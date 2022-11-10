|
|
|CLE
|MIA
Browns-Dolphins Preview
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Mike McDaniel believes playing in tight games can lead to more wins late in the season.
Being involved in close contests, as his Miami Dolphins have all season, could give a team a competitive edge if they're able to learn from them.
''It kind of snowballs for teams where you can be in tight games consecutively,'' the first-year Dolphins coach said. ''And you can find yourself with the same result until you get yourself out of it either way.''
The Dolphins have played in five games decided by a touchdown or less. They've won them all. On Sunday, Miami will host the Cleveland Browns, who have struggled to win close games.
Despite having the NFL's fourth-ranked offense behind a dominant rushing attack, the Browns have lost four of the five games they've played that were decided by a field goal or less. Now, they're on the outside of the AFC playoff picture with nine games left.
''For us, it really does go back to a one-game season,'' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. ''One game, this one is important, the next one is going to be important and so on. For us, we totally understand where we are, but we have to focus on going 1-0 down against a very, very good football team on the road.''
The Browns have only been in three double-digit games. The most recent was their surprising 32-13 blowout of the Bengals.
''I think we played a full 60-minute game,'' quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. ''It was our first time, I think, of the year ending the game taking the knee. That is huge to be able to do that in the NFL.''
McDaniel said part of Miami's late-game success stems from players not trying to do everything themselves when they get into tight situations, which is learned through trial and error.
Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said winning tight contests is about keeping a ''peaceful mind,'' and not letting game-deciding moments become too big.
''It's just another down, regardless of if it's the game to win the Super Bowl or just winning one game in the regular season,'' Holland said, ''You've got to play it for what it is.''
Being able to close out tight games separates a lot of the NFL's great teams.
But ideally, Holland added, the Dolphins want to show they're great by dominating their opponent every game, and ''just completely nullifying an offense both mentally and physically.''
THEY'RE OPEN
Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been extremely productive this season.
And extremely open.
Hill leads the NFL with 1,104 yards receiving. Waddle is fifth with 812.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa pointed to McDaniel's ability to scheme guys open and tailor the offense to what players such as Hill and Waddle do best. But Hill and Waddle are also so fast that safeties have no choice but to give them a cushion, which is why they've been able to get so open over the middle of the field.
''Basically putting them in spots to utilize their skillsets,'' offensive coordinator Frank Smith said. ''The one thing you see about our offense is that we're constantly in motion, constantly moving pieces to try and allow our guys to get in positions to attack the defense.''
NICK OF TIME
Climbing in stature and the Browns' record books seemingly with every carry, running back Nick Chubb is having his best season.
The three-time Pro Bowler has 841 yards rushing, and is on pace to surpass his best season - 1,494 yards in 2019 - when he finished second to Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the NFL rushing title. Cleveland hasn't had a back win the crown since Leroy Kelly in 1968.
The Dolphins gave up 252 yards on the ground to Chicago last week, and now have to deal with Cleveland's potent attack led by Chubb.
''Nick is in a league of his own, does a lot of great things,'' Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb said of his cousin. ''He gets stronger as the game goes on. As you hit him more and more, he just keeps churning those legs, keeps doing what he does.''
WELCOME HOME
It will be a homecoming - times two - for Brissett, who was born in West Palm Beach and played for the Dolphins last season.
However, Brissett isn't feeling sentimental about Sunday.
''I don't care,'' said Brissett, who posted a career-best 133.7 passer rating last week against Cincinnati. ''I just want to go win. That's what my focus is. I'm not really into the other stuff.''
Brissett started five games for Miami last season, going 2-3 while backing up and filling in for Tagovailoa, who has taken a big jump in 2022 and currently leads the league in passer rating.
The Dolphins are looking forward to seeing their former teammate.
''He's been playing great, so it's going to be good,'' Waddle said. ''Jacoby's real funny so I'm excited to just chop it up. I know he's got some jokes for us, for sure.''
