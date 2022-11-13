|
Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday.
The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime.
Denver came in rested off a bye, not that it helped as the Broncos (3-6) now have lost five of six.
The Broncos had plenty of chances but couldn't score after halftime. Russell Wilson had a final chance to tie the game, but his pass on fourth-and-8 from the Titans 25 was tipped and picked off by Terrance Mitchell, who dropped a would-be pick earlier, with 11 seconds left.
Tannehill and the Titans got going late in the second quarter.
The quarterback accounted for 70 yards on a TD drive capped with a 9-yard TD pass to Westbrook-Ikhine to pull within 10-7. In the third quarter, Titans used a flea-flicker with Derrick Henry tossing the ball back to Tannehill, who found Westbrook-Ikhine wide open down the right sideline for a go-ahead 63-yard TD.
Westbrook-Ikhine, undrafted in 2020 out of Indiana, had a career-high 119 yards receiving. Tannehill finished with 255 yards passing.
The Titans played without five defensive starters, including lineman Jeffery Simmons, a 2021 Pro Bowler, safety Amani Hooker and outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Cornerback Kristian Fulton was scratched pregame with an injured hamstring. They lost three other defenders to injuries during the game.
Tennessee still sacked Wilson six times. The veteran QB, whose first season with Denver since being acquired in a trade from Seattle has been disastrous, went 21-of-42 for 286 yards, one touchdown and the late pick.
Denver scratched safety Justin Simmons because of the knee he hurt two weeks ago in the Broncos' win over Jacksonville in London, and P.J. Locke made his first NFL start. Linebacker Baron Browning also was scratched.
Wilson got the Broncos across midfield for the first time midway through the second quarter when he found Jalen Virgil on the left sideline for a short pass the undrafted rookie from Appalachian State took 66 yards for the TD on his first NFL catch.
The Broncos added a 39-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.
INJURIES
Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who missed seven games last season with a high ankle sprain, was lost on the first offensive play after apparently tangling his feet with Titans defensive back Andrew Adams. Jeudy immediately grabbed at his left ankle, limped to the sideline and was carted to the locker room.
Broncos right tackle Billy Turner hurt a knee in the second quarter and did not return. Center Graham Glasgow, starting in place of the injured Lloyd Cushenberry III, hurt a shoulder late in the third. He was replaced by rookie Luke Wattenberg, who had played one snap previously.
Titans defensive back Lonnie Johnson hurt a hamstring on punt coverage and was carted to the locker room. Cornerback Elijah Molden, activated off injured reserve Saturday, hurt a groin, while cornerback Caleb Farley left with an injured back.
UP NEXT
Denver hosts the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.
The Titans visit Green Bay on Thursday night.
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:57
|26:03
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|313
|307
|Total Plays
|73
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|63
|Rush Attempts
|25
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|248
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|21-42
|19-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|8-50
|9-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-45.7
|8-54.0
|Return Yards
|32
|69
|Punts - Returns
|3-14
|4-51
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-18
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|248
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|65
|RUSH YDS
|63
|
|
|313
|TOTAL YDS
|307
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
15
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|21/42
|286
|1
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|7
|24
|0
|11
|10
|
L. Murray 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Murray
|9
|24
|0
|10
|7
|
C. Edmonds RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|9
|0
|10
|1
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
15
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|7
|8
|0
|9
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|11
|6
|66
|0
|17
|12
|
J. Virgil 15 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Virgil
|1
|1
|66
|1
|66
|13
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
10
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|5
|4
|62
|0
|35
|10
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|6
|4
|46
|0
|17
|10
|
L. Murray 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Murray
|3
|3
|23
|0
|14
|7
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
2
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
G. Dulcich 80 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Dulcich
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Tomlinson 87 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Tomlinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Edmonds RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Harris 92 DT
|J. Harris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 LB
|J. Cooper
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Fraboni LS
|M. Fraboni
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 DB
|A. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 FS
|K. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
4
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|9
|45.7
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|2
|9.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|3
|4.7
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
23
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|19/36
|255
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Henry
|19
|53
|0
|10
|8
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
23
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|2
|12
|0
|11
|23
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
M. Willis 7 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Willis
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Westbrook-Ikhine 15 WR
