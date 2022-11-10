|
|
|NO
|PIT
Saints-Steelers Preview
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mike Tomlin is not ready to bail on 2022, even as the reality that at 2-6 the Pittsburgh Steelers have dug themselves a hole so deep it's difficult to imagine they dig out in time to be anything other than a spoiler down the stretch.
Not that Tomlin wants to dwell on a first half that was Pittsburgh's worst since 2013.
''The windshield component is the big picture for us as opposed to the rearview mirror,'' Tomlin said, later adding, ''we can't worry about the things that are behind us. We'd better get focused on the things that are immediately in front of us.''
New Orleans isn't much better. The Saints are 3-6 heading into Sunday's visit to Pittsburgh after getting manhandled at home by Baltimore last Monday. Unlike the Steelers, however, New Orleans plays in the underwhelming NFC South and is very much in it in a division that entered mid-November without a team with a winning record.
''We've been through some patches, but it's all good,'' Saints tight end Juwan Johnson said. ''We're going to be all right.''
Maybe, but a loss to the offensively challenged Steelers would put a significant cramp in any legitimate shot New Orleans has at making a run over the season's second half.
Pittsburgh's best chance at building momentum likely isn't going to come from the league's second-lowest scoring offense but a defense that should get a boost with the return of star outside linebacker T.J. Watt. The NFL's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year is expected to come back from a torn left pectoral sustained late in a season-opening win over Cincinnati.
The Steelers won just once during Watt's seven-game absence, in part because the pass rush evaporated with Watt watching from the sideline in sweatpants. A little of Watt's unique brand of havoc could go a long way to giving Pittsburgh the spark it so desperately needs. And the Saints - who let Andy Dalton absorb four sacks against the Ravens - know it.
''He just has a way of knowing where the ball is and he finds the ball and generally when he gets around the ball he's affecting it in some way - sack-fumble, top-down punch-out, something of that nature,'' New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said. ''He's a turnover machine.''
The Steelers created five takeaways in Week 1 with Watt in the lineup and just five without him.
If Pittsburgh wants to mount a surge back to respectability - something the Tomlin-coached 2013 team did while managing to get to 8-8 after that horrendous start - it needs to start soon, likely with Watt serving as the tip of the spear.
''We understand this as a put-up or shut-up game, and particularly at this level, we tend to talk less and let our play speak for us,'' Tomlin said.
TURNOVER TROUBLE
The Saints haven't merely been frustrated by their offense's problems with losing turnovers. There's also the matter of the defense struggling to take balls away from opposing offenses.
New Orleans has an NFL-worst turnover differential of minus-10, having lost the ball 17 times and taken it away just seven times on two interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
''That's something that we've got to figure out - how we can take the ball away a little bit more often?'' Allen said. ''I don't know that it's for a lack of effort, lack of trying. We just haven't been able to get it done. So, certainly something we're going to keep working on.''
STUDY HALL
Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett implored his teammates to study together more during the bye week in hopes of helping a unit that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in nearly every major statistical category take some of the pressure off a defense that has wilted at critical times.
Pickett has been practicing what he preaches, frequently working off to the side with the skill position players in hopes of speeding a learning curve that has proved daunting at times.
''Being able to get free time when the defense is out there working off to the side on whatever extra routes we need, timing purposes, those guys are great,'' Pickett said. ''They give full effort, and I can get timing. It's been going pretty well so far.''
INSIDE PRESSURE
Saints linebacker Demario Davis is taking pride in the efficiency of his blitzes this season. While Davis says he's being sent after opposing quarterbacks a little less this season, he already has matched his career high of six sacks with eight games left.
''I do see me positioning and evolving into more of a pressure player,'' said Davis, who is 33 and in his 11th season. ''I just think the greatest strength of my game is in pressuring the quarterback.''
Allen said the Saints can't blitz Davis too often because they need him in coverage at times, but added, ''I do think he's one of the better blitzing linebackers in our league.''
