Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Texans 24-16 for 7-2 start
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and the surprising New York Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16 on Sunday.
Jones, who was 13 of 17 for 197 yards, hit tight end Lawrence Cager on a 9-yard TD pass and Darius Slayton on a 54-yard catch and run as the Giants (7-2) tallied on their opening possession of each half in building a 14-3 lead.
Barkley, who had a career-high 35 carries, scored from 2-yards out in the third quarter after the Texans (1-7-1) closed to 14-10.
The Giants defense preserved the win, forcing two red-zone turnovers in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Jaylon Smith recovered Dameon Pierce's fumble at the 11-yard line and Dane Belton intercepted Davis Mills' pass in the end zone, one play after Houston lost a TD pass to Brandin Cooks because of a holding call.
Mills (22 of 37 for 319 yards) threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins and Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked field goals of 38, 34 and 46 yards for Houston, which has lost four straight.
The last field goal cut the lead to eight points with 7 seconds to play but Adoree Jackson recovered the onside kick to seal the win.
Pierce ran for 94 yards and had two catches for 28 yards for the Texans.
The 7-2 start is the best for the Giants since opening 8-1 in 2008. They are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
NOTES:
Cager was elevated from the practice squad for the game and the TD catch was the first of his brief four-game career, three with the Jets. He also recovered an onside kick after Fairbairn's second field goal. ... Texans TE Jordan Akins had three catches for 72 yards. ... Slayton finised with three catches for 95 yards.
INJURIES
No injuries were announced during the game.
UP NEXT:
Texans: Return home to play the Commanders on Sunday.
Giants: Host Lions on Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:40
|33:20
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|15
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|387
|367
|Total Plays
|60
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|191
|Rush Attempts
|19
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|286
|176
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|13-17
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-40
|5-24
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.8
|6-40.3
|Return Yards
|49
|23
|Punts - Returns
|3-17
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-32
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-6 -17%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|286
|PASS YDS
|176
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|191
|
|
|387
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Mills
|22/37
|319
|1
|1
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|17
|94
|0
|44
|11
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|1
|5
|0
|5
|7
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Akins 88 TE
10
FPTS
|J. Akins
|3
|3
|72
|0
|46
|10
|
C. Moore 15 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Moore
|6
|3
|70
|0
|25
|10
|
N. Collins 12 WR
15
FPTS
|N. Collins
|10
|5
|49
|1
|13
|15
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|7
|4
|37
|0
|25
|7
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|2
|2
|28
|0
|15
|4
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|3
|2
|28
|0
|16
|11
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
4
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|4
|2
|22
|0
|18
|4
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
O. Howard 83 TE
0
FPTS
|O. Howard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 48 LB
|C. Harris
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DL
|R. Green
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|3-5
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Booker 56 DT
|T. Booker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cashman 53 LB
|B. Cashman
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 SS
|E. Murray
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hansen 49 LB
|J. Hansen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 37 CB
|T. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 93 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 79 DT
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hairston II 34 FB
|T. Hairston II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cann 60 OG
|A. Cann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
|D. Ogunbowale
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DL
|M. Addison
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
10
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|3/3
|46
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|45.8
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|3
|5.7
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
21
FPTS
|D. Jones
|13/17
|197
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
22
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|35
|152
|1
|27
|22
|
D. Jones 8 QB
21
FPTS
|D. Jones
|5
|24
|0
|11
|21
|
M. Breida 31 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Breida
|6
|20
|0
|9
|2
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
4
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
18
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|4
|3
|95
|1
|54
|18
|
I. Hodgins 16 WR
6
FPTS
|I. Hodgins
|2
|2
|41
|0
|26
|6
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
5
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|3
|3
|24
|0
|16
|5
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
4
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|4
|
L. Cager 81 TE
8
FPTS
|L. Cager
|2
|2
|9
|1
|9
|8
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
22
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|22
|
C. Myarick 85 FB
0
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|5-4
|0.5
|0
|1
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 27 CB
|J. Pinnock
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 MLB
|J. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 LB
|K. Thibodeaux
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 SAF
|D. Belton
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 52 LB
|C. Coughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 96 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 44 CB
|N. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 LB
|M. McFadden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
6
FPTS
|G. Gano
|1/1
|49
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|6
|40.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
0
FPTS
|A. Jackson
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 59 yards from NYG 35 to HOU 6. T.Smith to HOU 38 for 32 yards (J.Love; G.Brightwell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38(14:54 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to O.Howard.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 38(14:51 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 37 for -1 yards (H.Mondeaux - D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - HOU 37(14:04 - 1st) D.Mills sacked at HOU 25 for -12 yards (sack split by J.Pinnock and D.Lawrence).
