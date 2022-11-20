|
|
|CAR
|BAL
Late turnovers help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3
BALTIMORE (AP) Lamar Jackson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Baltimore Ravens forced three late Carolina turnovers in a 13-3 victory Sunday.
Justin Tucker kicked two field goals, including a tiebreaking 37-yarder with 8:27 remaining. Then Marcus Peters forced a fumble by Shi Smith, giving the Ravens the ball at the Carolina 31. Baltimore (7-3) took advantage of a short field, finally reaching the end zone on Jackson's run with 7:16 to play.
Marlon Humphrey, who recovered Smith's fumble, later added an interception. Jason Pierre-Paul also picked off a pass in the final minute. It was the 12th straight game Baltimore forced at least one turnover.
The AFC North-leading Ravens won their fourth straight despite being stuck in neutral offensively for much of the game. Jackson threw for 209 yards with an interception and Demarcus Robinson caught nine passes for 128 yards, but that was about all that was working for either team offensively on a chilly, windy day in Baltimore.
Tucker and Eddy Pineiro traded 32-yard field goals, leaving the score tied at 3 through three quarters.
The Ravens, who have led every game this season by double digits at some point, have had some rough fourth quarters - but this wasn't one of them. Baltimore drove 67 yards in 12 plays to set up Tucker's second field goal, and then Jackson's TD gave them a 10-point lead that felt pretty safe.
Jackson was intercepted once during a first half that remained scoreless until Tucker kicked a field goal on the final play.
Baker Mayfield, a familiar opponent for the Ravens when he was with Cleveland, threw for 196 yards for the Panthers (3-8). D'Onta Foreman was held to 24 yards on 11 carries.
Baltimore improved to 12-3 under coach John Harbaugh when coming off an open date, tying Pittsburgh for the best mark in the league in that span.
INJURIES
Carolina LB Cory Littleton injured an ankle in the first quarter. ... Rookie S Kyle Hamilton of the Ravens left in the third with a knee injury, and T Ronnie Stanley left with an ankle problem.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Ravens: Visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:46
|33:14
|1st Downs
|13
|19
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|205
|308
|Total Plays
|54
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|115
|Rush Attempts
|17
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|169
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|21-33
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-66
|10-93
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.2
|7-35.9
|Return Yards
|8
|8
|Punts - Returns
|2--3
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|2-3
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|193
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|205
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
4
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|21/33
|196
|0
|2
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|11
|24
|0
|10
|2
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
4
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|2
|12
|0
|8
|4
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|6
|3
|76
|0
|34
|10
|
S. Smith 12 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Smith
|5
|4
|26
|0
|10
|4
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|3
|2
|25
|0
|15
|4
|
D. Moore 2 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Moore
|5
|3
|24
|0
|12
|5
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
5
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|4
|3
|24
|0
|12
|5
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|3
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
4
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|4
|4
|7
|0
|5
|4
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 FS
|J. Chinn
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Smith 40 LB
|B. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 28 CB
|K. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Iyiegbuniwe 51 LB
|J. Iyiegbuniwe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 12 WR
|S. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 OLB
|C. Littleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barno 90 DE
|A. Barno
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moton 72 OT
|T. Moton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
3
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|1/1
|32
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|6
|44.2
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Smith
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
15
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|24/33
|209
|0
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 17 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Drake
|10
|46
|0
|29
|6
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
15
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|11
|31
|1
|10
|15
|
J. Hill 43 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Hill
|7
|30
|0
|11
|6
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
0
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|9
|9
|128
|0
|31
|21
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
12
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|8
|6
|63
|0
|16
|12
|
J. Hill 43 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Hill
|3
|3
|8
|0
|7
|6
|
K. Drake 17 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Drake
|4
|2
|7
|0
|5
|6
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
I. Likely 80 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Likely
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
J. Proche 3 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 28 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|9-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
G. Stone 26 FS
|G. Stone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 4 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|
J. Hill 43 RB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Stanley 79 OT
|R. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 97 DE
|B. Urban
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DE
|B. Washington
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
7
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|2/2
|37
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|7
|35.9
|4
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 37 for 12 yards (C.Henderson - B.Burns).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 37(14:11 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to P.Ricard. PENALTY on BAL-M.Moses - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 37 - No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 15 - BAL 32(14:06 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep middle to D.Robinson to CAR 45 for 23 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 45(13:26 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 45(13:20 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to K.Drake to CAR 43 for 2 yards (S.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAL 43(12:40 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to J.Proche.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 43(12:37 - 1st) J.Stout punts 43 yards to end zone - Center-N.Moore - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(12:30 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Moore ran ob at CAR 32 for 12 yards.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(11:55 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to L.Shenault to CAR 31 for -1 yards (K.Hamilton - M.Humphrey).
