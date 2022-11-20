|
Dalton thrives, Stafford leaves, as Saints top Rams 27-20
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Andy Dalton passed for three touchdowns, Mathew Stafford left the field to be evaluated for a concussion in the second half and the New Orleans Saints defeated the reeling Los Angeles Rams 27-20 on Sunday.
Stafford's departure from the game came two days after he'd been cleared to return from the NFL's concussion protocol.
Stafford was effective in the first half, after which the Rams led 14-10, and he left the game having completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yarder to Tutu Atwell.
He appeared to hit his head on the Superdome turf during a third-quarter possession and was subsequently sacked by blitzing linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon to end the last drive he played before walking down the tunnel toward the locker room.
He was replaced by Bryce Perkins, who led the Rams to a field goal on his first series, but struggled thereafter and was sacked twice to stall his third series late in the fourth quarter, all but sealing the game's result.
The defending champion Rams (3-7), who've now lost four straight, didn't pull within a touchdown until Matt Gay's 58-yard field goal with 6 seconds remaining and the Saints recovered a subsequent onside kick.
Dalton's performance validated a decision by the Saints (4-7) to stick with him after the club's worst offensive performances of the season during a two-game skid that spanned Weeks 9 and 10. Jameis Winston, who has not played since Week 3, when he was struggling with back and ankle injuries, has said he's ready and wanting to return.
Dalton completed 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass deep down the middle of the field to Chris Olave to make it 24-14 late in the third quarter.
Former LSU star and Louisiana native Jarvis Landry caught his first touchdown pass as a Saint when Dalton found him over the middle from 7 yards to put the Saints in front for good at 17-14 early in the third quarter.
The Rams had an early 7-3 lead when Stafford spotted Atwell in one-on-one coverage with Chris Harris Jr. and dropped a deep pass into the receiver's arms along the left sideline.
New Orleans went back in front on Dalton's 8-yard pass to tight end Juwan Johnson before Stafford hit Allen Robinson from 6 yards at the end of the first half to make it 14-10.
INJURIES
Rams: In addition to Stafford, left tackle Ty Nsekhe needed help off the field in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury. Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson left in the first half with a knee injury.
Saints: Payton Turner was carted off in the second quarter with an apparent left leg injury, leaving New Orleans without three defensive ends (Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport were ruled out on Friday).
UP NEXT
Rams: At Kansas City on Nov. 27.
Saints: At San Francisco on Nov. 27.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:53
|31:07
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|336
|323
|Total Plays
|62
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|88
|Rush Attempts
|30
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|188
|235
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.7
|5-47.8
|Return Yards
|48
|40
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|4-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-34
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|188
|PASS YDS
|235
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|336
|TOTAL YDS
|323
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
18
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|11/18
|159
|2
|0
|18
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|5/10
|64
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 3 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Akers
|14
|61
|0
|13
|6
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|5
|39
|0
|23
|5
|
K. Williams 23 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Williams
|7
|36
|0
|17
|4
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
18
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|1
|4
|0
|4
|18
|
B. Powell 19 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|1
|1
|62
|1
|62
|13
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
14
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|5
|4
|47
|1
|17
|14
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|8
|4
|45
|0
|20
|8
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
7
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|5
|3
|41
|0
|20
|7
|
B. Powell 19 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|3
|
K. Williams 23 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Williams
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|4
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 NT
|G. Gaines
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gervase 43 LB
|J. Gervase
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Yeast 21 SAF
|R. Yeast
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Lake 37 SAF
|Q. Lake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 OLB
|J. Hollins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rozeboom 56 LB
|C. Rozeboom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
8
FPTS
|M. Gay
|2/2
|58
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|6
|47.7
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|4.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Hill
|9
|52
|0
|12
|6
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|12
|42
|0
|11
|12
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
28
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|28
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Olave 12 WR
21
FPTS
|C. Olave
|6
|5
|102
|1
|53
|21
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|5
|4
|47
|0
|15
|12
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
13
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|4
|3
|47
|1
|26
|13
|
J. Landry 80 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Landry
|4
|3
|33
|1
|18
|12
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
4
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|3
|3
|12
|0
|7
|4
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Hill 7 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|6
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Elliss 55 OLB
|K. Elliss
|6-5
|1.5
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|3-5
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|3-4
|1.5
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DE
|J. Zuniga
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 25 DB
|D. Sorensen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DE
|P. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
9
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|2/2
|46
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|47.8
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|4
|10.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata - C.Granderson).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 29(14:23 - 1st) D.Henderson right guard to LAR 34 for 5 yards (D.Davis).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 34(13:43 - 1st) B.Powell right end to LAR 33 for -1 yards (P.Adebo).