|Punt
4 & 23 - HOU 25(13:24 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 45 yards to NYG 30 - Center-J.Weeks. A.Jackson ran ob at NYG 32 for 2 yards (T.Hairston).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 32(13:13 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 35 for 3 yards (C.Harris - M.Addison).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 35(12:46 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 40 for 5 yards (J.Owens).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 40(12:10 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson pushed ob at NYG 49 for 9 yards (D.King).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(11:48 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley pushed ob at HOU 43 for 8 yards (J.Pitre).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 43(11:28 - 1st) S.Barkley left end to HOU 42 for 1 yard (C.Harris).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 42(10:44 - 1st) S.Barkley left tackle to HOU 40 for 2 yards (J.Hansen).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(10:05 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to HOU 42 for -2 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|+36 YD
2 & 12 - NYG 42(9:33 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Slayton to HOU 6 for 36 yards (J.Owens).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NYG 6(8:49 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to HOU 2 for 4 yards (J.Hansen; J.Owens). PENALTY on NYG - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 6 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 11 - NYG 11(8:37 - 1st) S.Barkley right end to HOU 9 for 2 yards (D.Stingley).
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 9(7:57 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to L.Cager for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(7:51 - 1st) D.Pierce left end to HOU 25 for no gain (L.Williams).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(7:11 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to HOU 31 for 6 yards (F.Moreau - O.Ximines).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 31(6:27 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins (F.Moreau).
|Punt
4 & 4 - HOU 31(6:22 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 45 yards to NYG 24 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by A.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 24(6:14 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 25 for 1 yard (M.Collins - R.Lopez).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYG 25(5:52 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to K.Golladay.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 25(5:46 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 30 for 5 yards (B.Cashman).
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYG 30(5:07 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to HOU 21 - Center-C.Kreiter. D.King to HOU 20 for -1 yards (C.Brown - J.Love).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 20(4:55 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 20(4:52 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 20 for no gain (J.Smith - L.Williams).
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 20(4:07 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to P.Dorsett pushed ob at HOU 24 for 4 yards (A.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 24(3:39 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 46 yards to NYG 30 - Center-J.Weeks. A.Jackson to NYG 30 for no gain (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 30(3:26 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to C.Myarick (C.Harris).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 30(3:22 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins to NYG 45 for 15 yards (C.Harris) [O.Okoronkwo].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 45(2:53 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 49 for 4 yards (T.Thomas; C.Kirksey).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 49(2:21 - 1st) S.Barkley right end to HOU 45 for 6 yards (T.Booker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 45(1:43 - 1st) S.Barkley left guard to HOU 43 for 2 yards (T.Thomas - M.Addison).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 43(1:17 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at HOU 37 for 6 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 37(0:46 - 1st) S.Barkley left tackle to HOU 36 for 1 yard (J.Hughes).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NYG 36(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG-J.Anderson - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at HOU 36 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYG 40(15:00 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(14:53 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 32 for 12 yards (J.Love; J.Smith).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 32(14:18 - 2nd) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 37 for 5 yards (T.Fox; T.Crowder).
|+44 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 37(13:39 - 2nd) D.Pierce right tackle to NYG 19 for 44 yards (J.Love).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 19(12:58 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to NYG 18 for 1 yard (L.Williams).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 18(12:18 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to NYG 19 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOU 19(11:37 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to C.Moore (A.Jackson).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - HOU 19(11:32 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(11:27 - 2nd) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 29 for 4 yards (J.Johnson - J.Hansen).
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 29(10:50 - 2nd) S.Barkley right end pushed ob at HOU 44 for 27 yards (J.Owens).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 44(10:09 - 2nd) S.Barkley left guard to HOU 36 for 8 yards (E.Murray; J.Owens).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 36(9:42 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to HOU 35 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey; E.Murray).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 35(9:04 - 2nd) M.Breida up the middle to HOU 27 for 8 yards (J.Owens - R.Green).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27(8:23 - 2nd) W.Robinson right end to HOU 32 for -5 yards (K.Hinish - J.Pitre).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYG 32(7:36 - 2nd) M.Breida right tackle to HOU 32 for no gain (J.Pitre - C.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - NYG 32(7:01 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at HOU 40 for -8 yards (sack split by C.Kirksey and M.Collins).
