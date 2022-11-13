|
Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game
MUNICH (AP) Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany.
Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle's four-game winning streak.
German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive performance on three long scoring drives. Rachaad White started and ran for 105 yards on 22 carries.
Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards to add Germany to his list of international wins after victories in London (twice) and Mexico City with the New England Patriots.
Trailing 21-3, Seattle's Geno Smith threw touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin to make the score 21-16 with 3:58 to play.
Smith found Goodwin in the corner of the end zone for a 19-yard score on fourth-and-1 to complete a drive that started on the Bucs 45 after Brady threw his first interception since the season opener. Linebacker Cody Barton picked it off.
Lockett caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Smith with 8:20 left, but the 2-point conversion try failed, leaving the score 21-9.
Smith was 23 of 33 for 275 yards and the two touchdowns for the Seahawks (6-4), who are still atop the NFC West.
Brady is the first quarterback to start a regular-season game in three countries outside the U.S.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion found Jones on a short crossing route and the receiver ran it in for a 31-yard scoring play early in the second quarter. Jones put his left shoulder down and got past safety Josh Jones at the goal line.
Fournette then rumbled in from 1 yard to finish a 13-play, 86-yard drive. He scored two plays after a wide-open Scotty Miller caught a 22-yard pass and went down while bobbling the ball at the 5.
Godwin caught a 4-yard touchdown reception to make it 21-3 early in the fourth quarter. Godwin led the Bucs with 71 yards on six receptions.
Down 14-3, Seattle drove to the Bucs 9 before Devin White's strip-sack of Smith, whose fumble was recovered by Anthony Nelson at the 13.
Seattle had 57 net yards in the first half and came out throwing after halftime with Smith completing four straight passes. But the drive stalled on the Tampa 22 on a third-down incompletion intended for DK Metcalf, who was then flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Jason Myers kicked a 55-yard field goal to get Seattle on the board at 14-3.
YELLOW CARD
The Bucs drove to the Seattle 22 when Fournette took a direct snap, rolled right and threw across the field to Brady - but it was intercepted by cornerback Tariq Woolen, who had the slow-footed, 45-year-old quarterback well covered at the 6.
Brady was then flagged for tripping - which would be a yellow card if he played for Bayern Munich.
SACK ATTACK
White had two of Tampa Bay's three sacks.
Down 14-3, Seattle drove to the Bucs 9 before Devin White's strip-sack of Smith, whose fumble was recovered by Anthony Nelson at the 13.
Just inside the two-minute warning of the first half, White burst through the line unblocked and brought down Smith for a 10-yard loss at the Seattle 10.
On Seattle's first drive, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka beat rookie tackle Abraham Lucas around the edge and dropped Smith for a 17-yard loss on third down.
INJURIES
Fournette left in the fourth quarter with a hip injury. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum was ruled out at halftime with a concussion.
GERMAN CONNECTIONS
Seahawks practice squad linebacker Aaron Donkor of Germany led the team out of the tunnel carrying the ''12'' flag. Donkor is not on the 53-man roster.
UP NEXT:
Seahawks: Bye before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Buccaneers: Bye and then at Cleveland on Nov. 27.
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:05
|36:55
|1st Downs
|19
|26
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-9
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|283
|419
|Total Plays
|50
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|161
|Rush Attempts
|14
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|244
|258
|Comp. - Att.
