Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
LAS VEGAS (AP) Matt Ryan got his job back as the Colts' starter under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday, and the veteran quarterback delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell to lead Indianapolis to a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
The touchdown with 5:07 left came shortly after the 37-year-old quarterback converted a third-and-3 with a 39-yard run to the Raiders 36-yard line.
His play helped give Saturday, who just a week ago was an ESPN analyst before being hired despite no NFL coaching experience, his first victory. It also handed the Raiders (2-7) their third loss in a row and will increase the scrutiny on first-year coach Josh McDaniels, who took over a playoff team from a year ago. The Raiders were booed off the field.
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards, and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 147 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown. It was Taylor's first 100-yard game since the season opener against the Houston Texans, when he rushed for 161 yards.
The duo offset the play of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who caught nine passes for 126 yards and a TD. But a fourth-down pass to Adams was broken up by Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore, causing a major celebration on Indianapolis' sideline.
Las Vegas' Derek Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 248 yards and two TDs.
Saturday showed he wasn't afraid to make changes, installing as the play-caller Parks Frazier, someone who had never been in that position. Then on game day, Saturday went back to veteran Ryan as his starter. Ryan was benched by previous coach Frank Reich in favor of Sam Ehlinger, who started the past two games.
Two weeks ago, Saturday in his analyst role tweeted that the ''Raiders look horrible'' during their 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
They didn't look so great when the Colts (4-5-1) took a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. That included an 11-play, 70-yard drive in the first period in which Indianapolis picked up five first downs. The Colts had eight the entire game a week ago against New England.
The Raiders didn't pick up a first down until 11:51 remained in the first half, and Carr missed all five of his passing attempts in the first quarter. Indianapolis outgained the home team 111 yards to 5 in that period, as Las Vegas looked like the team playing under an interim coach.
On one drive, the Raiders lost 10 yards on a holding penalty and another 5 on ineligible player downfield, Carr was sacked for a 9-yard loss, Josh Jacobs rushed up the middle on second-and-long for 5 yards, and Carr threw short of Adams on the third. That sequence of plays caused boos to rain down on the Raiders.
But they finally got something going late in the second quarter, driving to the Colts 4-yard line. Carr rolled right and found Foster Moreau in the end zone for a touchdown with 58 seconds left.
The Colts, however, drove into field goal range, and Chase McLaughlin made his second 48-yard field goal with no time remaining for a 13-7 lead.
That set up a wild second half in which the lead changed four times
Jacobs rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Raiders their first lead, Taylor answered with a 66-yard touchdown, and then Carr hit Adams a 48-yard TD, before the Colts came through with the winner with 5:07 left.
SEYMOUR HONORED BY RAIDERS
Pro Football Hall of Fame Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame plaque was unveiled at Allegiant Stadium before the game, his official induction into the Raiders' hall. Seymour, a three-time All-Pro defensive lineman, played for the Oakland Raiders from 2009-12 and starred for the New England Patriots from 2001-08. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.
KEY INJURIES
Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman, who was limited in practice with rib and hip injuries, was placed on the inactive list before the game. Raiders tight end Foster Moreau and Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin entered the blue injury tent in the second half, but both players returned.
UP NEXT
Colts: Host Philadelphia next Sunday.
Raiders: Play at Denver next Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:01
|30:59
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|415
|309
|Total Plays
|59
|64
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|207
|77
|Rush Attempts
|30
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|208
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|21-28
|24-38
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|10-74
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|5-58.8
|Return Yards
|48
|103
|Punts - Returns
|3-27
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|3-86
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|208
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|207
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|309
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
23
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|21/28
|222
|1
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
23
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|22
|147
|1
|66
|23
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
23
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|4
|38
|1
|39
|23
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|3
|18
|0
|9
|1
|
Z. Moss 21 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
20
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|9
|7
|76
|1
|35
|20
|
K. Granson 83 TE
9
FPTS
|K. Granson
|4
|4
|57
|0
|32
|9
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|9
|7
|53
|0
|18
|12
|
K. Coutee 15 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|1
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
23
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|23
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cross 20 SS
|N. Cross
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Rhodes 46 LS
|L. Rhodes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 59 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Johnson 93 DT
|E. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Domann 57 LB
|J. Domann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brown 38 DB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 96 DT
|B. Cowart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
7
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|2/3
|48
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|3
|47.7
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 15 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|3
|9.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
21
FPTS
|D. Carr
|24/38
|248
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
21
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|21
|78
|1
|22
|21
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
Z. White 35 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. White
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
27
FPTS
|D. Adams
|14
|9
|126
|1
|48
|27
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
13
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|4
|3
|43
|1
|21
|13
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|4
|4
|33
|0
|14
|7
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
21
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|8
|6
|28
|0
|9
|21
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|6
|2
|18
|0
|12
|3
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Webb 27 CB
|S. Webb
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Moehrig 25 FS
|T. Moehrig
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|4-6
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Harmon 30 FS
|D. Harmon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Butler 58 LB
|D. Butler
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bolton 36 LB
|C. Bolton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 45 RB
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Peko 92 NT
|K. Peko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 49 DB
|M. Farley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 23 CB
|S. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
|A. Abdullah
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bower 96 DE
|T. Bower
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
2
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|5
|58.8
|3
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|3
|28.7
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|8.5
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 64 yards from IND 35 to LV 1. A.Abdullah to LV 30 for 29 yards (R.Thomas; N.Cross).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 30(14:54 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to M.Hollins.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LV 30(14:47 - 1st) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left end to LV 35 for 5 yards (R.McLeod - K.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LV 35(14:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to K.Cole (I.Rodgers).
