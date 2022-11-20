|
|
|NYJ
|NE
Marcus Jones' late punt return lifts Patriots over Jets 10-3
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots outlasted the stunned New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday.
The rookie's score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season. It was also the lone TD of the game and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball.
It was the third straight win for the Patriots (6-4) and their 14th straight over New York. They also denied the Jets (6-4) a chance to move into first place in the AFC East this late in the season for the first time since 2010. Instead, New York dropped to last place.
The Jets haven't won in Foxborough since the 2010 playoffs when they knocked out the Patriots in the divisional round.
The Patriots moved the ball well at times, with Mac Jones completing 23 of 27 passes for 246 yards. But they were only 4 of 15 on third down and had only one field goal - with Nick Folk missing two attempts - despite getting inside the Jets 30 three times.
New York sacked Jones six times, but managed only 103 yards on offense. Zach Wilson was just 9 of 22 for 77 yards, and Braden Mann punted 10 times.
Back-to-back plays involving Denzel Mims and Jonathan Jones kept the Jets alive late in the fourth.
First, Jones dived in front of Mims and dropped a near interception along the sideline. Then, Mims was called for defensive holding, negating what would have been a sack on Wilson.
But New York couldn't move the ball with their new set of downs and were forced to punt three plays later.
It was a rough kicking day overall for New England, with a usually dependable Folk bouncing a 44-yard attempt off the crossbar in the second quarter, and going wide left from 43 yards early in the third.
Folk kicked without his usual holder, after punter Jake Bailey was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a back issue. Veteran punter Michael Palardy replaced him.
Field goals by both teams provided all the scoring until the winning punt return.
The Patriots drove to the Jets 6 before settling for a 24-yarder by Folk.
Wilson completed a 34-yard pass to Mims to set the Jets up on the Patriots 25. It stalled there, leading to a 45-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.to
The Patriots had a chance to add more points late in the second quarter, driving the Jets 7. But a holding penalty on Yodny Cajuste, followed by a sack on Jones pushed the ball back to the 26. The series ended with Folk's miss from 44.
TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES
Kickoff was delayed 10 minutes by what was announced as ''technical difficulties'' to a groaning Gillette Stadium crowd. The game began with only a single camera angle on the CBS television broadcast, with limited replay capacity.
The issue was cleared up after the Jets' first offensive series.
SACK MAN
Patriots linebacker Matt Judon combined with Mack Wilson for a sack early in the third quarter and dropped Zach Wilson for a 9-yard sack on the first play of the fourth quarter to set a career high of 13 1/2 this season.
Only one player in Patriots franchise history has had more sacks in a season: Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who had 18 1/2 in 1984 and 16 1/2 in 1985.
INJURIES
Jets: LB Quincy Williams limped off with an ankle injury in the first quarter after combing on a tackle. He returned in the second quarter. ... CB Michael Carter II left with a chest injury in the fourth quarter. ... CB Brandin Echols was able to walk off on his own power after being shaken up on a play in the fourth.
Patriots: C David Andrews left late in the first quarter with a thigh injury and didn't return. He was replaced by James Ferentz. ... LT Isaiah Wynn also left in the first and was ruled out with a foot injury. He was replaced by Trent Brown.
UP NEXT
Jets: Host Chicago Bears next Sunday.
