 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
J. McCourty 0-3 0.0 0 0
J. Simon 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-6 0 0.0
J. Simon 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Wise 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.5
D. Wise 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Folk 6 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/7 10/11
N. Folk 2/2 41 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 7
J. Bailey 2 45.0 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 25.8 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 25.8 33 0
G. Olszewski 5 25.8 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SF 25 5:04 9 75 TD
7:12 SF 12 5:10 8 23 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 SF 21 5:56 10 56 FG
8:46 NE 38 2:23 5 38 TD
4:42 SF 16 3:43 7 84 TD
0:13 NE 45 0:14 2 0 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 SF 21 3:16 6 79 TD
4:47 SF 31 3:05 5 42
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 NE 24 2:44 5 20 Punt
2:02 NE 48 2:06 6 30 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:00 NE 27 0:14 1 0 INT
6:23 NE 32 1:41 3 6 Punt
0:59 NE 28 0:45 2 10 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NE 27 4:12 8 50 FG
7:32 NE 25 2:45 7 41 INT

SF 49ers

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36
(1:42 - 3rd) J.Hasty right end to NE 27 for 9 yards (A.Jennings S.Gilmore).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - SF 42
(2:27 - 3rd) J.Hasty right tackle to NE 36 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 48
(3:14 - 3rd) J.Hasty left end to NE 42 for 6 yards (S.Calhoun).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - SF 34
(4:02 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle to K.Juszczyk to NE 48 for 18 yards (D.McCourty).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31
(4:47 - 3rd) J.Hasty left tackle to SF 34 for 3 yards (B.Cowart; J.Bentley).

NE Patriots  - Interception (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 7 - NE 34
(4:56 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right intended for J.Edelman INTERCEPTED by J.Taylor at SF 23. J.Taylor to SF 31 for 8 yards (J.Meyers).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37
(5:27 - 3rd) R.Burkhead left guard to SF 34 for 3 yards (T.Moore).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - NE 40
(6:02 - 3rd) C.Newton up the middle to SF 37 for 3 yards (K.Givens; A.Barrett).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 48
(6:29 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to D.Keene to SF 40 for 8 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NE 41
(6:58 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to SF 48 for 11 yards (E.Moseley). NE-1 Newton 30002 career pass yds 48th all-time to reach 30000 career pass yds. 1st in NFL history with 30000 pass yds and 5000 rush yds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 41
(7:07 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25
(7:32 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep left to D.Byrd to NE 41 for 16 yards (J.Verrett).
Kickoff
(7:32 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (6 plays, 79 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:32 - 3rd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
+7 YD
1 & 7 - SF 7
(7:38 - 3rd) J.Wilson left end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. SF-J.Wilson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+35 YD
3 & 4 - SF 42
(8:12 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to B.Aiyuk ran ob at NE 7 for 35 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SF 48
(8:36 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 42 for 6 yards (D.McCourty).
Penalty
2 & 5 - SF 43
(8:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on SF-G.Kittle False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 43 - No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 48
(9:20 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end to NE 43 for 5 yards (T.Bower).
+23 YD
2 & 2 - SF 29
(9:56 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to NE 48 for 23 yards (S.Gilmore).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 21
(10:41 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 29 for 8 yards (D.McCourty).
Kickoff
(10:48 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to SF 3. R.James to SF 21 for 18 yards (G.Olszewski).

NE Patriots  - Field Goal (8 plays, 50 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - NE 23
(10:53 - 3rd) N.Folk 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
+4 YD
3 & 16 - NE 27
(11:37 - 3rd) C.Newton scrambles right guard to SF 23 for 4 yards (J.Kinlaw).
+2 YD
2 & 18 - NE 29
(12:20 - 3rd) J.Meyers left end to SF 27 for 2 yards (J.Taylor).
Sack
1 & 10 - NE 21
(12:58 - 3rd) C.Newton sacked at SF 29 for -8 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NE 33
(13:29 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to D.Harris to SF 21 for 12 yards (A.Al-Shaair; K.Street).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NE 46
(14:04 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep left to J.Meyers to SF 33 for 21 yards (T.Moore).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - NE 34
(14:32 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 46 for 12 yards (T.Moore).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27
(14:56 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 34 for 7 yards (F.Warner; D.Greenlaw).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 69 yards from SF 35 to NE -4. G.Olszewski to NE 27 for 31 yards (A.Witherspoon).

