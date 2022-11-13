|
|
|MIN
|BUF
Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL's best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.
The Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone.
Greg Joseph put the Vikings ahead to stay by hitting a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime. The game didn't end until Allen, facing second and 10 at Minnesota's 20, forced a pass over the middle intended for Gabe Davis, only to have Peterson intercept it a few yards into the end zone, his second pick of the day. Peterson ran out and slid to the turf.
Kirk Cousins threw for 357 yards, and Justin Jefferson had a monster game with 10 catches for 193 yards for the NFC North-leading Vikings (8-2). Minnesota rallied to win when trailing with 2 1/2 minutes or less remaining in regulation for the fifth time this season.
The Bills (6-3) dropped out of the AFC lead with their second straight loss, this one a thriller that featured several momentum-turning plays in the final minute of regulation alone.
The Bills, clinging to a a 27-23 lead, appeared to have won when they stopped Cousins for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the half-yard line with 49 seconds remaining.
On the very next play, Allen muffed the snap from center Mitch Morse, and Minnesota linebacker Erik Hendricks dived into the end zone to recover it for a touchdown.
Allen, who was questionable to play this week with an injured throwing elbow, engineered a five-play, 69-yard drive to set up Tyler Bass' 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.
But his mistakes were key to this defeat.
With the Bills ahead 27-17, Allen threw his first interception on fourth-and-goal at Minnesota's 2 with 10:27 remaining. Rolling to his right, Allen inexplicably threw back across his body directly to Peterson, who returned the ball to Buffalo's 34 and was tackled by Allen. The frustrated quarterback lay face down on the field for nearly a minute, and kicked both of his feet on the turf before finally getting up.
Though the Vikings scored on the ensuing drive, with C.J. Ham bulling up the middle on a 3-yard run, Joseph missed the extra point.
Then it was Jefferson's time to rescue the Vikings. He made an incredible one-handed, 32-yard grab on fourth-and-18 on Minnesota's final drive of regulation. Jefferson reached back to get one hand on the ball and rip it out of the grasp of Bills defender Cam Lewis.
Selected with the 2020 first-round pick the Vikings acquired in a trade that sent receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills, Jefferson became the NFL's first player to top 100 yards receiving 20 times in his first three seasons, breaking a tie with Odell Beckham Jr. and former Minnesota great Randy Moss.
Dalvin Cook sparked the comeback by scoring on an 81-yard run to cut Buffalo's lead to 27-17 with 1:34 left in the third quarter. Cook finished with 119 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Devin Singletary rushed for two first-quarter TDs as the Bills appeared to take control by building a 24-10 halftime lead.
Failing to protect the ball has been a season-long issue for Allen. He has turnovers in eight of nine outings, with 10 interceptions - two more than he had all last season. He's also lost three fumbles, matching his total last year.
Allen finished 29 of 43 for 330 yards passing and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Davis.
Allen didn't make an appearance on the field until emerging from the tunnel for pregame warmups, about 45 minutes before kickoff. He and backup Case Keenum both took practice snaps.
INJURIES
Vikings: Akyayleb Evans, starting in place of Cameron Dantz, who was placed on IR, did not return after sustaining a concussion in the first half. ... LT Christian Darrisaw was escorted up the tunnel to be evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.
Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds did not return after a groin injury in the first half. ... WR Jake Kumerow hurt an ankle, ending his day.
UP NEXT
Vikings: Host Dallas next Sunday.
Bills: Host Cleveland next Sunday.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:33
|29:27
|1st Downs
|24
|29
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|14
|17
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|481
|486
|Total Plays
|79
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|147
|175
|Rush Attempts
|25
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|334
|311
|Comp. - Att.
