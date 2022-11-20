|
|
|CIN
|PIT
Burrow throws 4 TD passes, Bengals rally past Steelers 37-30
PITTSBURGH (AP) Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes, three to backup running back Samaje Perine, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied past the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 on Sunday.
The Bengals (6-4) won for the fourth time in five games by relying heavily on Perine, who thrived with starter Joe Mixon missing the second half after going into the NFL's concussion protocol.
Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards on the day he became the third-fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career yards passing. Perine ran for 30 yards and caught four passes for 52 yards, racing into the end zone three times while the defenders in charge of covering him gave chase in vain.
Pittsburgh (3-7) saw its chance of repeating the Week 1 upset it pulled off in Cincinnati in September vanish in the second half as a 20-17 lead slipped away. Rookie Kenny Pickett passed for 265 yards and a touchdown and Najee Harris ran for 90 yards and two scores, but the NFL's second-lowest scoring offense sputtered for most of the second half.
Burrow spent the first half picking apart the Steelers underneath. Pittsburgh adjusted by having its defensive front throw its hands up to tip passes or disrupt Burrow's timing. It worked occasionally, with Levi Wallace intercepting a pass on a deflection and T.J. Watt making an otherworldly snare in the third quarter.
The Bengals countered by having Burrow start looking deep, connecting with Tyler Boyd, practice squad call-up Tyler Irwin for long gains during an eight-play, 93-yard drive in the fourth quarter that ended with Perine dragging Wallace across the goal line for a 6-yard score that made it 34-23 with 4:35 remaining.
Cincinnati has won four of five against the Steelers. The Bengals had dropped 14 of their previous 15 against their longtime AFC North nemesis.
All but one of those losses came before Burrow arrived. His combination of poise, accuracy and swagger has lifted the fortunes of a franchise and shifted the balance of power in a rivalry Pittsburgh has dominated for long stretches.
Burrow didn't get there without enduring some growing pains as a rookie in 2020. Pickett finds himself in the same spot after being handed the keys to the offense in the middle of Week 3.
While the Steelers showed progress during a back-and-forth first half - Pittsburgh's 20 points matched the most points it had scored in regulation this season - the momentum stalled in the second half.
Four of the Steelers' first five possessions after halftime ended with a punt, giving Burrow all the space he needed to likely effectively end any slim outside chance Pittsburgh had in being a factor in the division race down the stretch.
INJURIES
Bengals: Mixon, who scored five touchdowns in Cincinnati's win over Carolina before its bye, had 20 yards rushing on seven carries. He also caught three passes for 42 yards.
Steelers: WR Miles Boykin (oblique) and backup RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) left in the first half. C Mason Cole (foot) did not start the second half.
UP NEXT
Bengals: Travel to AFC South-leading Tennessee (7-3) next Sunday.
Steelers: Visit Indianapolis (4-6-1) next Monday night. Pittsburgh has won each of its last six meetings with the Colts.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:36
|28:24
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|408
|351
|Total Plays
|65
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|102
|Rush Attempts
|24
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|346
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|24-39
|25-42
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-44
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.0
|6-45.5
|Return Yards
|146
|173
|Punts - Returns
|4-22
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-124
|7-154
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|346
|PASS YDS
|249
|62
|RUSH YDS
|102
|408
|TOTAL YDS
|351
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
34
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|24/39
|355
|4
|2
|34
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Perine 34 RB
30
FPTS
|S. Perine
|11
|30
|0
|8
|30
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|7
|20
|0
|7
|9
|
T. Williams 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|2
|7
|0
|8
|0
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
34
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|4
|5
|0
|5
|34
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
23
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|13
|9
|148
|0
|33
|23
|
S. Perine 34 RB
30
FPTS
|S. Perine
|4
|4
|52
|3
|29
|30
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|3
|3
|42
|0
|24
|9
|
T. Irwin 16 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Irwin
|4
|3
|42
|1
|32
|13
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|7
|2
|42
|0
|27
|6
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
4
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|3
|2
|28
|0
|21
|4
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
T. Williams 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Taylor-Britt 29 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 33 CB
|T. Flowers
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 32 RB
|T. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
|H. Hurst
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnston 44 LB
|C. Johnston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ossai 58 DE
|J. Ossai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collins 71 OT
|L. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Morgan 17 WR
|S. Morgan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Adomitis 48 LS
|C. Adomitis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tufele 97 DT
|J. Tufele
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
13
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|3/3
|54
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 4 P
