Punt 4 & 1 - NE 44 (7:20 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 44 yards to SF 12 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by T.Taylor.

+3 YD 3 & 4 - NE 41 (7:56 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to NE 44 for 3 yards (T.Moore).

+4 YD 2 & 8 - NE 37 (8:36 - 1st) C.Newton scrambles right end pushed ob at NE 41 for 4 yards (M.Harris).

+2 YD 1 & 10 - NE 35 (9:01 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 37 for 2 yards (M.Harris).

+6 YD 2 & 5 - NE 29 (9:26 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to N.Harry to NE 35 for 6 yards (J.Verrett A.Al-Shaair). SF-J.Verrett was injured during the play.

+5 YD 1 & 10 - NE 24 (9:51 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 29 for 5 yards (K.Hyder F.Warner).