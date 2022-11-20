|
Koo's late 53-yard FG lifts Falcons past Fields, Bears 27-24
ATLANTA (AP) Younghoe Koo's 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play and the Falcons overcame another impressive game from Chicago's Justin Fields to beat the Bears 27-24 on Sunday.
Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Chicago (3-8) has lost six of seven.
Fields' pass for running back David Montgomery was intercepted by Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins with 1:07 remaining. A 26-yard run by rookie Tyler Allgeier allowed the Falcons, who rushed for 149 yards, to wind down the clock.
Marcus Mariota ran and threw for touchdowns for Atlanta (5-6), which pulled within one-half game of NFC-leading Tampa Bay on the Buccaneers' bye week.
Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who played for the Bears for two years before signing with the Falcons in 2021, set the NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown. His 103-yard return in the second quarter broke a tie with Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington for the mark.
Patterson's lost fumble after a 19-yard run set up Fields' 4-yard scoring run that gave Chicago a 17-7 lead. Patterson atoned for the fumble with his record-breaking return.
Fields ran for 178 yards against Miami on Nov. 6 and added 147 in last week's 31-30 loss to Detroit.
Koo's go-ahead field goal capped a 12-play drive that included eight straight runs.
Koo's 40-yard field goal on the final play of the first half tied it at 17.
Mariota's 10-yard scoring run in the third quarter gave Atlanta a 24-17 lead. Fields' ability to extend a third-and-12 play by scrambling before passing to Equanimeous St. Brown for a 14-yard gain set up Montgomery's 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game.
INJURIES
Bears: DE Trevis Gipson left early in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury. Taco Charlton, who was signed Wednesday off waivers from the Saints practice squad, replaced Gipson. ... Montgomery was removed late in the first half and escorted to the medical tent. He quickly returned to the game. ... CB Kyler Gordon was escorted to the locker room with a possible head injury in the third quarter.
Falcons: DE Ta'Quon Graham was carted off the field with a left knee injury in the second quarter and was ruled out. ... TE Kyle Pitts had an 18-yard catch early in the third quarter but left with a knee injury following a big hit by safety Eddie Jackson. Pitts jogged off the field before the team announced he was questionable to return.
UP NEXT
Bears: At New York Jets on Nov. 27.
Falcons: At Washington on Nov. 27.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:10
|24:50
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|288
|280
|Total Plays
|66
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|149
|Rush Attempts
|41
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|128
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-56
|2-13
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|55
|178
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-55
|3-147
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|128
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|149
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|280
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Fields
|14/21
|153
|1
|1
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Fields
|18
|85
|1
|17
|24
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
20
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|17
|67
|1
|15
|20
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|6
|8
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
20
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|4
|3
|54
|0
|32
|20
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
6
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|4
|3
|35
|0
|24
|6
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|5
|4
|29
|1
|16
|12
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
4
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|2
|24
|0
|14
|4
|
C. Claypool WR
3
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|3
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Sanborn 57 MLB
|J. Sanborn
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|1
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 OLB
|N. Morrow
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 39 CB
|J. Blackwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
|R. Griffin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 OLB
|J. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
|D. Mooney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 91 DE
|D. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
6
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/2
|41
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|4
|40.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|55.0
|55
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
19
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|13/20
|131
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|8
|55
|0
|26
|6
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|10
|52
|0
|17
|5
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
19
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|13
|25
|1
|10
|19
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
2
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
7
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|5
|3
|43
|0
|18
|7
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|2
|2
|29
|0
|19
|4
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|6
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
2
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|2
|7
|0
|9
|5
|
D. London 5 WR
7
FPTS
|D. London
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 NT
|G. Jarrett
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lindstrom 63 OG
|C. Lindstrom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 23 FS
|E. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dalton 79 DT
|J. Dalton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
9
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|2/2
|53
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|3
|46.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|49.0
|103
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|3
|10.3
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts (E.Jackson).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 25(14:56 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 34 for 9 yards (J.Sanborn).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - ATL 34(14:31 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI-Ju.Jones - Neutral Zone Infraction - 6 yards - enforced at ATL 34 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 40(14:12 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to ATL 43 for 3 yards (J.Brisker; Ju.Jones).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 43(13:41 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts to CHI 41 for 16 yards (K.Gordon).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41(13:01 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end pushed ob at CHI 28 for 13 yards (J.Brisker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 28(12:26 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles left guard to CHI 27 for 1 yard (J.Brisker). CHI-J.Brisker was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 27(11:57 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Hodge to CHI 14 for 13 yards (J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(11:13 - 1st) C.Patterson right guard to CHI 7 for 7 yards (E.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 7(10:27 - 1st) M.Mariota right end to CHI 2 for 5 yards (N.Morrow - E.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 2(9:46 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN [J.Sanborn]. Penalty on CHI-J.Brisker - Defensive Holding - declined.
