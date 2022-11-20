|
|
|DAL
|MIN
Cowboys crush Vikings' 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota on Sunday that slammed the Vikings' seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt.
Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals - including a 60-yarder to end the first half. The Cowboys (7-3) didn't punt until their eighth possession, and the defense was just as good.
Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong had two sacks apiece in the fifth-largest loss ever for the Vikings - and the biggest road win in Cowboys history.
The Vikings (8-2) have been the king of the comebacks in an NFL season featuring the smallest average winning margin in 90 years, none more remarkable than last week at Buffalo when they turned a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter into an overtime victory.
Parsons promised Prescott and the offense this week the Cowboys would never again lose a 14-point fourth-quarter lead like they did last week for the first time in franchise history when they fell in overtime at Green Bay.
They carried out a near-perfect game plan with stunning ease against a team that entered the week tied for the best record in the league.
After surrendering 200 rushing yards in consecutive games for the first time since their 1960 inaugural season, the Cowboys flipped the script by gaining 108 yards on the ground in the first half. Seven of their eight third-down conversions came by rushing, and then they turned Pollard loose as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
The epitome of the blowout came soon after halftime when the Cowboys faced third-and-14. With no hurry to throw - he was not sacked all afternoon - Prescott found Pollard in a one-on-one mismatch with linebacker Jordan Hicks and lofted a pass near the sideline for a 68-yard score that gave Dallas a 30-3 lead. The Vikings were so out of sorts they had six penalties for 54 yards in the third quarter alone.
Cousins went 12 for 23 for 105 yards and a lost fumble that Parsons forced with a blind-side sack the first time the Vikings tried to pass. Justin Jefferson, coming off a career-high 193 receiving yards against the Bills, had 33 yards on three catches.
Pollard, the Cowboys' most dangerous weapon on offense all year, finished with six catches for 109 yards and 15 rushes for 80 yards.
SO MUCH FOR CLOSE GAMES
The Vikings had their largest margin of defeat since Nov. 14, 2011, when they lost 45-7 at Green Bay. The Cowboys notched their biggest win since beating Buffalo 44-7 on Nov. 13, 2011.
JUST KICKING IT
Maher has four 60-plus-yard field goals in his career, the most in NFL history. Nobody else has more than two. He even made the 60-yarder twice, after a late stoppage for a replay review negated the first try that went off before the Cowboys heard the whistle.
INJURY REPORT
Cowboys: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) was inactive against his former team. He played eight seasons for the Vikings, who drafted him in the first round in 2014. DT Quinton Bohanna (illness) was also scratched, replaced by Neville Gallimore. ... CB Kelvin Joseph (illness) did not play in the second half.
Vikings: LT Christian Darrisaw, who was forced out of the previous game with a concussion, was beaten by Parsons for the strip-sack and by Armstrong later for another sack to prompt a punt in the second quarter. He went back in the concussion protocol after that. ... CB Andrew Booth Jr. got his first career start for fellow rookie Akayleb Evans (concussion), who subbed the previous week for Cameron Dantzler (ankle). DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) missed his third straight game, and James Lynch took his spot again. ... LG Ezra Cleveland left with an injury in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Cowboys: Host the New York Giants on Thursday. The Cowboys beat the Giants 23-16 on Sept. 26. Dallas has lost three straight Thanksgiving Day games.