|30-50
|29-43
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|7-64
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.7
|3-50.7
|Return Yards
|144
|228
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|3-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-86
|7-157
|Int. - Returns
|2-46
|2-46
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|3-6 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|334
|PASS YDS
|311
|
|
|147
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|481
|TOTAL YDS
|486
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
17
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|30/50
|357
|1
|2
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Cook
|14
|119
|1
|81
|22
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
17
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|6
|12
|0
|15
|17
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|3
|11
|0
|9
|2
|
C. Ham 30 FB
6
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
35
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|16
|10
|193
|1
|46
|35
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|7
|5
|49
|0
|21
|9
|
T. Hockenson TE
11
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|10
|7
|45
|0
|16
|11
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|11
|4
|35
|0
|20
|7
|
D. Cook 4 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Cook
|5
|3
|27
|0
|15
|22
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Evans 21 CB
|A. Evans
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ham 30 FB
|C. Ham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|3-1
|0.0
|2
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
|J. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jackson 25 DB
|T. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cook 4 RB
|D. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. DePaola 42 LS
|A. DePaola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DT
|K. Tonga
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Nailor 83 WR
|J. Nailor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
9
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|2/2
|33
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|3
|49.7
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|3
|28.7
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|2
|6.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Allen
|29/43
|330
|1
|2
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Allen
|6
|84
|0
|25
|21
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|13
|47
|2
|21
|15
|
J. Cook 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Cook
|5
|22
|0
|8
|2
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
8
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|18
|0
|18
|8
|
D. Johnson 22 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
24
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|16
|12
|128
|0
|25
|24
|
G. Davis 13 WR
21
FPTS
|G. Davis
|9
|6
|93
|1
|22
|21
|
D. Knox 88 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Knox
|6
|4
|57
|0
|22
|9
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
8
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|5
|4
|37
|0
|15
|8
|
N. Hines 20 RB
1
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Hamlin 3 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 39 CB
|C. Lewis
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Allen 17 QB
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kumerow 15 WR
|J. Kumerow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dodson 53 LB
|T. Dodson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DT
|J. Phillips
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Basham Jr. 55 DE
|B. Basham Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bernard 43 LB
|T. Bernard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 DT
|T. Settle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bass 2 K
|T. Bass
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
12
FPTS
|T. Bass
|3/3
|45
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|3
|50.7
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 22 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|7
|22.4
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 20 RB
1
FPTS
|N. Hines
|3
|8.3
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 61 yards from MIN 35 to BUF 4. D.Johnson pushed ob at BUF 24 for 20 yards (C.Ham).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(14:54 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 20 for -4 yards (J.Bullard).
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - BUF 20(14:06 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to K.Shakir pushed ob at BUF 26 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BUF 26(13:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis (C.Sullivan).
|Punt
4 & 8 - BUF 26(13:18 - 1st) S.Martin punts 58 yards to MIN 16 - Center-R.Ferguson. J.Reagor pushed ob at MIN 26 for 10 yards (J.Kumerow).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 26(13:07 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to K.Osborn (A.Epenesa). Pass batted at line.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 26(13:03 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 25 for -1 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+46 YD
3 & 11 - MIN 25(12:21 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson to BUF 29 for 46 yards (D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 29(11:35 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to BUF 28 for 1 yard (A.Epenesa).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 28(11:03 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Hockenson to BUF 22 for 6 yards (T.Johnson; C.Benford).
|+22 YD
3 & 3 - MIN 22(10:19 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 1st) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 55 yards from MIN 35 to BUF 10. D.Johnson to MIN 47 for 43 yards (A.Booth).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47(10:05 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at MIN 40 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks). PENALTY on MIN-E.Kendricks - Horse Collar Tackle - 15 yards - enforced at MIN 40.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(9:38 - 1st) D.Singletary right tackle to MIN 4 for 21 yards (H.Phillips - C.Sullivan).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 4(8:56 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to MIN 5 for -1 yards (J.Bullard - C.Bynum).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 5(8:14 - 1st) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary right tackle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. K.Nwangwu kneels 3 yds. into end zone.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(8:10 - 1st) K.Cousins FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIN 22 - touched at MIN 18 - recovered by MIN-D.Cook at MIN 20. D.Cook to MIN 20 for no gain (A.Epenesa).
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - MIN 20(7:30 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 24 for 4 yards (C.Benford; T.Edmunds).