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:46
|33:14
|1st Downs
|20
|29
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|10
|17
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|297
|491
|Total Plays
|62
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|195
|Rush Attempts
|24
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|185
|296
|Comp. - Att.
|22-35
|26-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-52
|5-43
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|95
|68
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-95
|3-60
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|185
|PASS YDS
|296
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|195
|
|
|297
|TOTAL YDS
|491
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|22/35
|212
|1
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
14
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|11
|63
|1
|33
|14
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|7
|40
|0
|14
|18
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|6
|9
|0
|7
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|9
|5
|99
|0
|38
|14
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|3
|3
|32
|0
|12
|6
|
D. Bell 18 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Bell
|5
|3
|24
|0
|13
|5
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
14
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|4
|3
|18
|0
|9
|14
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
10
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|3
|3
|15
|1
|12
|10
|
P. Brown 84 TE
3
FPTS
|P. Brown
|5
|2
|13
|0
|8
|3
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
M. Woods II 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Woods II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kunaszyk 51 ILB
|J. Kunaszyk
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 54 LB
|D. Jones
|3-6
|0.5
|0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fields II 42 LB
|T. Fields II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Thomas 58 DE
|I. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Perry II 64 DT
|R. Perry II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Togiai 93 DT
|T. Togiai
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
5
FPTS
|C. York
|1/1
|37
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|3
|31.7
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
29
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|25/32
|285
|3
|0
|29
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
0
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|1/1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson RB
21
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|17
|119
|1
|20
|21
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
18
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|8
|65
|1
|24
|18
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|3
|11
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
29
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|29
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
0
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|5
|4
|66
|0
|29
|10
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
16
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|5
|4
|63
|1
|27
|16
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
14
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|4
|4
|45
|1
|17
|14
|
T. Hill 10 WR
15
FPTS
|T. Hill
|6
|5
|44
|1
|20
|15
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
5
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|3
|2
|31
|0
|16
|5
|
J. Wilson RB
21
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|5
|2
|24
|0
|14
|21
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
18
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|4
|4
|22
|0
|8
|18
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bethel 20 DB
|J. Bethel
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 32 SS
|V. McKinley III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 CB
|E. Rowe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 OLB
|M. Ingram
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb LB
|B. Chubb
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
9
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/2
|39
|3/5
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
18
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|3
|20.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to CLE -1. J.Ford pushed ob at CLE 47 for 48 yards (K.Crossen).
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 47(14:52 - 1st) J.Brissett pass deep left to D.Peoples-Jones to MIA 15 for 38 yards (K.Kohou) [Z.Sieler].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 15(14:09 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to MIA 14 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 14(13:28 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to P.Brown to MIA 9 for 5 yards (E.Roberts).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CLE 9(12:45 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-E.Ogbah - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 9 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - CLE 4(12:25 - 1st) J.Hudson reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones. PENALTY on MIA-J.Baker - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at MIA 4 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 1(12:18 - 1st) J.Hudson and H.Froholdt reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 1st) C.York kicks 62 yards from CLE 35 to MIA 3. R.Mostert to MIA 16 for 13 yards (D.Bell).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 16(12:08 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to R.Mostert to MIA 20 for 4 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 20(11:31 - 1st) R.Mostert left guard to MIA 27 for 7 yards (G.Delpit).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 27(10:54 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to MIA 29 for 2 yards (D.Jones - G.Delpit).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 29(10:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Mostert to MIA 34 for 5 yards (J.Johnson - D.Jones).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 34(9:33 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 36 for 2 yards (D.Ward).