Patriots: At Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:30
|35:30
|1st Downs
|6
|13
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|3
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|103
|297
|Total Plays
|49
|59
|Avg Gain
|2.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|99
|Rush Attempts
|23
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|44
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|9-22
|23-27
|Yards Per Pass
|1.7
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-45.8
|7-45.3
|Return Yards
|58
|124
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|5-109
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-49
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|44
|PASS YDS
|198
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|103
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
5
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|9/22
|77
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
5
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|3
|26
|0
|14
|5
|
M. Carter 32 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Carter
|8
|19
|0
|8
|2
|
J. Robinson 23 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|7
|10
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|4
|4
|0
|7
|0
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
3
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mims 11 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Mims
|6
|2
|35
|0
|34
|5
|
E. Moore 8 WR
3
FPTS
|E. Moore
|4
|2
|17
|0
|13
|3
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|3
|2
|15
|0
|8
|3
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
3
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|3
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 32 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Carter
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson II 52 DE
|J. Johnson II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 99 DE
|V. Curry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hardee 34 DB
|J. Hardee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smart 79 DT
|T. Smart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
|C. Uzomah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 CB
|B. Echols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|0-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
3
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|10
|45.8
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
E. Moore 8 WR
3
FPTS
|E. Moore
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
9
FPTS
|M. Jones
|23/27
|246
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Harris
|8
|65
|0
|30
|10
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
13
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|15
|26
|0
|5
|13
|
J. Smith 81 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|8
|
M. Jones 10 QB
9
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|3
|0
|2
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
13
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|6
|6
|56
|0
|18
|13
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|6
|4
|52
|0
|20
|9
|
J. Smith 81 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Smith
|4
|4
|40
|0
|26
|8
|
D. Harris 37 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|2
|28
|0
|15
|10
|
H. Henry 85 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Henry
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
D. Parker 1 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Parker
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|3
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
3
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|3
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Thornton 11 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 50 MLB
|R. McMillan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 OLB
|A. Jennings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DE
|L. Guy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 41 DB
|B. Schooler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Slater 18 WR
|M. Slater
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 MLB
|J. Tavai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
|P. Strong Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 95 DT
|D. Ekuale
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 MLB
|M. Wilson
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
4
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/3
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Palardy 5 P
|M. Palardy
|7
|45.3
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Smith 81 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback. start delayed due to technical difficulties
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 18 for -7 yards (sack split by J.Franklin-Myers and Qu.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - NE 18(14:26 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 22 for 4 yards (C.Lawson).
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - NE 22(13:44 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to NE 29 for 7 yards (C.Mosley).
|Punt
4 & 6 - NE 29(13:15 - 1st) M.Palardy punts 46 yards to NYJ 25 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(13:07 - 1st) Z.Wilson scrambles right end pushed ob at NYJ 31 for 6 yards (M.Judon).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NYJ 31(12:34 - 1st) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 31 for no gain (J.Bentley - M.Judon).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYJ 31(11:52 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left. thrown away from outside the pocket
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYJ 31(11:48 - 1st) B.Mann punts 43 yards to NE 26 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by Ma.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 26(11:40 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 27 for 1 yard (M.Carter).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NE 27(11:04 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to J.Smith to NE 34 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NE 34(10:24 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to T.Thornton (A.Gardner).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NE 34(10:19 - 1st) PENALTY on NE-J.Cardona - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 34 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NE 29(10:19 - 1st) M.Palardy punts 48 yards to NYJ 23 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(10:11 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to NYJ 24 for 1 yard (M.Judon).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NYJ 24(9:31 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-C.Ogbuehi - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 24 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - NYJ 19(9:09 - 1st) Z.Wilson scrambles left end pushed ob at NYJ 32 for 13 yards (J.Bentley). New York Jets challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) Z.Wilson scrambles left end pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 14 yards (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(8:54 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Mims.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 33(8:50 - 1st) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 36 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux; J.Bentley).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYJ 36(8:12 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to E.Moore.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NYJ 36(8:08 - 1st) B.Mann punts 47 yards to NE 17 - Center-T.Hennessy. Ma.Jones to NE 19 for 2 yards (J.Sherwood). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Sherwood - Ineligible Downfield Kick - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 36 - No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - NYJ 31(7:59 - 1st) B.Mann punts 18 yards to NYJ 49 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds. PENALTY on NE-R.McMillan - Running Into the Kicker - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 31 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NYJ 36(7:52 - 1st) B.Mann punts 44 yards to NE 20 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-J.Hardee.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 20(7:43 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to NE 25 for 5 yards (C.Mosley; L.Joyner).