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - MIN 24(7:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 34 for 10 yards (J.Phillips - D.Hamlin).
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIN 34(6:24 - 1st) R.Wright punts 44 yards to BUF 22 - Center-A.DePaola. N.Hines to BUF 30 for 8 yards (A.DePaola - T.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 30(6:13 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis to BUF 49 for 19 yards (A.Evans).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49(5:29 - 1st) J.Cook left end pushed ob at BUF 48 for -1 yards (A.Evans).
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - BUF 48(4:53 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to MIN 44 for 8 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - BUF 44(4:21 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie ran ob at MIN 36 for 8 yards.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(3:47 - 1st) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs ran ob at MIN 20 for 16 yards.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(3:14 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to MIN 21 for -1 yards (J.Bullard - J.Lynch).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BUF 21(2:38 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to G.Davis.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - BUF 21(2:34 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to MIN 9 for 12 yards (H.Smith; C.Sullivan).
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 9(1:47 - 1st) J.Cook right end pushed ob at MIN 1 for 8 yards (J.Hicks).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 1(1:08 - 1st) D.Singletary right end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(1:04 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 36 for 11 yards (T.Johnson - D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 36(0:31 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep middle intended for K.Osborn INTERCEPTED by C.Benford at BUF 38. C.Benford ran ob at MIN 27 for 35 yards (D.Cook).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 27(0:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to N.Hines to MIN 18 for 9 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUF 18(15:00 - 2nd) J.Cook left guard to MIN 18 for no gain (J.Lynch).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 18(14:19 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Johnson up the middle to MIN 14 for 4 yards (J.Lynch).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 14(13:42 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to MIN 15 for -1 yards (J.Lynch).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BUF 15(13:08 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs (Z.Smith - J.Hicks). Pass tipped at line by Z.Smith - before breakup in coverage by J.Hicks..
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BUF 15(13:02 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - BUF 15(12:57 - 2nd) T.Bass 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(12:53 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 59 yards from BUF 35 to MIN 6. K.Nwangwu to MIN 45 for 39 yards (T.Dodson - T.Bass).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 45(12:46 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson to MIN 47 for 2 yards (C.Benford).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 47(12:07 - 2nd) K.Cousins scrambles right end ran ob at MIN 48 for 1 yard (T.Johnson).
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 48(11:28 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to BUF 38 for 14 yards (D.Jackson) [E.Oliver].
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 38(10:48 - 2nd) A.Mattison right tackle to BUF 29 for 9 yards (T.Settle; C.Lewis).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 29(10:08 - 2nd) A.Mattison left guard to BUF 22 for 7 yards (M.Milano; S.Lawson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 22(9:36 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to K.Osborn (A.Epenesa). Pass tipped at line - fell short of receiver.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 22(9:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson (T.Edmunds).
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - MIN 22(9:27 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep left to K.Osborn pushed ob at BUF 2 for 20 yards (D.Hamlin).
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 2(8:47 - 2nd) A.Mattison left tackle to BUF 7 for -5 yards (M.Milano).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MIN 7(8:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson. PENALTY on MIN-T.Hockenson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 7 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - MIN 17(8:01 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Mattison to BUF 9 for 8 yards (C.Lewis).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIN 9(7:20 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson (D.Jackson) [E.Oliver].
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIN 9(7:15 - 2nd) G.Joseph 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to BUF 0. D.Johnson MUFFS catch - and recovers at BUF 1. D.Johnson to BUF 10 for 9 yards (J.Metellus).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 10(7:07 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 12 for 2 yards (D.Wonnum - K.Tonga).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 12(6:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to BUF 18 for 6 yards (A.Evans).
