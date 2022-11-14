|
|
|WAS
|PHI
Commanders end sloppy Eagles' perfect season 32-21
PHILADELPHIA (AP) With uncharacteristic sloppiness, the Philadelphia Eagles' bid for an undefeated season is over.
The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia, stunning the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and sending them to their first loss in nine games this season.
Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and the last team in the NFL that could make a run at Miami's 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss.
''We started 8-0 together, we lost this game together, we're going to move on together,'' Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.
The Eagles had their shot at perfection slip out of their hands.
Trailing at halftime for the first time this season, Hurts seemed to have one more big play left to pull out a victory. He connected on a deep ball to wide receiver Quez Watkins on a 51-yard reception late in the fourth quarter trailing 26-21. Watkins hit the ground, popped up and took off running, only to fumble the ball and give Washington possession.
That was it for the Eagles and their four turnovers, a bloated number for a team that had only three in the first eight games.
''Flush it and move on,'' Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said.
Graham was flagged for a late unnecessary roughness call on QB Taylor Heinicke that extended Washington's drive.
''I was just trying to touch him down, because it just looked like he was going to get up. You just never know. But that's on me. I own that one. That's on me,'' he said
He wasn't alone in making miscues that cost the Birds.
A.J Brown had a catch knock off his hands and turn into an interception. And, Dallas Goedert fumbled in the fourth quarter when linebacker Jamin Davis grabbed the tight end by the facemask - but no penalty was called.
Heinicke again started for injured QB Carson Wentz, the much-maligned former Eagles QB who did play a key role in helping them win a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. He wasn't flashy, but efficient, going 17 for 29 and throwing 229 yards. Terry McLaurin had 128 yards receiving -- including a 41-yard haul that led to a field goal. Joey Slye kicked four field goals.
The Commanders (5-5) also spoiled Pittsburgh's 11-0 start in 2020.
Hurts was 17 for 26 for just 175 yards.
The Eagles were favored by 10 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Commanders reveled in pulling off the upset.
''We had a marvelous time ruining everything,'' the Commanders tweeted.
The Eagles tried to make the Commanders seem like just another bump in their bid for perfection, with the kind of early good fortune that they have enjoyed this season.
Take, for example, a roughing-the-kicker penalty that gave Washington a first down, and new life, on the game's opening drive. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat simply strip-sacked Heinicke on the next play and the Eagles recovered. Hurts rushed up the middle for a 1-yard TD and a 7-0 lead.
The Commanders then flashed their first clock-killing drive with a 16-play effort that chewed up more than seven minutes and ended with Antonio Gibson's 1-yard rushing TD.
Hurts hit the highlight-reel with an ode to former Florida star Tim Tebow with a jump pass to Goedert for a 6-yard score, and the QB struck the Heisman pose in celebration.
The points off takeaways and Hurts scoring with his arms and legs had been the key ingredients in the team's flawless start, and the Eagles certainly seemed poised to make it an easy night against a team they routed 24-8 in September.
The Commanders showed a rare offensive spark of late and, after scoring 17 points in each of their last two games, took a 20-14 lead into halftime. Syle kicked field goals of 44 and 58 yards and Brian Robinson added a 1-yard rushing score.
Washington converted 9 of 12 third downs in the half -- it entered 26th in the NFL in third-down efficiency -- and crushed the Eagles in time of possession 23:49 to 6:11 -- the 17:38 TOP disparity was their best in a first half in franchise history.
Slye kicked 32 and 55 yard field goals in the second half.
The Eagles trailed at halftime for the first time since last season's postseason loss at Tampa Bay, and Hurts could not rally them in their first true case of adversity.
Hurts, who didn't help his MVP bid, connected with wideout DeVonta Smith for an 11-yard score early in the fourth that pulled the Eagles within 23-21.
UP NEXT
Commanders play Sunday at Houston.