|Punt
4 & 5 - LV 35(13:54 - 1st) A.Cole punts 50 yards to IND 15 - Center-T.Sieg. K.Coutee pushed ob at IND 18 for 3 yards (C.Bolton).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 18(13:44 - 1st) PENALTY on IND-B.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 18 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - IND 13(13:44 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to IND 23 for 10 yards (T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IND 23(13:11 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 23 for no gain (C.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 23(12:29 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Pierce to IND 31 for 8 yards (R.Ya-Sin). Las Vegas challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to A.Pierce (R.Ya-Sin).
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 23(12:25 - 1st) M.Haack punts 50 yards to LV 27 - Center-L.Rhodes. K.Cole to LV 36 for 9 yards (L.Rhodes).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 36(12:14 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 36 for no gain (J.Blackmon). PENALTY on LV-K.Cole - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 36 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - LV 26(11:57 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to LV 35 for 9 yards (J.Blackmon). PENALTY on LV-A.James - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LV 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - LV 21(11:30 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 12 for -9 yards (G.Stewart).
|+5 YD
2 & 34 - LV 12(10:45 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 17 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 29 - LV 17(10:07 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams [D.Odeyingbo].
|Punt
4 & 29 - LV 17(10:02 - 1st) A.Cole punts 67 yards to IND 16 - Center-T.Sieg. K.Coutee to IND 30 for 14 yards (J.Johnson; A.Abdullah).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 30(9:51 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 33 for 3 yards (A.Billings).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - IND 33(9:12 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 42 for 9 yards (J.Brown; S.Webb).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(8:34 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 47 for 5 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - IND 47(7:57 - 1st) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. J.Taylor up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (M.Crosby; L.Masterson).
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - IND 50(7:19 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman ran ob at LV 44 for 6 yards (S.Webb).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(6:46 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to LV 43 for 1 yard (K.Peko; M.Crosby).
|+32 YD
2 & 9 - IND 43(6:05 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson pushed ob at LV 11 for 32 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 11(5:32 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to LV 4 for 7 yards (D.Harmon; S.Jones).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - IND 4(4:58 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to LV 5 for -1 yards (L.Masterson).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - IND 5(4:15 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to LV 1 for 4 yards (J.Brown - M.Crosby).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - IND 1(3:35 - 1st) PENALTY on LV - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 0 yards - enforced at LV 1 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IND 1(3:21 - 1st) M.Ryan up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 1st) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(3:17 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 29 for 4 yards (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 29(2:45 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins to LV 40 for 11 yards (K.Moore). Indianapolis challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins (K.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 29(2:42 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to M.Hollins (B.Facyson).
|Punt
4 & 6 - LV 29(2:36 - 1st) A.Cole punts 61 yards to IND 10 - Center-T.Sieg. K.Coutee to IND 20 for 10 yards (M.Farley; A.Abdullah).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(2:24 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 32 for 12 yards (J.Brown; L.Masterson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 32(1:56 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman ran ob at IND 36 for 4 yards. PENALTY on IND-Q.Nelson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at IND 32 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - IND 27(1:40 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 30 for 3 yards (K.Vickers).
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - IND 30(1:05 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to IND 31 for 1 yard (S.Webb).
