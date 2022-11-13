|
|
|ARI
|LAR
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
Both teams played their backup quarterbacks with starters Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray sidelined by injury. McCoy threw a TD pass to A.J. Green and hit DeAndre Hopkins for 98 yards on 10 catches, while Los Angeles' John Wolford passed for 212 yards in a much more inconsistent performance.
The defending champion Rams (3-6) lost for the fifth time in six games, and they also lost Kupp in the fourth quarter when he went down awkwardly while being hit by Marco Wilson after failing to catch a poorly thrown pass from Wolford.
Kupp, the AP's Offensive Player of the Year while winning the triple crown of receiving last season, made only three catches for minus-1 yard before incurring an injury that had him visibly unhappy as he limped to the locker room.
In the 34th start of his 13-year career, McCoy went 26 of 37 while patiently running a disciplined offensive game plan for the Cardinals (4-6). Murray sat out with a hamstring injury, but Arizona grinded out a much-needed victory for coach Kliff Kingsbury after losing four of its past five.
Rondale Moore had nine catches for 94 yards, including a jaw-dropping grab on a long pass on fourth-and-3 in the fourth quarter to set up Arizona's clinching TD run by Conner two plays later with 7:41 to play.
Darrell Henderson rushed for a TD for the Rams, who are in last place in the NFC West just nine games after they won the Super Bowl. Los Angeles is three games under .500 for the first time in Sean McVay's career.
Stafford hadn't missed a game since joining the Rams last year, and he had missed only eight games in the past 12 NFL seasons - all of those in 2019 with Detroit. Stafford entered the concussion protocol last Tuesday after apparently getting hurt in last week's loss at Tampa Bay.
Wolford went 24 of 36 and threw his first career TD pass to Van Jefferson with 7 seconds to play. The four-year backup wasn't impressive in his third career NFL start, and the Rams used third-string QB Bryce Perkins on several plays. The Rams also used their ninth different starting offensive line in nine games this season.
Arizona went ahead for good on Conner's 4-yard TD run to cap a 13-play drive in the second quarter. Cards rookie Myjai Sanders then forced a fumble while sacking Wolford, and McCoy led another scoring drive capped by Green's toe-tapping TD catch 24 seconds before halftime.
McCoy was injured while getting sacked by Justin Hollins in the third quarter, and third-stringer Trace McSorley took two snaps before McCoy returned on the next drive.
Henderson rushed for a score late in the third quarter to trim Arizona's lead to 17-10, but the Cardinals put it away during a drive extended by Moore's extraordinary sideline catch.
INJURIES
Cards TD Zach Ertz injured his knee on their opening drive. The three-time Pro Bowl selection eventually went to the locker room on a cart. ... New Cards K Tristan Vizcaino made a 46-yard field goal with 3:44 to play. He replaced Matt Prater. ... Budda Baker made a clinching 53-yard interception return in the closing minutes. He was expected to miss the game earlier this week with a sprained ankle, but suited up. ... Both teams didn't have their starting left tackles with Los Angeles' Alaric Jackson and Arizona's D.J. Humphries sidelined.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: Host San Francisco on Monday, Nov. 21.