Eagles play Sunday at Indianapolis.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|40:24
|19:36
|1st Downs
|25
|18
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|12-21
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|330
|264
|Total Plays
|81
|47
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|152
|94
|Rush Attempts
|49
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|178
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-58
|7-75
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|26
|45
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|2-40
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|178
|PASS YDS
|170
|
|
|152
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|264
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
5
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|17/29
|211
|0
|1
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
14
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|26
|86
|1
|11
|14
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|14
|44
|1
|7
|14
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|4
|12
|0
|6
|5
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
5
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|5
|10
|0
|7
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
20
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|11
|8
|128
|0
|41
|20
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|4
|2
|28
|0
|23
|5
|
D. Brown 2 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Brown
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|3
|3
|14
|0
|12
|14
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
3
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|4
|2
|12
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Sims 89 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 59 ILB
|J. Bostic
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Butler 35 SAF
|P. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
|T. McLaurin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 91 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
14
FPTS
|J. Slye
|4/4
|58
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|2
|43.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|17/26
|175
|2
|1
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|12
|54
|0
|8
|5
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|6
|28
|1
|12
|25
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
10
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|4
|4
|80
|0
|50
|10
|
D. Smith 6 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Smith
|8
|6
|39
|1
|15
|13
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|3
|3
|23
|1
|15
|9
|
J. Stoll 89 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Stoll
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
2
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
A. Brown 11 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Brown
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|4-9
|1.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. Quinn DE
|R. Quinn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Johnson 48 LB
|P. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
|D. Goedert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 11 WR
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Chachere 21 DB
|A. Chachere
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lovato 45 LS
|R. Lovato
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
3
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|47.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|2
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 63 yards from PHI 35 to WAS 2. A.Gibson to WAS 43 for 41 yards (A.Chachere - N.Dean). PENALTY on WAS-A.Rogers - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at WAS 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 8(14:52 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 11 for 3 yards (J.Sweat; M.Tuipulotu).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 11(14:19 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 13 for 2 yards (M.Tuipulotu; F.Cox).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 13(13:37 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to C.Samuel (J.Scott).
|Penalty
4 & 5 - WAS 13(13:32 - 1st) T.Way punts 47 yards to PHI 40 - Center-C.Cheeseman. B.Covey to PHI 48 for 8 yards (S.Toney; J.Reaves). PENALTY on PHI-R.Blankenship - Roughing the Kicker - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 13 - No Play.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - WAS 28(13:20 - 1st) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 18 for -10 yards (J.Sweat). FUMBLES (J.Sweat) [J.Sweat] - RECOVERED by PHI-M.Tuipulotu at WAS 18.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 18(13:12 - 1st) J.Hurts right guard to WAS 6 for 12 yards (J.Allen).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 6(12:48 - 1st) B.Scott up the middle to WAS 1 for 5 yards (J.Davis - J.Bostic).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 1(12:26 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:21 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(12:21 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 28 for 3 yards (M.Epps).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 28(11:44 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 34 for 6 yards (H.Reddick; K.White).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 34(11:03 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 38 for 4 yards (M.Tuipulotu).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38(10:27 - 1st) T.Heinicke scrambles left end ran ob at WAS 43 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 43(9:50 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 44 for 1 yard (T.Edwards; K.White).
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - WAS 44(9:11 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 48 for 4 yards (F.Cox - J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 48(8:28 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas (D.Slay).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 48(8:22 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to PHI 44 for 8 yards (T.Edwards; J.Hargrave).
|+26 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 44(7:45 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin pushed ob at PHI 18 for 26 yards (D.Slay).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18(7:06 - 1st) C.Samuel up the middle to PHI 19 for -1 yards (J.Sweat).
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - WAS 19(6:26 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.Dotson to PHI 5 for 14 yards (T.Edwards).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 5(5:41 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to PHI 1 for 4 yards (M.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 1(5:03 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 63 yards from WAS 35 to PHI 2. B.Covey to PHI 22 for 20 yards (P.Butler).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(4:56 - 1st) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at PHI 28 for 6 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 28(4:32 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at PHI 35 for 7 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(3:51 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Stoll to PHI 46 for 11 yards (D.Forrest).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(3:18 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Pascal to WAS 44 for 10 yards (B.McCain; D.Payne).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 44(2:56 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Pascal.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 44(2:53 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - PHI 44(2:49 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to WAS 33 for 11 yards (B.McCain).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 33(2:26 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to WAS 26 for 7 yards (B.St-Juste).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - PHI 26(2:03 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to WAS 24 for 2 yards (J.Ridgeway; C.Toohill). PENALTY on PHI-D.Goedert - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 26 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - PHI 36(1:39 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to D.Smith. PENALTY on WAS-B.St-Juste - Defensive Pass Interference - 30 yards - enforced at WAS 36 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 6(1:33 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(1:30 - 1st) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 28 for 3 yards (K.White - T.Edwards).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 28(0:49 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 33 for 5 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 33(0:06 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 37 for 4 yards (D.Slay).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(15:00 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 46 for 9 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 46(14:19 - 2nd) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 49 for 3 yards (M.Tuipulotu; J.Hargrave).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 49(13:41 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to T.McLaurin. PENALTY on PHI-D.Slay - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 49 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 46(13:36 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end to PHI 44 for 2 yards (M.Epps). PHI-J.Sweat was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAS 44(13:13 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to T.McLaurin.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 44(13:08 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to PHI 30 for 14 yards (T.Edwards).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(12:27 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to PHI 25 for 5 yards (M.Tuipulotu - M.Epps).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 25(11:49 - 2nd) B.Robinson right guard to PHI 21 for 4 yards (J.Hargrave; T.Edwards).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAS 21(11:05 - 2nd) B.Robinson left guard to PHI 21 for no gain (B.Graham; T.Edwards).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - WAS 21(10:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 21 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WAS 26(10:04 - 2nd) J.Slye 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 25(10:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith (K.Fuller).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 25(9:56 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to PHI 30 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 30(9:15 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Smith to PHI 45 for 15 yards (J.Allen; K.Curl).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 45(8:48 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep middle intended for A.Brown INTERCEPTED by D.Forrest at WAS 14. D.Forrest to WAS 14 for no gain (A.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 14(8:43 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 19 for 5 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 19(8:03 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 23 for 4 yards (F.Cox).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 23(7:24 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 25 for 2 yards (R.Quinn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(6:48 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to C.Sims (M.Epps).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 25(6:42 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 29 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - WAS 29(6:03 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Samuel pushed ob at PHI 48 for 23 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 48(5:19 - 2nd) T.Larsen to WAS 47 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by WAS-T.Heinicke at WAS 33. T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 48(5:13 - 2nd) C.Samuel left end pushed ob at PHI 43 for 5 yards (K.White).