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - IND 31(0:20 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to IND 46 for 15 yards (D.Harmon). Penalty on LV-S.Jones - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Moss up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (C.Jones; A.Robertson).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - IND 50(14:24 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle to LV 37 for 13 yards (A.Billings).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(14:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to LV 30 for 7 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IND 30(13:24 - 2nd) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. J.Taylor left guard to LV 30 for no gain (M.Crosby).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 30(12:48 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman (S.Webb). LV-L.Masterson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - IND 30(12:43 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:38 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(12:38 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 29 for 4 yards (B.Okereke).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - LV 29(11:57 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 37 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 37(11:16 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 44 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LV 44(10:32 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 48 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48(9:49 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to IND 45 for 7 yards (Z.Franklin; E.Johnson).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - LV 45(9:14 - 2nd) Z.White up the middle to IND 44 for 1 yard (K.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LV 44(8:43 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to IND 44 for no gain (B.Okereke; G.Stewart).
|-3 YD
4 & 2 - LV 44(8:05 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end to IND 47 for -3 yards (K.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(8:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to LV 47 for 6 yards (S.Webb).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - IND 47(7:30 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to LV 42 for 5 yards (M.Crosby).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42(6:52 - 2nd) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to M.Pittman.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - IND 42(6:45 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to K.Coutee to LV 22 for 20 yards (T.Moehrig - A.Robertson). FUMBLES (A.Robertson) - RECOVERED by LV-J.Brown at LV 21. Penalty on IND-B.Smith - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 21(6:38 - 2nd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 24 for 3 yards (E.Speed).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - LV 24(6:02 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 33 for 9 yards (B.Okereke).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - LV 33(5:25 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau to IND 46 for 21 yards (Z.Franklin - R.McLeod) [D.Odeyingbo].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 46(4:41 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to IND 45 for 1 yard (D.Buckner - E.Speed).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - LV 45(4:02 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to IND 46 for -1 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - LV 46(3:23 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to IND 28 for 18 yards (S.Gilmore). PENALTY on LV-J.Eluemunor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - LV 44(2:46 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to A.Abdullah to IND 37 for 7 yards (D.Buckner).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LV 37(2:04 - 2nd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs right tackle to IND 35 for 2 yards (E.Speed).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LV 35(2:00 - 2nd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left tackle to IND 13 for 22 yards (S.Gilmore; R.Thomas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 13(1:13 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to IND 9 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin; B.Cowart).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LV 9(1:07 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams ran ob at IND 4 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - LV 4(1:03 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to K.Granson to IND 31 for 6 yards (J.Brown).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - IND 31(0:43 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson pushed ob at IND 37 for 6 yards (S.Webb).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(0:38 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to K.Granson to 50 for 13 yards (D.Harmon).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 50(0:32 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to LV 44 for 6 yards (R.Ya-Sin). PENALTY on LV-S.Webb - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(0:26 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to LV 39 for 6 yards (L.Masterson; J.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IND 39(0:11 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - IND 39(0:08 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to LV 30 for 9 yards (L.Masterson).
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - IND 30(0:03 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 30 for 5 yards (J.Brown).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - IND 30(14:28 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to IND 34 for 4 yards (A.Robertson).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - IND 34(13:54 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 37 for 3 yards (A.Billings - M.Crosby).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(13:16 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 42 for 5 yards (M.Crosby; S.Webb).
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - IND 42(12:39 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to LV 40 for 18 yards (D.Harmon; D.Butler).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(12:02 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to LV 34 for 6 yards (R.Ya-Sin). IND-B.Smith was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - IND 34(11:41 - 3rd) J.Wilkins up the middle to LV 25 for 9 yards (T.Bower; A.Robertson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:04 - 3rd) J.Wilkins right guard to LV 20 for 5 yards (D.Butler).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - IND 20(10:31 - 3rd) J.Wilkins left guard to LV 16 for 4 yards (J.Brown; D.Butler).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 16(9:49 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at LV 30 for -14 yards (M.Crosby).
|No Good
4 & 15 - IND 30(9:06 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin 48 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(9:02 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 44 for 6 yards (K.Moore).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - LV 44(8:27 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to 50 for 6 yards (Z.Franklin; R.Thomas).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 50(7:47 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to IND 41 for 9 yards (B.Okereke).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LV 41(6:58 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to IND 39 for 2 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39(6:12 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to IND 28 for 11 yards (R.McLeod).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 28(5:31 - 3rd) Z.White up the middle to IND 30 for -2 yards (G.Stewart).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - LV 30(4:50 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to IND 27 for 3 yards (B.Okereke; I.Rodgers). PENALTY on IND-D.Odeyingbo - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at IND 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 25(4:21 - 3rd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. M.Hollins left end to IND 17 for 8 yards (Z.Franklin). PENALTY on LV-K.Miller - Tripping - 10 yards - enforced at IND 25.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LV 35(3:54 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to J.Jacobs.