SF 49ers  - Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 10 - SF 45
(0:07 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass deep left intended for B.Aiyuk INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE 2. J.Jackson to NE 2 for no gain (B.Aiyuk).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 45
(0:14 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle.

NE Patriots  - Interception (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - NE 38
(0:36 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle intended for J.Meyers INTERCEPTED by E.Moseley at SF 4. E.Moseley to NE 45 for 51 yards (D.Keene).
+20 YD
1 & 20 - NE 18
(0:45 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to NE 38 for 20 yards (J.Verrett).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 49
(0:54 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to SF 49 for 23 yards (J.Verrett). PENALTY on NE-J.Thuney Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 28 - No Play.
Kickoff
(0:59 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 52 yards from SF 35 to NE 13. G.Olszewski to NE 28 for 15 yards (J.Cyprien).

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (7 plays, 84 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:59 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SF 16
(1:04 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SF 29
(1:55 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to NE 16 for 13 yards (A.Phillips J.McCourty).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - SF 38
(2:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 29 for 9 yards (D.McCourty).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43
(2:12 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to NE 38 for 5 yards (A.Jennings).
+20 YD
2 & 4 - SF 37
(2:49 - 2nd) J.Hasty left end pushed ob at NE 43 for 20 yards (J.Jones).
+16 YD
1 & 20 - SF 21
(3:32 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Hasty to SF 37 for 16 yards (J.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31
(4:01 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 35 for 4 yards (J.Bentley; B.Cowart). PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 31 - No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SF 16
(4:42 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 31 for 15 yards (J.Bentley; J.McCourty).

NE Patriots  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NE 38
(4:50 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 46 yards to SF 16 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by T.Taylor.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NE 38
(4:53 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to D.Byrd.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NE 35
(5:39 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Johnson to NE 36 for 1 yard (A.Al-Shaair; J.Kinlaw). FUMBLES (A.Al-Shaair) recovered by NE-I.Wynn at NE 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 32
(6:14 - 2nd) D.Harris left tackle to NE 35 for 3 yards (K.Hyder M.Harris).
Kickoff
(6:23 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 66 yards from SF 35 to NE -1. G.Olszewski to NE 30 for 31 yards (J.Cyprien; D.Johnson). FUMBLES (J.Cyprien) and recovers at NE 32.

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(6:23 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - SF 4
(6:28 - 2nd) K.Juszczyk left guard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SF 7
(6:48 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end to NE 4 for 3 yards (T.Brooks S.Gilmore). NE-L.Guy was injured during the play. reverse
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 13
(7:28 - 2nd) J.Wilson left end to NE 7 for 6 yards (A.Jennings).
+17 YD
2 & 2 - SF 30
(8:13 - 2nd) J.Wilson right guard to NE 13 for 17 yards (S.Gilmore).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38
(8:46 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to NE 30 for 8 yards (J.Jackson).

NE Patriots  - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - NE 27
(8:55 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left intended for J.Meyers INTERCEPTED by F.Warner at NE 41. F.Warner to NE 38 for 3 yards (J.Meyers).
Kickoff
(9:00 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to NE -2. G.Olszewski to NE 27 for 29 yards (J.Walker).

