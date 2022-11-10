|
|
|MIN
|BUF
Vikings-Bills Preview
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Justin Jefferson would've caught Stefon Diggs' attention even if the Buffalo Bills receiver didn't have a direct connection to how the Minnesota Vikings landed their star player in the first round of the 2020 draft.
''It's hard not to pay attention,'' Diggs said. ''When you're one of the receivers in the league playing at a high level, you won't be able to not see other guys playing at a high level.''
The ties between two of the NFL's most productive receivers over the past three years go even deeper with the AFC-leading Bills (6-2) hosting the NFC North-leading Vikings (7-1) on Sunday.
By trading Diggs to Buffalo in March 2020, the Vikings acquired a first-round pick (No. 22), which they used to draft Jefferson in a deal that has panned out for both teams.
In Buffalo, the instant connection Diggs established with starter Josh Allen set the foundation of one of the league's most potent offenses, which powered the Bills to winning two consecutive AFC East titles.
In Minnesota, the Vikings finally appear to have found a winning complementary mix on offense and defense under first-year coach Kevin O'Connell after missing the playoffs the past two years, and with Jefferson playing a key role. He's again leading the Vikings in yards receiving with 867 to rank second in the NFL - 10 ahead of Diggs.
Jefferson has a mutual appreciation for Diggs.
''I just love the way he carries himself. ... He wants to be out there making plays for his team, and I can't argue that,'' Jefferson said. ''I got to talk to him more after we (were) traded, and got to really know each other. I definitely love him as a person and respect his game, and only want the best for him.''
The matchup between two of the NFL's top teams at the halfway point of the season features several other subplots.
The Bills' biggest question mark revolves around Allen's injured throwing elbow, leaving his playing status best summed up by coach Sean McDermott's remark of ''We'll see.'' Allen was hurt in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.
The Vikings face questions of whether they've taken advantage of a soft schedule. Of their seven wins, only one has come against a team currently with a winning record, Miami (6-3).
In the meantime, no one on either team is second-guessing the Diggs' trade.
''I think Stefon felt that he was wanting a different opportunity, and I think his production in Buffalo would suggest that's worked out very well for him. It was tough to lose him,'' Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said. ''But being able to get Justin sort of made it sting a little less with the way Justin's played.''
Diggs benefitted personally, with the trade freeing him from a run-first offense in Minnesota, where he felt overlooked playing a secondary role. The new surroundings and warm welcome in Buffalo provided him a new perspective on life and his role on a team.
The once-mercurial player, who at times sulked after losses in Minnesota, made a concerted effort to be more even-keeled in Buffalo.
''I took my lumps in Minnesota,'' Diggs said, noting he now has a different perspective on his five-year stint with the Vikings.
''I had a great time in Minnesota. I didn't have any bad taste in my mouth. ... It just didn't work out,'' he added. ''But I feel like this was part of my plan, the plan God had for me. And my maturation process is that a lot of good things have happened to me since.''
KEEPING IT CLOSE
The Vikings have a knack for winning in the clutch, with four of their victories secured by go-ahead scores with 2:30 or less remaining in regulation. That includes their 20-17 win over Washington last week, in which the Vikes rallied from a 10-point deficit to win on Greg Joseph's 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left.
CASE-ING THE VIKES
If Allen can't play, the Bills will turn their offense over to 10-year journeyman Case Keenum, whose best season came in 2017 when he went 11-3 with Minnesota.
''Yes and no,'' Keenum said, on whether there's anything more personally in potentially facing Minnesota. ''I've played a lot of my former teams before, that's what happens when you have a lot of former teams.''
Should Allen miss another week, Keenum's in line to face yet another former team, Cleveland. Buffalo acquired Keenum in a trade with the Browns in March.
TWO MANY COOKS?
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook flashed a wide smile when asked if he's engaged in familial trash talk with his brother, Bills running back James Cook.
''Every day. Every day. Every day,'' Dalvin Cook said. ''I'll talk to him after this, just call him and mess with him and see where his head is at.''
The sixth-year Vikings star never played on a team with his younger sibling, a rookie who was a second-round draft pick out of Georgia. And now the rest of the Cook family must divide its loyalties.
''It's a fun time for my family, but it's something that I will remember forever,'' Dalvin Cook said.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell contributed.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:18
|13:47
|1st Downs
|6
|12
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|155
|163
|Total Plays
|22
|28
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|23
|75
|Rush Attempts
|8
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|132
|88
|Comp. - Att.
|9-14
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|1-58.0
|Return Yards
|49
|115
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-39
|3-72
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-35
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|88
|
|
|23
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|155
|TOTAL YDS
|163
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
9
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|9/14
|132
|1
|1
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Cook
|3
|11
|0
|11
|3
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|3
|11
|0
|9
|2
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
9
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
18
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|4
|4
|86
|1
|46
|18
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|4
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
D. Cook 4 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Cook
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|3
|
T. Hockenson TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|4
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Evans 21 CB
|A. Evans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DT
|K. Tonga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
4
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
4
FPTS
|J. Allen
|10/14
|88
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|8
|34
|2
|21
|15
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
4
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|18
|0
|18
|4
|
J. Allen 17 QB
4
FPTS
|J. Allen
|1
|12
|0
|12
|4
|
J. Cook 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|3
|7
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Johnson 22 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Davis 13 WR
4
FPTS
|G. Davis
|4
|2
|25
|0
|19
|4
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|4
|3
|19
|0
|16
|4
|
D. Knox 88 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Knox
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
4
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|4
|
N. Hines 20 RB
1
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 39 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DT
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 DT
|T. Settle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
5
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|1
|58.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 22 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|3
|24.0
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 20 RB
1
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42(4:55 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to MIN 43 for 15 yards (H.Smith).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(5:33 - 2nd) I.McKenzie right end ran ob at BUF 42 for 18 yards (H.Smith). Key block: D.Knox.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - BUF 18(6:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie to BUF 24 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 12(6:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to BUF 18 for 6 yards (A.Evans).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 10(7:07 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 12 for 2 yards (D.Wonnum - K.Tonga).
