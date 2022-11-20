|
Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.
Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert's 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left.
Herbert and the Chargers had one final chance, but Nick Bolton intercepted a deflected pass to seal it for the Chiefs (8-2), who swept the season series from Los Angeles (5-5) and took a three-game lead in the AFC West.
With a one-game lead over four teams in the conference, Kansas City is in position to claim home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Mahomes completed 20 of 34 passes for 329 yards without two of his top receivers. He still had Kelce, who had six catches for 115 yards.
Kelce scored at least three touchdowns for the second time in his career. He scored four in a Monday night win over the Raiders on Oct. 10.
Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco rushed for a career-high 107 yards.
Herbert went 23 of 30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns, both to Palmer, who had eight receptions for 106 yards. It was easily the Chargers' best offensive performance in nearly a month as the unit was bolstered by the return of receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Allen, playing only his third game due to a nagging hamstring injury, had five receptions for 94 yards, including a 46-yard catch up the right sideline on the go-ahead drive to put the ball on the Chiefs 16-yard line.
It wasn't enough for the Chargers, who lost their second straight.
Kelce's 32-yard touchdown on the opening play of the fourth quarter put the Chiefs on top 23-20. Kelce caught the ball at the LA 26 after Asante Samuel Jr. made a diving attempt, broke a tackle by Nasir Adderley at the 16 and went up the right sideline for the score.
QUICK START
After Harrison Butker's 33-yard field goal on the opening possession gave the Chiefs a 3-0 lead, the Charges promptly answered on their first drive in three plays. Palmer beat Juan Thornhill in single coverage and Herbert found him for a 50-yard touchdown.
It was the first time in 20 regular-season games that Kansas City had allowed a touchdown on an opening drive.
INJURIES
Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Thornhill had a calf injury in the second quarter and WR Kadarius Tony strained a hamstring in the third quarter. None returned to the game.
Chargers: Williams' return was short-lived. He reinjured his ankle after a 15-yard reception in the first quarter. ... LB Kenneth Murray came out in the third quarter with a neck injury. ... S Nasir Adderley had a thumb injury in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Chiefs: Host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
Chargers: Return to the road to face the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:41
|32:19
|1st Downs
|23
|22
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|485
|365
|Total Plays
|62
|65
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|115
|Rush Attempts
|27
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|322
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|20-34
|23-30
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-54
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.0
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|27
|54
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-20
|2-54
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|322
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|485
|TOTAL YDS
|365
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
33
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|20/34
|329
|3
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
10
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|15
|107
|0
|28
|10
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|6
|24
|0
|7
|1
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
33
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|4
|23
|0
|16
|33
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|9
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
35
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|10
|6
|115
|3
|34
|35
|
J. Watson 84 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Watson
|4
|3
|67
|0
|29
|9
|
S. Moore 24 WR
11
FPTS
|S. Moore
|6
|5
|63
|0
|18
|11
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|2
|2
|51
|0
|40
|7
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|4
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
N. Gray 83 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Gray
|3
|2
|15
|0
|12
|3
|
K. Toney WR
0
FPTS
|K. Toney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Bolton 32 MLB
|N. Bolton
|10-4
|0.0
|1
|1
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 21 CB
|T. McDuffie
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 CB
|N. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 OLB
|L. Chenal
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cochrane 43 LB
|J. Cochrane
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
12
FPTS
|H. Butker
|3/3
|52
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|46.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
10
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Burton 45 FB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
23
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|23/30
|280
|2
|1
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|19
|83
|1
|9
|17
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
23
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|5
|17
|0
|7
|23
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
4
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|4
|11
|0
|11
|4
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
S. Michel 20 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
30
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|10
|8
|106
|2
|50
|30
|
K. Allen 13 WR
12
FPTS
|K. Allen
|8
|5
|94
|0
|46
|12
|
D. Carter 1 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Carter
|3
|3
|33
|0
|20
|6
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
|17
|
M. Williams 81 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
4
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|4
|
S. Smartt 48 TE
1
FPTS
|S. Smartt
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
23
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|23
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 42 LB
|T. Reeder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 92 DE
|J. Gaziano
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 96 DT
|B. Fehoko
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 59 LB
|D. Tuszka
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 36 CB
|J. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 FS
|A. Gilman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 SAF
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 94 LB
|C. Rumph II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Niemann 31 LB
|N. Niemann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 OLB
|K. Van Noy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 15 K
9
FPTS
|C. Dicker
|2/2
|46
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|3
|49.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|27.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 1st) I.Pacheco left guard to KC 28 for 3 yards (M.Fox; S.Joseph).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - KC 28(14:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson to KC 39 for 11 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 39(13:56 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right [S.Joseph].