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - BUF 18(6:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie to BUF 24 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(5:33 - 2nd) I.McKenzie right end ran ob at BUF 42 for 18 yards (H.Smith). Key block: D.Knox.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42(4:55 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to MIN 43 for 15 yards (H.Smith).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(4:09 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right tackle to MIN 34 for 9 yards (H.Smith).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 34(3:28 - 2nd) D.Singletary left end to MIN 27 for 7 yards (A.Evans; E.Kendricks). FUMBLES (A.Evans) - touched at MIN 27 - RECOVERED by MIN-C.Bynum at MIN 23. C.Bynum pushed ob at BUF 37 for 40 yards (J.Allen). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 37(3:15 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to BUF 32 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds; M.Milano).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 32(2:33 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn pushed ob at BUF 28 for 4 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIN 28(2:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson (C.Benford).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MIN 28(1:54 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to K.Osborn (C.Benford).
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 29(1:50 - 2nd) One-yard difference on change of possession. (Shotgun) J.Allen scrambles left guard to MIN 46 for 25 yards (A.Evans).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 46(1:17 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to MIN 32 for 14 yards (A.Evans).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(0:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to G.Davis to MIN 17 for 15 yards (P.Peterson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(0:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at MIN 11 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan) [Z.Smith].
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 11(0:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Caught in front corner of end zone.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(0:28 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to K.Osborn.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 25(0:23 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 27 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIN 27(0:14 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to A.Thielen (T.Edmunds).
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIN 27(0:09 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 46 yards to BUF 27 - Center-A.DePaola. N.Hines ran ob at BUF 31 for 4 yards (D.Wonnum).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 69 yards from BUF 35 to MIN -4. K.Nwangwu pushed ob at MIN 22 for 26 yards (C.Lewis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 22(14:55 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 25 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 25(14:34 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIN 44 for 19 yards (C.Benford).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 44(13:55 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to MIN 49 for 5 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIN 49(13:18 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to D.Cook.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - MIN 49(13:14 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to BUF 36 for 15 yards (T.Dodson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 36(12:30 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left intended for J.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by D.Jackson [S.Lawson] at BUF 31. D.Jackson to BUF 42 for 11 yards (J.Jefferson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 42(12:22 - 3rd) D.Singletary right end pushed ob at MIN 49 for 9 yards (H.Phillips). PENALTY on BUF-S.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 42 - No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 20 - BUF 32(11:51 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to 50 for 18 yards (C.Bynum - E.Kendricks).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 50(11:16 - 3rd) D.Singletary up the middle to MIN 49 for 1 yard (E.Kendricks - Z.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUF 49(10:44 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 38 for -13 yards (Z.Smith). Penalty on BUF-M.Morse - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BUF 38(10:28 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 41 yards to MIN 21 - Center-R.Ferguson. J.Reagor pushed ob at MIN 23 for 2 yards (J.Kumerow).
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 23(10:18 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to MIN 17 for -6 yards (D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - MIN 17(9:40 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Hockenson to MIN 21 for 4 yards (M.Milano).
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - MIN 21(9:03 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep middle to T.Hockenson to MIN 37 for 16 yards (T.Johnson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 37(8:28 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson to MIN 43 for 6 yards (D.Jackson).
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 43(7:49 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Hockenson to MIN 42 for -1 yards (T.Johnson - T.Dodson).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MIN 42(7:04 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Osborn to BUF 39 for 19 yards (T.Johnson). PENALTY on MIN-C.Darrisaw - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MIN 32(6:30 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep middle to K.Osborn [V.Miller].
|Punt
4 & 15 - MIN 32(6:24 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 59 yards to BUF 9 - Center-A.DePaola. N.Hines to BUF 22 for 13 yards (C.Ham - P.Jones). PENALTY on MIN-B.Asamoah - Ineligible Downfield Kick - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 27(6:12 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 27 for no gain (E.Kendricks).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 27(5:37 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 32 for 5 yards (J.Hicks - K.Tonga). BUF-D.Singletary was injured during the play. D.Singletary jogs off.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - BUF 32(5:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-Z.Smith - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 32 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(4:48 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at BUF 48 for 11 yards (H.Smith).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(4:16 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox pushed ob at MIN 30 for 22 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 30(3:38 - 3rd) J.Cook left end pushed ob at MIN 22 for 8 yards (C.Bynum).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BUF 22(2:58 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to K.Shakir (C.Sullivan). Pass tipped at line - fell wide of receiver.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BUF 22(2:54 - 3rd) D.Johnson right guard to MIN 22 for no gain (J.Bullard - H.Phillips).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - BUF 22(2:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-R.Ferguson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 22 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - BUF 27(1:56 - 3rd) T.Bass 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 67 yards from BUF 35 to MIN -2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 19 for 21 yards (T.Bernard).