Rams: At New Orleans next Sunday.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:01
|27:59
|1st Downs
|18
|18
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|298
|256
|Total Plays
|65
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|66
|Rush Attempts
|26
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|220
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|26-37
|25-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-67
|5-29
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.4
|5-50.4
|Return Yards
|107
|62
|Punts - Returns
|3-40
|3-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-14
|2-32
|Int. - Returns
|1-53
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|220
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|66
|
|
|298
|TOTAL YDS
|256
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. McCoy 12 QB
15
FPTS
|C. McCoy
|26/37
|238
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
19
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|14
|10
|98
|0
|25
|19
|
R. Moore 4 WR
18
FPTS
|R. Moore
|13
|9
|94
|0
|26
|18
|
J. Conner 6 RB
22
FPTS
|J. Conner
|3
|3
|17
|0
|8
|22
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
2
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Green 18 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Green
|2
|2
|10
|1
|6
|9
|
T. McBride 85 TE
1
FPTS
|T. McBride
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
S. Anderson 89 TE
0
FPTS
|S. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Anderson 89 TE
|S. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 DB
|C. Banjo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 57 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 21 CB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 OLB
|M. Golden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Vizcaino 2 K
9
FPTS
|T. Vizcaino
|2/2
|84
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|5
|47.4
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|3
|13.3
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Wolford 13 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|24/36
|212
|1
|1
|10
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|1/1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 3 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Akers
|6
|22
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|6
|21
|1
|6
|10
|
K. Williams 23 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|9
|6
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|3
|4
|0
|8
|0
|
J. Wolford 13 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|3
|3
|0
|4
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
15
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|8
|8
|73
|0
|25
|15
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|6
|4
|44
|0
|14
|8
|
K. Williams 23 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Williams
|3
|3
|30
|0
|14
|6
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
11
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|3
|3
|27
|1
|19
|11
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|7
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|10
|
B. Hopkins 88 TE
2
FPTS
|B. Hopkins
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
C. Akers 3 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|5
|3
|-1
|0
|2
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Yeast 21 SAF
|R. Yeast
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
|D. Henderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 92 DE
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gervase 43 LB
|J. Gervase
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hoecht 97 DT
|M. Hoecht
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pinkney 46 TE
|J. Pinkney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Brown III 95 DT
|B. Brown III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
5
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|5
|50.4
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|16.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|3
|10.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Vizcaino kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to B.Skowronek to LAR 33 for 8 yards (J.Thompson - L.Fotu) [Z.Collins].
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 33(14:19 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 39 for 6 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 39(13:43 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 39 for no gain (A.Hamilton).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAR 39(13:04 - 1st) PENALTY on LA-T.Nsekhe - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 39 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - LAR 34(12:40 - 1st) B.Powell right end to LAR 41 for 7 yards (B.Niemann).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - LAR 41(11:58 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to LAR 48 for 7 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 48(11:16 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (A.Hamilton; J.Thompson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 50(10:32 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to C.Akers.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 50(10:27 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to ARI 43 for 7 yards (I.Simmons).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 43(9:45 - 1st) J.Wolford right end ran ob at ARI 39 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39(9:11 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left to Al.Robinson to ARI 25 for 14 yards (A.Hamilton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(8:28 - 1st) J.Wolford FUMBLES (Aborted) at ARI 29 - recovered by LA-D.Henderson at ARI 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAR 24(7:42 - 1st) B.Perkins up the middle to ARI 24 for no gain (M.Sanders - Z.Allen).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - LAR 24(7:01 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to ARI 18 for 6 yards (A.Hamilton).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LAR 18(6:20 - 1st) M.Gay 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(6:16 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 26 for 1 yard (J.Ramsey).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 26(5:51 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 31 for 5 yards (D.Long).
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 31(5:17 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short middle to R.Moore to ARI 45 for 14 yards (N.Scott - E.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 45(4:54 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to R.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 45(4:51 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep right to R.Moore (D.Long).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - ARI 45(4:45 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-J.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - ARI 40(4:45 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to D.Hopkins to LAR 47 for 13 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - ARI 47(4:06 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to A.Green to LAR 43 for 4 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 43(3:40 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right [A.Donald].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 43(3:36 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to LAR 37 for 6 yards (D.Long - J.Hollins).
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 37(2:58 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short middle to Z.Ertz to LAR 25 for 12 yards (T.Hill - B.Wagner). ARI-Z.Ertz was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(2:21 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to J.Conner to LAR 21 for 4 yards (T.Hill).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 21(1:45 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to LAR 19 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 19(1:02 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to LAR 18 for 1 yard (E.Jones; B.Wagner).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARI 18(0:18 - 1st) T.Vizcaino 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 1st) T.Vizcaino kicks 56 yards from ARI 35 to LAR 9. B.Powell to LAR 24 for 15 yards (S.Anderson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 24(0:08 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 28 for 4 yards (M.Sanders).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 28(15:00 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (A.Hamilton) [L.Fotu].
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 28(14:52 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep right to Al.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 28(14:46 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 54 yards to ARI 18 - Center-M.Orzech. G.Dortch to ARI 28 for 10 yards (M.Hoecht).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 28(14:35 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 30 for 2 yards (M.Copeland; A.Donald).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 30(13:51 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 35 for 5 yards (E.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARI 35(13:11 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins [As.Robinson].