|D. Chrisman
|3
|50.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|5
|24.8
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|4
|5.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
17
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|25/42
|265
|1
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
27
FPTS
|N. Harris
|20
|90
|2
|19
|27
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
17
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|2
|14
|0
|14
|17
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|
S. Sims 82 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
18
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|6
|4
|83
|1
|33
|18
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
15
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|12
|8
|79
|0
|27
|15
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
5
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|3
|2
|39
|0
|31
|5
|
N. Harris 22 RB
27
FPTS
|N. Harris
|6
|4
|26
|0
|12
|27
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|5
|4
|21
|0
|8
|6
|
J. Warren 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
2
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|3
|2
|8
|0
|9
|2
|
S. Sims 82 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 NT
|C. Heyward
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 CB
|L. Wallace
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 27 LB
|M. Allen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|2-4
|0.5
|1
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 48 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 50 OLB
|M. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 DE
|C. Wormley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 NT
|M. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wright 4 K
|M. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kazee 24 SS
|D. Kazee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 83 TE
|C. Heyward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 4 K
12
FPTS
|M. Wright
|3/3
|42
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|6
|45.5
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|7
|22.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|8.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 56 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 9. T.Williams pushed ob at CIN 38 for 29 yards (J.Pierre).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(14:56 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 42 for 4 yards (D.Bush; M.Jack).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CIN 42(14:20 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-H.Hurst - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 42 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - CIN 37(13:56 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 40 for 3 yards (D.Bush - T.Watt).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CIN 40(13:14 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to H.Hurst (M.Fitzpatrick). Coverage by 39-M.Fitzpatrick.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CIN 40(13:09 - 1st) D.Chrisman punts 53 yards to PIT 7 - Center-C.Adomitis. S.Sims MUFFS catch - touched at PIT 7 - and recovers at PIT -5. S.Sims to PIT 5 for 10 yards (T.Flowers).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 5(12:57 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris pushed ob at PIT 6 for 1 yard (T.Hendrickson).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 6(12:24 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to PIT 8 for 2 yards (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - PIT 8(11:48 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens to PIT 12 for 4 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 12(11:14 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 56 yards to CIN 32 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 43 for 11 yards (M.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43(11:03 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to PIT 36 for 21 yards (A.Maulet; M.Jack).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(10:24 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to PIT 33 for 3 yards (T.Watt).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 33(9:47 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd (T.Watt). Pressure by 90-T.Watt.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - CIN 33(9:43 - 1st) S.Perine left guard to PIT 27 for 6 yards (R.Spillane; M.Fitzpatrick).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - CIN 27(8:59 - 1st) E.McPherson 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 52 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 13. S.Sims pushed ob at PIT 35 for 22 yards (T.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 35(8:49 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 40 for 5 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 40(8:14 - 1st) K.Pickett pass deep left to G.Pickens to CIN 38 for 22 yards (C.Taylor-Britt) [B.Hill].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(7:30 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to CIN 35 for 3 yards (L.Wilson).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 35(6:52 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short middle to Z.Gentry to CIN 36 for -1 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 36(6:13 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to J.Warren to CIN 27 for 9 yards (L.Wilson) [T.Hendrickson].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 27(5:29 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to CIN 24 for 3 yards (J.Tufele; B.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 24(4:52 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 24(4:46 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to N.Harris (T.Hendrickson).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - PIT 24(4:41 - 1st) M.Wright 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 1. T.Williams to CIN 21 for 20 yards (A.Maulet).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 21(4:30 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 19 for -2 yards (C.Heyward).
