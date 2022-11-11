|
|
|ATL
|CAR
Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain, 25-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) D'Onta Foreman admitted he was tired - at times completely gassed.
But the Carolina Panthers running back said there wasn't a chance he was going to tap on his helmet and ask to take a breather. He's waited too long in his injury-plagued career for this opportunity.
''When the game is on the line there is no coming out,'' Foreman said.
Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night.
Foreman's 31 carries were the most by a Carolina running back since Nick Goings' 36 in 2004. The Panthers (3-7) piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field goals after he missed two critical kicks in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons 11 days earlier.
''You have to continue to grind, continue to pound it,'' said Foreman, who has three 100-yard running games since Christian McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco. ''That's what I wanted to do. I wanted the ball in my hands.''
The Falcons' Marcus Mariota finished 19 of 30 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and intercepted once.
Atlanta fell to 4-6, leaving Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) alone atop the NFC South. The Bucs play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany.
Carolina improved to 2-3 since coach Matt Rhule was fired and replaced on an interim basis by Steve Wilks. Four days earlier, the Panthers were blown out 42-21 at Cincinnati after falling behind 35-0 at halftime.
''I'm extremely proud of the men in this locker room and how we bounced back,'' Wilks said.
Foreman, who ran for 118 yards and three TDs in the last meeting on Oct. 30 in Atlanta, capped off a crucial seven-play, 84-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run off right tackle to give Carolina a 19-9 lead with 1:51 left in the third quarter.
The Falcons cut Carolina's lead to 22-15 when Mariota found a wide-open KhaDarel Hodge for a 25-yard touchdown with 3:01 left in the game after the Panthers botched a coverage assignment. Younghoe Koo, who had made 71 straight extra points, missed his second PAT of the game to keep the margin at seven points.
The Falcons got one last shot to tie the game, taking over at their own 34 with 2 1/2 minutes to play. But Carolina's Marquis Haynes sacked Mariota twice and the Falcons turned the ball over on downs at their 15.
''It starts with me,'' Mariota said. ''I've got to do a better job getting us into better plays. When you're not consistently creating good first- and second-down plays, it's tough on third down. And then when you're not converting third downs, you're not sustaining drives and you're not scoring points.''
Carolina's defense, which allowed Cincinnati's Joe Mixon to run for 153 yards and four touchdowns - and the Bengals to amass 241 rushing yards as a team - on Sunday, held the league's fourth-best rushing attack to 138 yards.
Atlanta came in averaging 162.9 yards on the ground.
''It wasn't pretty. They won both lines of scrimmage,'' Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.
The Panthers often stacked the box and sold out against the run, daring Mariota to beat them.
Shenault gave Carolina a 10-0 lead in the second quarter when he caught a swing pass from P.J. Walker after circling the backfield in motion and raced down the left sideline past five Falcons defenders - two of whom collided and took each other out of the play. The touchdown was ruled a rush because Walker's toss was not a forward pass.
PINIERO'S REVENGE
Pineiro, who missed a winning extra point at the end of regulation and a field goal in overtime in the previous meeting with the Falcons, connected on field goals of 46, 49, 40 and 37 yards for Carolina on a wet field. He missed one extra point.
''I thought Eddy did a great job in practice bouncing back,'' Wilks said. ''We created different (game) scenarios for him in those situations. It says a lot about him as a person. You have to hit that reset button and understand that it happens some times. The way he came back tonight, I'm just so proud of him.''
INJURIES
Panthers: CB Donte Jackson injured an Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter and did not return. ... FB Gio Ricci suffered a neck injury in the second half and also did not return.
UP NEXT
Falcons: Host Chicago on Nov. 20.
