Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Jalen Hurts ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied past the Indianapolis Colts 17-16 on Sunday.
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles (9-1) trailed 13-3 in the fourth quarter. Hurts threw for a touchdown early in the period to get Philly within three.
The third-year quarterback was 18 of 25 with 190 yards through the air and rushed 16 times for 86 yards as the Eagles won their seventh straight road game.
Indianapolis (4-6-1) never trailed until Hurts' scoring run. Interim coach Jeff Saturday evened his record at 1-1 since taking over for the fired Frank Reich.
Hurts did it all, routinely burning the Colts for big runs. And on third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, he found a seam in the middle and sprinted across the goal line for the decisive score.
Indy had a chance for a game-winning drive, but it stalled before the Colts could get to midfield and they turned it over on downs.
It looked like the Colts would continue their evolution under Saturday when they drove 75 yards on their opening drive and finally scored on Jonathan Taylor's 1-yard TD. It was Indy's first touchdown on its first possession since last Dec. 25.
But the Colts could only muster three more field goals by Chase McLaughlin - and his crucial 51-yard attempt that missed to the right, setting up Philadelphia's first TD. Hurtz hit Quez Watkins for a 22-yard touchdown with 13:31 left in the game.
The Colts made it 16-10 on McLaughlin's third field goal of the day, a 37-yarder, with 4:37 to play. But a defense that held Philadelphia in check all day - and to fewer than 20 points for the first time in 15 regular-season games - couldn't get the stop it needed.
STAT PACK
Eagles: Miles Sanders had 13 carries for 47 yards. ... DeVonta Smith finished with six receptions for 78 yards and A.J. Brown had five catches for 60 yards. ... The Eagles sacked Matt Ryan five times including on third-and-9 in the final minute. ... Philadelphia has beaten Indy four consecutive times in the series.
Colts: Ryan was 23 of 32 with 213 yards. ... Taylor carried 22 times for 84 yards and scored for the second straight week. ... Michael Pittman Jr. caught six passes for 75 yards and Parris Campbell had five receptions for 67 yards.
UP NEXT
Eagles: Return home next Sunday to face Green Bay.
Colts: Host Pittsburgh on Monday, Nov. 28.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:22
|30:38
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|314
|284
|Total Plays
|61
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|99
|Rush Attempts
|33
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|173
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|18-25
|23-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|8-90
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|4-52.0
|Return Yards
|13
|25
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|173
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|314
|TOTAL YDS
|284
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|18/25
|190
|1
|0
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|16
|86
|1
|23
|25
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|13
|47
|0
|10
|5
|
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|3
|8
|0
|3
|2
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Smith 6 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Smith
|9
|6
|78
|0
|24
|13
|
A. Brown 11 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Brown
|7
|5
|60
|0
|29
|9
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
11
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|2
|2
|31
|1
|22
|11
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
1
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Stoll 89 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Stoll
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|2
|4
|0
|5
|2
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Stoll 89 TE
|J. Stoll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 NT
|N. Suh
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 98 DT
|L. Joseph
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 32 SAF
|R. Blankenship
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Bradley 54 LB
|S. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
5
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|4
|41.8
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
8
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|23/32
|213
|0
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|22
|84
|1
|28
|16
|
Z. Moss 21 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|2
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|4
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
8
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|7
|6
|75
|0
|24
|13
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
11
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|6
|5
|67
|0
|31
|11
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|8
|3
|28
|0
|17
|5
|
K. Granson 83 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Granson
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|4
|3
|10
|0
|9
|16
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|4
|4
|3
|0
|5
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|5-7
|0.5
|0
|1
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 SS
|R. McLeod
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 59 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|1
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Cline 92 DE
|K. Cline
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 96 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
|A. Dulin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 FS
|R. Thomas II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
10
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|3/4
|51
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|4
|52.0
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 15 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|2
|12.5
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 28 for 3 yards (T.Edwards; L.Joseph).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - IND 28(14:22 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 29 for 1 yard (J.Bradberry).