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MIA 36(9:02 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to MIA 40 for 4 yards (S.Takitaki - J.Johnson).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(8:26 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to T.Sherfield to CLE 42 for 18 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 42(7:39 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to CLE 24 for 18 yards (A.Wright).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24(7:02 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to CLE 13 for 11 yards (D.Ward).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 13(6:21 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Ingold for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(6:13 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 26 for 1 yard (E.Roberts).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 26(5:33 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to P.Brown to CLE 34 for 8 yards (J.Baker).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 34(5:12 - 1st) J.Brissett up the middle to CLE 36 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins; B.Chubb).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(4:29 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell to CLE 41 for 5 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CLE 41(3:57 - 1st) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 33 for -8 yards (sack split by C.Wilkins and B.Chubb).
|+22 YD
3 & 13 - CLE 33(3:11 - 1st) J.Brissett pass deep left to D.Peoples-Jones to MIA 45 for 22 yards (D.Riley; V.McKinley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(2:25 - 1st) J.Hudson reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left end pushed ob at MIA 40 for 5 yards (X.Howard).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 40(1:45 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle to MIA 36 for 4 yards (E.Rowe - J.Baker).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CLE 36(1:10 - 1st) J.Hudson reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to M.Woods [E.Roberts].
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 36(1:05 - 1st) J.Brissett up the middle to MIA 34 for 2 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 34(0:24 - 1st) J.Hudson reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to P.Brown.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 34(0:20 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to MIA 31 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler). FUMBLES (Z.Sieler) - touched at MIA 31 - RECOVERED by MIA-X.Howard at MIA 29.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 29(0:13 - 1st) J.Wilson right guard to MIA 35 for 6 yards (R.Harrison).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MIA 35(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Waddle (M.Emerson).
|+29 YD
3 & 4 - MIA 35(14:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to J.Waddle to CLE 36 for 29 yards (G.Delpit).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 36(14:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA-R.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 36 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - MIA 41(14:11 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to CLE 27 for 14 yards (J.Johnson - T.Togiai).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 27(13:23 - 2nd) R.Mostert left guard to CLE 25 for 2 yards (G.Delpit; D.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25(12:45 - 2nd) C.Wilson sacked at CLE 31 for -6 yards (sack split by D.Jones and G.Newsome).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MIA 31(11:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Wilson.
|+10 YD
3 & 16 - MIA 31(11:51 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Wilson to CLE 21 for 10 yards (D.Ward; G.Delpit).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MIA 21(11:09 - 2nd) J.Sanders 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(11:05 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 26 for 1 yard (E.Roberts - K.Kohou).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 26(10:26 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CLE 36 for 10 yards (X.Howard - V.McKinley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(9:47 - 2nd) J.Brissett scrambles right end ran ob at CLE 39 for 3 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 39(9:11 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 41 for 2 yards (X.Howard; A.Van Ginkel).
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - CLE 41(8:24 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper to MIA 49 for 10 yards (X.Howard) [J.Phillips].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 49(7:40 - 2nd) J.Hudson reported in as eligible. K.Hunt up the middle to MIA 48 for 1 yard (J.Baker - J.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 48(6:58 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to MIA 41 for 7 yards (K.Kohou).
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 41(6:17 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle to MIA 42 for -1 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - CLE 42(5:39 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to D.Peoples-Jones (K.Kohou) [B.Chubb].
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 42(5:35 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Hill pushed ob at CLE 38 for 20 yards. Penalty on CLE-S.Takitaki - Illegal Contact - declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38(5:18 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to CLE 36 for 2 yards (M.Garrett - S.Takitaki).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 36(4:40 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to CLE 23 for 13 yards (M.Emerson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(3:57 - 2nd) J.Wilson left tackle to CLE 14 for 9 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIA 14(3:28 - 2nd) R.Mostert up the middle to CLE 14 for no gain (J.Clowney).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIA 14(2:44 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Smythe. D.Smythe up the middle to CLE 14 for no gain (J.Kunaszyk).