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - KC 39(13:49 - 1st) I.Pacheco left guard pushed ob at LAC 33 for 28 yards (D.James; N.Adderley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 33(13:12 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to Ju.Watson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 33(13:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to LAC 30 for 3 yards (D.Tranquill - K.Van Noy).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - KC 30(12:25 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Moore to LAC 21 for 9 yards (D.James).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(11:45 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to LAC 15 for 6 yards (M.Davis - N.Adderley).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KC 15(11:05 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce [B.Callahan].
|No Gain
3 & 4 - KC 15(11:01 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - KC 15(10:58 - 1st) H.Butker 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(10:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LAC 42 for 17 yards (J.Reid) [L.Chenal].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42(10:17 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter to 50 for 8 yards (T.McDuffie - J.Thornhill).
|+50 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 50(9:42 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to J.Palmer for 50 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 1st) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(9:33 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to LAC 48 for 27 yards (A.Samuel).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 48(8:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Moore to LAC 40 for 8 yards (B.Callahan - N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - KC 40(8:19 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to LAC 37 for 3 yards (B.Fehoko).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 37(7:34 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to LAC 36 for 1 yard (B.Fehoko).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - KC 36(6:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to LAC 34 for 2 yards (S.Joseph; K.Van Noy). FUMBLES (S.Joseph) - and recovers at LAC 34.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KC 34(6:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - KC 34(6:03 - 1st) H.Butker 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(5:58 - 1st) A.Ekeler right guard to LAC 32 for 7 yards (C.Jones - L.Chenal).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 32(5:23 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to LAC 33 for 1 yard (N.Bolton).
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 33(4:42 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams pushed ob at LAC 48 for 15 yards (L.Sneed) [C.Jones].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48(4:25 - 1st) A.Ekeler left guard to KC 44 for 8 yards (N.Bolton; K.Saunders).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 44(3:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at KC 33 for 11 yards (J.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 33(3:25 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to KC 28 for 5 yards (W.Gay - M.Danna).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAC 28(2:48 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to J.Palmer. LAC-J.Palmer was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 28(2:43 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Allen [G.Karlaftis].
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LAC 28(2:39 - 1st) C.Dicker 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(2:35 - 1st) I.Pacheco left end to KC 35 for 10 yards (D.Tranquill). PENALTY on KC-K.Toney - Illegal Crackback - 14 yards - enforced at KC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 21 - KC 14(2:11 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to K.Toney [K.Mack].
|+13 YD
2 & 21 - KC 14(2:05 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to Ju.Watson to KC 27 for 13 yards (N.Adderley).
|+34 YD
3 & 8 - KC 27(1:22 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce pushed ob at LAC 39 for 34 yards (B.Callahan).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 39(0:46 - 1st) J.McKinnon left tackle to LAC 34 for 5 yards (D.Tuszka).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - KC 34(0:09 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to LAC 29 for 5 yards (D.Tuszka). PENALTY on KC-C.Humphrey - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAC 34 - No Play.
|+40 YD
2 & 15 - KC 44(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to J.Fortson to LAC 4 for 40 yards (B.Callahan).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - KC 4(14:18 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to LAC 0. D.Carter pushed ob at LAC 33 for 33 yards (N.Johnson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 33(14:07 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to I.Spiller to LAC 41 for 8 yards (C.Jones).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 41(13:26 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right end to LAC 48 for 7 yards (T.McDuffie).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48(13:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LAC 46 for -2 yards (Ja.Watson).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAC 46(12:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Bandy (C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 46(12:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 38 for -8 yards (M.Danna).
|Punt
4 & 20 - LAC 38(11:42 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 46 yards to KC 16 - Center-J.Harris. K.Toney to KC 21 for 5 yards (J.Taylor - C.Rumph).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(11:30 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left guard to KC 28 for 7 yards (M.Fox).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KC 28(10:52 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KC 28(10:45 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KC 28(10:41 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 42 yards to LAC 30 - Center-J.Winchester - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 30(10:34 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer (L.Sneed) [F.Clark].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 30(10:30 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right tackle to LAC 36 for 6 yards (N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 36(9:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to S.Smartt to LAC 42 for 6 yards (J.Reid).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42(9:14 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to I.Spiller to LAC 45 for 3 yards (W.Gay; T.McDuffie).