28
FPTS
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|8
|5
|119
|2
|63
|28
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
5
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|2
|1
|41
|0
|41
|5
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
9
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|7
|5
|41
|0
|17
|9
|
T. Burks 16 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Burks
|6
|3
|24
|0
|15
|5
|
D. Henry 22 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Henry
|3
|2
|14
|0
|7
|8
|
R. Woods 2 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Woods
|7
|2
|10
|0
|6
|3
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Adams 47 DB
|A. Adams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rice 56 LB
|M. Rice
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 30 CB
|T. Avery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Jones 90 DT
|N. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 68 DT
|S. Okuayinonu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 94 DT
|M. Edwards
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Molden 24 CB
|E. Molden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 95 DE
|D. Walker
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 LB
|R. Weaver
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|1
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
|D. Hilliard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Rader 86 TE
|K. Rader
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
5
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|8
|54.0
|3
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
0
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Board 18 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Board
|4
|12.8
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to TEN 27 for 2 yards (M.Purcell).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 27(14:15 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to T.Burks [K.Williams].
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TEN 27(14:12 - 1st) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 18 for -9 yards (J.Martin). PENALTY on DEN-J.Martin - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TEN 32(13:45 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to G.Swaim.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TEN 32(13:40 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 64 yards to DEN 4 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-T.Avery.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 4(13:28 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy. DEN-J.Jeudy was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 4(13:22 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left.
|+35 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 4(13:17 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep left to K.Hinton to DEN 39 for 35 yards (T.Mitchell) [M.Edwards].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 39(12:45 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Dulcich.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 39(12:42 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 39 for no gain (T.Tart).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 39(11:58 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left [A.Adams].
|Punt
4 & 10 - DEN 39(11:53 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 53 yards to TEN 8 - Center-M.Fraboni. C.Board to TEN 25 for 17 yards (E.Bassey).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(11:41 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 27 for 2 yards (J.Harris - Dj.Jones).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 27(11:02 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Hooper to TEN 34 for 7 yards (A.Singleton).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 34(10:19 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 35 for 1 yard (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 35(9:37 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (K.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 35(9:33 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to T.Burks pushed ob at TEN 38 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 38(8:49 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (E.Bassey).
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 38(8:42 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards to DEN 13 - Center-M.Cox. M.Washington to DEN 21 for 8 yards (D.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 21(8:17 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 21(8:13 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 28 for 7 yards (S.Okuayinonu - D.Long).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DEN 28(7:28 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton (T.Mitchell).
|Punt
4 & 3 - DEN 28(7:23 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 44 yards to TEN 28 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by C.Board.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 28(7:16 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine pushed ob at DEN 47 for 25 yards (K.Jackson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 47(6:43 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to DEN 44 for 3 yards (A.Singleton; D.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEN 44(6:00 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Hilliard.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 44(5:57 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to T.Burks.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 44(5:53 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to DEN 6 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-C.Board.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 6(5:46 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to G.Dulcich to DEN 17 for 11 yards (D.Long; M.Rice).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 17(5:17 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Edmonds pushed ob at DEN 17 for no gain (A.Adams).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 17(4:39 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 16 for -1 yards (M.Rice - R.McCreary).