|23-33
|22-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-46
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-50.6
|2-61.0
|Return Yards
|61
|72
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-60
|4-72
|Int. - Returns
|2-1
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|244
|PASS YDS
|258
|39
|RUSH YDS
|161
|283
|TOTAL YDS
|419
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
23
FPTS
|G. Smith
|23/33
|275
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
23
FPTS
|G. Smith
|4
|22
|0
|9
|23
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
12
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|10
|17
|0
|5
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|9
|6
|71
|0
|16
|13
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
12
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|8
|6
|55
|0
|23
|12
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|4
|3
|42
|1
|21
|13
|
M. Goodwin 15 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|2
|2
|38
|1
|19
|11
|
N. Fant 87 TE
6
FPTS
|N. Fant
|4
|3
|34
|0
|15
|6
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
4
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|2
|28
|0
|15
|4
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 DB
|R. Neal
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Irvin 55 DE
|B. Irvin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blount 35 SAF
|J. Blount
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 28 CB
|J. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 95 DT
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Homer 25 RB
|T. Homer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
|N. Bellore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 OLB
|D. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
4
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/1
|55
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|5
|50.6
|4
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|2
|19.0
|21
|0
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
20
FPTS
|T. Brady
|22/29
|258
|2
|1
|20
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. White 29 RB
10
FPTS
|R. White
|22
|105
|0
|29
|10
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|14
|57
|1
|10
|10
|
K. Vaughn 21 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
T. Brady 12 QB
20
FPTS
|T. Brady
|6
|-3
|0
|0
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
19
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|8
|6
|71
|1
|19
|19
|
M. Evans 13 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Evans
|6
|5
|54
|0
|29
|10
|
J. Jones 85 WR
14
FPTS
|J. Jones
|5
|3
|53
|1
|31
|14
|
C. Otton 88 TE
6
FPTS
|C. Otton
|3
|3
|35
|0
|25
|6
|
S. Miller 10 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Miller
|2
|2
|25
|0
|22
|4
|
K. Vaughn 21 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
C. Brate 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Brate
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|
T. Brady 12 QB
20
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|8-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 53 ILB
|O. Fatukasi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McCollum 27 CB
|Z. McCollum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 85 WR
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brady 12 QB
|T. Brady
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Gilbert 54 LB
|U. Gilbert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
3
FPTS
|R. Succop
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|2
|61.0
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 67 yards from SEA 35 to TB -2. J.Darden to TB 16 for 18 yards (N.Bellore).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 16(14:56 - 1st) R.White up the middle to TB 16 for no gain (P.Ford; B.Irvin).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 16(14:21 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TB 16(14:18 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to J.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TB 16(14:13 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 59 yards to SEA 25 - Center-Z.Triner - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(14:02 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf ran ob at SEA 35 for 10 yards (J.Dean) [A.Hicks].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(13:43 - 1st) K.Walker right end to SEA 39 for 4 yards (D.White).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 39(13:06 - 1st) K.Walker left tackle to SEA 40 for 1 yard (M.Edwards).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - SEA 40(12:20 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 35(12:00 - 1st) G.Smith sacked at SEA 18 for -17 yards (J.Tryon).
|Punt
4 & 27 - SEA 18(11:12 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 41 yards to TB 41 - Center-C.Tinker - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(11:05 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans pushed ob at SEA 30 for 29 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 30(10:31 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to SEA 22 for 8 yards (T.Woolen). PENALTY on TB-N.Leverett - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 18 - TB 38(10:09 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to SEA 35 for 3 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - TB 35(9:39 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to SEA 34 for 1 yard (C.Barton).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TB 34(9:02 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin.
|No Good
4 & 14 - TB 34(8:58 - 1st) R.Succop 52 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(8:53 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to K.Walker to SEA 44 for 2 yards (C.Davis).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 44(8:15 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to TB 42 for 14 yards (M.Edwards).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(7:48 - 1st) K.Walker left tackle to TB 41 for 1 yard (A.Hicks).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SEA 41(7:11 - 1st) K.Walker right end to TB 41 for no gain (D.White). PENALTY on SEA-D.Lewis - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 13 yards - enforced at TB 41.
|+15 YD
3 & 22 - SEA 46(6:34 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to TB 39 for 15 yards (D.White).
|Penalty
4 & 7 - SEA 39(5:36 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TB 39 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SEA 44(5:24 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 32 yards to TB 12 - Center-C.Tinker - downed by SEA-N.Bellore.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 12(5:12 - 1st) J.Wells reported in as eligible. R.White right tackle to TB 15 for 3 yards (M.Jackson; J.Brooks).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TB 15(4:38 - 1st) R.White right guard to TB 25 for 10 yards (R.Neal).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(4:02 - 1st) R.White right guard to TB 29 for 4 yards (A.Woods - D.Taylor).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TB 29(3:27 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin pushed ob at TB 34 for 5 yards (C.Barton).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - TB 34(2:45 - 1st) R.White right tackle to TB 42 for 8 yards (J.Brooks - Q.Diggs).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 42(2:02 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton to TB 44 for 2 yards (B.Irvin).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TB 44(1:26 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to 50 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - TB 50(0:48 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to SEA 43 for 7 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 43(0:11 - 1st) R.White up the middle to SEA 42 for 1 yard (Q.Jefferson).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - TB 42(15:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans pushed ob at SEA 31 for 11 yards (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 31(14:27 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Brate (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 31(14:24 - 2nd) R.White left end to SEA 31 for no gain (C.Barton).