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 43(4:32 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep right to T.McLaurin pushed ob at PHI 25 for 18 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(3:53 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to PHI 25 for no gain (J.Scott - T.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 25(3:14 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 25(3:09 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to PHI 16 for 9 yards (K.Wallace).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WAS 16(2:26 - 2nd) C.Samuel right tackle to PHI 14 for 2 yards (K.White - T.Edwards).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 14(2:00 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to PHI 3 for 11 yards (M.Epps - P.Johnson).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 3(1:49 - 2nd) B.Robinson right guard to PHI 1 for 2 yards (M.Epps).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 1(1:44 - 2nd) B.Robinson left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:39 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 25(1:39 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to K.Gainwell.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 25(1:35 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to K.Gainwell to PHI 30 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PHI 30(1:16 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PHI 30(1:12 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 40 yards to WAS 30 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(1:06 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to WAS 35 for 5 yards (K.White). WAS-A.Gibson was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 35(0:57 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 38 for 3 yards (K.White).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 38(0:39 - 2nd) T.Heinicke right end to WAS 45 for 7 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 45(0:26 - 2nd) T.Heinicke spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 45(0:25 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to D.Brown to PHI 40 for 15 yards (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 40(0:10 - 2nd) T.Heinicke spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 40(0:09 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel.
|Field Goal
3 & 10 - WAS 40(0:02 - 2nd) J.Slye 58 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 28 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 28(14:27 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to PHI 32 for 4 yards (B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PHI 32(13:47 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (K.Fuller).
|Punt
4 & 3 - PHI 32(13:43 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 48 yards to WAS 20 - Center-R.Lovato - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 20(13:36 - 3rd) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 26 for 6 yards (T.Edwards; K.White).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 26(12:59 - 3rd) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 29 for 3 yards (T.Edwards).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 29(12:19 - 3rd) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 31 for 2 yards (F.Cox).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 31(11:39 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-C.Lucas - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 31 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - WAS 26(11:19 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 29 for 3 yards (F.Cox; J.Hargrave).
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - WAS 29(10:36 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 40 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 40(10:14 - 3rd) T.Heinicke up the middle to WAS 42 for 2 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(9:32 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass deep right to T.McLaurin to PHI 17 for 41 yards (D.Slay).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17(8:44 - 3rd) B.Robinson up the middle to PHI 15 for 2 yards (M.Williams; F.Cox).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 15(8:02 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at PHI 8 for 7 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - WAS 8(7:23 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to PHI 6 for 2 yards (R.Quinn - J.Hargrave).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 6(6:43 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to PHI 3 for 3 yards (B.Graham - J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 3(6:02 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas [C.Gardner-Johnson].
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 3(5:57 - 3rd) T.Heinicke sacked at PHI 14 for -11 yards (J.Hargrave).