Panthers: At Baltimore on Nov. 20.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:48
|34:12
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|11
|4
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|291
|333
|Total Plays
|60
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|232
|Rush Attempts
|25
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|153
|101
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-37
|10-89
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.8
|5-43.2
|Return Yards
|119
|27
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-96
|1-9
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|101
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|232
|
|
|291
|TOTAL YDS
|333
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
21
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|19/30
|186
|2
|1
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
21
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|3
|43
|0
|26
|21
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|5
|32
|0
|15
|3
|
A. Williams 35 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Williams
|4
|25
|0
|12
|2
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|8
|20
|0
|6
|5
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|5
|18
|0
|9
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|4
|3
|58
|0
|21
|8
|
D. London 5 WR
14
FPTS
|D. London
|6
|5
|38
|1
|14
|14
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
11
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|2
|2
|37
|1
|25
|11
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
5
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|4
|2
|34
|0
|28
|5
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
4
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|8
|2
|28
|0
|18
|4
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|3
|3
|-17
|0
|-5
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 21 DB
|R. Fenton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Dalton 79 DT
|J. Dalton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
|C. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
3
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/1
|33
|0/2
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|5
|34.8
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|28.3
|32
|0
|
K. Smith 40 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|11.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Walker 11 QB
5
FPTS
|P. Walker
|10/16
|108
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|31
|130
|1
|23
|19
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
14
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|42
|1
|41
|14
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|6
|32
|0
|12
|3
|
P. Walker 11 QB
5
FPTS
|P. Walker
|3
|14
|0
|8
|5
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|5
|14
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|2
|1
|43
|0
|43
|5
|
D. Moore 2 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|4
|29
|0
|20
|6
|
S. Smith 12 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
14
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|4
|3
|17
|0
|8
|14
|
G. Ricci 45 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|8-4
|2.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DT
|M. Ioannidis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 28 CB
|K. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
13
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|4/4
|49
|1/2
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|43.2
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 63 yards from CAR 35 to ATL 2. C.Patterson to ATL 27 for 25 yards (S.Franklin). PENALTY on ATL-M.Ford - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 17(14:56 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 20 for 3 yards (M.Ioannidis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ATL 20(14:14 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts. Penalty on ATL-J.Matthews - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - ATL 20(14:09 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to ATL 30 for 10 yards (X.Woods).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 30(13:29 - 1st) C.Huntley left end to ATL 29 for -1 yards (S.Thompson - F.Luvu).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 29(12:46 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 31 for 2 yards (C.Littleton).
|-5 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 31(12:04 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to T.Allgeier to ATL 26 for -5 yards (S.Thompson - M.Haynes).
|Punt
4 & 14 - ATL 26(11:30 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 43 yards to CAR 31 - Center-L.McCullough - downed by ATL-M.Ford.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 31(11:21 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 35 for 4 yards (R.Evans; L.Carter).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 35(10:46 - 1st) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 40 for 5 yards (A.Anderson; R.Evans).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 40(10:05 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 41 for 1 yard (A.Ogundeji).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 41(9:43 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 40 for -1 yards (A.Ogundeji; G.Jarrett).
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 40(9:06 - 1st) P.Walker pass deep left to D.Moore ran ob at ATL 40 for 20 yards.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(8:30 - 1st) R.Blackshear up the middle to ATL 28 for 12 yards (R.Evans; R.Grant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 28(7:48 - 1st) R.Blackshear right tackle to ATL 28 for no gain (T.Horne).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 28(7:12 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore (D.Hall).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 28(7:07 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short middle to T.Tremble.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CAR 28(7:03 - 1st) E.Pineiro 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 63 yards from CAR 35 to ATL 2. C.Patterson to ATL 34 for 32 yards (C.Littleton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(6:53 - 1st) M.Mariota left end to ATL 37 for 3 yards (S.Thompson).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 37(6:28 - 1st) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 35 for -2 yards (D.Brown).
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 35(5:53 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep right to D.Byrd to CAR 46 for 19 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 46(5:20 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.Byrd.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 46(5:16 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Hodge to CAR 34 for 12 yards (J.Horn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 34(4:41 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to CAR 34 for no gain (J.Horn; D.Brown).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 34(3:58 - 1st) C.Patterson left end to CAR 33 for 1 yard (F.Luvu).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - ATL 33(3:14 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to CAR 22 for 11 yards (M.Hartsfield). PENALTY on ATL-C.Gossett - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at CAR 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - ATL 42(2:55 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to D.London (X.Woods). Penalty on ATL-C.Gossett - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 18 - ATL 42(2:46 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 33 yards to CAR 9 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 9(2:39 - 1st) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Walker pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 8 for -1 yards (D.Hall).