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - MIA 14(2:13 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to CLE 15 for -1 yards (G.Delpit - J.Kunaszyk).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 15(2:08 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 27 for 12 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 27(2:00 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 29 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 29(1:40 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to N.Chubb pushed ob at CLE 31 for 2 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CLE 31(1:36 - 2nd) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 20 for -11 yards (sack split by C.Wilkins and M.Ingram).
|Punt
4 & 17 - CLE 20(1:31 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 41 yards to MIA 39 - Center-C.Hughlett. C.Wilson to MIA 47 for 8 yards (D.Bell).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(1:22 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to R.Mostert to CLE 48 for 5 yards (G.Newsome - D.Jones).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 48(1:01 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki ran ob at CLE 33 for 15 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 33(0:57 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to J.Wilson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 33(0:53 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield ran ob at CLE 29 for 4 yards (D.Ward).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 29(0:49 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Waddle ran ob at CLE 22 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 22(0:44 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to R.Mostert to CLE 14 for 8 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - MIA 14(0:37 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 67 yards from MIA 35 to CLE -2. J.Ford to CLE 17 for 19 yards (J.Bethel; E.Campbell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 17(0:27 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell to CLE 27 for 10 yards (K.Kohou) [B.Chubb]. PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at CLE 17 - No Play. Penalty on CLE-J.Conklin - Tripping - declined.
|Penalty
1 & 18 - CLE 9(0:22 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 16 for 7 yards (D.Riley; J.Phillips). PENALTY on CLE-J.Conklin - Offensive Holding - 4 yards - enforced at CLE 9 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 22 - CLE 5(0:17 - 2nd) J.Brissett kneels to CLE 4 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.York kicks 58 yards from CLE 35 to MIA 7. R.Mostert to MIA 30 for 23 yards (J.Carter - C.York).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 30(14:54 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Wilson pushed ob at MIA 44 for 14 yards (D.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 44(14:19 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to 50 for 6 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 50(13:44 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Ingold to CLE 41 for 9 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41(13:04 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard to CLE 40 for 1 yard (T.Togiai; A.Wright).
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 40(12:21 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to CLE 24 for 16 yards (D.Ward).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24(11:42 - 3rd) R.Mostert left tackle for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(11:35 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 27 for 2 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 27(10:52 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to P.Brown (J.Baker).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CLE 27(10:48 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to D.Peoples-Jones. PENALTY on MIA-C.Wilkins - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 27 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 42(10:40 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short middle to N.Chubb to MIA 49 for 9 yards (A.Van Ginkel; E.Roberts) [Z.Sieler].
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CLE 49(10:15 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 49(10:11 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to MIA 41 for 8 yards (J.Holland - J.Baker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 41(9:39 - 3rd) N.Chubb left end to MIA 39 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler - A.Van Ginkel).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 39(8:59 - 3rd) J.Brissett scrambles left tackle to MIA 25 for 14 yards (V.McKinley).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(8:24 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to MIA 26 for -1 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 26(7:50 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to MIA 19 for 7 yards (J.Bethel; J.Phillips).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CLE 19(7:06 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to D.Peoples-Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CLE 19(7:00 - 3rd) C.York 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 3rd) C.York kicks 66 yards from CLE 35 to MIA -1. R.Mostert to MIA 23 for 24 yards (J.Carter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 23(6:51 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 23(6:45 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Wilson.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - MIA 23(6:40 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to MIA 38 for 15 yards (J.Johnson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38(5:59 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to MIA 46 for 8 yards (G.Delpit).
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - MIA 46(5:24 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill ran ob at CLE 38 for 16 yards (G.Newsome).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38(4:43 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to C.Wilson ran ob at CLE 31 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 31(4:05 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to CLE 26 for 5 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 26(3:26 - 3rd) R.Mostert right guard to CLE 20 for 6 yards (R.Harrison).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 20(2:44 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to CLE 16 for 4 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 16(2:01 - 3rd) R.Mostert left guard to CLE 6 for 10 yards (D.Ward - J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 6(1:18 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to CLE 2 for 4 yards (G.Delpit; T.Togiai).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 2(0:44 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Gesicki (J.Kunaszyk).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MIA 2(0:41 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:37 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 69 yards from MIA 35 to CLE -4. J.Ford pushed ob at CLE 24 for 28 yards (E.Campbell).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 24(0:31 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to N.Chubb to CLE 31 for 7 yards (K.Kohou).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CLE 31(0:06 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 48 for 17 yards (V.McKinley). PENALTY on CLE-H.Froholdt - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 23(15:00 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 33 for 10 yards (J.Baker; D.Riley).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 33(14:33 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 35 for 2 yards (B.Chubb; Z.Sieler).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(14:08 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell to CLE 48 for 13 yards (J.Bethel).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(13:42 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to MIA 33 for 19 yards (V.McKinley).