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - NE 25(7:07 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 47 for 22 yards (L.Joyner - Qu.Williams). NYJ-Qu.Williams was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 47(6:30 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 49 for 2 yards (M.Clemons).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - NE 49(6:00 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers to NYJ 40 for 11 yards (K.Alexander).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(5:21 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NYJ 41 for -1 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - NE 41(4:41 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker to NYJ 31 for 10 yards (D.Reed).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NE 31(4:12 - 1st) M.Jones up the middle to NYJ 29 for 2 yards (M.Clemons).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 29(3:32 - 1st) R.Stevenson left guard to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (Q.Williams).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NE 27(2:58 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NYJ 20 for 7 yards (C.Mosley - L.Joyner). NE-D.Andrews was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NE 20(2:21 - 1st) J.Smith left end to NYJ 19 for 1 yard. FUMBLES - and recovers at NYJ 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 15(1:43 - 1st) R.Stevenson right tackle to NYJ 10 for 5 yards (Q.Williams). PENALTY on NE - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NE 20(1:24 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers (M.Carter).
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - NE 20(1:19 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to NYJ 14 for 6 yards (M.Carter).
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NE 14(0:48 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to K.Bourne to NYJ 6 for 8 yards (C.Mosley).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NE 6(15:00 - 2nd) N.Folk 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy. NE 6-Folk 53rd consecutive FG under 40 yds (NFL record is 70 - Tucker).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) N.Folk kicks 59 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 6. B.Berrios to NYJ 27 for 21 yards (B.Schooler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(14:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to Mi.Carter (D.Wise).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 27(14:48 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 6 yards (Ja.Jones).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NYJ 33(14:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-M.Judon - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 33 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(13:44 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 41 for 3 yards (K.Dugger; J.Tavai).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYJ 41(12:59 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to G.Wilson [L.Guy].
|+34 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 41(12:53 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass deep left to D.Mims to NE 25 for 34 yards (A.Phillips).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(12:06 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left guard to NE 24 for 1 yard (J.Bentley - D.Wise).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 24(11:23 - 2nd) Z.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at NE 18 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
|-4 YD
3 & 3 - NYJ 18(10:42 - 2nd) T.Johnson left guard to NE 22 for -4 yards (D.Wise - M.Bryant).
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NYJ 22(9:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NE 22 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - NYJ 27(9:42 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 50 yards from NYJ 35 to NE 15. J.Smith to NE 30 for 15 yards (M.Clemons).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 30(9:32 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Smith to NE 34 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NE 34(8:55 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - NE 34(8:47 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 47 for 13 yards (M.Carter).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NE 47(8:04 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Smith to NYJ 27 for 26 yards (K.Alexander).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(7:28 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right guard to NYJ 25 for 2 yards (Qu.Williams - C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NE 25(6:58 - 2nd) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 33 for -8 yards (Q.Williams).
|+18 YD
3 & 16 - NE 33(6:16 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to NYJ 15 for 18 yards (M.Carter).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 15(5:29 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to NYJ 12 for 3 yards (C.Mosley).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NE 12(4:48 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right tackle to NYJ 7 for 5 yards (A.Gardner).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NE 7(4:05 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles right tackle to NYJ 4 for 3 yards (M.Carter). PENALTY on NE-Y.Cajuste - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 7 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NE 17(3:36 - 2nd) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 26 for -9 yards (C.Lawson).
|No Good
4 & 21 - NE 26(2:55 - 2nd) N.Folk 44 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Crossbar - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(2:49 - 2nd) J.Robinson right guard to NYJ 37 for 3 yards (J.Bentley).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 37(2:08 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end ran ob at NYJ 36 for -1 yards (R.McMillan).