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - CIN 19(3:57 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to CIN 30 for 11 yards (C.Heyward).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CIN 30(3:16 - 1st) S.Perine right end to CIN 30 for no gain (R.Spillane). PENALTY on PIT-R.Spillane - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 30 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(2:50 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Taylor to CIN 46 for 1 yard (D.Bush).
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 46(2:05 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to PIT 30 for 24 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(1:25 - 1st) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon left guard to PIT 29 for 1 yard (C.Wormley).
|+29 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 29(0:48 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine for 29 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 58 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 7. S.Sims to PIT 44 for 37 yards (T.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 44(0:31 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to G.Pickens (E.Apple).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 44(0:27 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 47 for 3 yards (G.Pratt; V.Bell).
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - PIT 47(15:00 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to CIN 40 for 13 yards (A.Davis-Gaither - C.Taylor-Britt).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 40(14:26 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to CIN 33 for 7 yards (Z.Carter - S.Hubbard). CIN-T.Hendrickson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PIT 33(14:04 - 2nd) K.Pickett right end to CIN 33 for no gain (S.Hubbard).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 33(13:45 - 2nd) K.Pickett right end ran ob at CIN 19 for 14 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 19(13:09 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 19(13:04 - 2nd) N.Harris left end for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 4. T.Williams to CIN 26 for 22 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on CIN-D.Asiasi - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at CIN 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 8(12:53 - 2nd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 12 for 4 yards (R.Spillane).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 12(12:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles right guard to CIN 14 for 2 yards (T.Watt).
|+24 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 14(11:30 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 38 for 24 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(10:50 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to CIN 44 for 6 yards (A.Maulet).
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 44(10:03 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to PIT 43 for 13 yards (C.Sutton).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43(9:23 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to PIT 36 for 7 yards (M.Jack).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 36(8:41 - 2nd) J.Mixon right tackle to PIT 29 for 7 yards (L.Wallace).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 29(8:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to PIT 23 for 6 yards (L.Wallace; M.Jack) [L.Ogunjobi].
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 23(7:23 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to PIT 11 for 12 yards (C.Sutton).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 11(6:46 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 56 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 9. S.Sims to PIT 35 for 26 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 35(6:34 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to P.Freiermuth (J.Bates).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 35(6:28 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 39 for 4 yards (C.Sample - V.Bell).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - PIT 39(5:47 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth. PENALTY on CIN-T.Flowers - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 44(5:43 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to 50 for 6 yards (J.Tufele; L.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 50(5:05 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to CIN 47 for 3 yards (T.Hendrickson; B.Hill).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 47(4:38 - 2nd) D.Johnson right end to CIN 46 for 1 yard (G.Pratt).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 46(3:56 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep middle to G.Pickens. PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 46 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 44(3:48 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to CIN 48 for 8 yards (L.Wilson).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - PIT 48(3:07 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to CIN 41 for 7 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - PIT 41(2:25 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens. PENALTY on CIN-M.Hilton - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at CIN 41 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:20 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to CIN 24 for 1 yard (G.Pratt).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 24(2:00 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to CIN 19 for 5 yards (M.Hilton).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - PIT 19(1:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-K.Pickett - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 19 - No Play.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - PIT 24(1:52 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass deep right to G.Pickens for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN [S.Hubbard].
|Penalty
|(1:47 - 2nd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on PIT - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 62 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 3. T.Williams to CIN 24 for 21 yards (Co.Heyward; M.Allen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 24(1:42 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right. Pressure by 90-T.J. Watt.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 24(1:35 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 41 for 17 yards (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 41(1:10 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to T.Boyd.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 41(1:05 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to PIT 47 for 12 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 47(0:39 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd. Coverage by 35-A.Maulet.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 47(0:35 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right intended for Mi.Thomas INTERCEPTED by L.Wallace (R.Spillane) at PIT 41. L.Wallace to PIT 44 for 3 yards (H.Hurst). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 44(0:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-D.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 44 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 39(0:31 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short middle to N.Harris to CIN 49 for 12 yards (T.Flowers).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 49(0:24 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth pushed ob at CIN 41 for 8 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(0:18 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to CIN 14 for 27 yards (T.Flowers; L.Wilson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 14(0:09 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris to CIN 12 for 2 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|Field Goal
2 & 8 - PIT 12(0:03 - 2nd) M.Wright 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 26 for 1 yard (V.Bell; C.Taylor-Britt).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PIT 26(14:23 - 3rd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 26 for no gain (T.Hendrickson - G.Pratt).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PIT 26(13:43 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to S.Sims. Coverage 21-M.Hilton.