---
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:04
|38:56
|1st Downs
|10
|28
|Rushing
|1
|13
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|186
|379
|Total Plays
|45
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|217
|Rush Attempts
|15
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|157
|162
|Comp. - Att.
|17-28
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-74
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.8
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|93
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-93
|1-27
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-2
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|162
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|
|186
|TOTAL YDS
|379
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|8
|26
|0
|14
|6
|
T. Hill 7 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
8
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|3
|1
|0
|1
|8
|
J. Howard 24 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Howard
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
15
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|7
|5
|44
|1
|15
|15
|
C. Olave 12 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Olave
|5
|3
|40
|0
|14
|7
|
J. Landry 80 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Landry
|6
|3
|37
|0
|17
|6
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
4
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|3
|2
|22
|0
|18
|4
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|4
|3
|19
|0
|10
|6
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
K. White 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. White
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DE
|P. Turner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 LB
|T. Kpassagnon
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
4
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|51.8
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|4
|23.3
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
18
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|18/30
|199
|0
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
9
FPTS
|N. Harris
|20
|99
|0
|36
|9
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
18
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|8
|51
|1
|23
|18
|
J. Warren 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Warren
|9
|37
|0
|21
|10
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
14
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|2
|23
|1
|22
|14
|
D. Watt 44 FB
0
FPTS
|D. Watt
|2
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
S. Sims 82 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|5
|4
|63
|0
|36
|10
|
J. Warren 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Warren
|3
|3
|40
|0
|26
|10
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
7
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|7
|4
|36
|0
|12
|7
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
14
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|4
|3
|32
|0
|14
|14
|
S. Sims 82 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
C. Heyward 83 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Heyward
|2
|2
|9
|0
|8
|2
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
N. Harris 22 RB
9
FPTS
|N. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
0
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 CB
|L. Wallace
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|1
|
D. Kazee 24 SS
|D. Kazee
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 DT
|M. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 15 K
8
FPTS
|M. Wright
|2/4
|33
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|3
|41.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to G.Pickens. Coverage 27-Taylor.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(14:55 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short middle to G.Olszewski to PIT 29 for 4 yards (A.Taylor).
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - PIT 29(14:29 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens pushed ob at PIT 43 for 14 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 43(14:02 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 46 for 3 yards (M.Roach - C.Jordan).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 46(13:21 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 46(13:16 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth (C.Harris).
|Punt
4 & 7 - PIT 46(13:12 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 45 yards to NO 9 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 9(13:04 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-J.Johnson - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at NO 9 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - NO 5(13:04 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 5 for no gain (C.Heyward - T.Watt).
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - NO 5(12:28 - 1st) T.Hill right guard to NO 6 for 1 yard (L.Ogunjobi - T.Watt).
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - NO 6(11:46 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson to NO 9 for 3 yards (R.Spillane).
|Punt
4 & 10 - NO 9(11:06 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 48 yards to PIT 43 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 43(10:59 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 48 for 5 yards (P.Turner; D.Davis).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 48(10:27 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to NO 45 for 7 yards (K.Street).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 45(9:47 - 1st) K.Pickett sacked at NO 49 for -4 yards (C.Harris).
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - PIT 49(9:08 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to Co.Heyward to NO 48 for 1 yard (A.Taylor).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - PIT 48(8:29 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to NO 37 for 11 yards (A.Taylor).
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - PIT 37(7:45 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to J.Warren to NO 30 for 7 yards (P.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 30(7:08 - 1st) J.Warren left end to NO 28 for 2 yards (M.Roach; D.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - PIT 28(6:28 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson. PENALTY on NO-A.Taylor - Defensive Pass Interference - 11 yards - enforced at NO 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 17(6:23 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 17(6:16 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to NO 6 for 11 yards (A.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PIT 6(5:34 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 6(5:30 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to NO 1 for 5 yards (M.Roach).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PIT 1(5:09 - 1st) G.Pickens right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 1st) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to NO -3. R.Shaheed to NO 38 for 41 yards (A.Maulet). PENALTY on NO-T.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 10(4:58 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 12 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith; D.Kazee).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - NO 12(4:24 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Trautman to NO 30 for 18 yards (D.Bush; T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 30(3:44 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 31 for 1 yard (M.Adams - T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 31(3:07 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - NO 31(3:03 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 38 for 7 yards (R.Spillane; A.Maulet).