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 64 yards from ATL 35 to CHI 1. V.Jones to ATL 44 for 55 yards (E.Harris).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(9:27 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery to ATL 35 for 9 yards (D.Hall - L.Carter).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 35(8:46 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to ATL 31 for 4 yards (A.Anderson - R.Grant).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(8:11 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to ATL 27 for 4 yards (J.Hawkins; M.Walker).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 27(7:38 - 1st) J.Fields right end ran ob at ATL 18 for 9 yards (D.Hall).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 18(6:59 - 1st) S.Mustipher to ATL 23 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by CHI-J.Fields at ATL 23. J.Fields pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool (M.Walker - G.Jarrett).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 18(6:52 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to ATL 16 for 2 yards (R.Evans; M.Walker).
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 16(6:08 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 66 yards from CHI 35 to ATL -1. C.Patterson to ATL 19 for 20 yards (M.Adams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 19(5:57 - 1st) M.Mariota left tackle to ATL 19 for no gain (Ju.Jones).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 19(5:18 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to C.Patterson to ATL 28 for 9 yards (K.Gordon; J.Sanborn).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 28(4:51 - 1st) M.Mariota left guard to ATL 31 for 3 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31(4:15 - 1st) C.Huntley right end to ATL 35 for 4 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 35(3:39 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to C.Huntley pushed ob at ATL 37 for 2 yards (J.Brisker).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ATL 37(3:12 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ATL 37(3:07 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 47 yards to CHI 16 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 16(2:59 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 20 for 4 yards (L.Carter).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 20(2:22 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end to CHI 29 for 9 yards (L.Carter).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 29(1:43 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 31 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 31(1:07 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end to CHI 33 for 2 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CHI 33(0:22 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|Fumble
4 & 6 - CHI 33(0:16 - 1st) T.Gill punts 40 yards to ATL 27 - Center-P.Scales. A.Williams to ATL 42 for 15 yards (R.Griffin). Chicago challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. T.Gill punts 40 yards to ATL 27 - Center-P.Scales. A.Williams to ATL 43 for 16 yards (R.Griffin - D.Houston-Carson). FUMBLES (D.Houston-Carson) - touched at ATL 40 - RECOVERED by CHI-J.Sanborn at ATL 41.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 41(0:02 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney ran ob at ATL 36 for 5 yards (I.Oliver).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left guard to ATL 28 for 8 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 28(14:19 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 28(14:13 - 2nd) J.Fields FUMBLES (Aborted) at ATL 33 - recovered by CHI-T.Ebner at ATL 34. T.Ebner to ATL 32 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|Penalty
3 & 14 - CHI 32(13:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-S.Mustipher - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - CHI 37(13:34 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at ATL 45 for -8 yards (G.Jarrett).
|Punt
4 & 27 - CHI 45(12:52 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 35 yards to ATL 10 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 10(12:45 - 2nd) M.Mariota scrambles left guard to ATL 14 for 4 yards (A.Muhammad; J.Brisker). PENALTY on CHI-K.Gordon - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 19(12:21 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 20 for 1 yard (Ju.Jones - K.Gordon).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ATL 20(11:50 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.London. CHI-T.Gipson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ATL 20(11:48 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ATL 20(11:45 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 50 yards to CHI 30 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30(11:37 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 34 for 4 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 34(11:01 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 49 for 15 yards (J.Hawkins; R.Grant).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(10:22 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep right to C.Kmet to ATL 27 for 24 yards (A.Terrell).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 27(9:39 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to ATL 25 for 2 yards (T.Andersen).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 25(9:02 - 2nd) J.Fields left end ran ob at ATL 22 for 3 yards (J.Hawkins).
