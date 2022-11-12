|
Cowboys-Packers Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Circumstances surrounding Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field to face his former team are quite a bit different from expected.
This initially shaped up as a midseason matchup between two teams with high expectations after reaching the playoffs a year earlier. While the Cowboys (6-2) have held up their end of the bargain, the Packers (3-6) have dropped five straight games for the first time since 2008.
The Packers are dealing with multiple injuries as they attempt to spoil McCarthy's return on Sunday and boost their fading postseason hopes.
''Nobody really cares about what you're going through, what the circumstances are,'' said McCarthy's successor, Matt LaFleur. ''You're expected to win, especially here. We know we're going against a great opponent - one of the best teams in the National Football League.''
McCarthy took over as Green Bay's coach in 2005 and posted a 125-77-2 record before getting fired late in the 2018 season. He led the Packers to their most recent Super Bowl title, in the 2010 season. A road near Lambeau Field is named Mike McCarthy Way.
The coach got emotional this week while discussing his favorite memories from Green Bay. He noted how special this game will be for his family.
But he also wants to make sure none of those factors affect his team's focus.
''Trust me, I'm the last person that wants to create any type of distraction or questions for somebody else because we're at the point in the year now, starting the third quarter of the season, we know what it takes to win a football game,'' McCarthy said.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who earned two of his four MVP awards while playing for McCarthy, says he appreciates the way his former coach has shown his sentimental side in the days leading up to this matchup.
''Mike's Pittsburgh toughness and grit on the outside and a big soft teddy bear on the inside,'' Rodgers said. ''I think that's a great combination to have.''
INJURED PACKERS
Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. He's one of many Packers who could be unavailable against the Cowboys.
Cornerback Eric Stokes (knee/ankle) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) also got hurt in the Lions game and aren't expected to play. Wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is on injured reserve. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) will miss a second straight game.
NO RUSH FOR ELLIOTT?
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott sounded less than certain he would play after missing the game before the bye with a right knee injury. The two-time rushing champ is listed as questionable. If he does play, it likely will be with a brace.
Elliott missed just one game because of injury in his first six seasons. He played through a knee injury last year, limiting his effectiveness. Even before the latest injury, he was sharing the backfield more than at any point in his career.
With Elliott out against the Bears, Tony Pollard matched his career highs in carries (14) and yards rushing (131) with a 54-yard touchdown in Dallas' 49-29 victory.
''I would say there is urgency,'' Elliott said. ''But I think what's important is just making sure my knee is good and ready to go. I plan to play deep into the playoffs, so the long game is definitely the priority.''
FROM BRADY TO RODGERS
Young pass-rushing star Micah Parsons faced Tom Brady in his first game as a rookie for the Cowboys last year, and again in the opener this season. Now he gets a shot at a four-time MVP in Rodgers.
''He's an idol and a figure in this league that you look up to,'' said Parsons, who entered the week fifth in the NFL with eight sacks. ''I look up to him. He's been in this league a long time and done it the right way. He's a hell of a player and no one can take that from him.''
GOING OFF SCRIPT
Green Bay is scoring just 17.1 points per game to rank 27th in the NFL as the Packers struggle without departed two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. Rodgers and Adams had a knack for improvising to get big gains.
Rodgers was asked Wednesday if perhaps he shouldn't go off script as often now that his receivers haven't worked with him as often as Adams. Rodgers replied, ''I think we've been more by the book in this year than we have been in any year that Matt's been here.''
''I think the struggle has been how do we make it by the book but not robotic,'' Rodgers said. ''Because robotic, unless you have a perfect scheme that's paired up with a perfect defense for that scheme, it's not going to be open. So I think that's where the little details come in, where we're not trying to be robotic. Obviously, we're trying to run the plays by the book. We're not going way outside the offense.''
AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:59
|35:55
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|10
|9
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|421
|415
|Total Plays
|79
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|207
|Rush Attempts
|31
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|262
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|27-46
|14-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-83
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.2
|4-40.0
|Return Yards
|76
|203
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|4-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-65
|5-103
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-68
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|262
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|207
|
|
|421
|TOTAL YDS
|415
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
24
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|27/46
|265
|3
|2
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
21
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|22
|115
|1
|14
|21
|
M. Davis 34 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Davis
|5
|38
|0
|17
|3
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
24
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|4
|6
|0
|2
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
38
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|15
|11
|150
|2
|35
|38
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
17
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|8
|6
|54
|1
|16
|17
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|7
|4
|35
|0
|23
|7
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
21
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|6
|3
|13
|0
|9
|21
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
N. Brown 85 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Brown
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
1
FPTS
|S. McKeon
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
0
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 CB
|K. Joseph
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 95 DT
|J. Hankins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Clark 33 LB
|D. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
4
FPTS
|B. Maher
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|5
|49.2
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|2
|23.5
|36
|0
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
0
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
24
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|14/20
|224
|3
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
22
FPTS
|A. Jones
|24
|138
|1
|30
|22
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|13
|65
|0
|17
|6
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
24
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|2
|4
|0
|7
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Watson 9 WR
32
FPTS
|C. Watson
|8
|4
|107
|3
|58
|32
|
S. Watkins 11 WR
7
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|3
|3
|47
|0
|23
|7
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|4
|3
|45
|0
|36
|7
|
A. Jones 33 RB
22
FPTS
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|22
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 LB
|I. McDuffie
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 SAF
|D. Savage
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|4-0
|0.0
|2
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 LB
|K. Enagbare
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DT
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Garvin 53 LB
|J. Garvin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
7
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/2
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|4
|40.0
|3
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|5
|20.6
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|2
|6.5
|11
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|2
|9.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Ahmed kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to DAL 3. K.Turpin to DAL 39 for 36 yards (J.Abram - R.Ahmed).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39(14:52 - 1st) T.Pollard right end to DAL 40 for 1 yard (R.Ford).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 40(14:30 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to T.Pollard.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DAL 40(14:26 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.
|Punt
4 & 9 - DAL 40(14:22 - 1st) B.Anger punts 44 yards to GB 16 - Center-M.Overton - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 16(14:15 - 1st) A.Jones left end to GB 20 for 4 yards (M.Parsons - D.Armstrong).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - GB 20(13:35 - 1st) A.Jones right end pushed ob at GB 24 for 4 yards (D.Bland).
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - GB 24(12:53 - 1st) A.Jones left end pushed ob at GB 32 for 8 yards (T.Diggs). PENALTY on DAL-D.Wilson - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at GB 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(12:30 - 1st) A.Dillon left guard to DAL 49 for 4 yards (J.Hankins; O.Odighizuwa).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - GB 49(11:47 - 1st) A.Dillon right tackle to DAL 45 for 4 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - GB 45(11:06 - 1st) A.Dillon left guard to DAL 41 for 4 yards (J.Kearse).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(10:27 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to DAL 36 for 5 yards (N.Gallimore).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GB 36(9:43 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to C.Watson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GB 36(9:39 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to C.Watson.
|No Good
4 & 5 - GB 36(9:33 - 1st) M.Crosby 54 yard field goal is No Good - Short - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 44(9:28 - 1st) T.Pollard left end to DAL 48 for 4 yards (D.Lowry).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DAL 48(8:51 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left to N.Brown (D.Savage).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DAL 48(8:45 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb.
|Punt
4 & 6 - DAL 48(8:41 - 1st) B.Anger punts 37 yards to GB 15 - Center-M.Overton. Am.Rodgers to GB 17 for 2 yards (L.Gifford).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 17(8:31 - 1st) A.Jones left guard to GB 19 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - GB 19(7:54 - 1st) A.Jones left guard to GB 27 for 8 yards (T.Diggs; L.Vander Esch). DAL-L.Vander Esch was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 27(7:16 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to GB 35 for 8 yards (D.Wilson).
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - GB 35(6:34 - 1st) A.Jones right end pushed ob at DAL 48 for 17 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 48(5:52 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to DAL 48 for no gain (Q.Bohanna - D.Lawrence).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - GB 48(5:11 - 1st) A.Dillon right end to DAL 40 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - GB 40(4:26 - 1st) A.Jones left end to DAL 43 for -3 yards (M.Parsons - C.Watkins).