|Punt
4 & 2 - NO 38(2:19 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Wood - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 20(2:11 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 20(2:03 - 1st) J.Warren right guard to PIT 22 for 2 yards (C.Granderson - D.Davis).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PIT 22(1:41 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson. PENALTY on NO-K.Street - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 22 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 37(1:36 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 44 for 7 yards (P.Adebo).
|+36 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 44(1:00 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to NO 20 for 36 yards (P.Adebo).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(0:30 - 1st) S.Sims left end pushed ob at NO 21 for -1 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PIT 21(15:00 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson. Coverage 29-Adebo.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - PIT 21(14:55 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth pushed ob at NO 15 for 6 yards (P.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PIT 15(14:20 - 2nd) M.Wright 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to NO -3. R.Shaheed to NO 28 for 31 yards (B.Snell - J.Pierre).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NO 28(14:12 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 40 for 12 yards (L.Wallace).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(13:34 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 43 for 3 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NO 43(12:54 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to J.Landry. Coverage by 20-Sutton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NO 43(12:51 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave (A.Maulet).
|Punt
4 & 7 - NO 43(12:45 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 46 yards to PIT 11 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 11(12:38 - 2nd) K.Pickett scrambles up the middle to PIT 14 for 3 yards (D.Onyemata).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 14(11:57 - 2nd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 12 for -2 yards (D.Davis).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - PIT 12(11:21 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens ran ob at PIT 18 for 6 yards (P.Adebo).
|Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 18(10:52 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 48 yards to NO 34 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34(10:44 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 48 for 14 yards (D.Kazee).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(10:06 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Landry to PIT 41 for 11 yards (D.Kazee).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(9:31 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to PIT 38 for 3 yards (C.Wormley - R.Spillane).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NO 38(8:53 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Olave.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - NO 38(8:51 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to R.Shaheed to PIT 26 for 12 yards (D.Kazee).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 26(8:07 - 2nd) T.Hill right tackle to PIT 27 for -1 yards (R.Spillane - C.Wormley).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NO 27(7:26 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Landry [T.Watt]. Coverage by 41-Spillane.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - NO 27(7:22 - 2nd) A.Dalton scrambles left tackle to PIT 26 for 1 yard (T.Watt).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NO 26(6:44 - 2nd) W.Lutz 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(6:40 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 26 for 1 yard (D.Davis - K.Elliss).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - PIT 26(6:04 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson [T.Kpassagnon]. PENALTY on NO-P.Adebo - Defensive Pass Interference - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 26 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 31(6:01 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to PIT 40 for 9 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PIT 40(5:16 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 40 for no gain (C.Granderson).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 40(4:53 - 2nd) D.Watt up the middle to PIT 43 for 3 yards (P.Turner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 43(4:13 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to P.Freiermuth.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 43(4:07 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to S.Sims to NO 42 for 15 yards (P.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42(3:27 - 2nd) K.Pickett left end to NO 37 for 5 yards (P.Turner).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PIT 37(3:03 - 2nd) J.Warren left guard to NO 37 for no gain (P.Turner - P.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 37(2:25 - 2nd) K.Pickett sacked at NO 44 for -7 yards (K.Elliss).