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 31(11:10 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 41 for 10 yards (C.Clark - P.Queen).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 41(10:31 - 1st) C.Mays reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to CAR 43 for 2 yards (B.Washington).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(9:51 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Blackshear to CAR 47 for 4 yards (G.Stone).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 47(9:09 - 1st) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right guard to CAR 48 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 48(8:24 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 39 for -9 yards (sack split by J.Houston and P.Queen).
|Penalty
4 & 14 - CAR 39(7:42 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to BAL 20 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by D.Duvernay. PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Running Into the Kicker - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 39 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAR 44(7:35 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 39 yards to BAL 17 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 17(7:30 - 1st) K.Drake left guard to BAL 19 for 2 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 19(6:51 - 1st) K.Drake left end to BAL 15 for -4 yards (C.Littleton).
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - BAL 15(6:09 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Hill to BAL 13 for -2 yards (A.Barno).
|Punt
4 & 14 - BAL 13(5:31 - 1st) J.Stout punts 52 yards to CAR 35 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-D.Phillips. PENALTY on CAR-C.Wooten - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(5:18 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to T.Marshall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 25(5:15 - 1st) C.Hubbard left tackle to CAR 25 for no gain (P.Queen).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 25(4:31 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to L.Shenault to CAR 30 for 5 yards (K.Hamilton - M.Humphrey).
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAR 30(3:52 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to BAL 29 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(3:45 - 1st) L.Jackson left end pushed ob at BAL 31 for 2 yards (C.Henderson).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 31(3:07 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews pushed ob at BAL 37 for 6 yards (J.Horn).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 37(2:29 - 1st) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 47 for 10 yards (X.Woods). CAR-C.Littleton was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 47(1:54 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to BAL 48 for 1 yard (B.Smith; F.Luvu).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 48(1:11 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Hill to CAR 45 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BAL 45(0:34 - 1st) J.Hill left end to CAR 45 for no gain (S.Thompson; B.Burns).
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAL 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 28 yards to CAR 17 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 17(14:52 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 21 for 4 yards (P.Queen - R.Smith).
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 21(14:17 - 2nd) D.Foreman left end to CAR 18 for -3 yards (P.Queen).
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - CAR 18(13:33 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 23 for 5 yards (M.Peters).
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 23(12:46 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 48 yards to BAL 29 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Duvernay to BAL 34 for 5 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe). PENALTY on CAR-R.Blackshear - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at BAL 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 49(12:35 - 2nd) K.Drake left tackle to BAL 49 for no gain (B.Burns; F.Luvu).
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 49(11:52 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Davis to BAL 46 for -3 yards (S.Thompson).
|+13 YD
3 & 13 - BAL 46(11:05 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at CAR 41 for 13 yards (C.Henderson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(10:42 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Robinson to CAR 34 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 34(10:12 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end to CAR 29 for 5 yards (S.Franklin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 29(9:26 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for M.Andrews INTERCEPTED by B.Roy at CAR 32. B.Roy to CAR 35 for 3 yards (R.Stanley).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(9:19 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to I.Thomas pushed ob at CAR 43 for 8 yards (M.Peters).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 43(8:45 - 2nd) C.Hubbard left guard to CAR 45 for 2 yards (C.Campbell; B.Washington).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45(7:59 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to L.Shenault to CAR 46 for 1 yard (K.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 46(7:17 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 48 for 2 yards (P.Queen).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 48(6:35 - 2nd) B.Mayfield scrambles up the middle to BAL 44 for 8 yards (P.Queen; M.Peters).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 44(5:51 - 2nd) D.Foreman left guard to BAL 44 for no gain (K.Hamilton).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CAR 44(5:08 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to T.Tremble (M.Humphrey). PENALTY on CAR-C.Hubbard - Chop Block - 15 yards - enforced at BAL 44 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 25 - CAR 41(5:01 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to I.Thomas to BAL 47 for 12 yards (B.Urban).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - CAR 47(4:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-B.Bozeman - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CAR 48(3:52 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 18 - CAR 48(3:49 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 42 yards to BAL 10 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-J.Iyiegbuniwe.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 10(3:38 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson to BAL 16 for 6 yards (B.Smith).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 16(3:13 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to BAL 19 for 3 yards (F.Luvu).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 19(2:31 - 2nd) D.Duvernay right end ran ob at BAL 23 for 4 yards (S.Thompson; J.Chinn).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 23(2:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to BAL 30 for 7 yards (S.Franklin; J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 30(1:29 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to BAL 34 for 4 yards (F.Luvu; S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 34(1:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Hill to BAL 37 for 3 yards (J.Chinn).