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARI 35(13:07 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 50 yards to LAR 15 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Powell pushed ob at LAR 33 for 18 yards (T.Vallejo).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(12:56 - 2nd) B.Perkins pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 30 for -3 yards (M.Sanders).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LAR 30(12:18 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to B.Skowronek.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - LAR 30(12:15 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 32 for 2 yards (Z.Collins).
|Punt
4 & 11 - LAR 32(11:43 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 25 yards to ARI 43 - Center-M.Orzech - downed by LA-J.Gervase. PENALTY on ARI-T.Mullen - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 33(11:33 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to D.Hopkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 33(11:28 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to R.Moore.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - ARI 33(11:24 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to R.Moore to ARI 42 for 9 yards (T.Hill) [As.Robinson].
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARI 42(10:47 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 58 yards to end zone - Center-A.Brewer - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(10:39 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 22 for 2 yards (A.Hamilton - B.Niemann).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 22(10:01 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 24 for 2 yards (A.Hamilton) [J.Watt].
|Penalty
3 & 6 - LAR 24(9:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on LA-B.Hopkins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LAR 19(8:48 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to B.Hopkins (Z.Collins).
|Punt
4 & 11 - LAR 19(8:42 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 60 yards to ARI 21 - Center-M.Orzech. G.Dortch to ARI 34 for 13 yards (J.Hollins).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 34(8:27 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 36 for 2 yards (B.Wagner - A.Donald).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 36(7:54 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to D.Hopkins to 50 for 14 yards (N.Scott).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 50(7:20 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to D.Hopkins ran ob at LAR 38 for 12 yards.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38(6:47 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to LAR 30 for 8 yards (N.Scott).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 30(6:11 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at LAR 26 for 4 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(5:39 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to T.McBride to LAR 20 for 6 yards (N.Scott). FUMBLES (N.Scott) - and recovers at LAR 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 19(5:01 - 2nd) J.Conner right end to LAR 18 for 1 yard (L.Floyd).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 18(4:23 - 2nd) C.McCoy up the middle to LAR 15 for 3 yards (E.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 15(4:04 - 2nd) J.Conner left tackle to LAR 11 for 4 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 11(3:22 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to D.Hopkins.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 11(3:19 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to J.Conner to LAR 6 for 5 yards (T.Rapp - E.Jones).
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - ARI 6(2:37 - 2nd) S.Harlow reported in as eligible. C.McCoy right end ran ob at LAR 4 for 2 yards (N.Scott).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 4(2:00 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(1:56 - 2nd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on ARI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:56 - 2nd) T.Vizcaino extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 2nd) T.Vizcaino kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:56 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 33 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 33(1:51 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to D.Henderson ran ob at LAR 44 for 11 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 44(1:44 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to B.Skowronek.
|Fumble
2 & 10 - LAR 44(1:39 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle [M.Sanders]. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Wolford sacked at LAR 35 for -9 yards (M.Sanders). FUMBLES (M.Sanders) [M.Sanders] - touched at LAR 35 - RECOVERED by ARI-J.Watt at LAR 30.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 30(1:34 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to R.Moore to LAR 17 for 13 yards (T.Rapp).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 17(1:13 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to LAR 12 for 5 yards (A.Donald - B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 12(0:39 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to R.Moore to LAR 6 for 6 yards (E.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 6(0:33 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 6(0:29 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to A.Green for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) T.Vizcaino extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) T.Vizcaino kicks 70 yards from ARI 35 to LAR -5. B.Powell pushed ob at LAR 29 for 34 yards (C.Banjo). PENALTY on LA-R.Rochell - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 6 yards - enforced at LAR 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 6(0:19 - 2nd) J.Wolford kneels to LAR 5 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to S.Anderson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 25(14:56 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 32 for 7 yards (N.Scott - As.Robinson). LA-As.Robinson was injured during the play.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - ARI 32(14:11 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to R.Moore. PENALTY on LA-E.Jones - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at ARI 32 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 35(14:08 - 3rd) J.Conner right tackle to 50 for 15 yards (T.Hill; T.Rapp). LA-T.Rapp was injured during the play. PENALTY on ARI-L.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - ARI 25(13:37 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to R.Moore.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - ARI 25(13:30 - 3rd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 30 for 5 yards (R.Yeast).