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 8(2:04 - 1st) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 22 for 14 yards (R.Grant).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 22(1:20 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to L.Shenault to CAR 30 for 8 yards (R.Fenton).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 30(0:44 - 1st) L.Shenault right end to CAR 31 for 1 yard (A.Ogundeji; R.Grant).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 31(15:00 - 2nd) P.Walker up the middle to CAR 34 for 3 yards (T.Horne).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 34(14:33 - 2nd) D.Foreman right end to CAR 38 for 4 yards (M.Walker).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 38(13:56 - 2nd) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 48 for 10 yards (J.Hawkins; J.Dalton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 48(13:22 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Dalton).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 50(12:53 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to ATL 46 for 4 yards (R.Grant; A.Anderson).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - CAR 46(12:06 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at ATL 37 for 9 yards (R.Fenton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37(11:33 - 2nd) R.Blackshear up the middle to ATL 32 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 32(11:01 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to ATL 26 for 6 yards (T.Andersen; G.Jarrett).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 26(10:22 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to ATL 28 for -2 yards (L.Carter). ATL-T.Graham was injured during the play.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - CAR 28(9:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 28 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - CAR 33(9:34 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to ATL 28 for 5 yards (R.Evans; L.Carter).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CAR 28(8:55 - 2nd) P.Walker sacked at ATL 35 for -7 yards (sack split by D.Alford and A.Ebiketie).
|Punt
4 & 19 - CAR 35(7:53 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 32 yards to ATL 3 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-C.Littleton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 3(7:43 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left guard to ATL 6 for 3 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 6(7:04 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 9 for 3 yards (S.Thompson; M.Ioannidis).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 9(6:16 - 2nd) T.Allgeier up the middle to ATL 12 for 3 yards (D.Brown; B.Burns).
|Punt
4 & 1 - ATL 12(5:32 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 31 yards to ATL 43 - Center-L.McCullough - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(5:26 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Walker pass short right to G.Ricci to ATL 41 for 2 yards (R.Grant).
|+41 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 41(4:43 - 2nd) L.Shenault left end for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 2nd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:34 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to O.Zaccheaus (D.Jackson) [Y.Gross-Matos].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(4:25 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep left intended for K.Pitts INTERCEPTED by J.Horn at CAR 37. J.Horn ran ob at ATL 45 for 18 yards (C.Patterson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45(4:11 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to ATL 40 for 5 yards (M.Walker; L.Carter).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 40(3:34 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to ATL 36 for 4 yards (R.Fenton).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 36(2:55 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to ATL 32 for 4 yards (M.Walker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(2:22 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to ATL 28 for 4 yards (M.Walker).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 28(2:00 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle to ATL 29 for -1 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 29(1:55 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to ATL 31 for -2 yards (T.Graham).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CAR 31(1:52 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:47 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to ATL 39 for 14 yards (X.Woods). PENALTY on CAR-X.Woods - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at ATL 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(1:41 - 2nd) A.Williams up the middle to CAR 40 for 6 yards (B.Burns; F.Luvu).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 40(1:15 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus to CAR 34 for 6 yards (D.Jackson; B.Burns) [M.Ioannidis].
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(0:50 - 2nd) A.Williams left end to CAR 22 for 12 yards (D.Jackson - X.Woods).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 22(0:26 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to CAR 17 for 5 yards (X.Woods).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 17(0:21 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to C.Patterson to CAR 15 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ATL 15(0:04 - 2nd) M.Mariota spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ATL 15(0:03 - 2nd) Y.Koo 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to T.Marshall (R.Grant). PENALTY on CAR-S.Smith - Unnecessary Roughness - 12 yards - enforced at CAR 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 22 - CAR 13(14:55 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right guard to CAR 19 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CAR 19(14:23 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to L.Shenault.
|Punt
4 & 16 - CAR 19(14:20 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 52 yards to ATL 29 - Center-J.Jansen - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 29(14:13 - 3rd) C.Patterson left guard to ATL 32 for 3 yards (F.Luvu).