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - IND 29(13:44 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman ran ob at PHI 47 for 24 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(13:19 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to PHI 19 for 28 yards (D.Slay).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(12:47 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to PHI 10 for 9 yards (T.Edwards; K.White).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IND 10(12:10 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to PHI 10 for no gain (J.Sweat).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - IND 10(11:27 - 1st) M.Ryan up the middle to PHI 9 for 1 yard (T.Edwards).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - IND 9(10:52 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to PHI 3 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson - M.Epps).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 3(10:16 - 1st) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. J.Taylor left tackle to PHI 1 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; B.Graham).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - IND 1(9:40 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 1st) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(9:37 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to PHI 39 for 14 yards (Z.Franklin; R.McLeod).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(9:01 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 44 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin - R.McLeod).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 44(8:18 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 47 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - PHI 47(7:37 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle to IND 48 for 5 yards (S.Gilmore). PENALTY on PHI-G.Calcaterra - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PHI 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PHI 37(7:06 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Smith (R.McLeod).
|Punt
4 & 12 - PHI 37(6:59 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 45 yards to IND 18 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Coutee MUFFS catch - and recovers at IND 20. K.Coutee to IND 28 for 8 yards (J.Stoll - S.Bradley).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(6:48 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 24 for -4 yards (T.Edwards).
|+13 YD
2 & 14 - IND 24(6:10 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 37 for 13 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 37(5:33 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman (J.Scott).
|Punt
4 & 1 - IND 37(5:30 - 1st) M.Haack punts 47 yards to PHI 16 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 16(5:22 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown ran ob at PHI 45 for 29 yards (I.Rodgers).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(4:56 - 1st) J.Hurts right tackle to IND 46 for 9 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 46(4:28 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to IND 34 for 12 yards (I.Rodgers).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 34(3:58 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Stoll to IND 32 for 2 yards (I.Rodgers). PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 6 yards - enforced at IND 34 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 16 - PHI 40(3:31 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles left end pushed ob at IND 37 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin). PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at IND 40 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 25 - PHI 49(2:59 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to IND 31 for 18 yards (J.Blackmon). PENALTY on PHI-T.Jackson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at IND 49 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 35 - PHI 41(2:24 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Stoll to PHI 48 for 7 yards (K.Moore).
|+17 YD
2 & 28 - PHI 48(1:40 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep left to D.Smith to IND 35 for 17 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PHI 35(0:55 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at IND 41 for -6 yards (sack split by Z.Franklin and Y.Ngakoue).
|Punt
4 & 17 - PHI 41(0:17 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 31 yards to IND 10 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 10(0:10 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 10 for no gain (K.White - N.Suh).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IND 10(15:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle pushed ob at IND 21 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21(14:23 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 24 for 3 yards (M.Williams; L.Joseph).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - IND 24(13:45 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 30 for 6 yards (L.Joseph). PENALTY on IND-B.Raimann - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 24 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - IND 14(13:16 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to IND 20 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - IND 20(12:44 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to IND 21 for 1 yard (J.Bradberry).
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 21(12:08 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 50 yards to PHI 29 - Center-L.Rhodes. B.Covey to PHI 42 for 13 yards (A.Dulin).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 42(11:58 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 45 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin; B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 45(11:25 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to IND 49 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore - Z.Franklin).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 49(11:01 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to IND 47 for 2 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 47(10:19 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to D.Smith (B.Facyson).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 47(10:12 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to B.Scott to IND 42 for 5 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 42(9:31 - 2nd) J.Hurts left tackle to IND 35 for 7 yards (D.Buckner).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(8:51 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle pushed ob at IND 25 for 10 yards (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(8:26 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to IND 23 for 2 yards (K.Cline).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 23(7:48 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - PHI 23(7:42 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Q.Watkins to IND 14 for 9 yards (E.Speed).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 14(7:04 - 2nd) J.Hurts right tackle to IND 2 for 12 yards (R.McLeod).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PHI 2(6:22 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown.