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - NYJ 36(2:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to E.Moore ran ob at NYJ 49 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(1:55 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to E.Moore ran ob at NE 47 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 47(1:46 - 2nd) T.Johnson left end to NE 43 for 4 yards (R.McMillan; J.Peppers).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 43(1:01 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Conklin.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 43(0:56 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 29 yards to NE 14 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-J.Hardee.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 14(0:45 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right guard to NE 17 for 3 yards (M.Carter; Q.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NE 17(0:40 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 20 for 3 yards (C.Lawson; Qu.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NE 20(0:34 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 20 for no gain (J.Franklin-Myers; Qu.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 4 - NE 20(0:29 - 2nd) M.Palardy punts 47 yards to NYJ 33 - Center-J.Cardona. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 9 yards (M.Slater).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Folk kicks 50 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 15. T.Johnson to NYJ 34 for 19 yards (P.Strong - J.Peppers).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(14:54 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to B.Berrios.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 34(14:49 - 3rd) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 37 for 3 yards (D.Wise; A.Phillips).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYJ 37(14:03 - 3rd) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 28 for -9 yards (sack split by M.Judon and M.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 16 - NYJ 28(13:17 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 57 yards to NE 15 - Center-T.Hennessy. Ma.Jones to NE 28 for 13 yards (J.Hardee).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 28(13:05 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to T.Thornton to NE 33 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|+30 YD
2 & 5 - NE 33(12:34 - 3rd) D.Harris right tackle to NYJ 37 for 30 yards (L.Joyner).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(11:57 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to D.Harris ran ob at NYJ 22 for 15 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 22(11:35 - 3rd) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 29 for -7 yards (M.Clemons).
|Penalty
2 & 17 - NE 29(10:53 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right guard to NYJ 30 for -1 yards (N.Shepherd). PENALTY on NE-J.Ferentz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 29 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 27 - NE 39(10:32 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to NYJ 34 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
3 & 22 - NE 34(9:51 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker to NYJ 25 for 9 yards (D.Reed).
|No Good
4 & 13 - NE 25(9:12 - 3rd) N.Folk 43 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(9:08 - 3rd) J.Robinson left guard to NYJ 35 for 2 yards (D.Godchaux).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYJ 35(8:26 - 3rd) G.Wilson right end pushed ob at NYJ 35 for no gain (J.Tavai - Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYJ 35(7:49 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Mims.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 35(7:45 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 57 yards to NE 8 - Center-T.Hennessy. Ma.Jones pushed ob at NE 15 for 7 yards (C.Uzomah).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NE 15(7:32 - 3rd) M.Jones pass deep left to J.Meyers to NE 35 for 20 yards (K.Alexander).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35(6:54 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to H.Henry pushed ob at NYJ 45 for 20 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(6:16 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left end to NYJ 43 for 2 yards (V.Curry).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - NE 43(5:41 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right guard to NYJ 45 for -2 yards (C.Mosley - T.Smart).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NE 45(5:02 - 3rd) M.Jones sacked at NE 49 for -6 yards (B.Huff).
|Punt
4 & 16 - NE 49(4:23 - 3rd) M.Palardy punts 46 yards to NYJ 5 - Center-J.Cardona - downed by NE-B.Schooler.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 5(4:10 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left. thrown away from outside the pocket
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 5(4:03 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 5 for no gain (A.Jennings). Penalty on NYJ-D.Feeney - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 5(3:37 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYJ 12 for 7 yards (K.Dugger - A.Phillips).
|Punt
4 & 3 - NYJ 12(2:58 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 49 yards to NE 39 - Center-T.Hennessy. Ma.Jones to NE 44 for 5 yards (J.Hardee).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44(2:46 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to D.Harris to NYJ 43 for 13 yards (D.Reed).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 43(2:09 - 3rd) D.Harris right guard to NYJ 37 for 6 yards (J.Whitehead).