|+18 YD
2 & 20 - LV 35(3:48 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau to IND 17 for 18 yards (R.McLeod). LV-F.Moreau was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - LV 17(3:17 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to A.Abdullah to IND 3 for 14 yards (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LV 3(2:33 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to IND 1 for 2 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LV 1(1:55 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole. PENALTY on LV-J.Simpson - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 71 yards from LV 20 to IND 9. I.Rodgers to IND 30 for 21 yards (D.Butler; M.Farley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 30(1:44 - 3rd) J.Taylor left guard to IND 34 for 4 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+66 YD
2 & 6 - IND 34(1:12 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle for 66 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:01 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ryan pass to J.Taylor is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 62 yards from IND 35 to LV 3. A.Abdullah MUFFS catch - and recovers at LV 8. A.Abdullah to LV 38 for 30 yards (J.Domann; T.Brown).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(0:53 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 41 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LV 41(0:21 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau to LV 43 for 2 yards (G.Stewart). PENALTY on LV-A.James - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LV 41 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - LV 36(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 41 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LV 41(14:14 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams (I.Rodgers).
|Punt
4 & 7 - LV 41(14:09 - 4th) A.Cole punts 54 yards to IND 5 - Center-T.Sieg - downed by LV-A.Abdullah.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 5(13:59 - 4th) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. J.Taylor up the middle to IND 6 for 1 yard (M.Crosby; A.Billings).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 6(13:18 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to P.Campbell (A.Robertson).
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - IND 6(13:15 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 8 for 2 yards (M.Crosby).
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 8(12:39 - 4th) M.Haack punts 40 yards to IND 48 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by K.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 48(12:32 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Adams (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 48(12:23 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to IND 48 for no gain (D.Buckner).
|+48 YD
3 & 10 - LV 48(11:47 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep middle to D.Adams for 48 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:36 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Carr pass to D.Adams is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:36 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 31 for 6 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - IND 31(11:03 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to IND 32 for 1 yard (K.Peko; M.Crosby). PENALTY on LV-B.Nichols - Defensive Offside - 4 yards - enforced at IND 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 35(10:43 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to A.Pierce (S.Webb).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IND 35(10:37 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to IND 40 for 5 yards (S.Webb - L.Masterson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 40(9:58 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to P.Campbell.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 40(9:54 - 4th) M.Haack punts 53 yards to LV 7 - Center-L.Rhodes. K.Cole to LV 15 for 8 yards (N.Cross). PENALTY on IND-J.Domann - Tripping - 10 yards - enforced at LV 15.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:40 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 27 for 2 yards (D.Buckner; I.Odenigbo).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LV 27(8:59 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LV 27(8:54 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at LV 20 for -7 yards (sack split by Y.Ngakoue and D.Buckner).
|Punt
4 & 15 - LV 20(8:13 - 4th) A.Cole punts 62 yards to IND 18 - Center-T.Sieg - downed by LV-M.Farley.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 18(8:00 - 4th) J.Taylor left end pushed ob at IND 22 for 4 yards (A.Robertson).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - IND 22(7:25 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 25 for 3 yards (A.Billings).
|+39 YD
3 & 3 - IND 25(6:49 - 4th) M.Ryan scrambles right end to LV 36 for 39 yards (A.Robertson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(5:58 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to LV 27 for 9 yards (S.Webb). FUMBLES (S.Webb) - touched at LV 35 - and recovers at LV 35.
|+35 YD
2 & 9 - IND 35(5:14 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:07 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ryan pass to J.Taylor is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 4th) C.McLaughlin kicks 67 yards from IND 35 to LV -2. A.Abdullah to LV 25 for 27 yards (N.Cross).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to M.Hollins.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LV 25(4:53 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins to LV 37 for 12 yards (S.Gilmore).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 37(4:14 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 43 for 6 yards (B.Okereke). PENALTY on LV-M.Hollins - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at LV 37 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - LV 27(4:08 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins to LV 33 for 6 yards (I.Rodgers).
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - LV 33(3:28 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to LV 39 for 6 yards (K.Moore).
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - LV 39(2:47 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to IND 49 for 12 yards (R.McLeod).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 49(2:06 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to IND 47 for 2 yards (R.McLeod).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LV 47(2:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs pushed ob at IND 43 for 4 yards (S.Gilmore; B.Okereke).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - LV 43(1:56 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to A.Abdullah to IND 35 for 8 yards (R.McLeod). Penalty on IND-Z.Franklin - Defensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 35(1:49 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - LV 35(1:45 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at IND 19 for 16 yards (J.Blackmon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 19(1:38 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to J.Jacobs.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LV 19(1:35 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to IND 16 for 3 yards (B.Okereke; S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LV 16(0:56 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to F.Moreau (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
4 & 7 - LV 16(0:52 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams (S.Gilmore).
