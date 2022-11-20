|
Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants 31-18 Sunday, posting consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017.
Williams ran for a 4-yard TD and two 1-yard scores and the Lions' much-maligned run defense shut down NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley and forced three turnovers on a cold, blustery afternoon at MetLife Stadium.
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft in April, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to help set up 14 points. Jared Goff and the Lions' offense didn't have a turnover for the second straight game.
Michael Badgley added a 24-yard field goal for Detroit (4-6), which until last week had not won a road game under second-year coach Dan Campbell.
The mistake-prone Giants (7-3) got 3-yard touchdown runs by Daniel Jones and Matt Breida. Jones also threw a meaningless late TD to Richie James but also was intercepted twice, his first picks since Week 3.
Jones' touchdown run gave the Giants a 6-3 lead late in the first quarter and New York was still in front with a little more than six minutes left in the half when Hutchinson changed the momentum.
Jones (27 of 44 for 341) dropped back to pass on a second-and-6 at his own 31. He didn't see Hutchinson drop back in coverage and the big man made his second interception of the season at the 37 and returned it 19 yards to the 19. Williams scored three plays later and the Lions led 10-6 and never trailed again.
Goff finished 17 of 26 for 165 yards with Amon-Ra St. Brown catching seven passes for 76 yards. The Lions gained 163 yards rushing led by Justin Jackson (66) and Williams (64). Barkley finished with 22 yards on 15 carries.
INJURIES:
Lions: C Evan Brown (left ankle), CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) left the game.
Giants: RT Tyre Phillips (neck), CB Adoree Jackson (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (rib), S Jason Pinnock (jaw). Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), C Jon Feliciano (neck) were all knocked out of the game.
UP NEXT
Lions: play host to Buffalo in their annual Thanksgiving game.
Giants: at Dallas in a rare Thanksgiving game.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:48
|28:12
|1st Downs
|23
|25
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|9
|17
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|325
|413
|Total Plays
|63
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|89
|Rush Attempts
|37
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|165
|324
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|27-44
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|8-63
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.2
|4-38.3
|Return Yards
|120
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-62
|3-41
|Int. - Returns
|2-58
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|165
|PASS YDS
|324
|160
|RUSH YDS
|89
|325
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
6
FPTS
|J. Goff
|17/26
|165
|0
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|9
|66
|0
|27
|8
|
J. Williams 30 RB
24
FPTS
|J. Williams
|17
|64
|3
|15
|24
|
D. Swift 32 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|20
|1
|16
|12
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|7
|0
|7
|6
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
14
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|14
|
J. Goff 16 QB
6
FPTS
|J. Goff
|4
|-1
|0
|2
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
14
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|8
|7
|76
|0
|32
|14
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|7
|3
|33
|0
|21
|6
|
B. Wright 89 TE
4
FPTS
|B. Wright
|2
|2
|20
|0
|16
|4
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Kennedy
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
D. Swift 32 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Swift
|3
|3
|12
|0
|7
|12
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|8
|
D. Chark 4 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Chark
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Cabinda
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 39 CB
|J. Jacobs
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 FS
|K. Joseph
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Moore 38 DB
|C. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Board 49 OLB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Pittman 57 OLB
|A. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 2 DE
|A. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
|J. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 17 K
7
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|1/1
|24
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|5
|48.2
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|31.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
26
FPTS
|D. Jones
|27/44
|341
|1
|2
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
26
FPTS
|D. Jones
|7
|50
|1
|15
|26
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
5
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|15
|22
|0
|4
|5
|
M. Breida 31 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Breida
|3
|13
|1
|5
|9
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
19
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
19
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|13
|9
|100
|0
|19
|19
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|10
|5
|86
|0
|24
|13
|
R. James 80 WR
13
FPTS
|R. James
|3
|3
|48
|1
|20
|13
|
I. Hodgins 16 WR
3
FPTS
|I. Hodgins
|3
|3
|29
|0
|20
|3
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|2
|2
|29
|0
|15
|4
|
L. Cager 83 TE
4
FPTS
|L. Cager
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|4
|
M. Breida 31 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|9
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
5
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|5
|2
|13
|0
|7
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 25 CB
|R. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 44 CB
|N. McCloud
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 27 CB
|J. Pinnock
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 ILB
|M. McFadden
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 FS
|D. Belton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 OLB
|K. Thibodeaux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Flott 28 CB
|C. Flott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Thomas 78 OT
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. James 80 WR
|R. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 ILB
|J. Smith
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 96 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Smith 94 LB
|E. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
0
FPTS
|G. Gano
|0/0
|0
|0/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|4
|38.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|3
|13.7
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
0
FPTS
|A. Jackson
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
R. James 80 WR
13
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 60 yards from DET 35 to NYG 5. G.Brightwell to NYG 23 for 18 yards (A.Pittman).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 23(14:54 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 20 for -3 yards (J.Cominsky).