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - DEN 16(3:52 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton to DEN 32 for 16 yards (R.McCreary).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 32(3:19 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to DEN 33 for 1 yard (D.Long; S.Okuayinonu).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEN 33(2:38 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to G.Dulcich.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DEN 33(2:31 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 24 for -9 yards (M.Edwards).
|Punt
4 & 18 - DEN 24(1:48 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 50 yards to TEN 26 - Center-M.Fraboni. C.Board to TEN 42 for 16 yards (M.Fraboni - P.Locke). FUMBLES (P.Locke) - and recovers at TEN 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(1:37 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 45 for 3 yards (M.Purcell; J.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 45(0:57 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to 50 for 5 yards (A.Singleton - N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEN 50(0:13 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods (K.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEN 50(0:10 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 42 yards to DEN 8 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 8(0:03 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton to DEN 25 for 17 yards (M.Rice).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-E.Tomlinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 20(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hinton pushed ob at DEN 29 for 9 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 29(14:28 - 2nd) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 39 for 10 yards (D.Cole - M.Edwards).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 39(13:54 - 2nd) R.Wilson left end to DEN 37 for -2 yards (M.Edwards).
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - DEN 37(13:26 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 40 for 3 yards (T.Mitchell; A.Adams).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DEN 40(12:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Dulcich.
|Punt
4 & 9 - DEN 40(12:39 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 46 yards to TEN 14 - Center-M.Fraboni. C.Board to TEN 20 for 6 yards (A.Singleton - M.Fraboni).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 20(12:28 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (Dj.Jones).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 20(12:26 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard to TEN 26 for 6 yards (Dj.Jones - J.Cooper).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEN 26(11:34 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Hooper.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEN 26(11:31 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 74 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 20(11:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-G.Glasgow - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 20 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 15(11:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to L.Murray pushed ob at DEN 29 for 14 yards (T.Mitchell).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 29(10:54 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 28 for -1 yards (D.Cole - M.Rice).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 28(10:18 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 30 for 2 yards (T.Tart).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 30(9:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to L.Murray pushed ob at DEN 30 for no gain (R.McCreary).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 30(9:14 - 2nd) L.Murray right tackle to DEN 34 for 4 yards (S.Okuayinonu).
|+66 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 34(8:30 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to J.Virgil for 66 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 53 yards from DEN 35 to TEN 12. H.Haskins to TEN 29 for 17 yards (E.Bassey - A.Harris).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 29(8:15 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 32 for 3 yards (Dj.Jones).
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 32(7:38 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 29 for -3 yards (N.Bonitto - Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEN 29(6:57 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 18 for -11 yards (J.Martin).
|Punt
4 & 21 - TEN 18(6:28 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards to DEN 33 - Center-M.Cox. M.Washington to DEN 38 for 5 yards (J.Jones - K.Rader). TEN-L.Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38(6:18 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 45 for 7 yards (A.Adams - K.Byard). DEN-B.Turner was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 45(5:56 - 2nd) L.Murray left guard to DEN 46 for 1 yard (M.Rice). PENALTY on TEN-L.Murchison - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 49(5:30 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to TEN 49 for no gain (D.Autry; M.Edwards).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 49(5:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton to TEN 32 for 17 yards (R.McCreary).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 32(4:24 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to TEN 28 for 4 yards (T.Mitchell). PENALTY on DEN-Q.Meinerz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - DEN 42(3:54 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - DEN 42(3:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to TEN 41 for 1 yard (S.Okuayinonu; M.Rice). PENALTY on TEN-S.Okuayinonu - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 42 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - DEN 37(3:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Dulcich. PENALTY on TEN-S.Okuayinonu - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at TEN 37 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 22(3:13 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to TEN 21 for 1 yard (D.Long). TEN-K.Strong was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEN 21(2:40 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon [T.Tart].
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DEN 21(2:35 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to T.Cleveland (J.Kalu) [R.Weaver].