|Punt
4 & 9 - PIT 26(13:38 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 48 yards to CIN 26 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor to CIN 30 for 4 yards (R.Spillane).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(13:27 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 46 for 16 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 46(12:49 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 46(12:44 - 3rd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 40 for -6 yards (sack split by A.Highsmith and T.Watt).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CIN 40(11:59 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins [C.Heyward].
|Punt
4 & 16 - CIN 40(11:55 - 3rd) D.Chrisman punts 57 yards to PIT 3 - Center-C.Adomitis. S.Sims to PIT 9 for 6 yards (S.Morgan; C.Adomitis).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 9(11:44 - 3rd) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 12 for 3 yards (J.Ossai).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 12(11:08 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PIT 15 for 3 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PIT 15(10:22 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to P.Freiermuth. PIT-P.Freiermuth was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PIT 15(10:15 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 39 yards to CIN 46 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor to CIN 46 for no gain. PENALTY on CIN-T.Taylor - Invalid Fair Catch Signal - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 46.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(10:07 - 3rd) S.Perine left end to CIN 46 for 5 yards (T.Watt; D.Bush).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 46(9:29 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (M.Jack).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 46(9:25 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to PIT 47 for 7 yards (R.Spillane; D.Kazee).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(8:52 - 3rd) S.Perine left guard to PIT 39 for 8 yards (M.Reed - D.Bush).
|+33 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 39(8:15 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins pushed ob at PIT 6 for 33 yards (L.Wallace).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 6(7:44 - 3rd) J.Burrow left tackle to PIT 1 for 5 yards (M.Fitzpatrick - C.Heyward).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 1(7:07 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Irwin for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 3rd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 58 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 7. S.Sims to PIT 24 for 17 yards (C.Johnston; T.Williams).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 24(6:56 - 3rd) S.Sims right end to PIT 21 for -3 yards (G.Pratt - E.Apple).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - PIT 21(6:15 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - PIT 21(6:09 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to Z.Gentry to PIT 30 for 9 yards (V.Bell).
|Punt
4 & 4 - PIT 30(5:38 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 54 yards to CIN 16 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor to CIN 23 for 7 yards (M.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 21(5:23 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to Z.Gentry.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 21(5:18 - 3rd) N.Harris left tackle to CIN 15 for 6 yards (E.Apple - J.Bates).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PIT 15(4:35 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PIT 15(4:32 - 3rd) M.Wright 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(4:28 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 0. T.Williams to CIN 42 for 42 yards (M.Wright).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 42(4:22 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle. Pressure by 35-A.Maulet.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 42(4:19 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to PIT 43 for 15 yards (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 43(3:41 - 3rd) S.Perine left guard to PIT 43 for no gain (C.Heyward - M.Jack).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 43(2:58 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Irwin to PIT 34 for 9 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; R.Spillane).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 34(2:13 - 3rd) S.Perine up the middle to PIT 33 for 1 yard (M.Jack - C.Heyward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 33(1:29 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins [A.Highsmith].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 33(1:23 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Williams (T.Alualu).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CIN 33(1:20 - 3rd) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 36 for -3 yards (C.Heyward).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - CIN 36(0:36 - 3rd) E.McPherson 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 61 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 4. S.Sims to PIT 22 for 18 yards (T.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 22(0:25 - 3rd) N.Harris right end to PIT 27 for 5 yards (J.Bates).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 27(15:00 - 4th) N.Harris left guard to PIT 28 for 1 yard (M.Hilton; C.Taylor-Britt).
