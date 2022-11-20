|
Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16
DENVER (AP) Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on third-and-10 from his own 34 and instead of sliding to burn more time, he pulled up and fired out of bounds.
That saved crucial seconds for the Raiders, who didn't have any timeouts left and got the ball back with 1:43 left instead of about a minute.
Carr drove them 71 yards, hitting running back Josh Jacobs for 43 yards to the Denver 7 to set up Carlson's game-tying kick.
The Raiders won the overtime coin toss and Brandon McManus kicked it to the 5-yard line instead of blasting the ball out of the back of the end zone. Ameer Abdullah returned it 28 yards to the Las Vegas 33.
After Jacobs - who had 109 yards rushing and 51 receiving - lost a yard, Carr hit tight end Foster Moreau for 33 yards over the middle to the Denver 35. From there, Adams confused the Denver defense and was all alone for the game-winner, which gave him 141 yards and two TDs on seven catches. Carr finished 23 of 37 for 307 yards.
McManus' 48-yard field goal put the Broncos ahead 16-13 with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter and Denver's defense forced the Raiders to go three-and-out. But Wilson couldn't burn enough time off the clock before the Raiders got the ball back.
Embattled first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett relinquished offensive play-calling duties to Klint Kubiak, his QB coach and passing game coordinator.
The move paid off immediately when the Broncos scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time under Wilson, whose 32-yard throw to Kendall Hinton set up Latavius Murray's 1-yard TD run.
After that, the game settled into the grind-it-out defensive affair expected of two teams that have been riddled by injuries and ineffective offensive play.
Maxx Crosby came up huge in the final seconds of the first half, preventing a touchdown and then a field goal as the Raiders turned back the Broncos and kept their deficit to 10-7 at the half.
Crosby punched the ball out of fumble-prone running back Melvin Gordon's arms at the 1. Although guard Quinn Meinerz recovered for Denver at the 7, Crosby blocked McManus' 25-yard field-goal try as the first half expired.
That was Crosby's third career blocked field goal, and all three have been against the Broncos. He had two against Denver on Jan. 3, 2021.
Crosby's big plays atoned for his personal foul call earlier in the drive when he hit a sliding Wilson, drawing a 15-yard flag on third-and-12 in Broncos territory.
Crosby added a sack on Denver's opening drive after halftime and another on their final snap of the third quarter. Las Vegas has 14 sacks this season and Crosby has nine of them.
McManus kicked a 52-yard field goal after that second sack, giving Denver a 13-10 lead, and Carlson knotted it up again with a career-long 57-yarder with 7:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.
In the first quarter, Carlson's 48-yard try sailed wide right for his first missed field goal since Nov. 7 2021, against the Giants in the Meadowlands.
After McManus' 48-yarder, Adams blew Broncos past star cornerback Patrick Surtain II and hauled in a 31-yard touchdown catch from Carr to make it 10-7.
There was a moment of silence held before kickoff in honor of the dozens of people shot and five killed when a 22-year-old gunman opened fire overnight at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, about 70 miles south of Denver.
INJURIES
The Raiders were without TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow. ... S Duron Harmon was carted off with a leg injury early in the fourth quarter. Harmon was playing in his 154th consecutive game.
The Broncos were without WRs Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) along with slot CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee). They lost RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) on their first drive and DT D.J. Jones (hand) and DL Jonathan Harris (knee) in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
The Raiders visit Seattle next Sunday, their fourth road game in five weeks.