|Penalty
4 & 5 - GB 43(3:38 - 1st) PENALTY on GB - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 43 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GB 48(3:25 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 42 yards to DAL 6 - Center-J.Coco. K.Turpin to DAL 17 for 11 yards (I.McDuffie - D.Leavitt).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 17(3:13 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 24 for 7 yards (R.Ford).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - DAL 24(2:41 - 1st) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 26 for 2 yards (I.McDuffie). PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 24 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - DAL 14(2:20 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 28 for 14 yards (P.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 28(1:44 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 31 for 3 yards (J.Alexander).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 31(1:05 - 1st) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 37 for 6 yards (I.McDuffie - K.Clark).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 37(0:36 - 1st) D.Prescott left guard to DAL 39 for 2 yards (K.Enagbare; I.McDuffie).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39(0:12 - 1st) D.Prescott pass deep middle to C.Lamb to GB 40 for 21 yards (D.Savage). Penalty on GB-J.Reed - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 40(15:00 - 2nd) T.Pollard left guard to GB 38 for 2 yards (K.Clark - K.Enagbare).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 38(14:23 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to GB 34 for 4 yards (J.Alexander).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 34(13:57 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to GB 31 for 3 yards (K.Enagbare - Q.Walker).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - DAL 31(13:37 - 2nd) D.Prescott right guard to GB 30 for 1 yard (D.Lowry; I.McDuffie).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 30(13:17 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep right to N.Brown (D.Savage). PENALTY on GB - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at GB 30 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - DAL 25(13:12 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to S.McKeon to GB 24 for 1 yard (Q.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 24(12:35 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to GB 21 for 3 yards (D.Savage - J.Alexander).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 21(12:10 - 2nd) D.Prescott up the middle to GB 19 for 2 yards (Q.Walker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 19(11:32 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Lamb. D.Prescott pass short middle to T.Pollard to GB 13 for 6 yards (K.Enagbare).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 13(10:53 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to GB 8 for 5 yards (I.McDuffie). DAL-M.Gallup was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 8(10:30 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to GB 3 for 5 yards (R.Douglas).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 3(9:57 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 63 yards from DAL 35 to GB 2. K.Nixon pushed ob at GB 31 for 29 yards (D.Clark). PENALTY on GB-J.Abram - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 10(9:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 10 for no gain (D.Bland).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GB 10(9:05 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 17 for 7 yards (M.Parsons - M.Hooker).
|Fumble
3 & 3 - GB 17(8:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 10 for -7 yards (D.Lawrence). FUMBLES (D.Lawrence) [D.Lawrence] - RECOVERED by DAL-J.Kearse at GB 10.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 10(8:15 - 2nd) M.Davis right tackle to GB 9 for 1 yard (K.Enagbare).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DAL 9(7:40 - 2nd) D.Prescott sacked ob at GB 11 for -2 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DAL 11(7:06 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short middle intended for D.Schultz INTERCEPTED by R.Ford at GB -1. R.Ford pushed ob at GB 33 for 34 yards (T.Steele).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(6:57 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 35 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch; T.Diggs).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - GB 35(5:46 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to GB 42 for 7 yards (J.Kearse).
|+58 YD
3 & 1 - GB 42(5:02 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to C.Watson for 58 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 2nd) R.Ahmed kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(4:54 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (I.McDuffie - J.Garvin).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DAL 27(4:17 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup. PENALTY on GB-R.Douglas - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 27 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 32(4:11 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to DAL 36 for 4 yards (R.Ford).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DAL 36(3:45 - 2nd) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 36 for no gain (A.Amos). GB-D.Wyatt was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - DAL 36(3:17 - 2nd) T.Pollard left end to DAL 41 for 5 yards (Q.Walker; I.McDuffie).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - DAL 41(2:58 - 2nd) D.Prescott right guard to DAL 42 for 1 yard (D.Savage).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 42(2:37 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to T.Pollard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 42(2:34 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 42(2:30 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass deep middle intended for C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by R.Ford at GB 42. R.Ford ran ob at DAL 24 for 34 yards (P.Hendershot).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 24(2:20 - 2nd) A.Jones right end ran ob at DAL 22 for 2 yards (M.Parsons).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - GB 22(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to DAL 24 for -2 yards (D.Fowler) [J.Kearse]. PENALTY on DAL-T.Diggs - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 22 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 17(1:54 - 2nd) A.Jones right guard to DAL 12 for 5 yards (D.Fowler).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - GB 12(1:48 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
|(1:42 - 2nd) R.Ahmed kicks 49 yards from GB 35 to DAL 16. P.Hendershot to DAL 34 for 18 yards (C.Ballentine). FUMBLES (C.Ballentine) - recovered by DAL-L.Gifford at DAL 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34(1:37 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 41 for 7 yards (J.Alexander).
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - DAL 41(1:31 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to 50 for 9 yards (I.McDuffie).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50(1:08 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to GB 37 for 13 yards (A.Amos).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(0:51 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard to GB 39 for -2 yards (Q.Walker).