Vikings: Host the New England Patriots on Thursday night, the first Thanksgiving Day home game in franchise history. They last played on the holiday in 2017, a 30-23 win at Detroit.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|37:24
|22:36
|1st Downs
|23
|16
|Rushing
|12
|3
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|12-17
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|458
|183
|Total Plays
|70
|54
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|73
|Rush Attempts
|40
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|307
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|26-30
|17-30
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-39
|7-59
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.5
|7-48.3
|Return Yards
|34
|51
|Punts - Returns
|4-34
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|307
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|73
|
|
|458
|TOTAL YDS
|183
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
24
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|22/25
|276
|2
|0
|24
|
C. Rush 10 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Rush
|4/5
|31
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
36
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|15
|80
|0
|20
|36
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
17
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|15
|42
|2
|8
|17
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
24
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|3
|16
|0
|11
|24
|
M. Davis 34 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Davis
|7
|13
|0
|9
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
36
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|6
|6
|109
|2
|68
|36
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|5
|5
|45
|0
|27
|9
|
N. Brown 85 WR
6
FPTS
|N. Brown
|2
|2
|42
|0
|35
|6
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|4
|3
|41
|0
|19
|7
|
M. Davis 34 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Davis
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|5
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|5
|3
|22
|0
|12
|5
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Tolbert 18 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Tolbert
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
17
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|17
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Parsons 11 OLB
|M. Parsons
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Clark 33 LB
|D. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 MLB
|L. Vander Esch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cox 14 LB
|J. Cox
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Gifford 57 LB
|L. Gifford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Joseph 1 CB
|K. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Goodwin 29 DB
|C. Goodwin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
16
FPTS
|B. Maher
|4/4
|60
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|2
|50.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|4
|8.5
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
2
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|12/23
|105
|0
|0
|2
|
N. Mullens 12 QB
2
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|5/7
|54
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Cook
|11
|72
|0
|17
|7
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|4
|1
|0
|4
|1
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hockenson TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|9
|5
|34
|0
|11
|8
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|5
|3
|33
|0
|15
|6
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|3
|2
|25
|0
|15
|4
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|3
|
J. Nailor 83 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Nailor
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Cook 4 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Cook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DT
|K. Tonga
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 NT
|J. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 FS
|J. Metellus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. DePaola 42 LS
|A. DePaola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 33 LB
|B. Asamoah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
3
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|7
|48.3
|4
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|2
|24.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 29 for 4 yards (M.Parsons).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 29(14:34 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to MIN 32 for 3 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|Fumble
3 & 3 - MIN 32(13:52 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 25 for -7 yards (M.Parsons). FUMBLES (M.Parsons) [M.Parsons] - touched at MIN 27 - RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong at MIN 27.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 27(13:44 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to MIN 23 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 23(13:05 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to E.Elliott to MIN 18 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 18(12:24 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to MIN 16 for 2 yards (J.Bullard).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(11:48 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to MIN 9 for 7 yards (C.Bynum).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DAL 9(11:12 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to T.Pollard to MIN 9 for no gain (H.Phillips).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DAL 9(10:29 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - DAL 9(10:25 - 1st) B.Maher 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 25(10:22 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson. PENALTY on DAL-K.Joseph - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at MIN 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(10:18 - 1st) D.Cook right end pushed ob at MIN 36 for 2 yards (K.Joseph).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 36(9:44 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to 50 for 14 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 50(9:04 - 1st) D.Cook right end to DAL 33 for 17 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on DAL-C.Watkins - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 28(8:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 28(8:44 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to DAL 24 for 4 yards (T.Diggs).
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - MIN 24(8:08 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen pushed ob at DAL 14 for 10 yards (D.Bland) [D.Armstrong].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 14(7:34 - 1st) D.Cook right end to DAL 6 for 8 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Kearse).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIN 6(6:50 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIN 6(6:45 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MIN 6(6:42 - 1st) G.Joseph 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(6:39 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 28 for 3 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 28(6:06 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 32 for 4 yards (D.Hunter).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - DAL 32(5:43 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 46 for 14 yards (A.Booth - H.Smith).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46(5:16 - 1st) T.Pollard left guard to MIN 36 for 18 yards (H.Smith).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(4:43 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to MIN 16 for 20 yards (C.Bynum).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(3:59 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to MIN 8 for 8 yards (C.Bynum).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 8(3:23 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to MIN 2 for 6 yards (D.Hunter; C.Bynum).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 2(2:41 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to MIN 1 for 1 yard (K.Tonga).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DAL 1(2:08 - 1st) T.Pollard right guard to MIN 1 for no gain (D.Wonnum - K.Tonga).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - DAL 1(1:31 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:26 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 69 yards from DAL 35 to MIN -4. K.Nwangwu to MIN 21 for 25 yards (J.Cox).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 21(1:22 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 25 for 4 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 25(0:51 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 40 for 15 yards (A.Brown).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 40(0:11 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 42 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 42(15:00 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 47 for 5 yards (M.Parsons).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIN 47(14:20 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 41 for -6 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIN 41(13:36 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 46 yards to DAL 13 - Center-A.DePaola. K.Turpin ran ob at DAL 17 for 4 yards (P.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 17(13:25 - 2nd) D.Prescott scrambles left end to DAL 18 for 1 yard (H.Phillips).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 18(12:35 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to DAL 25 for 7 yards (A.Booth).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 25(12:06 - 2nd) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 30 for 5 yards (H.Phillips).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30(11:32 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 38 for 8 yards (H.Phillips; D.Wonnum).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 38(10:53 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 39 for 1 yard (J.Bullard).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 39(10:21 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 41 for 2 yards (K.Tonga).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 41(9:42 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz pushed ob at MIN 47 for 12 yards (H.Smith). Penalty on MIN-A.Booth - Illegal Contact - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(9:14 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end pushed ob at MIN 46 for 1 yard (D.Hunter).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 46(8:40 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to MIN 43 for 3 yards (D.Hunter).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - DAL 43(7:52 - 2nd) D.Prescott left end to MIN 32 for 11 yards (A.Booth).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 32(7:12 - 2nd) C.Lamb right end to MIN 23 for 9 yards (E.Kendricks). PENALTY on DAL-C.Lamb - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 32 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 37(6:47 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to MIN 39 for -2 yards (P.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - DAL 39(6:11 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to MIN 35 for 4 yards (Z.Smith; H.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - DAL 35(5:41 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - DAL 35(5:36 - 2nd) B.Maher 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(5:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to T.Hockenson (A.Brown).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 25(5:22 - 2nd) A.Mattison right guard to MIN 28 for 3 yards (D.Clark - C.Watkins).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIN 28(4:39 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [M.Parsons].