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - NYG 20(14:14 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 27 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYG 27(13:42 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 19 for -8 yards (A.McNeill).
|Punt
4 & 14 - NYG 19(13:06 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 51 yards to DET 30 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(12:58 - 1st) Ja.Williams right guard to DET 42 for 12 yards (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 42(12:15 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 42(12:08 - 1st) J.Jackson right end to DET 44 for 2 yards (A.Jackson - J.Ward).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - DET 44(11:37 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown. PENALTY on NYG-O.Ximines - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at DET 44 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(11:33 - 1st) Ja.Williams right tackle to NYG 37 for 4 yards (M.McFadden; D.Lawrence).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DET 37(10:59 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown pushed ob at NYG 32 for 5 yards (D.Holmes).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DET 32(10:36 - 1st) J.Goff up the middle to NYG 30 for 2 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(9:58 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to B.Wright to NYG 14 for 16 yards (M.McFadden).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 14(9:15 - 1st) D.Swift left guard to NYG 12 for 2 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DET 12(8:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Cabinda (J.Ward).
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - DET 12(8:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to NYG 6 for 6 yards (J.Love - L.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - DET 6(7:55 - 1st) M.Badgley 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(7:52 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to NYG 42 for 17 yards (J.Okudah - W.Harris).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 42(7:22 - 1st) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 41 for -1 yards (A.McNeill).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 41(6:56 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to L.Cager to NYG 48 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 48(6:33 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to DET 49 for 3 yards (J.Cominsky).
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - NYG 49(5:54 - 1st) M.Breida left end to DET 44 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 44(5:19 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to DET 43 for 1 yard (W.Harris; I.Buggs).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 43(4:51 - 1st) S.Barkley left end to DET 41 for 2 yards (J.Okudah). Penalty on NYG-N.Gates - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - NYG 41(4:21 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to M.Breida pushed ob at DET 25 for 16 yards (D.Elliott).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(3:38 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson pushed ob at DET 7 for 18 yards (W.Harris).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 7(3:13 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to DET 3 for 4 yards (K.Joseph - A.Hutchinson).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 3(2:46 - 1st) D.Jones right end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:41 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is Blocked (J.Cominsky) - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 62 yards from NYG 35 to DET 3. J.Jackson to DET 29 for 26 yards (E.Smith; J.Love).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29(2:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to DET 26 for -3 yards (N.McCloud).
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - DET 26(1:53 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 27 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - DET 27(1:19 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to DET 42 for 15 yards (J.Pinnock). DET-E.Brown was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 42(0:40 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to K.Raymond.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DET 42(0:35 - 1st) Ja.Williams right end to DET 43 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - DET 43(15:00 - 2nd) J.Goff scrambles up the middle to NYG 39 for 18 yards (D.Holmes). PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - DET 33(14:28 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown. PENALTY on DET-Jo.Jackson - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DET 33.