The Broncos visit Carolina next Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:48
|28:12
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|407
|320
|Total Plays
|62
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|94
|Rush Attempts
|24
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|298
|226
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|24-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-98
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.8
|4-46.8
|Return Yards
|97
|68
|Punts - Returns
|4-28
|2-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-69
|3-41
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|298
|PASS YDS
|226
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|320
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
24
FPTS
|D. Carr
|23/37
|307
|2
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
18
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|24
|109
|0
|15
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
33
FPTS
|D. Adams
|13
|7
|141
|2
|35
|33
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|9
|6
|52
|0
|18
|11
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
18
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|4
|3
|51
|0
|43
|18
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
4
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|3
|1
|33
|0
|33
|4
|
K. Cole 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|4
|3
|5
|0
|5
|3
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Johnson 45 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 21 CB
|T. Hall
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 DB
|R. Teamer
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 20 SAF
|I. Pola-Mao
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Webb 27 CB
|S. Webb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 CB
|D. Harmon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
|J. Horsted
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 SS
|T. Moehrig
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Turner 19 WR
|D. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Butler 58 LB
|D. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 49 DB
|M. Farley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
|B. Bolden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
10
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|3/4
|57
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|4
|46.8
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|3
|23.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Cole
|4
|7.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|24/31
|247
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Murray 28 RB
16
FPTS
|L. Murray
|17
|49
|1
|12
|16
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
11
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|8
|31
|0
|10
|11
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|9
|
C. Edmonds RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|7
|5
|80
|0
|23
|13
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|3
|3
|57
|0
|32
|8
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
11
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|5
|5
|39
|0
|21
|11
|
G. Dulcich 80 TE
7
FPTS
|G. Dulcich
|5
|4
|30
|0
|15
|7
|
L. Murray 28 RB
16
FPTS
|L. Murray
|4
|4
|23
|0
|9
|16
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
3
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|3
|
B. Johnson 89 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 CB
|D. Mathis
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 OLB
|J. Cooper
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|4-7
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 OLB
|B. Browning
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Strnad 40 LB
|J. Strnad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 SAF
|D. Turner-Yell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Langi 43 LB
|H. Langi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bobenmoyer 46 LS
|J. Bobenmoyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
|E. Saubert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Harris 92 DT
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
10
FPTS
|B. McManus
|3/4
|52
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|4
|46.8
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|3
|13.7
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|2
|13.5
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 64 yards from DEN 35 to LV 1. A.Abdullah to LV 26 for 25 yards (H.Langi).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 26(14:56 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 29 for 3 yards (J.Jewell; Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 29(14:16 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to J.Johnson to LV 29 for no gain (K.Jackson).
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - LV 29(13:32 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to 50 for 21 yards (D.Mathis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 50(12:46 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to DEN 47 for 3 yards (J.Harris). DEN-J.Harris was injured during the play.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - LV 47(12:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at DEN 32 for 15 yards (P.Surtain).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 32(11:45 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to DEN 38 for -6 yards (D.Mathis). PENALTY on LV-M.Hollins - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LV 42(11:29 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to F.Moreau (Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 20 - LV 42(11:24 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to A.Abdullah to DEN 42 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
3 & 20 - LV 42(10:42 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to DEN 38 for 4 yards (E.Bassey).
|Punt
4 & 16 - LV 38(9:58 - 1st) A.Cole punts 30 yards to DEN 8 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 8(9:52 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to G.Dulcich to DEN 23 for 15 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 23(9:20 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 27 for 4 yards (L.Masterson).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DEN 27(8:41 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to C.Sutton. PENALTY on LV-S.Webb - Defensive Pass Interference - 18 yards - enforced at DEN 27 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45(8:36 - 1st) C.Edmonds right guard to DEN 49 for 4 yards (B.Nichols - C.Jones).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 49(8:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to LV 35 for 16 yards (S.Webb) [D.Perryman].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35(7:17 - 1st) C.Edmonds left guard to LV 33 for 2 yards (J.Tillery).
|+32 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 33(6:41 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton for 33 yards - TOUCHDOWN [J.Brown]. The Replay Official reviewed the score ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton pushed ob at LV 1 for 32 yards (D.Harmon) [J.Brown].