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIN 28(4:34 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 31 yards to DAL 41 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 41(4:27 - 2nd) D.Prescott scrambles right end to DAL 45 for 4 yards (P.Peterson).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 45(3:50 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to J.Ferguson to DAL 49 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 49(3:18 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle to MIN 44 for 7 yards (H.Smith).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 44(2:47 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb to MIN 36 for 8 yards (C.Bynum).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 36(2:09 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to MIN 35 for 1 yard (J.Lynch).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 35(2:00 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to MIN 33 for 2 yards (J.Hicks - C.Bynum).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 33(1:56 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to MIN 30 for 3 yards (H.Phillips).
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 30(1:52 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(1:43 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to D.Cook (J.Kearse).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 25(1:36 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at MIN 40 for 15 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 40(1:32 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Hockenson to MIN 46 for 6 yards (J.Kearse).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 46(1:08 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn ran ob at DAL 49 for 5 yards (D.Bland).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 49(1:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-B.Brandel - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIN 46(1:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 38 for -8 yards (M.Parsons).
|No Gain
2 & 23 - MIN 38(0:52 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - MIN 38(0:46 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson [O.Odighizuwa].
|Punt
4 & 23 - MIN 38(0:41 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 58 yards to DAL 4 - Center-A.DePaola. K.Turpin pushed ob at DAL 14 for 10 yards (D.Wonnum).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 14(0:31 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to DAL 20 for 6 yards (A.Booth).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 20(0:26 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard ran ob at DAL 24 for 4 yards (P.Peterson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 24(0:20 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz pushed ob at DAL 31 for 7 yards (A.Booth).
|+27 YD
2 & 3 - DAL 31(0:13 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass deep right to C.Lamb ran ob at MIN 42 for 27 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - DAL 42(0:05 - 2nd) B.Maher 60 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Elliott left end to DAL 26 for 1 yard (A.Booth).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 26(14:33 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard ran ob at DAL 36 for 10 yards (C.Sullivan).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(14:03 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 35 for -1 yards (H.Smith).
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - DAL 35(13:26 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard to DAL 32 for -3 yards (P.Peterson).
|+68 YD
3 & 14 - DAL 32(12:43 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass deep right to T.Pollard for 68 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:32 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(12:32 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 18 for -7 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
2 & 17 - MIN 18(11:49 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to MIN 23 for 5 yards (J.Kearse - L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on MIN-T.Hockenson - Offensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at MIN 18 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 26 - MIN 9(11:26 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson to MIN 16 for 7 yards (D.Clark) [S.Williams].
|No Gain
3 & 19 - MIN 16(11:01 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 6 for -10 yards (D.Fowler).
|Punt
4 & 29 - MIN 6(10:22 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 55 yards to DAL 39 - Center-A.DePaola. K.Turpin pushed ob at MIN 41 for 20 yards (A.DePaola).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 41(10:09 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end to MIN 38 for 3 yards (D.Wonnum - J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 38(9:34 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to MIN 36 for 2 yards (J.Hicks).
|+35 YD
3 & 5 - DAL 36(8:51 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass deep left to N.Brown to MIN 1 for 35 yards (A.Booth). Minnesota challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DAL 1(8:23 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz [D.Hunter].
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 1(8:18 - 3rd) E.Elliott left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 67 yards from DAL 35 to MIN -2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 21 for 23 yards (C.Goodwin; L.Gifford).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 21(8:10 - 3rd) D.Cook right end pushed ob at MIN 26 for 5 yards (T.Diggs).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 26(7:50 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Mundt to MIN 34 for 8 yards (D.Wilson). Penalty on DAL-J.Kearse - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(7:35 - 3rd) D.Cook right end ran ob at MIN 45 for 11 yards (A.Brown). PENALTY on MIN-D.Cook - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 30(7:22 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 20 for -10 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
2 & 20 - MIN 20(6:57 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (T.Diggs) [M.Parsons].
|Penalty
3 & 20 - MIN 20(6:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 20 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 25 - MIN 15(6:51 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson to MIN 25 for 10 yards (T.Diggs).
|Punt
4 & 15 - MIN 25(6:19 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 57 yards to DAL 18 - Center-A.DePaola. K.Turpin MUFFS catch - ball out of bounds at DAL 19. PENALTY on MIN-K.Boyd - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DAL 19.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34(6:11 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 36 for 2 yards (P.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 36(5:31 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 40 for 4 yards (J.Bullard; B.Asamoah).