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - DEN 21(2:27 - 2nd) B.McManus 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:23 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Henry to TEN 32 for 7 yards (J.Jewell; K.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TEN 32(2:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Henry.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 32(1:57 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to R.Woods to TEN 38 for 6 yards (K.Jackson - J.Jewell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 38(1:37 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to A.Hooper (P.Locke).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 38(1:32 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to DEN 46 for 16 yards (P.Locke).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 46(1:11 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Hooper to DEN 41 for 5 yards (E.Bassey).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 41(0:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to DEN 35 for 6 yards (K.Jackson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 35(0:50 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to DEN 29 for 6 yards (P.Surtain).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 29(0:34 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to DEN 25 for 4 yards (D.Mathis). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(0:29 - 2nd) R.Tannehill scrambles up the middle to DEN 14 for 11 yards (J.Jewell). PENALTY on DEN-K.Williams - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 14.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEN 9(0:22 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods (D.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TEN 9(0:19 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to T.Burks.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - TEN 9(0:16 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to E.Tomlinson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 25(14:56 - 3rd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 30 for 5 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 30(14:11 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Washington (J.Kalu) [D.Autry].
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 30(14:01 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 40 yards to TEN 30 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by C.Board.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 30(13:54 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 37 for 7 yards (M.Purcell).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TEN 37(13:18 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to A.Hooper. PENALTY on TEN-A.Brewer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 37 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - TEN 27(13:12 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 37 for 10 yards (K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 37(12:35 - 3rd) D.Hilliard up the middle to TEN 39 for 2 yards (A.Singleton; D.Jones).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TEN 39(11:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 39 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEN 34(11:34 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 66 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(11:26 - 3rd) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at DEN 31 for 11 yards (M.Rice; E.Molden).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 31(11:00 - 3rd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 32 for 1 yard (T.Tart). PENALTY on TEN-T.Tart - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 31 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - DEN 36(10:41 - 3rd) M.Gordon right end to DEN 37 for 1 yard (D.Autry).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 37(10:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 46 for 9 yards (M.Rice - D.Long).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 46(9:20 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to DEN 46 for no gain (D.Long).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 46(8:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN-C.Anderson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - DEN 41(8:19 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 40 for -1 yards (N.Jones).
|+12 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 40(7:39 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to E.Saubert pushed ob at TEN 48 for 12 yards (E.Molden).
|Punt
4 & 4 - DEN 48(7:00 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 28 yards to TEN 20 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by C.Board.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 20(6:53 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 22 for 2 yards (J.Harris).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 22(6:09 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to T.Burks to TEN 37 for 15 yards (P.Surtain; J.Jewell).
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 37(5:25 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine for 63 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 3rd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(5:14 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hinton to DEN 26 for 1 yard (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEN 26(4:36 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right [E.Molden].
|Penalty
3 & 9 - DEN 26(4:29 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 16 for -10 yards (D.Walker). PENALTY on TEN-R.McCreary - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 26 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 31(4:07 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left guard to DEN 30 for -1 yards (N.Jones - D.Long). DEN-G.Glasgow was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 30(3:36 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left guard to DEN 40 for 10 yards (A.Adams - N.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DEN 40(2:55 - 3rd) R.Wilson up the middle to DEN 40 for no gain (K.Strong). TEN-D.Long was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - DEN 40(2:30 - 3rd) R.Wilson up the middle to DEN 42 for 2 yards (T.Tart).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 42(1:53 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds (R.Weaver).
|Fumble
2 & 10 - DEN 42(1:49 - 3rd) R.Wilson FUMBLES (Aborted) at DEN 37 - and recovers at DEN 38. R.Wilson to DEN 39 for 1 yard (E.Molden).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - DEN 39(1:08 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Cleveland [M.Edwards].
|Punt
4 & 13 - DEN 39(1:00 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 41 yards to TEN 20 - Center-M.Fraboni - downed by DEN-J.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 20(0:50 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 23 for 3 yards (J.Cooper - D.Mathis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEN 23(0:06 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods [J.Harris].
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 23(0:02 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep middle to R.Woods [D.Jones].
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 23(15:00 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 50 yards to DEN 27 - Center-M.Cox. M.Washington to DEN 31 for 4 yards (D.Hilliard - H.Haskins). PENALTY on DEN-T.Cleveland - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 28.