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 32(13:35 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles right end pushed ob at CAR 42 for 26 yards (X.Woods; Y.Gross-Matos). PENALTY on CAR-J.Horn - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(13:05 - 3rd) C.Patterson right tackle to CAR 28 for 9 yards (J.Horn; D.Brown).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - ATL 28(12:21 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end pushed ob at CAR 19 for 9 yards (X.Woods). PENALTY on ATL-P.Hesse - Offensive Holding - 13 yards - enforced at CAR 28 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - ATL 41(12:02 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to CAR 36 for 5 yards (F.Luvu; D.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ATL 36(11:31 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked ob at CAR 41 for -5 yards (F.Luvu).
|Punt
4 & 14 - ATL 41(10:53 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 39 yards to CAR 2 - Center-L.McCullough - downed by ATL-K.Hodge.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 2(10:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - False Start - 1 yard - enforced at CAR 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 11 - CAR 1(10:46 - 3rd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 2 for 1 yard (D.Malone). Penalty on CAR-I.Ekwonu - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 2(10:32 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 3 for 1 yard (T.Graham; D.Hall).
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - CAR 3(9:57 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 8 for 5 yards (M.Walker; A.Anderson).
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 8(9:14 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 48 yards to ATL 44 - Center-J.Jansen. A.Williams pushed ob at CAR 42 for 14 yards (S.Chandler; S.Franklin). CAR-G.Ricci was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 42(9:01 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Pitts.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ATL 42(8:57 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts. PENALTY on CAR-D.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 11 yards - enforced at CAR 42 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31(8:52 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right guard to CAR 25 for 6 yards (Y.Gross-Matos; S.Thompson).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 25(8:13 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right tackle to CAR 19 for 6 yards (B.Roy; B.Burns).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 19(7:26 - 3rd) C.Huntley right end to CAR 8 for 11 yards (C.Littleton; M.Hartsfield).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 8(7:01 - 3rd) C.Huntley left tackle to CAR 7 for 1 yard (S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 7(6:20 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CAR-X.Woods - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Missed PAT
|(6:15 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 43 yards from 50 to CAR 7. R.Blackshear to CAR 16 for 9 yards (D.Malone).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 16(6:10 - 3rd) C.Hubbard left guard to CAR 19 for 3 yards (L.Carter).
|+43 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 19(5:33 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to T.Marshall to ATL 38 for 43 yards (R.Evans).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38(4:44 - 3rd) R.Blackshear up the middle to ATL 30 for 8 yards (R.Grant).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - CAR 30(4:13 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to ATL 27 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett). PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 30 - No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - CAR 40(3:47 - 3rd) P.Walker pass deep right to S.Smith ran ob at ATL 23 for 17 yards.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 23(3:14 - 3rd) P.Walker right tackle to ATL 15 for 8 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 15(2:38 - 3rd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to ATL 12 for 3 yards (A.Anderson; T.Graham).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 12(1:56 - 3rd) D.Foreman right tackle for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:51 - 3rd) E.Pineiro extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:51 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass deep middle to O.Zaccheaus to CAR 47 for 28 yards (C.Littleton; S.Thompson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 47(1:03 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end to CAR 46 for 1 yard (D.Nixon).
|-6 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 46(0:15 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle to T.Allgeier to ATL 48 for -6 yards (M.Ioannidis) [B.Burns].
|No Gain
3 & 15 - ATL 48(15:00 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Pitts [M.Hartsfield].