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 1(6:25 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 56 yards from DEN 35 to LV 9. A.Abdullah to LV 41 for 32 yards (E.Saubert). PENALTY on LV-B.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 15(6:16 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams. PENALTY on DEN-D.Mathis - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at LV 15 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 20(6:11 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 27 for 7 yards (J.Cooper).
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - LV 27(5:34 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 41 for 14 yards (M.Purcell; K.Jackson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 41(4:57 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins pushed ob at 50 for 9 yards (J.Cooper).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LV 50(4:17 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 48 for 2 yards (J.Jewell).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48(3:33 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to B.Bolden to DEN 44 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - LV 44(2:46 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to DEN 40 for 4 yards (J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - LV 40(2:02 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to DEN 38 for 2 yards (M.Purcell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(1:19 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 32 for 6 yards (J.Cooper; J.Jewell).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LV 32(0:35 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to DEN 27 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 27(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at DEN 34 for -7 yards (A.Singleton). PENALTY on LV-A.James - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LV 37(14:40 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at DEN 46 for -9 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
2 & 29 - LV 46(13:59 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end to DEN 46 for no gain (J.Martin; D.Williams).
|+18 YD
3 & 29 - LV 46(13:15 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep middle to M.Hollins to DEN 28 for 18 yards (D.Mathis).
|No Good
4 & 11 - LV 28(12:31 - 2nd) D.Carlson 46 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(12:26 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon to DEN 40 for 4 yards (D.Perryman).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 40(11:54 - 2nd) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at DEN 49 for 9 yards (S.Webb).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 49(11:30 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to E.Saubert to LV 42 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 42(10:51 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to LV 32 for 10 yards (D.Harmon; T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 32(10:09 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to B.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 32(10:02 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to LV 30 for 2 yards (D.Perryman; A.Billings).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DEN 30(9:27 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - DEN 30(9:24 - 2nd) B.McManus 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:19 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 26 for 1 yard (J.Jewell; A.Singleton). PENALTY on LV-A.Bars - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 26.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - LV 16(9:12 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to M.Hollins.
|+23 YD
2 & 19 - LV 16(9:07 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep left to D.Adams to LV 39 for 23 yards (A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39(8:29 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 43 for 4 yards (J.Cooper - A.Singleton).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LV 43(7:52 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to 50 for 7 yards (D.Williams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 50(7:11 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins pushed ob at DEN 42 for 8 yards (J.Jewell).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - LV 42(6:32 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to DEN 31 for 11 yards (D.Mathis).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(5:44 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Adams for 31 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 47 yards from 50 to DEN 3. M.Washington to DEN 14 for 11 yards (L.Masterson).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14(5:33 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hinton pushed ob at DEN 31 for 17 yards (R.Teamer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 31(5:04 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Gordon ran ob at DEN 31 for no gain.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 31(4:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-Q.Meinerz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 31 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - DEN 26(4:11 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Gordon to DEN 37 for 11 yards (J.Brown) [B.Nichols].
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - DEN 37(3:25 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich to LV 48 for 15 yards (S.Webb). PENALTY on DEN-C.Sutton - Illegal Blindside Block - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - DEN 29(2:56 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles left end to DEN 37 for 8 yards (I.Pola-Mao). PENALTY on LV-M.Crosby - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 48(2:35 - 2nd) L.Murray left guard to LV 43 for 5 yards (A.Billings - B.Nichols).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 43(2:03 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hinton to LV 35 for 8 yards (D.Harmon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 35(1:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to L.Murray to LV 35 for no gain (R.Teamer).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 35(1:21 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to LV 33 for 2 yards (B.Nichols; R.Teamer).