|Punt
4 & 34 - DET 18(14:25 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 57 yards to NYG 25 - Center-S.Daly. A.Jackson to NYG 28 for 3 yards (C.Moore). NYG-A.Jackson was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(14:13 - 2nd) S.Barkley left end to NYG 30 for 2 yards (A.Hutchinson - D.Barnes).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 30(13:44 - 2nd) D.Jones left end ran ob at NYG 39 for 9 yards (J.Okudah).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39(13:19 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 41 for 2 yards (D.Barnes).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NYG 41(12:44 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins to DET 43 for 16 yards (D.Elliott). PENALTY on NYG-L.Cager - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 41 - No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 18 - NYG 31(12:14 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to K.Golladay to NYG 46 for 15 yards (J.Jacobs).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 46(11:41 - 2nd) D.Jones left end to DET 47 for 7 yards (J.Jacobs).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 47(11:04 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to DET 43 for 4 yards (D.Barnes).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 43(10:22 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson pushed ob at DET 40 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NYG 40(9:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to I.Hodgins to DET 31 for 9 yards (M.Hughes). PENALTY on NYG-M.Glowinski - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at DET 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYG 45(9:17 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right [A.Anzalone].
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYG 45(9:08 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 37 yards to DET 8 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 8(9:00 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 10 for 2 yards (J.Ward; J.Smith).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DET 10(8:26 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to DET 19 for 9 yards (C.Flott). FUMBLES (C.Flott) - touched at DET 18 - and recovers at DET 17. Officially - a pass for 7 yards.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DET 17(7:46 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to DET 17 for no gain (D.Holmes).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DET 17(7:04 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 63 yards to NYG 20 - Center-S.Daly. R.James to NYG 27 for 7 yards (C.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27(6:51 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 31 for 4 yards (A.McNeill; M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYG 31(6:19 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle intended for D.Slayton INTERCEPTED by A.Hutchinson at NYG 38. A.Hutchinson pushed ob at NYG 18 for 20 yards (A.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 18(6:09 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Jackson to NYG 7 for 11 yards (M.McFadden - C.Flott).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - DET 7(5:26 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Cabinda (M.McFadden) [O.Ximines]. PENALTY on NYG-M.McFadden - Defensive Pass Interference - 2 yards - enforced at NYG 7 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 5(5:20 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to NYG 4 for 1 yard (D.Belton).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DET 4(4:44 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to NYG 0. G.Brightwell MUFFS catch - and recovers at NYG 3. G.Brightwell to NYG 19 for 16 yards (D.Barnes - J.Jackson). DET-D.Barnes was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYG-N.McCloud - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 6 yards - enforced at NYG 12. Officially - a return for 9 yards.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 6(4:33 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson pushed ob at NYG 25 for 19 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 25(4:08 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton. Penalty on NYG - Illegal Formation - declined.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 25(4:03 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to L.Cager to NYG 38 for 13 yards (D.Barnes) [B.Jones].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(3:41 - 2nd) W.Robinson left end pushed ob at NYG 42 for 4 yards (D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 42(3:09 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 43 for 1 yard (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 43(2:32 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to W.Robinson (J.Jacobs).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYG 43(2:28 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 25 yards to DET 32 - Center-C.Kreiter - downed by NYG-C.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32(2:19 - 2nd) J.Jackson left end to DET 40 for 8 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Love).
|+32 YD
2 & 2 - DET 40(2:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep left to A.St. Brown pushed ob at NYG 28 for 32 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(1:53 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right end to NYG 13 for 15 yards (D.Holmes).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 13(1:27 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to NYG 5 for 8 yards (J.Pinnock; R.Williams). NYG-J.Pinnock was injured during the play. PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 13 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - DET 23(1:19 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at NYG 9 for 14 yards (D.Belton).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DET 9(1:13 - 2nd) J.Jackson left guard to NYG 5 for 4 yards (D.Lawrence; M.McFadden).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - DET 5(1:07 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to B.Wright to NYG 1 for 4 yards (J.Love).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 1(0:59 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox. PENALTY on NYG-C.Brown - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 2nd) M.Badgley kicks 47 yards from 50 to NYG 3. G.Brightwell to NYG 17 for 14 yards (J.Jackson; C.Moore). DET-J.Jacobs was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 17(0:44 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to W.Robinson [A.McNeill].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 17(0:40 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Barkley [A.McNeill].