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 64 yards from MIN 35 to BUF 1. D.Johnson to BUF 10 for 9 yards (J.Metellus).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIN 9(7:15 - 2nd) G.Joseph 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIN 9(7:20 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson (D.Jackson) [E.Oliver].
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - MIN 17(8:01 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Mattison to BUF 9 for 8 yards (C.Lewis).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MIN 7(8:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson. PENALTY on MIN-T.Hockenson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 7 - No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 2(8:47 - 2nd) A.Mattison left tackle to BUF 7 for -5 yards (M.Milano).
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - MIN 22(9:27 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep left to K.Osborn pushed ob at BUF 2 for 20 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 22(9:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 22(9:36 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to K.Osborn (A.Epenesa). Pass tipped at line - fell short of receiver.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 29(10:08 - 2nd) A.Mattison left guard to BUF 22 for 7 yards (M.Milano; S.Lawson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 38(10:48 - 2nd) A.Mattison right tackle to BUF 29 for 9 yards (T.Settle - C.Lewis).
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 48(11:28 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to BUF 38 for 14 yards (D.Jackson) [E.Oliver].
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 47(12:07 - 2nd) K.Cousins scrambles right end ran ob at MIN 48 for 1 yard (T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 45(12:46 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson to MIN 47 for 2 yards (C.Benford).
|Kick Return
|(12:53 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 59 yards from BUF 35 to MIN 6. K.Nwangwu to MIN 45 for 39 yards (T.Dodson - T.Bass).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - BUF 15(12:57 - 2nd) T.Bass 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BUF 15(13:02 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BUF 15(13:08 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs (Z.Smith - J.Hicks). Pass tipped at line by Z.Smith - before breakup in coverage by J.Hicks..
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 14(13:42 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to MIN 15 for -1 yards (J.Lynch).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 18(14:19 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Johnson up the middle to MIN 14 for 4 yards (J.Lynch).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUF 18(15:00 - 2nd) J.Cook left guard to MIN 18 for no gain (J.Lynch).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 27(0:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to N.Hines to MIN 18 for 9 yards (J.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 36(0:31 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep middle intended for K.Osborn INTERCEPTED by C.Benford at BUF 38. C.Benford ran ob at MIN 27 for 35 yards (D.Cook).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(1:04 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 36 for 11 yards (T.Johnson - D.Hamlin).
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 1(1:08 - 1st) D.Singletary right end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 9(1:47 - 1st) J.Cook right end pushed ob at MIN 1 for 8 yards (J.Hicks).
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - BUF 21(2:34 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to MIN 9 for 12 yards (H.Smith; C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BUF 21(2:38 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to G.Davis.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(3:14 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to MIN 21 for -1 yards (J.Bullard - J.Lynch).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(3:47 - 1st) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs ran ob at MIN 20 for 16 yards.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - BUF 44(4:21 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie ran ob at MIN 36 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - BUF 48(4:53 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to MIN 44 for 8 yards (E.Kendricks).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49(5:29 - 1st) J.Cook left end pushed ob at BUF 48 for -1 yards (A.Evans).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 30(6:13 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis to BUF 49 for 19 yards (A.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIN 34(6:24 - 1st) R.Wright punts 44 yards to BUF 22 - Center-A.DePaola. N.Hines to BUF 30 for 8 yards (A.DePaola - T.Jackson).
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - MIN 24(7:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 34 for 10 yards (J.Phillips - D.Hamlin).
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - MIN 20(7:30 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 24 for 4 yards (C.Benford; T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(8:10 - 1st) K.Cousins FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIN 22 - touched at MIN 18 - recovered by MIN-D.Cook at MIN 20. D.Cook to MIN 20 for no gain (A.Epenesa).
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. K.Nwangwu kneels 3 yds. into end zone.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 5(8:14 - 1st) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary right tackle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 4(8:56 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to MIN 5 for -1 yards (J.Bullard - C.Bynum).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(9:38 - 1st) D.Singletary right tackle to MIN 4 for 21 yards (H.Phillips - C.Sullivan).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47(10:05 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at MIN 40 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks). PENALTY on MIN-E.Kendricks - Horse Collar Tackle - 15 yards - enforced at MIN 40.
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 55 yards from MIN 35 to BUF 10. D.Johnson to MIN 47 for 43 yards (A.Booth).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 1st) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+22 YD
3 & 3 - MIN 22(10:19 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 28(11:03 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Hockenson to BUF 22 for 6 yards (T.Johnson; C.Benford).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 29(11:35 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to BUF 28 for 1 yard (A.Epenesa).
|+46 YD
3 & 11 - MIN 25(12:21 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson to BUF 29 for 46 yards (D.Jackson).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 26(13:03 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 25 for -1 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 26(13:07 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to K.Osborn (A.Epenesa). Pass batted at line.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - BUF 26(13:18 - 1st) S.Martin punts 58 yards to MIN 16 - Center-R.Ferguson. J.Reagor pushed ob at MIN 26 for 10 yards (J.Kumerow).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BUF 26(13:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis (C.Sullivan).
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - BUF 20(14:06 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to K.Shakir pushed ob at BUF 26 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(14:54 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 20 for -4 yards (J.Bullard).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 61 yards from MIN 35 to BUF 4. D.Johnson pushed ob at BUF 24 for 20 yards (C.Ham).