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 37(0:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Robinson pushed ob at BAL 44 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(0:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to CAR 48 for 8 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAL 48(0:39 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to I.Likely.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 48(0:35 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end to CAR 45 for 3 yards (F.Luvu).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(0:28 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Robinson to CAR 14 for 31 yards (K.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 14(0:21 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to J.Proche.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 14(0:17 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to I.Likely.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAL 14(0:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BAL 14(0:05 - 2nd) J.Tucker 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 42 yards from BAL 35 to CAR 23. R.Blackshear pushed ob at CAR 31 for 8 yards (J.Hill).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 31(14:57 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to I.Thomas to CAR 35 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAR 35(14:21 - 3rd) D.Foreman right end to CAR 35 for no gain (T.Bowser).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 35(13:59 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to I.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 35(13:55 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 53 yards to BAL 12 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 16 for 4 yards (S.Franklin). PENALTY on BAL-K.Hamilton - Offensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at BAL 12.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 6(13:41 - 3rd) K.Drake right end to BAL 9 for 3 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAL 9(12:57 - 3rd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 8 for -1 yards (F.Luvu).
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 8(12:16 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to BAL 7 for -1 yards (J.Horn).
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAL 7(11:33 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 44 yards to CAR 49 - Center-N.Moore. S.Smith to CAR 46 for -3 yards (M.Harrison).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 46(11:22 - 3rd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 47 for 1 yard (J.Houston; B.Washington).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAR 47(10:40 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to D.Moore.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - CAR 47(10:37 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to T.Marshall to BAL 29 for 24 yards (M.Peters) [K.Hamilton].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 29(10:15 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right [C.Campbell].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 29(10:08 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to L.Shenault to BAL 27 for 2 yards (G.Stone - B.Urban). BAL-K.Hamilton was injured during the play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CAR 27(9:39 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to T.Tremble. PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark - Defensive Pass Interference - 12 yards - enforced at BAL 27 - No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 15(9:34 - 3rd) C.Hubbard left end to BAL 18 for -3 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CAR 18(8:57 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to T.Marshall.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - CAR 18(8:52 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles up the middle pushed ob at BAL 14 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CAR 14(8:11 - 3rd) E.Pineiro 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(8:07 - 3rd) J.Hill right guard to BAL 36 for 11 yards (B.Smith).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(7:27 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep left to D.Robinson pushed ob at CAR 44 for 20 yards (C.Henderson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(6:46 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay to CAR 41 for 3 yards (J.Chinn).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 41(6:20 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Oliver to CAR 39 for 2 yards (J.Horn - F.Luvu).
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 39(5:42 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to CAR 25 for 14 yards (J.Chinn). CAR-Y.Gross-Matos was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(5:15 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to K.Drake.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 25(5:11 - 3rd) J.Hill right guard to CAR 19 for 6 yards (M.Haynes).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BAL 19(4:34 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Hill pushed ob at CAR 9 for 10 yards (J.Chinn). PENALTY on BAL-M.Moses - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - BAL 34(4:21 - 3rd) L.Jackson sacked at CAR 41 for -7 yards (B.Burns). BAL-R.Stanley was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 26 - BAL 41(4:01 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 41 yards to end zone - Center-N.Moore - Touchback. Baltimore challenged the touchback ruling - and the play was REVERSED. J.Stout punts 35 yards to CAR 6 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-N.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 6(3:53 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Moore to CAR 13 for 7 yards (C.Clark).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 13(3:17 - 3rd) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 18 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 18(2:43 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Smith pushed ob at CAR 28 for 10 yards (C.Clark). PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(2:17 - 3rd) C.Hubbard right tackle to CAR 44 for 1 yard (P.Queen - O.Oweh).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAR 44(1:37 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Foreman.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - CAR 44(1:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 44 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - CAR 39(1:33 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Blackshear to CAR 49 for 10 yards (R.Smith).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - CAR 49(0:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 49 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAR 44(0:33 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 42 yards to BAL 14 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 14(0:27 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to K.Drake pushed ob at BAL 19 for 5 yards (J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 19(15:00 - 4th) K.Drake right end to BAL 23 for 4 yards (F.Luvu).