|+31 YD
3 & 10 - TB 31(13:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to J.Jones for 31 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:40 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 55 yards from TB 35 to SEA 10. D.Eskridge pushed ob at SEA 27 for 17 yards (Z.McCollum).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 27(13:36 - 2nd) K.Walker left tackle to SEA 28 for 1 yard (J.Dean; C.Nassib).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 28(13:04 - 2nd) G.Smith scrambles left end pushed ob at SEA 35 for 7 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SEA 35(12:18 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.Lockett.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SEA 35(12:13 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 51 yards to TB 14 - Center-C.Tinker - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 14(12:05 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 18 for 4 yards (Q.Jefferson - C.Barton).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TB 18(11:29 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 22 for 4 yards (T.Woolen).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TB 22(10:50 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 27 for 5 yards (C.Bryant).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 27(10:12 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 29 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TB 29(9:35 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to S.Miller. PENALTY on SEA-M.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at TB 29 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 32(9:31 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 34 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - TB 34(8:51 - 2nd) L.Fournette left end to TB 44 for 10 yards (R.Neal).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 44(8:13 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 47 for 3 yards (B.Irvin).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TB 47(7:38 - 2nd) L.Fournette right guard to SEA 49 for 4 yards (C.Barton).
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TB 49(7:01 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to SEA 46 for 3 yards (C.Bryant).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TB 46(6:21 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Godwin to SEA 27 for 19 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TB 27(5:38 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep middle to S.Miller to SEA 5 for 22 yards (M.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TB 5(4:56 - 2nd) L.Fournette right tackle to SEA 1 for 4 yards (B.Mafe).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TB 1(4:33 - 2nd) L.Fournette right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to SEA 0. D.Eskridge to SEA 21 for 21 yards (O.Fatukasi).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(4:27 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 30 for 9 yards (J.Tryon) [R.Nunez-Roches].
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 30(3:52 - 2nd) K.Walker left guard to SEA 33 for 3 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 33(3:17 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to K.Walker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 33(3:12 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to K.Walker.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 33(3:07 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - SEA 33(3:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-J.Blount - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 33 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SEA 28(3:03 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 68 yards to TB 4 - Center-C.Tinker - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 4(2:53 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TB 5 for 1 yard (A.Woods).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - TB 5(2:19 - 2nd) R.White right guard to TB 7 for 2 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TB 7(2:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left [S.Harris].
|Punt
4 & 7 - TB 7(1:57 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 63 yards to SEA 30 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 30(1:49 - 2nd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 20 for -10 yards (D.White).
|+19 YD
2 & 20 - SEA 20(1:11 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep right to M.Goodwin to SEA 39 for 19 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 39(0:48 - 2nd) K.Walker right guard to SEA 37 for -2 yards (A.Winfield).
|Punt
4 & 3 - SEA 37(0:37 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 61 yards to TB 2 - Center-C.Tinker - downed by SEA-D.Young.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 2(0:28 - 2nd) T.Brady kneels to TB 2 for no gain.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TB 2(0:26 - 2nd) T.Brady kneels to TB 1 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TB 1(0:23 - 2nd) T.Brady kneels to TB 1 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 38 for 13 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 38(14:26 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to W.Dissly to TB 47 for 15 yards (A.Winfield - L.David).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47(13:57 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at TB 35 for 12 yards (J.Dean).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(13:27 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to TB 24 for 11 yards (C.Davis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 24(13:02 - 3rd) G.Smith scrambles right end to TB 22 for 2 yards (A.Hicks).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SEA 22(12:19 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to C.Parkinson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 22(12:14 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (J.Dean). PENALTY on SEA-D.Metcalf - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at TB 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - SEA 37(12:10 - 3rd) J.Myers 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 58 yards from SEA 35 to TB 7. R.White to TB 29 for 22 yards (T.Homer).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 29(12:00 - 3rd) R.White left tackle to TB 31 for 2 yards (S.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TB 31(11:19 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to TB 36 for 5 yards (M.Jackson).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TB 36(10:38 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to J.Jones pushed ob at TB 41 for 5 yards (M.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(10:10 - 3rd) Direct snap to L.Fournette. L.Fournette right end to TB 43 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TB 43(9:27 - 3rd) L.Fournette right guard to 50 for 7 yards (C.Bryant - R.Neal).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TB 50(8:46 - 3rd) R.White left end to SEA 48 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(8:05 - 3rd) J.Wells reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton to SEA 40 for 8 yards (C.Barton).
|+18 YD
2 & 2 - TB 40(7:19 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin pushed ob at SEA 22 for 18 yards (T.Woolen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 22(6:39 - 3rd) Direct snap to L.Fournette. L.Fournette pass deep left intended for T.Brady INTERCEPTED by T.Woolen at SEA 6. T.Woolen to SEA 6 for no gain (T.Brady). PENALTY on TB-T.Brady - Tripping - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 6.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 16(6:33 - 3rd) G.Smith scrambles right end to SEA 20 for 4 yards (A.Hicks; D.White). PENALTY on TB-A.Hicks - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at SEA 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(6:02 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to SEA 46 for 11 yards (A.Winfield; L.David).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(5:32 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to TB 44 for 10 yards (C.Davis).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 44(5:05 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to K.Walker pushed ob at TB 38 for 6 yards (M.Edwards).
