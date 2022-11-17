|
|
|KC
|LAC
Chiefs-Chargers Preview
LOS ANGELES (AP) Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That might not be the case on Sunday night, with both teams unsure of who will line up at wide receiver.
The Chiefs (7-2) won't have Mecole Hardman and likely will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the prime-time showdown. Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an abdominal injury. Smith-Schuster remains in concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in last week's win over Jacksonville. Fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been dealing with an illness.
The Chargers (5-4) can empathize. Keenan Allen has played in only two games due to a nagging left hamstring strain, and Mike Williams was out the last two weeks with a high right ankle sprain. Allen and Williams returned to practice this week, but both have taken part only in individual drills and are questionable.
Smith-Schuster, Hardman and Valdes-Scantling have 97 of the Chiefs' 245 receptions. If they can't play, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson can expect bigger roles.
Toney, acquired from the New York Giants on Oct. 30, had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown last Sunday against the Jaguars.
''We put guys in positions to succeed. And so for me, it's about executing the offense, finding the open guy and getting the ball out of my hands, letting those guys make plays,'' Mahomes said. ''We've seen over the year that these guys can make plays in big moments. And so, we'll give them those chances as well as have some younger guys step up.''
The Chargers have been inconsistent on offense all season. Herbert's rib injury, which happened in a Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, affected his play for a couple of games, but the injuries to the receiving group have had a bigger impact.
DeAndre Carter and Joshua Palmer have stepped up at times, but Los Angeles has been lacking a deep threat, with most of the passes being screens, dump-offs, or within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.
''For the people that are in the NFL, sometimes you just have to hang tough, and I think our group has done a really good job of that,'' coach Brandon Staley said. ''That's just been the type of year it has been, but I think that our group is improving because we're figuring out more ways to play. I think that is a positive with your group because it is reality.''
ALL OR NOTHING
The Chargers need a win if they want a realistic shot at catching the AFC West-leading Chiefs.
A victory by Kansas City would give it a sweep of the season series and a three-game lead in the division with seven games left.
''We're not looking ahead to being three games up, or whatever it is. We're looking at what can we do to win today so that we can win on Sunday,'' Mahomes said.
The Chiefs are 26-3 in games played in November or later since 2019. Meanwhile, the Chargers are 0-3 this season against teams with a winning record.
KELCE VS. JAMES
Derwin James had one of the hits of the year when he body-slammed Travis Kelce near the goal line late in the third quarter of the teams' first meeting. The tackle added another chapter to a competitive rivalry between the Chargers safety and the Chiefs tight end.
According to Next Gen Stats, James has covered Kelce on 36 snaps over their six matchups since 2018. Kelce has been targeted seven times and had only four receptions for 14 yards.
Against the rest of the Chargers' defenders over the same period, Kelce has 45 receptions for 605 yards and four touchdowns.
''It's always fun playing him. He knows who I am, and I know who he is,'' said James, who had nine tackles in the Week 2 game. ''Every week is fun whether it is (Kyle) Pitts, (George) Kittle or Kelce. Out of all of them, Kelce is probably the best one at getting open when the play breaks down and getting separation.''
DUAL THREAT
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has six touchdowns in his last three Sunday night games but didn't find the end zone in last week's 22-16 loss to San Francisco.
Ekeler leads NFL running backs with 67 catches and has four straight games with at least seven receptions.
LINING THEM UP
The Chargers and Chiefs offensive lines are among the league leaders in fewest sacks allowed.
Los Angeles has allowed a league-low 13 and is tied with Tampa Bay with the lowest percentage on dropbacks at 3.2%. Kansas City is second with a sack-allowed rate of 4.2% with 16 allowed, which ranks fifth.
WELCOME BACK
Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark is back after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher has three sacks and seven quarterback pressures.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:38
|22:22
|1st Downs
|15
|15
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|346
|263
|Total Plays
|48
|45
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|78
|Rush Attempts
|20
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|224
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|14-27
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-54
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.0
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|27
|54
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-20
|2-54
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|224
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|346
|TOTAL YDS
|263
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
15
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|14/27
|231
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
8
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|11
|87
|0
|28
|8
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|6
|24
|0
|7
|2
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|9
|0
|6
|0
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
15
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|1
|2
|0
|2
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Watson 84 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Watson
|4
|3
|67
|0
|29
|9
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
16
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|8
|4
|66
|1
|34
|16
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|2
|2
|51
|0
|40
|7
|
S. Moore 24 WR
6
FPTS
|S. Moore
|4
|3
|32
|0
|15
|6
|
N. Gray 83 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Gray
|3
|2
|15
|0
|12
|3
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Toney WR
0
FPTS
|K. Toney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Bolton 32 MLB
|N. Bolton
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 21 CB
|T. McDuffie
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 OLB
|L. Chenal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
10
FPTS
|H. Butker
|3/3
|52
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|46.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
8
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Burton 45 FB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|17/23
|202
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
11
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|15
|59
|1
|9
|11
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
3
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|2
|9
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|2
|7
|0
|5
|14
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
23
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|9
|7
|100
|1
|50
|23
|
K. Allen 13 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Allen
|5
|3
|37
|0
|17
|6
|
D. Carter 1 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Carter
|3
|3
|33
|0
|20
|6
|
M. Williams 81 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
3
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|3
|
S. Smartt 48 TE
1
FPTS
|S. Smartt
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 96 DT
|B. Fehoko
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 59 LB
|D. Tuszka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 92 DE
|J. Gaziano
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Reeder 42 LB
|T. Reeder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 OLB
|K. Van Noy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 15 K
8
FPTS
|C. Dicker
|2/2
|46
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|3
|49.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|27.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KC 32(0:42 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left guard to LAC 32 for no gain (D.Tuszka).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 38(1:21 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right tackle to LAC 32 for 6 yards (D.James; N.Adderley).