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - ARI 30(12:53 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARI 39 for 9 yards (N.Scott).
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARI 39(12:22 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 46 yards to LAR 15 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Powell ran ob at LAR 26 for 11 yards (S.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 26(12:11 - 3rd) C.Akers right guard to LAR 36 for 10 yards (A.Hamilton).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 36(11:37 - 3rd) C.Akers right end to LAR 33 for -3 yards (Z.Collins - Z.Allen).
|Penalty
2 & 13 - LAR 33(10:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-M.Sanders - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAR 38(10:37 - 3rd) J.Wolford sacked at LAR 32 for -6 yards (J.Watt).
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - LAR 32(9:51 - 3rd) B.Perkins right tackle to LAR 40 for 8 yards (B.Baker).
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 40(9:05 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 60 yards to end zone - Center-M.Orzech - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 20(8:57 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right [J.Hollins]. ARI-C.McCoy was injured during the play. PENALTY on ARI-C.McCoy - Intentional Grounding - 12 yards - enforced at ARI 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 22 - ARI 8(8:53 - 3rd) J.Conner left tackle to ARI 14 for 6 yards (T.Rapp).
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - ARI 14(8:14 - 3rd) J.Conner right tackle to ARI 15 for 1 yard (E.Jones - A.Donald).
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARI 15(7:41 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 45 yards to LAR 40 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Powell to LAR 41 for 1 yard (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 41(7:31 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass short left to T.Higbee to ARI 34 for 25 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 34(6:47 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to B.Skowronek [J.Watt].
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 34(6:42 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass short right to Al.Robinson to ARI 21 for 13 yards (Z.Allen) [Z.Collins].
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 21(5:57 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at ARI 10 for 11 yards (B.Niemann; L.Fotu).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 10(5:13 - 3rd) B.Perkins left end to ARI 14 for -4 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LAR 14(4:33 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to B.Skowronek (M.Sanders). PENALTY on ARI-J.Watt - Defensive Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 14.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - LAR 9(4:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-J.Watt - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 9 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - LAR 4(4:29 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:24 - 3rd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 58 yards from LAR 35 to ARI 7. E.Benjamin MUFFS catch - and recovers at ARI 5. E.Benjamin to ARI 15 for 10 yards (J.Gervase).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 15(4:19 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short left to J.Conner to ARI 23 for 8 yards (B.Wagner - T.Rapp).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 23(3:45 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 24 for 1 yard (A.Donald - J.Ramsey).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 24(3:01 - 3rd) S.Harlow reported in as eligible. J.Conner up the middle to ARI 28 for 4 yards (B.Wagner; J.Hollins).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 28(2:20 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass deep left to D.Hopkins to LAR 47 for 25 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47(1:44 - 3rd) J.Conner left tackle to LAR 43 for 4 yards (E.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 43(1:19 - 3rd) C.McCoy sacked at ARI 48 for -9 yards (L.Floyd).
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - ARI 48(0:35 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short right to R.Moore ran ob at 50 for 2 yards (E.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARI 50(15:00 - 4th) A.Lee punts 38 yards to LAR 12 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 12(14:54 - 4th) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 12(14:48 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short left to Al.Robinson pushed ob at LAR 22 for 10 yards (B.Niemann).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 22(14:24 - 4th) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp. LA-C.Kupp was injured during the play. PENALTY on LA-T.Nsekhe - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - LAR 12(14:18 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 16 for 4 yards (M.Sanders).
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - LAR 16(13:40 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short right to T.Higbee ran ob at LAR 24 for 8 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAR 24(13:01 - 4th) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep middle to B.Powell [J.Watt].