|+81 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(1:46 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle for 81 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 3rd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 60 yards from MIN 35 to BUF 5. D.Johnson to BUF 26 for 21 yards (T.Jackson - J.Nailor).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 26(1:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 31 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BUF 31(0:56 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - BUF 31(0:53 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 38 for 7 yards (Z.Smith). PENALTY on BUF-S.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 31 - No Play.
|+25 YD
3 & 15 - BUF 21(0:28 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs to BUF 46 for 25 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 46(15:00 - 4th) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 46 for no gain (J.Lynch).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 46(14:23 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at BUF 40 for -6 yards (D.Hunter).
|+22 YD
3 & 16 - BUF 40(13:40 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep right to G.Davis to MIN 38 for 22 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 38(12:54 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right. Thrown away - under pressure from Z.Smith.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 38(12:50 - 4th) J.Cook left guard to MIN 31 for 7 yards (K.Tonga; E.Kendricks).
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - BUF 31(12:13 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to MIN 15 for 16 yards (A.Booth - C.Bynum).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 15(11:27 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie to MIN 7 for 8 yards (C.Bynum).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BUF 7(10:49 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left. Thrown into ground at line.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BUF 7(10:46 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to I.McKenzie.
|INT Return
4 & Goal - BUF 7(10:42 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right intended for D.Knox INTERCEPTED by P.Peterson at MIN -5. P.Peterson to MIN 34 for 39 yards (J.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(10:27 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 35 for 1 yard (V.Miller; D.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIN 35(9:50 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - MIN 35(9:46 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to MIN 43 for 8 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MIN 43(9:02 - 4th) K.Osborn right end to MIN 45 for 2 yards (C.Lewis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 45(8:19 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to D.Cook.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 45(8:15 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn pushed ob at BUF 49 for 6 yards (C.Lewis). BUF-C.Lewis was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - MIN 49(7:36 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 49 for -2 yards (E.Oliver).
|+12 YD
4 & 6 - MIN 49(6:54 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson to BUF 39 for 12 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 39(6:15 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to J.Jefferson.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 39(6:10 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep right to A.Thielen to BUF 18 for 21 yards (C.Lewis).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 18(5:26 - 4th) K.Cousins scrambles up the middle to BUF 3 for 15 yards (C.Benford).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIN 3(4:42 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 3(4:38 - 4th) C.Ham left guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:34 - 4th) G.Joseph extra point is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 59 yards from MIN 35 to BUF 6. D.Johnson to BUF 28 for 22 yards (T.Jackson; T.Dye).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 28(4:28 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to BUF 28 for no gain (D.Hunter).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BUF 28(3:45 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-S.Diggs - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BUF 23(3:45 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BUF 23(3:40 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs (H.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 15 - BUF 23(3:34 - 4th) S.Martin punts 53 yards to MIN 24 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 24(3:26 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn ran ob at MIN 29 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 29(3:17 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to MIN 35 for 6 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 35(2:57 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 32 for -3 yards (C.Basham).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIN 32(2:26 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MIN 32(2:21 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 27 for -5 yards (V.Miller).
|+32 YD
4 & 18 - MIN 27(2:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson to BUF 41 for 32 yards (C.Lewis).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 41(1:24 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen pushed ob at BUF 32 for 9 yards (C.Benford). PENALTY on BUF-C.Benford - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at BUF 32.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 17(1:18 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to BUF 3 for 14 yards (C.Lewis).