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - NYG 17(0:36 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep left to W.Robinson pushed ob at NYG 36 for 19 yards (M.Hughes).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(0:29 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson to DET 49 for 15 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 49(0:11 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NYG 49(0:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DET 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYG 46(0:06 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Barkley.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - NYG 46(0:01 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 37 for -9 yards (J.Cominsky).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 60 yards from NYG 35 to DET 5. J.Jackson MUFFS catch - and recovers at DET 8. J.Jackson to DET 44 for 36 yards (C.Flott - C.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 44(14:52 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Cabinda.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DET 44(14:47 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 45 for 1 yard (D.Holmes).
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - DET 45(14:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Kennedy pushed ob at NYG 42 for 13 yards (R.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 42(13:44 - 3rd) J.Jackson left guard to NYG 37 for 5 yards (M.McFadden).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - DET 37(13:05 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to NYG 31 for 6 yards (R.Williams).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DET 31(12:21 - 3rd) J.Jackson right tackle to NYG 21 for 10 yards (N.McCloud - J.Smith).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DET 21(11:45 - 3rd) D.Swift left end to NYG 5 for 16 yards (R.Williams).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DET 5(11:00 - 3rd) A.St. Brown right end to NYG 1 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DET 1(10:14 - 3rd) Ja.Williams right end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 25(10:10 - 3rd) S.Barkley left end ran ob at NYG 25 for no gain (W.Harris).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 25(9:46 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 31 for 6 yards (J.Jacobs) [I.Buggs].
|+24 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 31(9:18 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to DET 45 for 24 yards (M.Hughes - A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 45(8:50 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 45(8:46 - 3rd) S.Barkley right guard to DET 41 for 4 yards (A.Hutchinson; I.Buggs).
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NYG 41(8:17 - 3rd) S.Barkley left tackle to DET 40 for 1 yard (C.Board - A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NYG 40(7:36 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep right intended for L.Cager INTERCEPTED by K.Joseph at DET 21. K.Joseph to NYG 41 for 38 yards (R.James).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 41(7:22 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to K.Raymond (C.Flott) [L.Williams].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 41(7:18 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to NYG 38 for 3 yards (J.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DET 38(6:32 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to K.Raymond [D.Lawrence].
|Punt
4 & 7 - DET 38(6:28 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 31 yards to NYG 7 - Center-S.Daly - downed by DET-J.Woods.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 7(6:20 - 3rd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 6 for -1 yards (A.McNeill).
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 6(5:45 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Slayton to NYG 24 for 18 yards (J.Jacobs).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 24(5:18 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to W.Robinson to NYG 33 for 9 yards (J.Jacobs).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 33(4:52 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson to NYG 35 for 2 yards (K.Joseph - W.Harris). DET-K.Joseph was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 35(4:18 - 3rd) M.Breida right end to NYG 40 for 5 yards (D.Barnes).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 40(3:48 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins to DET 49 for 11 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 49(3:26 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 49(3:18 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Barkley [A.Anzalone].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 49(3:14 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to W.Robinson [D.Elliott].
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYG 49(3:08 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 40 yards to DET 9 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 9(3:00 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 12 for 3 yards (O.Ximines - J.Ellis).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - DET 12(2:20 - 3rd) J.Jackson right guard to DET 16 for 4 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DET 16(1:36 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to K.Raymond.
|Punt
4 & 3 - DET 16(1:30 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 51 yards to NYG 33 - Center-S.Daly - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 33(1:22 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to W.Robinson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 33(1:18 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson to NYG 42 for 9 yards (D.Barnes).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYG 42(0:53 - 3rd) S.Barkley left end to NYG 42 for no gain (D.Elliott).
|+15 YD
4 & 1 - NYG 42(0:24 - 3rd) D.Jones left end pushed ob at DET 43 for 15 yards (D.Elliott).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 43(15:00 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to W.Robinson pushed ob at DET 37 for 6 yards (M.Hughes; A.Anzalone).