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAR 24(12:55 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 53 yards to ARI 23 - Center-M.Orzech. G.Dortch to ARI 40 for 17 yards (J.Pinkney).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 40(12:44 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 46 for 6 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 46(12:07 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 49 for 3 yards (B.Brown; A.Donald).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 49(11:27 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to LAR 48 for 3 yards (L.Floyd).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48(10:44 - 4th) J.Conner right tackle to LAR 46 for 2 yards (M.Copeland - B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARI 46(10:03 - 4th) C.McCoy sacked at ARI 45 for -9 yards (B.Wagner).
|+14 YD
3 & 17 - ARI 45(9:19 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short right to R.Moore pushed ob at LAR 41 for 14 yards (N.Scott).
|+26 YD
4 & 3 - ARI 41(8:45 - 4th) C.McCoy pass deep left to R.Moore pushed ob at LAR 15 for 26 yards (D.Long) [T.Lewis].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 15(8:33 - 4th) J.Conner right end to LAR 9 for 6 yards (N.Scott; T.Rapp).
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 9(7:48 - 4th) J.Conner left end for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 4th) T.Vizcaino extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 4th) T.Vizcaino kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(7:41 - 4th) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to Al.Robinson (A.Hamilton). ARI-A.Hamilton was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25(7:37 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short middle to T.Higbee to LAR 34 for 9 yards (J.Thompson; B.Niemann) [Z.Allen].
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAR 34(7:12 - 4th) D.Henderson right guard to LAR 34 for no gain (B.Baker; M.Golden).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 34(6:38 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 35 for 1 yard (J.Watt).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 35(6:12 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short middle to V.Jefferson to ARI 46 for 19 yards (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 46(5:50 - 4th) J.Wolford pass deep middle intended for B.Skowronek INTERCEPTED by B.Baker (I.Simmons) at ARI 22. B.Baker to LAR 25 for 53 yards (D.Henderson).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(5:33 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to LAR 26 for -1 yards (T.Rapp; As.Robinson).
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 26(4:48 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to LAR 23 for 3 yards (J.Williams - E.Jones).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - ARI 23(4:43 - 4th) S.Harlow reported in as eligible. C.McCoy pass short left to T.McBride to LAR 13 for 10 yards (T.Hill). PENALTY on ARI-J.Jones - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARI 28(4:33 - 4th) C.McCoy FUMBLES (Aborted) at LAR 32 - recovered by ARI-J.Conner at LAR 29. J.Conner to LAR 28 for 1 yard (A.Donald).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - ARI 28(3:49 - 4th) T.Vizcaino 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 4th) T.Vizcaino kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(3:44 - 4th) K.Williams left tackle to LAR 34 for 9 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - LAR 34(3:28 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short middle to K.Williams to LAR 44 for 10 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 44(3:00 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short middle to T.Higbee to ARI 49 for 7 yards (I.Simmons) [J.Watt].
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 49(2:40 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short left to K.Williams to ARI 43 for 6 yards (I.Simmons) [M.Golden].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 43(2:14 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at ARI 40 for 3 yards (A.Hamilton).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LAR 40(2:09 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI-L.Fotu - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 40 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 35(2:09 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short right to V.Jefferson to ARI 30 for 5 yards (M.Wilson). LA-V.Jefferson was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 30(2:00 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short left to B.Skowronek to ARI 24 for 6 yards (I.Simmons).
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 24(1:40 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short left to K.Williams to ARI 10 for 14 yards (T.Mullen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 10(1:15 - 4th) J.Wolford sacked at ARI 14 for -4 yards (Z.Allen).
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - LAR 14(0:38 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short right to B.Hopkins to ARI 3 for 11 yards (M.Golden; M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LAR 3(0:14 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short left to V.Jefferson for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
-
LAC
SF
0
045.5 O/U
-8
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
WAS
PHI
0
043.5 O/U
-11
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
ATL
CAR
15
25
Final AMZN
-
SEA
TB
16
21
Final NFLN
-
CLE
MIA
17
39
Final CBS
-
DEN
TEN
10
17
Final CBS
-
DET
CHI
31
30
Final FOX
-
HOU
NYG
16
24
Final CBS
-
JAC
KC
17
27
Final CBS
-
MIN
BUF
33
30
Final/OT FOX
-
NO
PIT
10
20
Final FOX
-
IND
LV
25
20
Final CBS
-
ARI
LAR
27
17
Final FOX
-
DAL
GB
28
31
Final/OT FOX