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - DAL 39(0:45 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to GB 28 for 11 yards (I.McDuffie).
|+23 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 28(0:25 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to GB 5 for 23 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DAL 5(0:19 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 5(0:14 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 60 yards from DAL 35 to GB 5. K.Nixon to GB 30 for 25 yards (Q.Ollison - L.Gifford).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30(14:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 41 for 11 yards (M.Parsons).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 41(14:15 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 39 for -2 yards (D.Lawrence - D.Wilson).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - DAL 39(13:33 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to GB 47 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on GB-Y.Nijman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 39 - No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 22 - DAL 29(13:01 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to S.Watkins to DAL 48 for 23 yards (K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(12:17 - 3rd) A.Jones right tackle to DAL 45 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 45(11:35 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to DAL 42 for 3 yards (N.Gallimore - M.Parsons).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 42(10:52 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to C.Watson.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - DAL 42(10:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on GB - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 42 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - DAL 47(10:46 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 37 yards to DAL 10 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by K.Turpin. PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - Unnecessary Roughness - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 5(10:39 - 3rd) D.Prescott sacked at DAL 4 for -1 yards (K.Clark).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - DAL 4(9:59 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 9 for 5 yards (J.Reed; D.Lowry).
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - DAL 9(9:22 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to DAL 12 for 3 yards (I.McDuffie; D.Savage) [J.Reed].
|Punt
4 & 3 - DAL 12(8:42 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 55 yards to GB 33 - Center-M.Overton. Am.Rodgers to GB 44 for 11 yards (C.Goodwin; L.Gifford). FUMBLES (C.Goodwin) - RECOVERED by DAL-S.McKeon at GB 45.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 45(8:29 - 3rd) T.Pollard left end to GB 43 for 2 yards (J.Alexander; D.Lowry).
|+30 YD
2 & 8 - GB 43(7:55 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass deep left to C.Lamb to GB 13 for 30 yards (D.Savage).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 13(7:23 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to D.Schultz.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - GB 13(7:19 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 58 yards from DAL 35 to GB 7. K.Nixon pushed ob at GB 33 for 26 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 33(7:08 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to C.Watson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 33(7:03 - 3rd) A.Dillon left end pushed ob at GB 39 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 39(6:25 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 30 for -9 yards (S.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 13 - DAL 30(5:45 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 42 yards to DAL 28 - Center-J.Coco. K.Turpin to DAL 38 for 10 yards (D.Leavitt). PENALTY on DAL-K.Joseph - Illegal Blindside Block - 14 yards - enforced at DAL 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 14(5:34 - 3rd) M.Davis left tackle to DAL 19 for 5 yards (D.Wyatt).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - GB 19(4:57 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle to DAL 36 for 17 yards (J.Alexander - Q.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 36(4:34 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on DAL-D.Prescott - Intentional Grounding - 11 yards - enforced at DAL 36.
|+12 YD
2 & 21 - GB 25(4:29 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 37 for 12 yards (I.McDuffie) [K.Enagbare].
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - GB 37(3:42 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb to GB 49 for 14 yards (D.Savage) [J.Reed]. GB-J.Reed was injured during the play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49(3:25 - 3rd) M.Davis right end pushed ob at GB 35 for 14 yards (A.Amos).
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - GB 35(2:54 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass deep left to C.Lamb for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:47 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 57 yards from DAL 35 to GB 8. K.Nixon to GB 24 for 16 yards (L.Gifford).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 24(2:43 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to GB 26 for 2 yards (S.Williams; Q.Bohanna).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 26(2:08 - 3rd) A.Jones right tackle to GB 31 for 5 yards (J.Kearse).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - DAL 31(1:23 - 3rd) A.Rodgers scrambles up the middle to GB 38 for 7 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 38(0:44 - 3rd) A.Dillon right end to GB 43 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence; D.Clark).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 43(0:03 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to S.Watkins to DAL 42 for 15 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42(15:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Lewis to DAL 43 for -1 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - DAL 43(14:18 - 4th) A.Dillon left tackle to DAL 39 for 4 yards (Q.Bohanna).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DAL 39(13:35 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Lazard.
|+39 YD
4 & 7 - DAL 39(13:31 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to C.Watson for 39 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 4th) R.Ahmed kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to DAL 1. K.Turpin to DAL 12 for 11 yards (T.Carpenter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 12(13:17 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GB 12(13:12 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 16 for 4 yards (J.Reed).