|Punt
4 & 12 - PIT 44(2:00 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 30 yards to NO 14 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by R.Shaheed. PENALTY on PIT-J.Pierre - Fair Catch Interference - 15 yards - enforced at NO 14.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NO 29(1:53 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to J.Landry to NO 46 for 17 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 46(1:28 - 2nd) A.Dalton sacked at NO 38 for -8 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+14 YD
2 & 18 - NO 38(0:59 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to PIT 48 for 14 yards (L.Wallace).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - NO 48(0:39 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson ran ob at PIT 38 for 10 yards (R.Spillane).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38(0:34 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson to PIT 30 for 8 yards (R.Spillane).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - NO 30(0:29 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave. PENALTY on PIT-D.Kazee - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 30 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 15(0:23 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 63 yards from NO 35 to PIT 2. S.Sims to PIT 29 for 27 yards (J.Gray).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 29(0:13 - 2nd) K.Pickett scrambles up the middle to PIT 41 for 12 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 41(0:05 - 2nd) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 34 for -7 yards (sack split by C.Jordan and C.Granderson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 53 yards from PIT 35 to NO 12. R.Shaheed to NO 35 for 23 yards (T.Norwood; B.Snell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 35(14:57 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Landry to NO 46 for 11 yards (R.Spillane). PENALTY on NO-J.Landry - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NO 35 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - NO 25(14:32 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Johnson to NO 33 for 8 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NO 33(13:53 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to K.White.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NO 33(13:50 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to A.Trautman. Coverage by 34-Edmunds.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NO 33(13:46 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to PIT 22 - Center-Z.Wood. S.Sims to PIT 30 for 8 yards (Z.Baun - J.Gray). PENALTY on PIT-M.Allen - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 25.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 15(13:34 - 3rd) K.Pickett scrambles right guard to PIT 38 for 23 yards (P.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(12:50 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 43 for 5 yards (K.Elliss; C.Jordan).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 43(12:09 - 3rd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 45 for 2 yards (A.Taylor).
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 45(11:27 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to G.Pickens to NO 43 for 12 yards (C.Jordan).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 43(11:06 - 3rd) G.Pickens left end pushed ob at NO 21 for 22 yards (P.Williams).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 21(10:26 - 3rd) K.Pickett scrambles right end ran ob at NO 15 for 6 yards (P.Williams). PENALTY on NO-A.Taylor - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NO 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 10(9:51 - 3rd) K.Pickett sacked at NO 21 for -11 yards (D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
2 & 21 - PIT 21(9:07 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to N.Harris. Coverage 55-Elliss.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - PIT 21(9:01 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to S.Sims.
|No Good
4 & 21 - PIT 21(8:59 - 3rd) M.Wright 39 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 29(8:55 - 3rd) A.Kamara right end pushed ob at NO 29 for no gain (D.Bush).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 29(8:15 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep middle to J.Johnson.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - NO 29(8:09 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to NO 43 for 14 yards (L.Wallace).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 43(7:27 - 3rd) T.Hill up the middle to NO 44 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith - M.Adams).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NO 44(6:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-C.Throckmorton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 44 - No Play.
|Fumble
2 & 14 - NO 39(6:28 - 3rd) A.Dalton FUMBLES (Aborted) at NO 34 - and recovers at NO 34. A.Dalton to NO 35 for 1 yard (L.Ogunjobi; A.Highsmith).
|+5 YD
3 & 18 - NO 35(5:49 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 40 for 5 yards (T.Norwood).