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - KC 47(1:55 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Moore to LAC 38 for 15 yards (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 44(2:37 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 47 for 3 yards (J.Gaziano - S.Joseph).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 44(2:45 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling [K.Van Noy].
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KC 32(3:20 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray pushed ob at KC 44 for 12 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+25 YD
3 & 17 - KC 7(3:57 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to Ju.Watson to KC 32 for 25 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - KC 7(4:03 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to N.Gray (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 14(4:45 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 7 for -7 yards (D.James).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAC 34(4:57 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 52 yards to KC 14 - Center-J.Harris - downed by LAC-Z.Horvath.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 34(5:42 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right end to LAC 34 for no gain (J.Reid - W.Gay).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 25(6:18 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LAC 34 for 9 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 25(6:22 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - KC 11(6:25 - 3rd) H.Butker 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - KC 10(7:09 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAC 11 for -1 yards (M.Fox - J.Gaziano).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - KC 12(7:47 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left guard to LAC 10 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 19(8:25 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left guard to LAC 12 for 7 yards (T.Reeder).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - KC 23(9:01 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left tackle to LAC 19 for 4 yards (S.Joseph - D.James).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - KC 28(9:08 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling. PENALTY on LAC-K.Van Noy - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 28 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 32(9:52 - 3rd) I.Pacheco left tackle to LAC 28 for 4 yards (B.Callahan).
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - KC 40(10:23 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right end to LAC 32 for 8 yards (M.Fox).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49(10:57 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right end to LAC 40 for 9 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(11:12 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right end pushed ob at LAC 49 for 18 yards (D.Tranquill). LAC-K.Murray was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - LAC 20(11:25 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 49 yards to KC 31 - Center-J.Harris. S.Moore to KC 33 for 2 yards (A.Gilman; N.Niemann).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 29(11:59 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 20 for -9 yards (M.Danna).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAC 34(12:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAC-T.Pipkins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 34 - No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 36(12:58 - 3rd) I.Spiller right end to LAC 34 for -2 yards (W.Gay - J.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 31(13:43 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter to LAC 36 for 5 yards (W.Gay).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 15(14:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LAC 31 for 16 yards (T.McDuffie; N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 11(14:54 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right tackle to LAC 15 for 4 yards (L.Sneed).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to LAC 0. D.Carter to LAC 21 for 21 yards (J.Williams - J.Cochrane). PENALTY on LAC-D.Leonard - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAC 21. Penalty on LAC-N.Niemann - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - KC 37(0:03 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to Ju.Watson to LAC 34 for 29 yards (A.Samuel).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 37(0:06 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to S.Moore.
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 48 yards from LAC 35 to KC 17. M.Burton to KC 37 for 20 yards (D.Tuszka; J.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LAC 3(0:17 - 2nd) C.Dicker 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 3(0:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen (L.Sneed) [C.Jones].
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 2(0:40 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right end to KC 3 for -1 yards (L.Sneed - J.Williams).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 11(0:54 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to KC 2 for 9 yards (B.Cook).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27(1:13 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Palmer to KC 11 for 16 yards (B.Cook).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - LAC 47(1:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles right end ran ob at KC 42 for 5 yards (N.Bolton). PENALTY on KC-N.Bolton - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at KC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 47(2:00 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to KC 47 for no gain (M.Danna - N.Bolton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 50(2:11 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to KC 47 for 3 yards (T.McDuffie).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39(2:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to 50 for 11 yards (N.Bolton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - KC 11(2:49 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 50 yards to LAC 39 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by D.Carter.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KC 11(2:52 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KC 11(2:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 6(3:30 - 2nd) I.Pacheco right guard to KC 11 for 5 yards (K.Mack; D.Tranquill).