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 3(1:09 - 4th) K.Cousins up the middle to BUF 6 for -3 yards (J.Phillips). QB slipped after snap.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIN 6(1:05 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 6(1:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to BUF 1 for 5 yards (C.Benford).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - MIN 1(0:57 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to D.Cook. PENALTY on BUF-J.Phillips - Defensive Offside - 0 yards - enforced at BUF 1 - No Play.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MIN 1(0:50 - 4th) K.Cousins up the middle to BUF 1 for no gain (S.Lawson). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 1(0:49 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen FUMBLES (Aborted) at BUF 1 - RECOVERED by MIN-E.Kendricks at BUF 0. TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 4th) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 60 yards from MIN 35 to BUF 5. D.Johnson to BUF 20 for 15 yards (C.Ham).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(0:36 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox ran ob at BUF 32 for 12 yards (C.Sullivan; P.Peterson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(0:29 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox ran ob at BUF 40 for 8 yards (P.Peterson). MIN-Z.Smith was injured during the play.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 40(0:24 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis ran ob at MIN 40 for 20 yards.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 40(0:17 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie ran ob at MIN 25 for 15 yards (C.Sullivan) [H.Phillips].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 25(0:11 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis. PENALTY on MIN-A.Booth - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at MIN 25 - No Play.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - BUF 11(0:05 - 4th) T.Bass 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(10:00 - 5) D.Cook left end to MIN 35 for 10 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(9:14 - 5) D.Cook left end to MIN 44 for 9 yards (D.Hamlin; M.Milano).
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 44(8:47 - 5) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at BUF 43 for 13 yards [E.Oliver].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 43(8:19 - 5) PENALTY on MIN-B.Brandel - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 43 - No Play.
|Fumble
1 & 15 - MIN 48(8:17 - 5) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 47 for -5 yards (A.Epenesa). FUMBLES (A.Epenesa) [A.Epenesa] - touched at MIN 47 - recovered by MIN-D.Cook at MIN 45.
|Penalty
2 & 22 - MIN 45(7:33 - 5) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on BUF-C.Benford - Defensive Pass Interference - 19 yards - enforced at MIN 45 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 36(7:28 - 5) D.Cook left tackle to BUF 26 for 10 yards (C.Lewis; D.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 26(6:43 - 5) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to K.Osborn.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 26(6:38 - 5) D.Cook right guard to BUF 26 for no gain (C.Basham - J.Phillips).
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - MIN 26(5:58 - 5) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson to BUF 2 for 24 yards (D.Hamlin).
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 2(5:17 - 5) D.Cook right end to BUF 5 for -3 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIN 5(4:32 - 5) K.Cousins sacked at BUF 15 for -10 yards (sack split by E.Oliver and S.Lawson).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MIN 15(3:49 - 5) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Thielen.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - MIN 15(3:45 - 5) G.Joseph 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:42 - 5) G.Joseph kicks 64 yards from MIN 35 to BUF 1. D.Johnson pushed ob at BUF 28 for 27 yards (D.Shelley).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 28(3:35 - 5) J.Allen scrambles right guard to BUF 46 for 18 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 46(2:55 - 5) J.Allen scrambles left end to MIN 34 for 20 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(2:11 - 5) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to MIN 27 for 7 yards (A.Booth).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 27(2:00 - 5) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to MIN 20 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 20(1:25 - 5) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to D.Knox (D.Shelley).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 20(1:19 - 5) J.Allen pass deep middle intended for G.Davis INTERCEPTED by P.Peterson at MIN -2. P.Peterson to MIN 5 for 7 yards.
-
IND
LV
13
14
3rd 1:51 CBS
-
ARI
LAR
17
3
3rd 12:11 FOX
-
DAL
GB
14
14
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
LAC
SF
0
045.5 O/U
-7.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
WAS
PHI
0
043.5 O/U
-11
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
ATL
CAR
15
25
Final AMZN
-
SEA
TB
16
21
Final NFLN
-
CLE
MIA
17
39
Final CBS
-
DEN
TEN
10
17
Final CBS
-
DET
CHI
31
30
Final FOX
-
HOU
NYG
16
24
Final CBS
-
JAC
KC
17
27
Final CBS
-
MIN
BUF
33
30
Final/OT FOX
-
NO
PIT
10
20
Final FOX