|Fumble
2 & Goal - PHI 2(6:16 - 2nd) J.Hurts Aborted. J.Kelce FUMBLES at IND 7 - recovered by PHI-J.Hurts at IND 9. J.Hurts to IND 10 for -1 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - PHI 10(5:33 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end pushed ob at IND 4 for 6 yards (J.Blackmon).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PHI 4(4:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:50 - 2nd) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to J.Taylor.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(4:45 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Alie-Cox pushed ob at IND 39 for 14 yards (M.Epps).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(4:18 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 40 for 1 yard (H.Reddick).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - IND 40(3:44 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson to PHI 49 for 11 yards (T.Edwards). PENALTY on IND-B.Raimann - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at IND 40 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - IND 35(3:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 41 for 6 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 41(2:46 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 41(2:41 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 59 yards to end zone - Center-L.Rhodes - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(2:33 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Pascal pushed ob at PHI 29 for 9 yards (B.Okereke; B.Facyson).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 29(2:12 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 28 for -1 yards (B.Cowart - Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PHI 28(2:00 - 2nd) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 28 for no gain (R.McLeod - B.Okereke).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - PHI 28(1:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Stoll - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 28 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PHI 23(1:53 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 49 yards to IND 28 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Coutee pushed ob at IND 45 for 17 yards (R.Blankenship).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(1:43 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to PHI 42 for 13 yards (J.Scott) [J.Sweat].
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(1:22 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to PHI 46 for -4 yards (T.Edwards).
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - IND 46(1:00 - 2nd) D.Jackson left tackle to PHI 39 for 7 yards (J.Sweat).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - IND 39(0:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to A.Pierce pushed ob at PHI 33 for 6 yards (D.Slay).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - IND 33(0:18 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(14:49 - 3rd) J.Taylor left tackle to PHI 21 for 1 yard (J.Sweat; J.Hargrave).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - IND 21(14:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on IND-W.Fries - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 21 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - IND 26(14:02 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to PHI 17 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 17(13:23 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to PHI 11 for 6 yards (J.Scott). FUMBLES (J.Scott) - ball out of bounds at IND 11. Philadelphia challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to P.Campbell (J.Scott).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - IND 17(13:18 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(13:14 - 3rd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 26 for 1 yard (D.Buckner; D.Odeyingbo).
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 26(12:40 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to 50 for 24 yards (I.Rodgers). IND-I.Rodgers was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 50(12:13 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown ran ob at IND 47 for 3 yards. PENALTY on PHI-L.Johnson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 40(11:46 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to 50 for 10 yards (B.Okereke).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 50(11:20 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to IND 41 for 9 yards (B.Facyson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 41(10:53 - 3rd) J.Hurts up the middle to IND 39 for 2 yards (D.Buckner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(10:20 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders to IND 38 for 1 yard (K.Moore - B.Facyson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PHI 38(9:52 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith (B.Facyson).
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - PHI 38(9:48 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to B.Scott pushed ob at IND 39 for -1 yards (R.McLeod).
|Fumble
4 & 10 - PHI 39(9:05 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at IND 47 for -8 yards (I.Odenigbo). FUMBLES (I.Odenigbo) [I.Odenigbo] - ball out of bounds at IND 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 47(8:56 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at IND 41 for -6 yards (sack split by L.Joseph and N.Suh).
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - IND 41(8:20 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 45 for 4 yards (T.Edwards; M.Williams). PENALTY on IND-M.Pittman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 22 - IND 35(7:54 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to IND 38 for 3 yards (K.White).
|+5 YD
3 & 19 - IND 38(7:17 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 43 for 5 yards (D.Slay; T.Edwards).
|Punt
4 & 14 - IND 43(6:40 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 52 yards to PHI 5 - Center-L.Rhodes - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 5(6:32 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 10 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 10(6:08 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 13 for 3 yards (B.Cowart; B.Okereke).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PHI 13(5:39 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 13 for no gain (Y.Ngakoue).