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 45(8:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to D.Carter to KC 35 for 20 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35(7:45 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer to KC 29 for 6 yards (J.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 29(7:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at KC 26 for 3 yards (J.Williams).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 26(6:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert up the middle to KC 24 for 2 yards (F.Clark).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 24(6:14 - 2nd) I.Spiller up the middle to KC 13 for 11 yards (J.Reid - W.Gay).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 13(5:31 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to KC 7 for 6 yards (W.Gay - J.Thornhill).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 7(4:52 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to KC 4 for 3 yards (J.Thornhill - N.Bolton).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 4(4:16 - 2nd) Z.Horvath right guard to KC 1 for 3 yards (L.Sneed).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 1(3:35 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KC-N.Bolton - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 2nd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 44 yards from 50 to KC 6. I.Pacheco ran ob at KC 6 for no gain.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 6(3:30 - 2nd) I.Pacheco right guard to KC 11 for 5 yards (K.Mack; D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KC 11(2:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KC 11(2:52 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KC 11(2:49 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 50 yards to LAC 39 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39(2:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to 50 for 11 yards (N.Bolton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 50(2:11 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to KC 47 for 3 yards (T.McDuffie).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 47(2:00 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to KC 47 for no gain (M.Danna - N.Bolton).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - LAC 47(1:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles right end ran ob at KC 42 for 5 yards (N.Bolton). PENALTY on KC-N.Bolton - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at KC 42.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27(1:13 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Palmer to KC 11 for 16 yards (B.Cook).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 11(0:54 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to KC 2 for 9 yards (B.Cook).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 2(0:40 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right end to KC 3 for -1 yards (L.Sneed - J.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 3(0:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen (L.Sneed) [C.Jones].
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LAC 3(0:17 - 2nd) C.Dicker 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 48 yards from LAC 35 to KC 17. M.Burton to KC 37 for 20 yards (D.Tuszka; J.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 37(0:06 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to S.Moore.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - KC 37(0:03 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to Ju.Watson to LAC 34 for 29 yards (A.Samuel).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to LAC 0. D.Carter to LAC 21 for 21 yards (J.Williams - J.Cochrane). PENALTY on LAC-D.Leonard - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAC 21. Penalty on LAC-N.Niemann - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 11(14:54 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right tackle to LAC 15 for 4 yards (L.Sneed).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 15(14:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LAC 31 for 16 yards (T.McDuffie; N.Bolton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 31(13:43 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter to LAC 36 for 5 yards (W.Gay).
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 36(12:58 - 3rd) I.Spiller right end to LAC 34 for -2 yards (W.Gay - J.Williams).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAC 34(12:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAC-T.Pipkins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 29(11:59 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 20 for -9 yards (M.Danna).
|Punt
4 & 21 - LAC 20(11:25 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 49 yards to KC 31 - Center-J.Harris. S.Moore to KC 33 for 2 yards (A.Gilman; N.Niemann).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(11:12 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right end pushed ob at LAC 49 for 18 yards (D.Tranquill). LAC-K.Murray was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49(10:57 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right end to LAC 40 for 9 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - KC 40(10:23 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right end to LAC 32 for 8 yards (M.Fox).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 32(9:52 - 3rd) I.Pacheco left tackle to LAC 28 for 4 yards (B.Callahan).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - KC 28(9:08 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling. PENALTY on LAC-K.Van Noy - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 28 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - KC 23(9:01 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left tackle to LAC 19 for 4 yards (S.Joseph - D.James).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 19(8:25 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left guard to LAC 12 for 7 yards (T.Reeder).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - KC 12(7:47 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left guard to LAC 10 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - KC 10(7:09 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAC 11 for -1 yards (M.Fox - J.Gaziano).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - KC 11(6:25 - 3rd) H.Butker 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 25(6:22 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 25(6:18 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LAC 34 for 9 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 34(5:42 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right end to LAC 34 for no gain (J.Reid - W.Gay).