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 38(4:39 - 3rd) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at TB 22 for 16 yards (J.Dean).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 22(4:21 - 3rd) K.Walker left guard to TB 18 for 4 yards (D.White - W.Gholston). SEA-D.Lewis was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 18(3:51 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to K.Walker to TB 14 for 4 yards (L.David).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SEA 14(3:09 - 3rd) K.Walker left guard to TB 9 for 5 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SEA 9(2:40 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|Fumble
2 & Goal - SEA 9(2:36 - 3rd) G.Smith sacked at TB 13 for -4 yards (D.White). FUMBLES (D.White) [D.White] - RECOVERED by TB-A.Nelson at TB 13.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 13(2:29 - 3rd) J.Wells reported in as eligible. R.White right guard to TB 20 for 7 yards (R.Neal).
|-4 YD
2 & 3 - TB 20(1:48 - 3rd) R.White left end to TB 16 for -4 yards (J.Brooks).
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - TB 16(1:05 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 28 for 12 yards (J.Brooks - C.Bryant).
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TB 28(0:23 - 3rd) R.White left guard to SEA 43 for 29 yards (C.Barton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 43(15:00 - 4th) R.White up the middle to SEA 41 for 2 yards (M.Adams).
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - TB 41(14:24 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep left to C.Otton to SEA 16 for 25 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 16(13:42 - 4th) R.White up the middle to SEA 15 for 1 yard (S.Harris).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TB 15(13:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to SEA 7 for 8 yards (C.Barton).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TB 7(12:13 - 4th) R.White left guard to SEA 4 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TB 4(11:30 - 4th) R.White right guard to SEA 4 for no gain (J.Brooks; U.Nwosu).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TB 4(10:53 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 64 yards from TB 35 to SEA 1. D.Dallas to SEA 23 for 22 yards (O.Fatukasi - U.Gilbert).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 23(10:43 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to K.Walker to SEA 46 for 23 yards (J.Dean).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 46(10:14 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to W.Dissly. PENALTY on TB-A.Hicks - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 46 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49(10:11 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker ran ob at TB 36 for 13 yards (C.Davis).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 36(9:35 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to K.Walker to TB 29 for 7 yards (D.White).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 29(8:57 - 4th) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant to TB 21 for 8 yards (D.White - A.Winfield).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(8:24 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep middle to T.Lockett for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:20 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Smith pass to P.Hart is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 66 yards from SEA 35 to TB -1. J.Darden to TB 23 for 24 yards (J.Coleman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 23(8:14 - 4th) K.Vaughn left guard to TB 23 for no gain (C.Barton).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 23(7:40 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jones (M.Jackson).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - TB 23(7:36 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to K.Vaughn pushed ob at TB 34 for 11 yards (J.Brooks). SEA-J.Brooks was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(7:07 - 4th) K.Vaughn right guard to TB 36 for 2 yards (A.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 36(6:31 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle intended for M.Evans INTERCEPTED by C.Barton at TB 46. C.Barton to TB 45 for 1 yard (J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 45(6:24 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.Lockett.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 45(6:19 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to C.Parkinson to TB 38 for 7 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting - L.David).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SEA 38(5:49 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to C.Parkinson.
|+10 YD
4 & 3 - SEA 38(5:43 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett to TB 28 for 10 yards (J.Dean).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 28(5:08 - 4th) G.Smith scrambles right tackle to TB 19 for 9 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SEA 19(4:45 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete deep right to N.Fant.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SEA 19(4:40 - 4th) K.Walker right guard to TB 19 for no gain (A.Hicks; A.Nelson).
|+19 YD
4 & 1 - SEA 19(4:04 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep left to M.Goodwin for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN [D.White].
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 56 yards from SEA 35 to TB 9. R.White to TB 17 for 8 yards (J.Blount).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 17(3:55 - 4th) R.White left guard to TB 18 for 1 yard (A.Woods - S.Harris).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - TB 18(3:13 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 31 for 13 yards (C.Bryant).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 31(2:35 - 4th) R.White left guard to TB 34 for 3 yards (B.Irvin).
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - TB 34(2:25 - 4th) R.White up the middle to TB 46 for 12 yards (R.Neal).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TB 46(2:18 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to J.Jones to SEA 37 for 17 yards (R.Neal; J.Brooks).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TB 37(2:00 - 4th) R.White right tackle to SEA 19 for 18 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 19(1:42 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to SEA 19 for no gain.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TB 19(1:01 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to SEA 20 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - TB 20(0:37 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to SEA 21 for -1 yards.