|Punt
4 & 23 - NYG 40(6:09 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 14 yards to HOU 26 - Center-C.Kreiter - downed by NYG-J.Love.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(5:59 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 29 for 3 yards (F.Moreau).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 29(5:15 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 34 for 5 yards (A.Jackson).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 34(4:33 - 2nd) D.Pierce right end to HOU 37 for 3 yards (D.Holmes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 37(3:55 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to D.Pierce [J.Smith].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - HOU 37(3:49 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to D.Ogunbowale to HOU 37 for no gain (D.Holmes - J.Smith). PENALTY on NYG-O.Ximines - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 37 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 42(3:40 - 2nd) D.Pierce right end to HOU 43 for 1 yard (M.McFadden; D.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 43(2:54 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left guard to HOU 45 for 2 yards (K.Thibodeaux; L.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 45(2:22 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 52 yards to NYG 3 - Center-J.Weeks - downed by HOU-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 3(2:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG-T.Phillips - False Start - 2 yards - enforced at NYG 3 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 12 - NYG 1(2:10 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 4 for 3 yards (O.Okoronkwo - C.Harris).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 4(2:00 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 11 for 7 yards (J.Owens; J.Pitre).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - NYG 11(1:50 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton. PENALTY on HOU-D.King - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 11 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 16(1:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton ran ob at NYG 21 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYG 21(1:41 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to K.Golladay.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 21(1:37 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to T.Hudson to NYG 25 for 4 yards (J.Pitre; C.Harris).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYG 25(1:11 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 47 yards to HOU 28 - Center-C.Kreiter. D.King to HOU 33 for 5 yards (N.McCloud).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 33(0:59 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks [J.Ward].
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 33(0:54 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead pushed ob at HOU 46 for 13 yards (J.Pinnock).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 46(0:48 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins [D.Lawrence].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 46(0:44 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at NYG 48 for 6 yards (A.Jackson).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - HOU 48(0:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 47(0:40 - 2nd) S.Quessenberry to HOU 42 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by HOU-D.Mills at HOU 42. D.Mills sacked at HOU 42 for -5 yards (J.Ward). Penalty on HOU-K.Green - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 14 - HOU 42(0:31 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to NYG 17 - Center-J.Weeks - downed by HOU-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 17(0:23 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to T.Hudson to NYG 33 for 16 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 33(0:15 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to T.Hudson pushed ob at NYG 37 for 4 yards (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYG 37(0:08 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 32 for -5 yards (J.Hughes).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Barkley left end to NYG 33 for 8 yards (C.Kirksey; K.Hinish).
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 33(14:26 - 3rd) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 45 for 12 yards (J.Owens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 45(13:55 - 3rd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 45 for no gain (J.Hughes).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 45(13:27 - 3rd) S.Barkley right end to NYG 46 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey).
|+54 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 46(12:46 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton for 54 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Addison].
|PAT Good
|(12:33 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(12:32 - 3rd) B.Cooks left end to HOU 30 for 5 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 30(11:55 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 35 for 5 yards (J.Smith - M.McFadden).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(11:10 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to J.Akins pushed ob at HOU 44 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
|+23 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 44(10:35 - 3rd) D.Mills pass deep left to C.Moore to NYG 33 for 23 yards (F.Moreau) [D.Lawrence]. Pass tipped by 41-M.McFadden prior to reception.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(9:54 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to J.Akins to NYG 16 for 17 yards (D.Belton). PENALTY on NYG-D.Lawrence - Roughing the Passer - 8 yards - enforced at NYG 16.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 8(9:17 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to NYG 7 for 1 yard (L.Williams).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - HOU 7(8:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 7 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - HOU 12(8:12 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 60 yards from HOU 35 to NYG 5. G.Brightwell to NYG 26 for 21 yards (D.King; D.Ogunbowale).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 26(8:00 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 29 for 3 yards (R.Green; C.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYG 29(7:43 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to L.Cager to NYG 29 for no gain (E.Murray).
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - NYG 29(7:06 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson to NYG 40 for 11 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(6:38 - 3rd) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 42 for 2 yards (O.Okoronkwo; S.Nelson).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 42(6:07 - 3rd) S.Barkley right guard to HOU 45 for 13 yards (E.Murray).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 45(5:24 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to D.Slayton.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 45(5:18 - 3rd) M.Breida left guard to HOU 42 for 3 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|+26 YD
3 & 7 - NYG 42(4:45 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep middle to I.Hodgins to HOU 16 for 26 yards (J.Pitre).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 16(4:06 - 3rd) M.Breida right tackle to HOU 7 for 9 yards (J.Owens - C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 7(3:31 - 3rd) D.Jones up the middle to HOU 4 for 3 yards (M.Collins).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 4(2:57 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to HOU 2 for 2 yards (R.Lopez).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 2(2:25 - 3rd) S.Barkley right tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:21 - 3rd) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 38 for 13 yards (D.Belton; A.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38(1:35 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to B.Cooks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 38(1:29 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to N.Collins (D.Lawrence).