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAC 34(4:57 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 52 yards to KC 14 - Center-J.Harris - downed by LAC-Z.Horvath.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 14(4:45 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 7 for -7 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - KC 7(4:03 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to N.Gray (T.Reeder).
|+25 YD
3 & 17 - KC 7(3:57 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to Ju.Watson to KC 32 for 25 yards (D.James).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KC 32(3:20 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray pushed ob at KC 44 for 12 yards (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 44(2:45 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling [K.Van Noy].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 44(2:37 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 47 for 3 yards (J.Gaziano - S.Joseph).
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - KC 47(1:55 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Moore to LAC 38 for 15 yards (N.Adderley).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 38(1:21 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right tackle to LAC 32 for 6 yards (D.James; N.Adderley).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KC 32(0:42 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left guard to LAC 32 for no gain (D.Tuszka).
|+32 YD
3 & 4 - KC 32(15:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(14:50 - 4th) A.Ekeler right end to LAC 34 for 9 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LAC 34(14:08 - 4th) I.Spiller up the middle to LAC 34 for no gain (C.Dunlap).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 34(13:25 - 4th) S.Michel right guard to LAC 35 for 1 yard (N.Bolton - W.Gay).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35(12:42 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LAC 41 for 6 yards (N.Bolton).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 41(12:02 - 4th) A.Ekeler up the middle to LAC 44 for 3 yards (L.Chenal; K.Saunders).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 44(11:27 - 4th) J.Herbert up the middle to LAC 46 for 2 yards (K.Saunders).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 46(10:52 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at KC 43 for 11 yards (W.Gay).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 43(10:18 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to KC 32 for 11 yards (N.Bolton). FUMBLES (N.Bolton) - touched at KC 31 - RECOVERED by KC-F.Clark at KC 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 22(10:09 - 4th) I.Pacheco left end to KC 22 for no gain (J.Gaziano).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - KC 22(9:32 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to S.Moore to KC 40 for 18 yards (A.Gilman).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40(8:49 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 49 for 9 yards (M.Davis).
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - KC 49(8:15 - 4th) I.Pacheco left end ran ob at LAC 42 for 9 yards (B.Callahan).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 42(7:37 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAC 40 for 2 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KC 40(6:57 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon to LAC 43 for -3 yards (T.Reeder). FUMBLES (T.Reeder) - touched at LAC 38 - RECOVERED by LAC-A.Gilman at LAC 36.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36(6:47 - 4th) I.Spiller up the middle to LAC 38 for 2 yards (F.Clark).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 38(6:09 - 4th) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to LAC 45 for 7 yards (N.Bolton).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 45(5:49 - 4th) J.Herbert up the middle to LAC 46 for 1 yard (W.Gay).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 46(5:12 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 44 for -2 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAC 44(4:32 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 38 for -6 yards (W.Gay).
|+46 YD
3 & 18 - LAC 38(3:53 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen to KC 16 for 46 yards (J.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 16(3:08 - 4th) A.Ekeler left tackle to KC 13 for 3 yards (N.Bolton - T.McDuffie).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 13(2:27 - 4th) A.Ekeler right end to KC 4 for 9 yards (B.Cook).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 4(2:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Herbert to KC 6 for -2 yards (C.Jones).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 6(1:50 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 4th) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 4th) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(1:46 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 43 for 18 yards (B.Callahan).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 43(1:26 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at KC 49 for 6 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KC 49(1:18 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right [K.Van Noy].
|Penalty
3 & 4 - KC 49(1:12 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to Ju.Watson. PENALTY on LAC-D.James - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at KC 49 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 46(1:05 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Moore to LAC 33 for 13 yards (A.Samuel).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(0:46 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to LAC 17 for 16 yards (J.Woods).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - KC 17(0:37 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 25(0:31 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 20 for -5 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LAC 20(0:26 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep left intended for K.Allen INTERCEPTED by N.Bolton (D.Bush) at LAC 42. N.Bolton ran ob at LAC 42 for no gain.