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 22(8:29 - 2nd) J.Fields left end to ATL 23 for -1 yards (T.Andersen).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CHI 23(7:47 - 2nd) C.Santos 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 68 yards from CHI 35 to ATL -3. C.Patterson to ATL 21 for 24 yards (J.Blackwell).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21(7:37 - 2nd) C.Patterson left end to ATL 38 for 17 yards (J.Brisker). FUMBLES (J.Brisker) - RECOVERED by CHI-J.Johnson at ATL 46. J.Johnson to ATL 29 for 17 yards (C.Lindstrom).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 29(7:24 - 2nd) T.Ebner left tackle to ATL 25 for 4 yards (R.Evans - A.Terrell).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 25(6:52 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 25(6:44 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to E.St. Brown pushed ob at ATL 15 for 10 yards (D.Hall).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 15(6:13 - 2nd) T.Ebner right guard to ATL 12 for 3 yards (I.Oliver - M.Walker).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 12(5:35 - 2nd) T.Ebner left end to ATL 6 for 6 yards (R.Evans - A.Ebiketie). ATL-T.Graham was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 6(5:13 - 2nd) J.Fields left guard to ATL 4 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 4(4:35 - 2nd) J.Fields left end for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback. ATL-N.Kwiatkoski was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:18 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at CHI 30 for 5 yards (D.Hall).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 30(3:47 - 2nd) J.Fields left tackle to CHI 33 for 3 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - ATL 33(3:13 - 2nd) J.Fields right end ran ob at 50 for 17 yards (D.Malone).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 50(2:37 - 2nd) T.Ebner left end to CHI 49 for -1 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 49(2:28 - 2nd) J.Fields left end to ATL 48 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 48(2:00 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left tackle to ATL 39 for 9 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 39(1:36 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery to ATL 35 for 4 yards (M.Walker) [G.Jarrett]. PENALTY on CHI-M.Schofield - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - ATL 49(1:31 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to ATL 43 for 6 yards (J.Dalton; R.Evans).
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - ATL 43(1:26 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles right end ran ob at ATL 38 for 5 yards (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ATL 38(1:20 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to T.Ebner.
|No Good
4 & 9 - ATL 38(1:14 - 2nd) C.Santos 56 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Crossbar - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 46(1:10 - 2nd) M.Mariota right tackle to CHI 49 for 5 yards (J.Sanborn).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CHI 49(0:53 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to CHI 36 for 13 yards (J.Johnson) [A.Watts]. PENALTY on ATL-C.Edoga - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 49 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - CHI 41(0:48 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to 50 for 9 yards (K.Gordon).
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 50(0:40 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.Byrd to CHI 31 for 19 yards (J.Brisker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 31(0:24 - 2nd) M.Mariota spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 31(0:23 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to T.Allgeier to CHI 22 for 9 yards (N.Morrow - K.Gordon).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHI 22(0:04 - 2nd) M.Mariota spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - CHI 22(0:03 - 2nd) Y.Koo 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 19 for -6 yards (A.Anderson).
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - ATL 19(14:16 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Mooney to CHI 25 for 6 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 25(13:36 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short middle to C.Kmet (M.Walker).
|Punt
4 & 10 - ATL 25(13:27 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 41 yards to ATL 34 - Center-P.Scales. A.Williams to ATL 42 for 8 yards (J.Blackwell).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 42(13:15 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts to CHI 40 for 18 yards (E.Jackson). ATL-K.Pitts was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 40(12:47 - 3rd) C.Patterson right guard to CHI 40 for no gain (T.Gipson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 40(12:14 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles up the middle to CHI 40 for no gain (K.Gordon).
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 40(11:30 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to C.Patterson to CHI 42 for -2 yards (K.Gordon).
|Punt
4 & 12 - CHI 42(10:52 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 42 yards to end zone - Center-L.McCullough - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(10:43 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 25 for 5 yards (T.Andersen - M.Walker).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 25(10:09 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 30 for 5 yards (T.Andersen).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 30(9:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-M.Schofield - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 30 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - ATL 25(9:16 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 26 for 1 yard (A.Anderson).
|+13 YD
2 & 14 - ATL 26(8:37 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 39 for 13 yards (R.Evans - M.Walker).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 39(8:05 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 41 for 2 yards (D.Hall).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41(7:28 - 3rd) T.Ebner left end to CHI 38 for -3 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ATL 38(6:52 - 3rd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 36 for -2 yards (L.Carter).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - ATL 36(6:12 - 3rd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 27 for -9 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|Punt
4 & 24 - ATL 27(5:28 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 44 yards to ATL 29 - Center-P.Scales. A.Williams to ATL 39 for 10 yards (R.Griffin - J.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 39(5:15 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to M.Pruitt ran ob at CHI 44 for 17 yards (E.Jackson).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(4:37 - 3rd) O.Zaccheaus right end pushed ob at CHI 31 for 13 yards (J.Brisker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(3:57 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right end to CHI 27 for 4 yards (J.Sanborn).