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 33(13:19 - 4th) N.Chubb left end for 33 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:09 - 4th) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 25(13:09 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill. PENALTY on CLE-T.Bryan - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(13:03 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to MIA 42 for 2 yards (G.Delpit - M.Garrett).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MIA 42(12:23 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Wilson. PENALTY on CLE-J.Clowney - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 42 - No Play.
|+27 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 47(12:18 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Sherfield to CLE 26 for 27 yards (T.Fields). PENALTY on MIA-T.Sherfield - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41(11:56 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Ingold to CLE 35 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 35(11:15 - 4th) J.Wilson left tackle to CLE 32 for 3 yards (D.Jones; T.Bryan).
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 32(10:32 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to CLE 17 for 15 yards (M.Emerson).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - MIA 17(9:49 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa Aborted. R.Hunt FUMBLES at CLE 22 - recovered by MIA-T.Tagovailoa at CLE 23. T.Tagovailoa to CLE 23 for no gain (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MIA 23(9:06 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to T.Sherfield.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - MIA 23(9:02 - 4th) J.Wilson right end to CLE 15 for 8 yards (D.Ward).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MIA 15(8:19 - 4th) J.Sanders 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25(8:15 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to N.Chubb [C.Wilkins].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 25(8:08 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to D.Peoples-Jones (J.Bethel).
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - CLE 25(8:02 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Schwartz to CLE 28 for 3 yards (J.Bethel).
|No Gain
4 & 7 - CLE 28(7:20 - 4th) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 20 for -8 yards (sack split by J.Phillips and M.Ingram).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(7:07 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to Dav.Bell to CLE 31 for 6 yards (D.Riley).
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 31(6:43 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Johnson to CLE 29 for -2 yards (Z.Sieler - C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CLE 29(6:13 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to D.Peoples-Jones (J.Bethel).
|+13 YD
4 & 6 - CLE 29(6:07 - 4th) J.Brissett scrambles up the middle to CLE 42 for 13 yards (J.Bethel).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 42(5:38 - 4th) J.Brissett scrambles right end ran ob at CLE 49 for 7 yards (J.Bethel).
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - CLE 49(5:07 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to MIA 38 for 13 yards (J.Bethel - J.Holland). MIA-J.Bethel was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(4:38 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper ran ob at MIA 26 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 26(4:34 - 4th) J.Brissett scrambles left end pushed ob at MIA 13 for 13 yards (K.Kohou). PENALTY on CLE-J.Bitonio - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CLE 36(4:23 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to Dav.Bell (K.Kohou).
|No Gain
2 & 20 - CLE 36(4:18 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to P.Brown (E.Campbell).
|No Gain
3 & 20 - CLE 36(4:15 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep middle [B.Chubb].
|No Gain
4 & 20 - CLE 36(4:09 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to Dav.Bell (K.Kohou) [M.Ingram].
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(4:05 - 4th) New QB - 19 Thompson - Skylar S.Ahmed right tackle to MIA 43 for 7 yards (I.Thomas).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 43(3:28 - 4th) S.Ahmed right tackle to MIA 45 for 2 yards (R.Perry - S.Takitaki).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 45(2:47 - 4th) S.Ahmed right guard to MIA 47 for 2 yards (S.Takitaki - D.Jones).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(2:03 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short left to A.Ingold to CLE 36 for 17 yards (T.Fields - D.Ward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 36(1:56 - 4th) S.Thompson kneels to CLE 36 for no gain.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 36(1:17 - 4th) S.Thompson kneels to CLE 36 for no gain.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIA 36(0:38 - 4th) S.Thompson kneels to CLE 36 for no gain.