|+33 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 28(14:20 - 4th) K.Pickett pass deep right to G.Pickens to CIN 39 for 33 yards (E.Apple).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 39(14:01 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 39(13:54 - 4th) N.Harris left tackle to CIN 41 for -2 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PIT 41(13:12 - 4th) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 49 for -10 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|Punt
4 & 22 - PIT 49(12:38 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 41 yards to CIN 10 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 10(12:31 - 4th) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. PENALTY on CIN-D.Asiasi - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 10 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - CIN 5(12:31 - 4th) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 7 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CIN 7(11:50 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Irwin.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CIN 7(11:45 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd [A.Highsmith].
|Punt
4 & 13 - CIN 7(11:41 - 4th) D.Chrisman punts 40 yards to CIN 47 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 47(11:35 - 4th) N.Harris left tackle to CIN 34 for 13 yards (V.Bell; S.Hubbard).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 34(10:56 - 4th) N.Harris left tackle to CIN 31 for 3 yards (G.Pratt). PENALTY on PIT-P.Freiermuth - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 34 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - PIT 44(10:36 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens ran ob at CIN 37 for 7 yards. PENALTY on PIT-J.Hassenauer - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - PIT 49(10:20 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to N.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - PIT 49(10:15 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to G.Olszewski [T.Hendrickson].
|+7 YD
3 & 25 - PIT 49(10:11 - 4th) N.Harris up the middle ran ob at CIN 42 for 7 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|Punt
4 & 18 - PIT 42(9:39 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 35 yards to CIN 7 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 7(9:33 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Boyd to CIN 34 for 27 yards (A.Maulet).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 34(8:49 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Irwin pushed ob at PIT 34 for 32 yards (L.Wallace).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 34(8:08 - 4th) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. S.Perine right guard to PIT 36 for -2 yards (M.Adams).
|+15 YD
2 & 12 - CIN 36(7:25 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to PIT 21 for 15 yards (A.Maulet).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 21(6:44 - 4th) T.Williams left end to PIT 13 for 8 yards (M.Jack).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 13(5:59 - 4th) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. S.Perine left tackle to PIT 8 for 5 yards (T.Alualu - D.Bush).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 8(5:14 - 4th) S.Perine up the middle to PIT 6 for 2 yards (D.Bush; L.Ogunjobi).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 6(4:35 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 4th) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 50 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 15. S.Sims pushed ob at PIT 27 for 12 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 27(4:25 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left. Pressure 94-Hubbard.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 27(4:18 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PIT 28 for 1 yard (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PIT 28(3:51 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to S.Sims.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - PIT 28(3:42 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth [C.Sample].
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28(3:35 - 4th) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. S.Perine right guard to PIT 26 for 2 yards (M.Adams; C.Heyward).
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 26(3:31 - 4th) T.Williams left tackle to PIT 27 for -1 yards (R.Spillane).
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - CIN 27(3:26 - 4th) S.Perine right tackle to PIT 26 for 1 yard (C.Wormley; T.Watt).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CIN 26(3:22 - 4th) E.McPherson 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 59 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 6. S.Sims to PIT 28 for 22 yards (C.Johnston).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 28(3:13 - 4th) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 22 for -6 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - PIT 22(2:48 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 31 for 9 yards (L.Wilson).
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - PIT 31(2:29 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to N.Harris to PIT 42 for 11 yards (L.Wilson; T.Flowers).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42(2:09 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to CIN 49 for 9 yards (T.Flowers; E.Apple).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PIT 49(2:00 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 49(1:54 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to CIN 40 for 9 yards (L.Wilson).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 40(1:36 - 4th) K.Pickett pass deep left to G.Olszewski to CIN 9 for 31 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 9(1:09 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to G.Olszewski to CIN 1 for 8 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 1(0:47 - 4th) N.Harris up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 4th) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 4th) M.Wright kicks onside 18 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 47. T.Boyd (didn't try to advance) to CIN 47 for no gain. PENALTY on PIT-G.Pickens - Disqualification - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(0:44 - 4th) J.Burrow kneels to PIT 39 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - CIN 39(0:26 - 4th) J.Burrow kneels to PIT 40 for -1 yards.