|Punt
4 & 13 - NO 40(5:14 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 58 yards to PIT 2 - Center-Z.Wood - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 2(5:05 - 3rd) J.Warren up the middle to PIT 3 for 1 yard (K.Elliss; T.Kpassagnon).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 3(4:29 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to Co.Heyward to PIT 11 for 8 yards (Z.Baun).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 11(3:45 - 3rd) K.Pickett up the middle to PIT 14 for 3 yards (M.Roach).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 14(3:10 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 26 for 12 yards (P.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 26(2:49 - 3rd) J.Warren up the middle to PIT 29 for 3 yards (P.Adebo - C.Jordan).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PIT 29(2:10 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to Z.Gentry. PENALTY on NO-A.Taylor - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 29 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(2:05 - 3rd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 44 for 10 yards (T.Mathieu; C.Granderson).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 44(1:26 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass deep right to D.Johnson to NO 20 for 36 yards (P.Adebo).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(0:41 - 3rd) Direct snap to N.Harris. N.Harris left tackle to NO 17 for 3 yards (D.Davis; C.Granderson).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 17(15:00 - 4th) N.Harris up the middle to NO 12 for 5 yards (M.Roach; D.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PIT 12(14:16 - 4th) K.Pickett sacked at NO 15 for -3 yards (M.Roach). Penalty on PIT - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PIT 15(13:47 - 4th) M.Wright 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 4th) M.Wright kicks 56 yards from PIT 35 to NO 9. R.Shaheed to NO 25 for 16 yards (A.Maulet).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(13:37 - 4th) J.Howard up the middle to NO 26 for 1 yard (T.Watt).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NO 26(13:01 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Trautman to NO 30 for 4 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 30(12:22 - 4th) A.Dalton pass deep middle intended for J.Landry INTERCEPTED by D.Kazee at NO 46. D.Kazee to NO 44 for 2 yards (J.Landry).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 44(12:16 - 4th) N.Harris left tackle to NO 42 for 2 yards (K.Elliss). FUMBLES (K.Elliss) - recovered by PIT-C.Okorafor at NO 42.
|+26 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 42(11:34 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to J.Warren pushed ob at NO 16 for 26 yards (K.Elliss).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 16(10:54 - 4th) J.Warren right guard to NO 12 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu; S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PIT 12(10:14 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right. Pressure 90-Kpassagnon.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - PIT 12(10:07 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to J.Warren to NO 5 for 7 yards (P.Adebo).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PIT 5(9:28 - 4th) Direct snap to N.Harris. N.Harris up the middle to NO 5 for no gain (K.Elliss; Z.Baun).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PIT 5(8:48 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to Z.Gentry (C.Jordan).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - PIT 5(8:44 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth. PENALTY on NO-P.Adebo - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at NO 5 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 1(8:40 - 4th) K.Pickett right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:38 - 4th) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 4th) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(8:38 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Landry to NO 34 for 9 yards (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NO 34(8:12 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep middle to J.Johnson (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NO 34(8:07 - 4th) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 34 for no gain (C.Heyward; L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NO 34(7:48 - 4th) A.Dalton up the middle to NO 34 for no gain (R.Spillane).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(7:44 - 4th) N.Harris right guard to NO 32 for 2 yards (D.Onyemata; S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PIT 32(7:04 - 4th) K.Pickett sacked at NO 37 for -5 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - PIT 37(6:22 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to NO 30 for 7 yards (P.Williams).
|No Good
4 & 6 - PIT 30(5:37 - 4th) M.Wright 48 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 38(5:33 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at NO 29 for -9 yards (A.Highsmith). FUMBLES (A.Highsmith) - touched at NO 30 - and recovers at NO 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 19 - NO 29(5:08 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 39 for 10 yards (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NO 39(4:30 - 4th) A.Dalton pass deep right intended for K.White INTERCEPTED by L.Wallace at PIT 26. L.Wallace to PIT 26 for no gain (K.White).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 26(4:23 - 4th) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 28 for 2 yards (C.Granderson; K.Street).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 28(3:43 - 4th) N.Harris left guard to PIT 34 for 6 yards (P.Williams).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 34(3:37 - 4th) S.Sims left end to PIT 37 for 3 yards (A.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 37(2:56 - 4th) J.Warren up the middle to PIT 37 for no gain (T.Kpassagnon).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 37(2:14 - 4th) T.Scott reported in as eligible. N.Harris up the middle to PIT 39 for 2 yards (P.Turner).
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 39(2:00 - 4th) J.Warren right end pushed ob at NO 40 for 21 yards (D.Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 40(1:53 - 4th) J.Warren up the middle to NO 36 for 4 yards (M.Roach - P.Williams).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 36(1:49 - 4th) T.Scott reported in as eligible. N.Harris right guard to NO 31 for 5 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 31(1:04 - 4th) D.Watt left guard to NO 29 for 2 yards (K.Street).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 29(0:21 - 4th) K.Pickett kneels to NO 31 for -2 yards.