|Punt
4 & 2 - PHI 13(5:04 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 42 yards to IND 45 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(4:57 - 3rd) Z.Moss up the middle to PHI 48 for 7 yards (L.Joseph).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - IND 48(4:21 - 3rd) Z.Moss right tackle to PHI 46 for 2 yards (T.Edwards; M.Epps). PENALTY on IND-W.Fries - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PHI 48 - No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - IND 42(3:53 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to PHI 43 for 15 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 43(3:17 - 3rd) Z.Moss up the middle to PHI 43 for no gain (J.Scott).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - IND 43(2:42 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep left to K.Granson ran ob at PHI 27 for 16 yards.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 27(2:04 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to PHI 31 for -4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - IND 31(1:25 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at PHI 32 for -1 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IND 32(0:44 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to A.Pierce.
|No Good
4 & 15 - IND 32(0:40 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin 50 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(0:35 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 46 for 6 yards (B.Facyson).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 46(15:00 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 49 for 3 yards (D.Buckner).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - PHI 49(14:38 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to IND 49 for 2 yards (Z.Franklin). PENALTY on IND-D.Odeyingbo - Defensive Offside - 6 yards - enforced at PHI 49 - No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(14:20 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles right end to IND 22 for 23 yards (R.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 22(13:47 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 22(13:37 - 4th) J.Hurts pass deep left to Q.Watkins for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(13:31 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 25 for no gain (B.Graham).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(12:57 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 41 for 16 yards (K.White) [J.Hargrave].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(12:18 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to IND 41 for no gain (F.Cox; K.White).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41(11:41 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to 50 for 9 yards (T.Edwards - M.Epps).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - IND 50(11:04 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to PHI 43 for 7 yards (M.Epps). FUMBLES (M.Epps) - RECOVERED by PHI-T.Edwards at PHI 43.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(10:48 - 4th) J.Hurts right tackle to IND 46 for 11 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(10:24 - 4th) J.Hurts right end to IND 40 for 6 yards (I.Rodgers).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 40(9:43 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to IND 32 for 8 yards (Z.Franklin). FUMBLES (Z.Franklin) - RECOVERED by IND-E.Johnson at IND 34.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(9:34 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 33 for -1 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IND 33(8:55 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to A.Pierce.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - IND 33(8:49 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep middle to A.Pierce to 50 for 17 yards (D.Slay).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 50(8:08 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to PHI 48 for 2 yards (T.Edwards). PENALTY on PHI-J.Hargrave - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(7:39 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to PHI 41 for 2 yards (F.Cox).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - IND 41(6:55 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce to PHI 36 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
|+31 YD
3 & 3 - IND 36(6:12 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to P.Campbell pushed ob at PHI 5 for 31 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 5(5:44 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to PHI 5 for no gain (N.Suh).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 5(4:59 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 5(4:52 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at PHI 19 for -14 yards (H.Reddick).
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - IND 19(4:42 - 4th) C.McLaughlin 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 4th) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 25(4:37 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right [D.Odeyingbo].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 25(4:31 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to PHI 33 for 8 yards (B.Okereke).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - PHI 33(3:48 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to M.Sanders. PENALTY on IND-Z.Franklin - Defensive Pass Interference - 39 yards - enforced at PHI 33 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28(3:38 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to IND 22 for 6 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 22(3:12 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to IND 17 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 17(2:42 - 4th) B.Scott right end ran ob at IND 14 for 3 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 14(2:38 - 4th) B.Scott left tackle to IND 11 for 3 yards (G.Stewart - Z.Franklin).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 11(2:09 - 4th) B.Scott up the middle to IND 9 for 2 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - PHI 9(2:00 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to IND 6 for 3 yards (R.McLeod).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 6(1:34 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to IND 4 for 2 yards (Z.Franklin; D.Buckner).
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 4(1:29 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to IND 7 for -3 yards (B.Okereke; J.Blackmon).
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 7(1:24 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:20 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to A.Pierce.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(1:15 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to IND 39 for 14 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(0:57 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson pushed ob at IND 40 for 1 yard (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 40(0:53 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce [H.Reddick].
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IND 40(0:48 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at IND 33 for -7 yards (B.Graham).
|Penalty
4 & 16 - IND 33(0:39 - 4th) PENALTY on IND-W.Fries - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 33 - No Play.
|+5 YD
4 & 21 - IND 28(0:39 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson pushed ob at IND 33 for 5 yards (K.White).