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 27(3:14 - 3rd) M.Mariota right end to CHI 29 for -2 yards (N.Morrow).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CHI 29(2:41 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to M.Pruitt. PENALTY on CHI-K.Gordon - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at CHI 29 - No Play. Penalty on CHI-T.Gipson - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 14(2:36 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to CHI 10 for 4 yards (E.Jackson). CHI-M.Adams was injured during the play. CHI-J.Brisker was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 10(1:53 - 3rd) M.Mariota right tackle for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN. CHI-K.Gordon was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:48 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 26 for 1 yard (R.Evans - T.Horne).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 26(1:13 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to CHI 32 for 6 yards (I.Oliver).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 32(0:31 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short right to C.Claypool to CHI 38 for 6 yards (R.Grant).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(15:00 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 43 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 43(14:26 - 4th) J.Fields left tackle to CHI 45 for 2 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 45(13:45 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to 50 for 5 yards (A.Terrell).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 50(13:08 - 4th) J.Fields pass deep right to D.Montgomery pushed ob at ATL 18 for 32 yards (L.Carter) [T.Horne].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 18(12:29 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to ATL 14 for 4 yards (D.Hall - J.Hawkins). PENALTY on CHI-B.Pringle - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 18 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - ATL 28(12:07 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles right tackle to ATL 23 for 5 yards (T.Andersen).
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - ATL 23(11:29 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to ATL 20 for 3 yards (R.Evans; A.Anderson).
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - ATL 20(10:46 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to E.St. Brown to ATL 6 for 14 yards (D.Hall).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 6(9:51 - 4th) T.Ebner left tackle to ATL 7 for -1 yards (D.Malone - R.Grant).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 7(9:15 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to ATL 5 for 2 yards (D.Malone; T.Horne).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - ATL 5(8:30 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool. PENALTY on ATL-A.Terrell - Defensive Holding - 3 yards - enforced at ATL 5 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 2(8:20 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:16 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 4th) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(8:16 - 4th) M.Mariota scrambles left end to ATL 27 for 2 yards (J.Thomas).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 27(7:35 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to D.Byrd to ATL 37 for 10 yards (J.Thomas; K.Vildor).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(6:57 - 4th) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 44 for 7 yards (D.Robinson; J.Brisker).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CHI 44(6:14 - 4th) C.Patterson left end to ATL 48 for 4 yards (A.Watts).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 48(5:31 - 4th) T.Allgeier right tackle to CHI 48 for 4 yards (N.Morrow - J.Johnson). CHI-J.Thomas was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 48(5:04 - 4th) C.Patterson left end to CHI 43 for 5 yards (J.Sanborn).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 43(4:19 - 4th) C.Patterson right tackle to CHI 44 for -1 yards (J.Brisker - M.Adams).
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - CHI 44(3:30 - 4th) C.Patterson right guard to CHI 38 for 6 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 38(2:46 - 4th) T.Allgeier right tackle to CHI 35 for 3 yards (J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CHI 35(2:02 - 4th) T.Allgeier left tackle to CHI 35 for no gain (M.Pennel - J.Brisker).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CHI 35(1:57 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to O.Zaccheaus.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CHI 35(1:52 - 4th) Y.Koo 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:47 - 4th) J.Fields left end pushed ob at CHI 26 for 1 yard (D.Alford). CHI-J.Fields was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 26(1:42 - 4th) J.Fields left tackle to CHI 30 for 4 yards (G.Jarrett; R.Grant).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ATL 30(1:13 - 4th) J.Fields pass short middle intended for D.Montgomery INTERCEPTED by J.Hawkins at CHI 40. J.Hawkins to CHI 40 for no gain (D.Mooney).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 40(1:07 - 4th) T.Allgeier left end to CHI 36 for 4 yards (E.Jackson).
|+26 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 36(1:03 - 4th) T.Allgeier left end pushed ob at CHI 10 for 26 yards (E.Jackson).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 10(0:57 - 4th) M.Mariota kneels to CHI 11 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 11(0:55 - 4th) M.Mariota kneels to CHI 12 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - ATL 12(0:35 - 4th) M.Mariota kneels to CHI 13 for -1 yards.