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - DEN 33(1:15 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton to LV 12 for 21 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 12(0:50 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to E.Saubert to LV 5 for 7 yards (I.Pola-Mao; B.Nichols). LV-B.Nichols was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 5(0:41 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to LV 3 for 2 yards (A.Billings; C.Jones).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - DEN 3(0:34 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to LV 2 for 1 yard (M.Crosby). FUMBLES (M.Crosby) - touched at LV 2 - recovered by DEN-Q.Meinerz at LV 7.
|No Good
4 & 5 - DEN 7(0:02 - 2nd) B.McManus 25 yard field goal is BLOCKED (M.Crosby) - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to DEN 0. M.Washington MUFFS catch - and recovers at DEN 0. M.Washington to DEN 13 for 13 yards (D.Turner; L.Masterson).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 13(14:57 - 3rd) L.Murray left end to DEN 9 for -4 yards (D.Perryman).
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - DEN 9(14:19 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to L.Murray to DEN 14 for 5 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DEN 14(13:40 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 12 for -2 yards (M.Crosby).
|Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 12(13:04 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 43 yards to LV 45 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Cole to LV 47 for 2 yards (D.Turner-Yell - P.Locke). LV-B.Bolden was injured during the play. Penalty on LV-B.Bolden - Running Into the Kicker - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47(12:52 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left tackle pushed ob at DEN 38 for 15 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 38(12:12 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LV 38(12:06 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to DEN 33 for 5 yards (A.Singleton - N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LV 33(11:24 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end to DEN 33 for no gain (B.Browning; A.Singleton).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LV 33(10:39 - 3rd) D.Carlson 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:37 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich to DEN 26 for 1 yard (R.Teamer).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - DEN 26(9:56 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to K.Hinton [C.Jones]. PENALTY on LV-M.Crosby - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 26 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 31(9:51 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 34 for 3 yards (M.Crosby).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 34(9:10 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 37 for 3 yards (A.Billings).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 37(8:39 - 3rd) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 40 for 3 yards (C.Ferrell - J.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DEN 40(8:05 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to G.Dulcich.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DEN 40(7:59 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right [M.Crosby].
|Punt
4 & 7 - DEN 40(7:53 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 39 yards to LV 21 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Cole to LV 33 for 12 yards (J.Bobenmoyer).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 33(7:44 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 40 for 7 yards (M.Henningsen; J.Jewell).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LV 40(7:06 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 40 for no gain (M.Henningsen; J.Jewell).
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - LV 40(6:22 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to DEN 48 for 12 yards (A.Singleton) [D.Jones].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 48(5:35 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (J.Jewell). PENALTY on LV-D.Adams - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 48.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - LV 37(5:30 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to M.Hollins.
|+5 YD
3 & 25 - LV 37(5:26 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to A.Abdullah pushed ob at LV 42 for 5 yards (B.Browning).
|Punt
4 & 20 - LV 42(4:47 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 48 yards to DEN 10 - Center-T.Sieg. M.Washington to DEN 28 for 18 yards (J.Horsted). FUMBLES (J.Horsted) - ball out of bounds at DEN 33.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(4:35 - 3rd) L.Murray right tackle to DEN 32 for 4 yards (B.Nichols).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 32(3:58 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 36 for 4 yards (C.Jones; R.Teamer). LV-R.Teamer was injured during the play.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 36(3:26 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass deep left to C.Sutton ran ob at LV 41 for 23 yards [D.Perryman].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41(2:59 - 3rd) L.Murray left tackle to LV 37 for 4 yards (A.Billings; M.Crosby).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 37(2:24 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to LV 30 for 7 yards (D.Perryman - C.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 30(1:40 - 3rd) L.Murray left end to LV 29 for 1 yard (A.Billings; C.Ferrell).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 29(1:05 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Gordon to LV 26 for 3 yards (M.Crosby).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DEN 26(0:29 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at LV 34 for -8 yards (M.Crosby).