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - GB 16(12:29 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at DAL 25 for 9 yards (J.Alexander).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(11:55 - 4th) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 32 for 7 yards (A.Amos).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - GB 32(11:12 - 4th) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 36 for 4 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 36(10:30 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 36 for no gain (J.Alexander).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GB 36(9:50 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 37 for 1 yard (I.McDuffie; K.Clark).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GB 37(9:13 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to P.Hendershot [P.Smith].
|Punt
4 & 9 - GB 37(9:09 - 4th) B.Anger punts 58 yards to GB 5 - Center-M.Overton. K.Nixon to GB 11 for 6 yards (L.Gifford).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 11(8:57 - 4th) A.Jones left end pushed ob at GB 17 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 17(8:24 - 4th) A.Jones right end pushed ob at GB 19 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 19(7:46 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to C.Watson to GB 22 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 22(7:05 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to GB 31 for 9 yards (M.Hooker).
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 31(6:21 - 4th) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 48 for 17 yards (K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(5:38 - 4th) A.Dillon right guard to DAL 48 for 4 yards (M.Parsons; D.Wilson).
|+30 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 48(4:56 - 4th) A.Jones right tackle to DAL 25 for 23 yards (K.Joseph). FUMBLES (K.Joseph) - and recovers at DAL 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 18(4:01 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to S.Watkins to DAL 9 for 9 yards (K.Joseph).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 9(3:13 - 4th) A.Dillon right guard to DAL 7 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 7(2:33 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to C.Watson for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 4th) R.Ahmed kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(2:29 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 28 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GB 28(2:00 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to N.Brown (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GB 28(1:56 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GB 28(1:49 - 4th) B.Anger punts 52 yards to GB 20 - Center-M.Overton. K.Nixon to GB 33 for 13 yards (M.Overton).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 33(1:38 - 4th) A.Jones left guard to GB 35 for 2 yards (T.Diggs - J.Kearse).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 35(0:55 - 4th) A.Jones right tackle to GB 42 for 7 yards (T.Diggs - D.Bland).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DAL 42(0:30 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left.
|Punt
4 & 1 - DAL 42(0:22 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 39 yards to DAL 19 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 19(0:16 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 19(0:09 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 29 for 10 yards (P.Smith - D.Savage).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 29(0:02 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short middle to K.Turpin to DAL 38 for 9 yards (I.McDuffie).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) R.Ahmed kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback. Penalty on DAL-C.Goodwin - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - offsetting. Penalty on GB-J.Abram - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - offsetting.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:00 - 5) T.Pollard right end to DAL 32 for 7 yards (A.Amos; Q.Walker).
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - GB 32(9:23 - 5) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 47 for 15 yards (A.Amos).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(8:46 - 5) T.Pollard left guard to GB 46 for 7 yards (D.Savage).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - GB 46(8:09 - 5) T.Pollard up the middle to GB 37 for 9 yards (I.McDuffie). PENALTY on DAL-J.Tolbert - Offensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at GB 46 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - GB 49(8:04 - 5) D.Prescott pass short left to T.Pollard pushed ob at GB 42 for 9 yards (R.Ford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 42(7:32 - 5) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to S.McKeon (J.Garvin).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GB 42(7:29 - 5) M.Davis up the middle to GB 26 for 16 yards (Q.Walker). PENALTY on DAL-C.McGovern - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 41.
|+16 YD
2 & 19 - GB 49(7:04 - 5) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to GB 35 for 16 yards (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GB 35(6:25 - 5) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - GB 35(6:21 - 5) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to T.Pollard [J.Reed].
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 35(6:15 - 5) A.Jones right guard to GB 36 for 1 yard (D.Fowler; Q.Bohanna).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - GB 36(5:32 - 5) A.Jones left tackle to GB 44 for 8 yards (J.Kearse; L.Vander Esch).
|+36 YD
3 & 1 - GB 44(4:47 - 5) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to DAL 20 for 36 yards (D.Wilson - K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(3:59 - 5) A.Jones up the middle pushed ob at DAL 15 for 5 yards (D.Fowler - M.Hooker). PENALTY on DAL-D.Fowler - Face Mask - 8 yards - enforced at DAL 15.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - GB 7(3:52 - 5) A.Rodgers kneels to DAL 10 for -3 yards.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - GB 10(3:09 - 5) M.Crosby 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