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 40(4:49 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 38 for -2 yards (P.Peterson).
|Punt
4 & 6 - DAL 38(4:11 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 48 yards to MIN 14 - Center-M.Overton. J.Reagor to MIN 17 for 3 yards (L.Gifford). FUMBLES (L.Gifford) - touched at MIN 17 - recovered by MIN-T.Jackson at MIN 17.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 17(3:55 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to MIN 28 for 11 yards (D.Fowler).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 28(3:27 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Hockenson to MIN 39 for 11 yards (D.Clark).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 39(3:02 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen (A.Brown).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIN 39(2:58 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Mattison. PENALTY on DAL-S.Williams - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 44(2:53 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to K.Osborn.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 44(2:48 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson to MIN 44 for no gain (J.Kearse - N.Gallimore).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MIN 44(2:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-A.Schlottmann - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 44 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - MIN 39(1:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - MIN 34(1:38 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 31 for -3 yards (D.Armstrong). DAL-M.Parsons was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 23 - MIN 31(1:16 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 45 yards to DAL 24 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 24(1:09 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 27 for 3 yards (K.Tonga - E.Kendricks). PENALTY on DAL-T.Biadasz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 24 - No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 20 - DAL 14(0:40 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 33 for 19 yards (P.Peterson).
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 33(15:00 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to 50 for 17 yards (C.Bynum).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50(14:20 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to MIN 49 for 1 yard (H.Phillips).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 49(13:39 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Davis ran ob at MIN 41 for 8 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 41(12:52 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to MIN 32 for 9 yards (H.Smith).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 32(12:14 - 4th) M.Davis left tackle to MIN 34 for -2 yards (J.Bullard).
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - DAL 34(11:33 - 4th) M.Davis left guard to MIN 36 for -2 yards (H.Phillips - J.Hicks).
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - DAL 36(10:50 - 4th) M.Davis left guard to MIN 32 for 4 yards (P.Jones; E.Kendricks).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - DAL 32(10:09 - 4th) B.Maher 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(10:04 - 4th) A.Mattison right tackle to MIN 22 for -3 yards (S.Williams).
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - MIN 22(9:38 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Reagor to MIN 36 for 14 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 36(9:09 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to A.Mattison to MIN 44 for 8 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIN 44(8:31 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to J.Nailor.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIN 44(8:26 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to J.Nailor [M.Parsons].
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIN 44(8:23 - 4th) R.Wright punts 46 yards to DAL 10 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 10(8:16 - 4th) M.Davis right guard to DAL 11 for 1 yard (D.Wonnum).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 11(7:42 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to J.Ferguson to DAL 22 for 11 yards (C.Bynum).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 22(7:01 - 4th) M.Davis right tackle to DAL 26 for 4 yards (T.Dye; P.Jones). MIN-R.Blacklock was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 26(6:22 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to P.Hendershot pushed ob at DAL 24 for -2 yards (J.Metellus).
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 24(5:44 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to M.Davis to DAL 38 for 14 yards (A.Booth).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 38(4:59 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to J.Tolbert to DAL 46 for 8 yards (A.Booth).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 46(4:19 - 4th) M.Davis right end to DAL 45 for -1 yards (K.Tonga).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DAL 45(3:39 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to M.Davis (K.Tonga).
|Punt
4 & 3 - DAL 45(3:34 - 4th) B.Anger punts 53 yards to MIN 2 - Center-M.Overton - downed by DAL-M.Overton.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 2(3:19 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL-N.Gallimore - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 2 - No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 5 - MIN 7(3:19 - 4th) K.Nwangwu right guard to MIN 4 for -3 yards (S.Williams).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 4(2:47 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Osborn to MIN 16 for 12 yards (N.Gallimore; I.Mukuamu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 16(2:18 - 4th) K.Nwangwu left end to MIN 16 for no gain (N.Gallimore).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 16(2:00 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to J.Nailor to MIN 31 for 15 yards (A.Brown).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 31(1:33 - 4th) K.Nwangwu up the middle to MIN 35 for 4 yards (C.Golston).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 35(1:05 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to K.Nwangwu to MIN 40 for 5 yards (J.Cox).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIN 40(0:41 - 4th) K.Nwangwu left tackle to MIN 40 for no gain (S.Williams; J.Cox).