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - DEN 34(15:00 - 4th) B.McManus 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(14:56 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 27 for 2 yards (D.Williams; J.Cooper).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LV 27(14:15 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LV 27(14:11 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to A.Abdullah.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LV 27(14:05 - 4th) A.Cole punts 58 yards to DEN 15 - Center-T.Sieg. M.Washington to DEN 24 for 9 yards (D.Butler; L.Masterson).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 24(13:52 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 30 for 6 yards (R.Ya-Sin). LV-D.Harmon was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 30(13:28 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 29 for -1 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 29(12:49 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 18 for -11 yards (T.Hall).
|Punt
4 & 16 - DEN 18(12:12 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 54 yards to LV 28 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Cole pushed ob at LV 35 for 7 yards (J.Strnad).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 35(12:02 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins to LV 40 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - LV 40(11:22 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins ran ob at LV 45 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(10:48 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 44 for -1 yards (B.Browning).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LV 44(10:10 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - LV 44(10:07 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to K.Cole. PENALTY on DEN-E.Bassey - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LV 44 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 49(10:01 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to DEN 45 for 6 yards (J.Cooper - D.Mathis).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - LV 45(9:25 - 4th) J.Jacobs right tackle to DEN 38 for 7 yards (J.Jewell; M.Henningsen).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(8:42 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to DEN 34 for 4 yards (J.Cooper).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - LV 34(8:01 - 4th) PENALTY on LV-J.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LV 39(8:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to DEN 39 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LV 39(7:16 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (D.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - LV 39(7:11 - 4th) D.Carlson 57 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 64 yards from LV 35 to DEN 1. M.Washington to DEN 18 for 17 yards (M.Farley; B.Bolden).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 18(7:02 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to B.Johnson ran ob at DEN 20 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 20(6:26 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to L.Murray to DEN 29 for 9 yards (T.Hall).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 29(6:02 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to DEN 43 for 14 yards (J.Brown).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 43(5:19 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Gordon pushed ob at LV 36 for 21 yards (D.Harmon) [B.Nichols]. Penalty on LV-S.Webb - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(5:00 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to LV 34 for 2 yards (D.Perryman).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 34(4:20 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard to LV 30 for 4 yards (T.Hall).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 30(3:39 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - DEN 30(3:34 - 4th) B.McManus 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(3:30 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs ran ob at LV 29 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 29(3:23 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 29(3:19 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to K.Cole (D.Mathis).
|Punt
4 & 6 - LV 29(3:12 - 4th) A.Cole punts 51 yards to DEN 20 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(3:05 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 22 for 2 yards (C.Jones; A.Billings).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 22(3:01 - 4th) L.Murray left guard to DEN 34 for 12 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 34(2:16 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 35 for 1 yard (N.Farrell).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 35(2:11 - 4th) L.Murray left guard to DEN 34 for -1 yards (B.Nichols).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 34(2:00 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right [C.Ferrell].
|Punt
4 & 10 - DEN 34(1:53 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 51 yards to LV 15 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Cole to LV 22 for 7 yards (D.Turner-Yell; A.Singleton).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 22(1:43 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to M.Hollins to LV 29 for 7 yards (D.Mathis).
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - LV 29(1:23 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep middle to K.Cole to 50 for 21 yards (P.Surtain).
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - LV 50(0:57 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep left to J.Jacobs to DEN 7 for 43 yards (J.Simmons; J.Jewell).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LV 7(0:32 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to F.Moreau [J.Cooper].
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LV 7(0:27 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 7(0:23 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams [A.Singleton].
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LV 7(0:19 - 4th) D.Carlson 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(0:16 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to L.Murray to DEN 34 for 9 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 34(0:07 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich ran ob at DEN 41 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 41(0:03 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to C.Sutton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) B.McManus kicks 60 yards from DEN 35 to LV 5. A.Abdullah to LV 33 for 28 yards (J.Cooper).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 33(9:53 - 5) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 32 for -1 yards (A.Singleton - B.Browning).
|+33 YD
2 & 11 - LV 32(9:13 - 5) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau to DEN 35 for 33 yards (J.Simmons).
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - LV 35(8:31 - 5) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Adams for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