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
1 & 10 - DEN 18(14:49 - 4th) R.Wilson FUMBLES (Aborted) at DEN 17 - and recovers at DEN 17.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 17(14:12 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 28 for 11 yards (A.Adams) [D.Walker].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 28(13:36 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 19 for -9 yards (D.Walker).
|+9 YD
2 & 19 - DEN 19(12:50 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon to DEN 28 for 9 yards (D.Long - D.Walker). TEN-D.Long was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 28(12:08 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 19 for -9 yards (D.Cole).
|Punt
4 & 19 - DEN 19(11:29 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 51 yards to TEN 30 - Center-M.Fraboni. C.Board to TEN 42 for 12 yards (J.Cooper).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 42(11:19 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 42 for no gain (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 42(10:30 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Hooper to TEN 46 for 4 yards (P.Locke).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TEN 46(9:50 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-T.Burks - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 46 - No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - TEN 41(9:48 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper to DEN 42 for 17 yards (E.Bassey; K.Jackson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(8:58 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to DEN 35 for 7 yards (A.Singleton - D.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TEN 35(8:16 - 4th) D.Henry right end to DEN 34 for 1 yard (J.Jewell).
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - TEN 34(7:39 - 4th) M.Willis to DEN 38 for -4 yards. FUMBLES - RECOVERED by DEN-M.Purcell at DEN 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 38(7:34 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to K.Hinton [D.Autry].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 38(7:30 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-L.Murray - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - DEN 33(7:30 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton (T.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - DEN 33(7:26 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to L.Murray pushed ob at DEN 42 for 9 yards (A.Adams).
|Punt
4 & 6 - DEN 42(6:58 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 58 yards to end zone - Center-M.Fraboni - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 20(6:51 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 25 for 5 yards (J.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEN 25(6:22 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods (P.Surtain).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - TEN 25(6:17 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Hooper to TEN 33 for 8 yards (A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 33(5:36 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to TEN 37 for 4 yards (J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 37(4:52 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 39 for 2 yards (D.Williams - A.Singleton).
|+41 YD
3 & 4 - TEN 39(4:07 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to C.Okonkwo to DEN 20 for 41 yards (P.Surtain).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 20(3:17 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to DEN 20 for no gain (J.Jewell).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 20(3:13 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to DEN 17 for 3 yards (M.Purcell - J.Cooper).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 17(3:08 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to C.Okonkwo (D.Mathis).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TEN 17(3:02 - 4th) R.Bullock 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 4th) R.Stonehouse kicks 50 yards from TEN 35 to DEN 15. T.Cleveland to DEN 25 for 10 yards (T.Avery).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25(2:54 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 23 for -2 yards (sack split by R.Weaver and D.Walker).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - DEN 23(2:27 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 30 for 7 yards (T.Mitchell - K.Byard).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 30(2:03 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton [R.Weaver].
|+9 YD
4 & 5 - DEN 30(1:54 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles left end pushed ob at DEN 39 for 9 yards (A.Adams).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 39(1:48 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon to TEN 44 for 17 yards (K.Byard; R.McCreary).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 44(1:15 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to TEN 27 for 17 yards (D.Cole).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 27(0:48 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton pushed ob at TEN 21 for 6 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DEN 21(0:42 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Cleveland.
|Fumble
3 & 4 - DEN 21(0:38 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at TEN 30 for -9 yards (R.Weaver). FUMBLES (R.Weaver) [R.Weaver] - touched at TEN 29 - recovered by DEN-Q.Bailey at TEN 30.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - DEN 30(0:30 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich to TEN 31 for -1 yards (J.Kalu) [T.Tart]. PENALTY on TEN-R.Weaver - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - DEN 25(0:20 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep middle intended for C.Sutton INTERCEPTED by T.Mitchell (J.Kalu) [M.Edwards] at TEN 0. T.Mitchell to TEN 1 for 1 yard.
-