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - WAS 14(5:17 - 3rd) J.Slye 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to PHI 0. B.Covey to PHI 20 for 20 yards (J.Reaves).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(5:07 - 3rd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 26 for 6 yards (J.Davis).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 26(4:37 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 30 for 4 yards (D.Forrest).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 30(4:04 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 34 for 4 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PHI 34(3:34 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right. thrown away from outside the pocket.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 34(3:26 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins to 50 for 16 yards (B.McCain).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 50(2:53 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert pushed ob at WAS 35 for 15 yards (B.McCain).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(2:25 - 3rd) K.Gainwell left guard to WAS 28 for 7 yards (J.Davis).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 28(2:05 - 3rd) J.Hurts left end to WAS 26 for 2 yards (B.St-Juste; J.Davis).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 26(1:27 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to WAS 24 for 2 yards (K.Curl).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 24(0:47 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at WAS 18 for 6 yards (K.Curl).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 18(0:12 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at WAS 11 for 7 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 11(15:00 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:54 - 4th) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 30 for 5 yards (M.Epps; J.Hargrave).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 30(14:16 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Samuel pushed ob at WAS 35 for 5 yards (J.Scott). PENALTY on PHI-C.Gardner-Johnson - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 50(13:51 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard to PHI 49 for 1 yard (J.Hargrave - M.Williams).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 49(13:09 - 4th) Direct snap to C.Samuel. C.Samuel right end to PHI 43 for 6 yards (H.Reddick).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAS 43(12:33 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep left intended for T.McLaurin INTERCEPTED by C.Gardner-Johnson at PHI 7. C.Gardner-Johnson to PHI 7 for no gain (T.McLaurin).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 7(12:24 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 10 for 3 yards (D.Forrest; E.Obada).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 10(11:47 - 4th) J.Hurts right guard to PHI 20 for 10 yards (D.Forrest; K.Curl).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(11:11 - 4th) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at PHI 28 for 8 yards (J.Bostic).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 28(10:36 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles left guard to PHI 29 for 1 yard (D.Forrest; J.Davis).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 29(9:56 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 31 for 2 yards (J.Smith-Williams; J.Bostic).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 31(9:14 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 33 for 2 yards (J.Ridgeway; J.Davis). FUMBLES (J.Ridgeway) - RECOVERED by WAS-J.Davis at PHI 34. J.Davis for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 33 for 2 yards (J.Ridgeway; J.Davis). FUMBLES (J.Ridgeway) - RECOVERED by WAS-J.Davis at PHI 34. J.Davis to PHI 34 for no gain (D.Goedert). PHI-D.Goedert was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34(9:09 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard to PHI 33 for 1 yard (F.Cox; M.Williams).
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 33(8:30 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to PHI 36 for -3 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WAS 36(7:44 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left. Penalty on WAS-T.Larsen - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - WAS 36(7:38 - 4th) J.Slye 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(7:33 - 4th) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 28 for 3 yards (D.Payne; J.Smith-Williams).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 28(6:56 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short middle to Q.Watkins pushed ob at PHI 37 for 9 yards (D.Forrest).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 37(6:24 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 39 for 2 yards (J.Allen). PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PHI 37 - No Play.
|+50 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 27(5:58 - 4th) J.Hurts pass deep middle to Q.Watkins to WAS 23 for 50 yards (B.St-Juste). FUMBLES (B.St-Juste) - touched at WAS 20 - RECOVERED by WAS-D.Forrest at WAS 15. D.Forrest pushed ob at WAS 27 for 12 yards (Q.Watkins).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(5:43 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 30 for 3 yards (M.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 30(5:00 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 33 for 3 yards (M.Williams; J.Hargrave).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - WAS 33(4:17 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep left to C.Samuel to PHI 46 for 21 yards (K.Wallace). PENALTY on WAS-J.Dotson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 33 - No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - WAS 23(4:11 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to WAS 35 for 12 yards (D.Slay).
|Punt
4 & 2 - WAS 35(3:36 - 4th) T.Way punts 50 yards to PHI 15 - Center-C.Cheeseman. B.Covey to PHI 20 for 5 yards (P.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(3:26 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 22 for 2 yards (J.Davis; D.Payne).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 22(2:54 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PHI 22(2:49 - 4th) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 17 for -5 yards (M.Sweat).
|Penalty
4 & 13 - PHI 17(2:18 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 49 yards to WAS 34 - Center-R.Lovato - downed by PHI-A.Chachere. PENALTY on PHI-R.Lovato - Ineligible Downfield Kick - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 17 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - PHI 12(2:08 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 53 yards to WAS 35 - Center-R.Lovato. D.Milne to WAS 47 for 12 yards (P.Johnson - R.Lovato).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(1:54 - 4th) B.Robinson right end to WAS 48 for 1 yard (H.Reddick). PHI-H.Reddick was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 48(1:49 - 4th) B.Robinson up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAS 50(1:45 - 4th) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 38 for -12 yards (H.Reddick). PENALTY on PHI-B.Graham - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(1:38 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard to PHI 43 for 4 yards (M.Williams).
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 43(1:33 - 4th) T.Heinicke kneels to PHI 45 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 45(0:52 - 4th) T.Heinicke kneels to PHI 47 for -2 yards.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAS 47(0:11 - 4th) T.Way punts 37 yards to PHI 10 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by B.Covey.