|Punt
4 & 15 - ATL 48(14:55 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 28 yards to CAR 24 - Center-L.McCullough - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 24(14:47 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 47 for 23 yards (D.Hall). PENALTY on ATL-A.Anderson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 48(14:29 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard to ATL 45 for 3 yards (T.Graham).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 45(13:52 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to L.Shenault to ATL 39 for 6 yards (D.Malone - R.Grant).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 39(13:24 - 4th) R.Blackshear up the middle to ATL 36 for 3 yards (R.Evans - J.Hawkins).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 36(12:45 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to ATL 27 for 9 yards (G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAR 27(12:09 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right guard to ATL 27 for no gain (T.Graham; A.Anderson).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 27(11:33 - 4th) P.Walker up the middle to ATL 24 for 3 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 24(10:59 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 24 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - CAR 29(10:59 - 4th) R.Blackshear left guard to ATL 25 for 4 yards (T.Horne).
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 25(10:15 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to L.Shenault to ATL 22 for 3 yards (J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CAR 22(9:32 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to D.Foreman (D.Alford) [G.Jarrett].
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CAR 22(9:26 - 4th) E.Pineiro 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 66 yards from CAR 35 to ATL -1. C.Patterson to ATL 27 for 28 yards (S.Chandler).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 27(9:17 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle to M.Pruitt to ATL 33 for 6 yards (F.Luvu).
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 33(8:42 - 4th) C.Huntley up the middle to ATL 48 for 15 yards (F.Luvu).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 48(8:18 - 4th) C.Huntley up the middle to CAR 46 for 6 yards (F.Luvu; Y.Gross-Matos).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ATL 46(7:53 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ATL 46(7:50 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 48 for -6 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
4 & 10 - ATL 48(7:36 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 40 for -8 yards (B.Burns).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(7:32 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right tackle to ATL 38 for 2 yards (R.Grant; R.Fenton).
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 38(6:53 - 4th) D.Foreman right end to ATL 41 for -3 yards (R.Evans).
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - CAR 41(6:12 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to D.Moore to ATL 40 for 1 yard (A.Ebiketie).
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAR 40(5:27 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 37 yards to ATL 3 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-C.Wooten.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 3(5:18 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Pitts.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 3(5:13 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to ATL 10 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 10(4:39 - 4th) M.Mariota scrambles right tackle to ATL 24 for 14 yards (F.Luvu). CAR-D.Jackson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 24(4:19 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to T.Allgeier to ATL 18 for -6 yards (S.Thompson - B.Burns) [M.Ioannidis].
|+21 YD
2 & 16 - ATL 18(3:48 - 4th) M.Mariota pass deep right to D.Byrd ran ob at ATL 39 for 21 yards.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 39(3:41 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to D.Byrd ran ob at CAR 43 for 18 yards (X.Woods).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 43(3:34 - 4th) M.Mariota pass deep middle to K.Pitts to CAR 25 for 18 yards (X.Woods).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:01 - 4th) M.Mariota pass deep left to K.Hodge for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:56 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is Blocked (C.Henderson) - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(2:56 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 29 for 4 yards (T.Graham; G.Jarrett).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 29(2:47 - 4th) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 28 for -1 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAR 28(2:46 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to D.Moore (R.Grant).
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAR 28(2:43 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to ATL 25 - Center-J.Jansen. A.Williams to ATL 34 for 9 yards (D.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(2:33 - 4th) A.Williams left tackle to ATL 33 for -1 yards (D.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ATL 33(2:05 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 26 for -7 yards (M.Haynes).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - ATL 26(1:58 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to O.Zaccheaus.
|No Gain
4 & 18 - ATL 26(1:54 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 19 for -7 yards (M.Haynes).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 19(1:50 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left tackle to ATL 15 for 4 yards (M.Walker; G.Jarrett).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 15(1:45 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard to ATL 10 for 5 yards (M.Walker).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CAR 10(1:02 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard to ATL 4 for 6 yards (D.Hall). PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 10 - No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - CAR 20(0:58 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle to ATL 19 for 1 yard (M.Walker).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CAR 19(0:14 - 4th) E.Pineiro 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