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 23(14:14 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson to BAL 35 for 12 yards (C.Henderson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(13:33 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to BAL 44 for 9 yards (F.Luvu).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 44(12:52 - 4th) P.Ricard up the middle to BAL 48 for 4 yards (B.Roy).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48(12:09 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews pushed ob at CAR 45 for 7 yards (J.Horn).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 45(11:24 - 4th) J.Hill right tackle to CAR 41 for 4 yards (S.Thompson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(10:44 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews pushed ob at CAR 25 for 16 yards (J.Chinn).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(10:08 - 4th) J.Hill left end to CAR 23 for 2 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAL 23(9:24 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to K.Drake.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - BAL 23(9:19 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 23 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - BAL 28(9:19 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson to CAR 19 for 9 yards (Y.Gross-Matos; J.Chinn).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BAL 19(8:31 - 4th) J.Tucker 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(8:27 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 25(8:22 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Smith to CAR 29 for 4 yards (M.Peters). FUMBLES (M.Peters) - RECOVERED by BAL-M.Humphrey at CAR 31.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 31(8:14 - 4th) K.Drake left end pushed ob at CAR 2 for 29 yards (X.Woods).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - BAL 2(7:45 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to CAR 1 for 1 yard (F.Luvu - B.Roy). PENALTY on CAR-B.Burns - Defensive Offside - 1 yard - enforced at CAR 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 1(7:20 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on BAL-D.Phillips - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(7:16 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 42 for 2 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CAR 42(6:50 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 33 for -9 yards (C.Campbell).
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - CAR 33(6:09 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.Hubbard to CAR 43 for 10 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
4 & 7 - CAR 43(5:31 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 35 for -8 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(5:26 - 4th) L.Jackson left end pushed ob at CAR 4 for 31 yards (J.Chinn). PENALTY on BAL-J.Proche - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 11 - BAL 36(4:56 - 4th) K.Drake left end to CAR 33 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 33(4:51 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to I.Likely to CAR 32 for 1 yard (X.Woods; S.Thompson).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BAL 32(4:43 - 4th) L.Jackson sacked at CAR 40 for -8 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|Punt
4 & 15 - BAL 40(4:37 - 4th) J.Stout punts 27 yards to CAR 13 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 13(4:31 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to C.Hubbard.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CAR 13(4:25 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to T.Marshall [J.Pierre-Paul]. PENALTY on BAL-J.Pierre-Paul - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 13 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 18(4:20 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to S.Smith to CAR 26 for 8 yards (G.Stone - T.Bowser).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 26(4:02 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to C.Hubbard to CAR 41 for 15 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 41(3:35 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right intended for S.Smith INTERCEPTED by M.Humphrey at CAR 41. M.Humphrey to CAR 41 for no gain (S.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(3:28 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to CAR 42 for -1 yards (D.Brown).
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 42(3:25 - 4th) L.Jackson left end to CAR 43 for -1 yards (C.Henderson).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - BAL 43(2:42 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-B.Burns - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 43 - No Play.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - BAL 38(2:42 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to CAR 41 for -3 yards (B.Burns).
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAL 41(2:00 - 4th) J.Stout punts 22 yards to CAR 19 - Center-N.Moore. S.Smith MUFFS catch - and recovers at CAR 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 19(1:52 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked ob at CAR 18 for -1 yards (R.Smith).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - CAR 18(1:45 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-T.Tremble - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 18 - No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 16 - CAR 13(1:45 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to T.Marshall pushed ob at CAR 31 for 18 yards (B.Stephens).
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 31(1:38 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to T.Marshall to BAL 35 for 34 yards (B.Stephens) [O.Oweh].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(1:16 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to BAL 31 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAR 31(0:54 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to T.Marshall (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 31(0:49 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle intended for R.Blackshear INTERCEPTED by J.Pierre-Paul (B.Washington) at BAL 41. J.Pierre-Paul to BAL 44 for 3 yards (T.Moton).
-
LV
DEN
7
10
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
CIN
PIT
17
10
2nd 2:20 CBS
-
DAL
MIN
19
3
2nd 1:43 CBS
-
KC
LAC
0
052.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
SF
ARI
0
043 O/U
+8
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
TEN
GB
27
17
Final AMZN
-
CAR
BAL
3
13
Final FOX
-
CHI
ATL
24
27
Final FOX
-
CLE
BUF
23
31
Final CBS
-
DET
NYG
31
18
Final FOX
-
LAR
NO
20
27
Final FOX
-
NYJ
NE
3
10
Final CBS
-
PHI
IND
17
16
Final CBS
-
WAS
HOU
23
10
Final FOX