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 37(14:36 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to R.James pushed ob at DET 18 for 19 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 18(14:16 - 4th) D.Jones left end to DET 9 for 9 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 9(13:51 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to DET 3 for 6 yards (A.Anzalone - A.Bryant).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 3(13:25 - 4th) M.Breida left guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(13:21 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(13:21 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to K.Raymond to DET 46 for 21 yards (N.McCloud) [J.Ward].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(12:35 - 4th) J.Jackson left end to NYG 49 for 5 yards (T.Fox - J.Smith).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - DET 49(11:51 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Swift to 50 for -1 yards (J.Love).
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - DET 50(11:06 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown ran ob at NYG 33 for 17 yards.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 33(10:22 - 4th) Ja.Williams right guard to NYG 35 for -2 yards (T.Crowder - L.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - DET 35(9:37 - 4th) J.Jackson up the middle to NYG 34 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence - T.Crowder).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DET 34(8:58 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark (J.Love).
|Penalty
4 & 11 - DET 34(8:52 - 4th) PENALTY on DET - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 34 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - DET 39(8:52 - 4th) J.Fox punts 39 yards to end zone - Center-S.Daly - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 20(8:45 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 20(8:41 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NYG 20(8:31 - 4th) PENALTY on NYG-M.Peart - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 20 - No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 15 - NYG 15(8:31 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep middle to I.Hodgins to NYG 35 for 20 yards (J.Jacobs).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 35(8:04 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins to NYG 37 for 2 yards (W.Harris). FUMBLES (W.Harris) - RECOVERED by DET-A.Hutchinson at NYG 33.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 33(7:53 - 4th) Ja.Williams left end to NYG 29 for 4 yards (L.Williams - D.Lawrence).
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - DET 29(7:08 - 4th) J.Jackson left end pushed ob at NYG 2 for 27 yards (R.Williams).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - DET 2(6:24 - 4th) D.Swift left end to NYG 4 for -2 yards (J.Pinnock). NYG-J.Pinnock was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DET 4(6:13 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 4th) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(6:10 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 28 for 3 yards (W.Harris).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NYG 28(5:46 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to R.James (W.Harris). PENALTY on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 28 - No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 33(5:40 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep middle to R.James to DET 47 for 20 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 47(5:16 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton (J.Cominsky).
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 47(5:11 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep right to D.Slayton ran ob at DET 23 for 24 yards. DET-A.Hutchinson was injured during the play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 23(4:49 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to K.Golladay to DET 9 for 14 yards (D.Elliott).
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 9(4:26 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN [A.Bryant].
|+2 YD
|(4:20 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Jones pass to L.Cager is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 4th) G.Gano kicks onside 13 yards from NYG 35 to NYG 48. A.St. Brown (didn't try to advance) to NYG 48 for no gain.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 48(4:19 - 4th) Ja.Williams left tackle to NYG 43 for 5 yards (T.Crowder; J.Smith).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - DET 43(4:13 - 4th) Ja.Williams left tackle to NYG 37 for 6 yards (J.Ellis - J.Love).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 37(4:06 - 4th) Ja.Williams left tackle to NYG 34 for 3 yards (J.Love - H.Mondeaux).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - DET 34(3:24 - 4th) Ja.Williams left tackle to NYG 33 for 1 yard (J.Ward; J.Smith).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - DET 33(2:41 - 4th) K.Raymond left end to NYG 26 for 7 yards (J.Love).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 26(2:00 - 4th) J.Goff kneels to NYG 27 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - DET 27(1:18 - 4th) J.Goff kneels to NYG 28 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - DET 28(0:39 - 4th) J.Goff kneels to NYG 29 for -1 yards.