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 44 yards from 50 to KC 6. I.Pacheco ran ob at KC 6 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 2nd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 1(3:35 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KC-N.Bolton - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 4(4:16 - 2nd) Z.Horvath right guard to KC 1 for 3 yards (L.Sneed).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 7(4:52 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to KC 4 for 3 yards (J.Thornhill - N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 13(5:31 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to KC 7 for 6 yards (W.Gay - J.Thornhill).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 24(6:14 - 2nd) I.Spiller up the middle to KC 13 for 11 yards (J.Reid - W.Gay).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 26(6:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert up the middle to KC 24 for 2 yards (F.Clark).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 29(7:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at KC 26 for 3 yards (J.Williams).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35(7:45 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer to KC 29 for 6 yards (J.Williams).
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 45(8:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to D.Carter to KC 35 for 20 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42(9:14 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to I.Spiller to LAC 45 for 3 yards (W.Gay; T.McDuffie).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 36(9:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to S.Smartt to LAC 42 for 6 yards (J.Reid).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 30(10:30 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right tackle to LAC 36 for 6 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 30(10:34 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer (L.Sneed) [F.Clark].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - KC 28(10:41 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 42 yards to LAC 30 - Center-J.Winchester - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KC 28(10:45 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KC 28(10:52 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(11:30 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left guard to KC 28 for 7 yards (M.Fox).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - LAC 38(11:42 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 46 yards to KC 16 - Center-J.Harris. K.Toney to KC 21 for 5 yards (J.Taylor - C.Rumph).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 46(12:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 38 for -8 yards (M.Danna).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAC 46(12:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Bandy (C.Dunlap).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48(13:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LAC 46 for -2 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 41(13:26 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right end to LAC 48 for 7 yards (T.McDuffie).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 33(14:07 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to I.Spiller to LAC 41 for 8 yards (C.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to LAC 0. D.Carter pushed ob at LAC 33 for 33 yards (N.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - KC 4(14:18 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+40 YD
2 & 15 - KC 44(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to J.Fortson to LAC 4 for 40 yards (B.Callahan).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - KC 34(0:09 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to LAC 29 for 5 yards (D.Tuszka). PENALTY on KC-C.Humphrey - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAC 34 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 39(0:46 - 1st) J.McKinnon left tackle to LAC 34 for 5 yards (D.Tuszka).
|+34 YD
3 & 8 - KC 27(1:22 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce pushed ob at LAC 39 for 34 yards (B.Callahan).
|+13 YD
2 & 21 - KC 14(2:05 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to Ju.Watson to KC 27 for 13 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
1 & 21 - KC 14(2:11 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to K.Toney [K.Mack].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(2:35 - 1st) I.Pacheco left end to KC 35 for 10 yards (D.Tranquill). PENALTY on KC-K.Toney - Illegal Crackback - 14 yards - enforced at KC 28.
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LAC 28(2:39 - 1st) C.Dicker 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 28(2:43 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Allen [G.Karlaftis].
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAC 28(2:48 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to J.Palmer. LAC-J.Palmer was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 33(3:25 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to KC 28 for 5 yards (W.Gay - M.Danna).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 44(3:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at KC 33 for 11 yards (J.Williams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48(4:25 - 1st) A.Ekeler left guard to KC 44 for 8 yards (N.Bolton; K.Saunders).
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 33(4:42 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams pushed ob at LAC 48 for 15 yards (L.Sneed) [C.Jones].
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 32(5:23 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to LAC 33 for 1 yard (N.Bolton).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(5:58 - 1st) A.Ekeler right guard to LAC 32 for 7 yards (C.Jones - L.Chenal).
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - KC 34(6:03 - 1st) H.Butker 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KC 34(6:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - KC 36(6:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to LAC 34 for 2 yards (S.Joseph; K.Van Noy). FUMBLES (S.Joseph) - and recovers at LAC 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 37(7:34 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to LAC 36 for 1 yard (B.Fehoko).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - KC 40(8:19 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to LAC 37 for 3 yards (B.Fehoko).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 48(8:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Moore to LAC 40 for 8 yards (B.Callahan - N.Adderley).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(9:33 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to LAC 48 for 27 yards (A.Samuel).
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 1st) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+50 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 50(9:42 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to J.Palmer for 50 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42(10:17 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter to 50 for 8 yards (T.McDuffie - J.Thornhill).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(10:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LAC 42 for 17 yards (J.Reid) [L.Chenal].
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - KC 15(10:58 - 1st) H.Butker 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - KC 15(11:01 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KC 15(11:05 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce [B.Callahan].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(11:45 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to LAC 15 for 6 yards (M.Davis - N.Adderley).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - KC 30(12:25 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Moore to LAC 21 for 9 yards (D.James).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 33(13:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to LAC 30 for 3 yards (D.Tranquill - K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 33(13:12 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to Ju.Watson.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - KC 39(13:49 - 1st) I.Pacheco left guard pushed ob at LAC 33 for 28 yards (D.James; N.Adderley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 39(13:56 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right [S.Joseph].
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - KC 28(14:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson to KC 39 for 11 yards (M.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 1st) I.Pacheco left guard to KC 28 for 3 yards (M.Fox; S.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