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 38(1:25 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Ogunbowale to NYG 49 for 13 yards (D.Belton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 49(0:48 - 3rd) D.Mills sacked at HOU 45 for -6 yards (sack split by D.Lawrence and L.Williams).
|+46 YD
2 & 16 - HOU 45(0:03 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to J.Akins to NYG 9 for 46 yards (J.Love).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 9(15:00 - 4th) D.Pierce left end to NYG 10 for -1 yards (D.Holmes).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 10(14:17 - 4th) D.Pierce left tackle to NYG 8 for 2 yards (L.Williams - K.Thibodeaux). FUMBLES (L.Williams) - touched at NYG 7 - RECOVERED by NYG-J.Smith at NYG 7. J.Smith to NYG 11 for 4 yards (A.Cann). Penalty on HOU-K.Green - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 11(14:09 - 4th) S.Barkley right end pushed ob at NYG 12 for 1 yard (C.Harris).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 12(13:38 - 4th) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 19 for 7 yards (R.Green).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 19(12:57 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 20 for 1 yard (R.Green).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYG 20(12:12 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 45 yards to HOU 35 - Center-C.Kreiter. D.King to HOU 48 for 13 yards (C.Coughlin).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48(12:00 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to NYG 39 for 13 yards (F.Moreau).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39(11:17 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep left to B.Cooks ran ob at NYG 14 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 14(10:36 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to N.Collins.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - HOU 14(10:28 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to J.Akins pushed ob at NYG 10 for 4 yards (D.Belton; O.Ximines). PENALTY on HOU-B.Cooks - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 14 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - HOU 19(10:01 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep left to B.Cooks for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on HOU-K.Green - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - HOU 29(9:55 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep left intended for P.Dorsett INTERCEPTED by D.Belton [D.Lawrence] at NYG -1. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(9:49 - 4th) S.Barkley left end pushed ob at NYG 37 for 17 yards (J.Owens).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37(9:15 - 4th) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 42 for 5 yards (J.Owens - M.Collins).
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 42(8:32 - 4th) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 37 for -5 yards (J.Hughes).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - NYG 37(7:48 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 48 for 11 yards (J.Owens - T.Thomas).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(7:00 - 4th) M.Breida left guard to NYG 49 for 1 yard (O.Okoronkwo - C.Harris).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 49(6:17 - 4th) M.Breida up the middle to NYG 48 for -1 yards (O.Okoronkwo - K.Hinish).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 48(5:31 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 40 for -8 yards (B.Cashman).
|Penalty
4 & 18 - NYG 40(4:58 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 46 yards to HOU 14 - Center-C.Kreiter. D.King pushed ob at HOU 24 for 10 yards (N.McCloud). PENALTY on HOU - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 40 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - NYG 45(4:48 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 47 yards to HOU 8 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by D.King.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 8(4:40 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore to HOU 30 for 22 yards (J.Love).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 30(4:15 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins pushed ob at HOU 42 for 12 yards (F.Moreau).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(4:09 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to NYG 42 for 16 yards (J.Love).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(3:44 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins pushed ob at NYG 36 for 6 yards (F.Moreau).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 36(3:40 - 4th) D.Pierce left tackle to NYG 30 for 6 yards (A.Jackson; J.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 30(3:19 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to P.Dorsett (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 30(3:13 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at NYG 40 for -10 yards (O.Ximines). FUMBLES (O.Ximines) [O.Ximines] - RECOVERED by NYG-J.Smith at NYG 35. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to C.Moore (O.Ximines) [O.Ximines].
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 30(3:08 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to D.Pierce pushed ob at NYG 18 for 12 yards (L.Williams - D.Belton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18(3:01 - 4th) D.Pierce right guard to NYG 16 for 2 yards (K.Thibodeaux - L.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 16(2:40 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to C.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 16(2:30 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins. Penalty on HOU-J.McCray - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - HOU 16(2:26 - 4th) K.Fairbairn 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks onside 9 yards from HOU 35 to HOU 44. L.Cager (didn't try to advance) to HOU 44 for no gain. PENALTY on HOU-T.Smith - Offside on Free Kick - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 44. Penalty on HOU-J.Reeves-Maybin - Illegal Touch Kick - declined.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39(2:22 - 4th) S.Barkley left tackle to HOU 41 for -2 yards (T.Booker).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - NYG 41(2:17 - 4th) S.Barkley right end to HOU 32 for 9 yards (J.Owens).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 32(2:09 - 4th) S.Barkley left tackle to HOU 31 for 1 yard (R.Green).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NYG 31(2:00 - 4th) G.Gano 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:55 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep middle to C.Moore to 50 for 25 yards (D.Holmes).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 50(1:30 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle to R.Burkhead to NYG 35 for 15 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(1:10 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep right to P.Dorsett to NYG 17 for 18 yards (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 17(0:44 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at NYG 27 for -10 yards (J.Pinnock).
|Field Goal
2 & 20 - HOU 27(0:11 - 4th) K.Fairbairn 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