SF 49ers  - Field Goal (10 plays, 56 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 13 - SF 23
(9:05 - 2nd) R.Gould 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
No Gain
3 & 13 - SF 23
(9:09 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne [T.Brooks].
+7 YD
2 & 20 - SF 30
(9:48 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Wilson pushed ob at NE 23 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SF 20
(10:18 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at NE 11 for 9 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on SF-T.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 20 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 20
(10:23 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to K.Juszczyk.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40
(11:08 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to NE 20 for 20 yards (D.McCourty). shovel pass in backfield
+7 YD
2 & 1 - SF 47
(11:49 - 2nd) J.Wilson left guard to NE 40 for 7 yards (A.Phillips J.McCourty).
Penalty
2 & 6 - SF 48
(12:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-J.Bentley Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at SF 48 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 44
(12:50 - 2nd) J.Wilson right end to SF 48 for 4 yards (L.Guy).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SF 43
(13:33 - 2nd) K.Juszczyk up the middle to SF 44 for 1 yard (B.Cowart).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34
(14:15 - 2nd) J.Wilson left guard to SF 43 for 9 yards (J.Bentley).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SF 21
(14:50 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 34 for 13 yards (J.Jones D.McCourty).
Kickoff
(14:56 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to SF 0. R.James to SF 21 for 21 yards (J.Williams).

NE Patriots  - Field Goal (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NE 22
(15:00 - 2nd) N.Folk 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 22
(0:06 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to N.Harry (T.Moore). NE-N.Harry was injured during the play. He is Out.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NE 24
(0:48 - 1st) R.Burkhead right guard to SF 22 for 2 yards (F.Warner D.Greenlaw).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 26
(1:11 - 1st) C.Newton right guard to SF 24 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - NE 32
(1:35 - 1st) C.Newton up the middle to SF 26 for 6 yards (T.Moore).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37
(1:56 - 1st) R.Burkhead up the middle to SF 32 for 5 yards (J.Taylor).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 33
(2:02 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to D.Byrd [D.Jordan]. PENALTY on SF-D.Jordan Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NE 48 - No Play.

SF 49ers  - Interception (8 plays, 23 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 12 - SF 35
(2:14 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle intended for G.Kittle INTERCEPTED by D.McCourty at NE 44. D.McCourty to SF 37 for 19 yards (J.McKinnon). PENALTY on NE-C.Winovich Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards enforced at SF 37. NE 32-D. McCourty 28th career interception t-6th in franchise history (Haynes).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - SF 45
(2:41 - 1st) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at NE 48 for 7 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on SF-G.Kittle Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - SF 42
(3:24 - 1st) D.Samuel right tackle to SF 45 for 3 yards (J.Jones). reverse
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37
(4:00 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 42 for 5 yards (A.Jennings).
+19 YD
2 & 17 - SF 18
(4:41 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 37 for 19 yards (J.Jones D.McCourty).
Sack
1 & 10 - SF 25
(5:25 - 1st) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 18 for -7 yards (L.Guy).
+14 YD
3 & 11 - SF 11
(5:58 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 25 for 14 yards (S.Gilmore).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - SF 10
(6:38 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Wilson to SF 11 for 1 yard (A.Phillips).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 12
(7:12 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 10 for -2 yards (N.Thurman).

NE Patriots  - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NE 44
(7:20 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 44 yards to SF 12 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by T.Taylor.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NE 41
(7:56 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to NE 44 for 3 yards (T.Moore).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - NE 37
(8:36 - 1st) C.Newton scrambles right end pushed ob at NE 41 for 4 yards (M.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35
(9:01 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 37 for 2 yards (M.Harris).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - NE 29
(9:26 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to N.Harry to NE 35 for 6 yards (J.Verrett A.Al-Shaair). SF-J.Verrett was injured during the play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 24
(9:51 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 29 for 5 yards (K.Hyder F.Warner).
Kickoff
(9:56 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 62 yards from SF 35 to NE 3. G.Olszewski to NE 24 for 21 yards (J.Walker).

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:56 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - SF 3
(10:02 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - SF 17
(10:33 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 3 for 14 yards (J.Bentley A.Phillips).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 19
(11:14 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to NE 17 for 2 yards (J.Simon).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34
(11:47 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to NE 19 for 15 yards (A.Phillips).
+23 YD
2 & 3 - SF 43
(12:26 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 34 for 23 yards (D.McCourty).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36
(13:06 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 43 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SF 32
(13:45 - 1st) J.Garoppolo scrambles left guard to SF 36 for 4 yards (J.Bentley).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - SF 28
(14:27 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 32 for 4 yards (B.Copeland L.Guy).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 28 for 3 yards (B.Cowart).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
NFL Scores