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - NE 37(1:36 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard to NYJ 40 for -3 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - NE 40(0:54 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left tackle to NYJ 36 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - NE 36(0:13 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left end to NYJ 36 for no gain (C.Mosley).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(0:06 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Mims.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 36(0:02 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end to NYJ 34 for -2 yards (L.Guy - D.Wise).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NYJ 34(15:00 - 4th) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 25 for -9 yards (M.Judon). NE-Ma.Jones was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. NE 9-Judon 13.5 sacks this season - new career high - 3rd-most in franchise history.
|Punt
4 & 21 - NYJ 25(14:16 - 4th) B.Mann punts 47 yards to NE 28 - Center-T.Hennessy. M.Bryant ran ob at NE 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 28(14:09 - 4th) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 30 for 2 yards (M.Carter). NYJ-M.Carter was injured during the play. PENALTY on NE-D.Parker - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NE 28 - No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - NE 18(13:44 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson pushed ob at NE 35 for 17 yards (L.Joyner).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - NE 35(13:02 - 4th) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 40 for 5 yards (V.Curry).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(12:29 - 4th) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 42 for 2 yards (J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NE 42(11:46 - 4th) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 43 for 1 yard (Q.Williams). NYJ-B.Echols was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NE 43(11:06 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to J.Meyers.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NE 43(11:00 - 4th) M.Palardy punts 39 yards to NYJ 18 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 18(10:52 - 4th) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 10 for -8 yards (K.Dugger).
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - NYJ 10(10:27 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to D.Mims to NYJ 11 for 1 yard (Jo.Jones).
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - NYJ 11(9:45 - 4th) T.Johnson right guard to NYJ 18 for 7 yards (J.Bentley - M.Bryant).
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYJ 18(9:08 - 4th) B.Mann punts 37 yards to NE 45 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 45(9:01 - 4th) M.Jones sacked at NE 34 for -11 yards (sack split by Qu.Williams and J.Franklin-Myers).
|+3 YD
2 & 21 - NE 34(8:14 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to J.Smith to NE 37 for 3 yards (C.Mosley).
|+11 YD
3 & 18 - NE 37(7:29 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor to NE 48 for 11 yards (B.Echols).
|Punt
4 & 7 - NE 48(6:48 - 4th) M.Palardy punts 52 yards to end zone - Center-J.Cardona - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(6:40 - 4th) J.Robinson left tackle to NYJ 25 for 5 yards (J.Bentley).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 25(6:06 - 4th) J.Robinson left guard to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (R.McMillan - L.Guy).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NYJ 27(5:26 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 33 for 6 yards (J.Mills).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(5:03 - 4th) T.Johnson up the middle to NYJ 30 for -3 yards (D.Ekuale; M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - NYJ 30(4:22 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to T.Johnson (K.Dugger).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NYJ 30(4:15 - 4th) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 23 for -7 yards (D.Wise).
|Punt
4 & 20 - NYJ 23(3:30 - 4th) B.Mann punts 43 yards to NE 34 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 34(3:22 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers ran ob at NE 42 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NE 42(3:18 - 4th) M.Jones up the middle to NE 43 for 1 yard (T.Smart).
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - NE 43(2:41 - 4th) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 41 for -2 yards (J.Whitehead - Q.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 3 - NE 41(2:00 - 4th) M.Palardy punts 39 yards to NYJ 20 - Center-J.Cardona. B.Berrios MUFFS catch - ball out of bounds at NYJ 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(1:52 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to E.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 20(1:45 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Mims (Jo.Jones).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NYJ 20(1:40 - 4th) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 15 for -5 yards (M.Wilson). PENALTY on NE-Jo.Jones - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 20 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:33 - 4th) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 33 for 8 yards (J.Bentley).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NYJ 33(1:07 - 4th) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 34 for 1 yard (A.Phillips - K.Dugger).
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 34(0:32 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter to NYJ 32 for -2 yards (K.Dugger).
|Punt
4 & 3 - NYJ 32(0:26 - 4th) B.Mann punts 52 yards to NE 16 - Center-T.Hennessy. Ma.Jones for 84 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 4th) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 4th) N.Folk kicks 49 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 16. E.Moore pushed ob at NYJ 25 for 9 yards (K.Dugger). Patriots 14th straight win over Jets - longest current streak in NFL - 2nd-longest streak in franchise history (15 vs. Bills).