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAR 33(13:04 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 56 yards to NO 11 - Center-M.Orzech. R.Shaheed ran ob at NO 23 for 12 yards (Q.Lake).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 23(12:49 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NO 23(12:46 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 30 for 7 yards (B.Wagner - J.Ramsey).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NO 30(12:07 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Trautman to NO 32 for 2 yards (J.Ramsey). Pass 2 - YAC 0
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 32(11:08 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 53 yards to LAR 15 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 15(11:01 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to V.Jefferson to LAR 20 for 5 yards (P.Adebo - K.Elliss). Pass 3 - YAC 2
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 20(10:21 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 26 for 6 yards (P.Adebo).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 26(9:44 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 30 for 4 yards (J.Zuniga).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 30(9:07 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to Al.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 30(9:02 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee (C.Harris).
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 30(8:58 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 40 yards to NO 30 - Center-M.Orzech. R.Shaheed ran ob at NO 41 for 11 yards (J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(8:50 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at NO 48 for 7 yards (L.Floyd). Pass 2 - YAC 5
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NO 48(8:19 - 1st) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) A.Kamara right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|+26 YD
3 & 1 - NO 50(7:40 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep right to J.Johnson ran ob at LAR 24 for 26 yards. Pass 17 - YAC 9
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(7:03 - 1st) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end to LAR 16 for 8 yards (R.Yeast).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NO 16(6:25 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to LAR 13 for 3 yards (As.Robinson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 13(5:46 - 1st) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to J.Landry (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 13(5:40 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at LAR 21 for -8 yards (G.Gaines).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - NO 21(4:55 - 1st) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill sacked at LAR 28 for -7 yards (L.Floyd).
|Field Goal
4 & 25 - NO 28(4:19 - 1st) W.Lutz 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 61 yards from NO 35 to LAR 4. B.Powell to LAR 38 for 34 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 38(4:08 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to T.Atwell for 62 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 46 - YAC 16
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 1st) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(4:00 - 1st) A.Kamara right end to NO 26 for 1 yard (M.Copeland).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - NO 26(3:23 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to NO 38 for 12 yards (D.Long). Pass 12 - YAC 0
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 38(2:46 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to R.Shaheed.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NO 38(2:42 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 39 for 1 yard (As.Robinson; A.Donald).
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - NO 39(1:59 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Trautman to NO 42 for 3 yards (J.Ramsey). Pass 3 - YAC 0
|Punt
4 & 6 - NO 42(1:19 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 55 yards to LAR 3 - Center-Z.Wood - downed by NO-A.Dowell.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 3(1:09 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 5 for 2 yards (P.Adebo).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAR 5(0:27 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAR 5(0:24 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to V.Jefferson (A.Taylor) [P.Turner].
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAR 5(0:19 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 49 yards to NO 46 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by R.Shaheed. PENALTY on LA-J.Harris - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at NO 46.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(0:11 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to LAR 38 for 11 yards (T.Rapp).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left tackle to LAR 26 for 12 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 26(14:19 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to J.Johnson [M.Hoecht].
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NO 26(14:14 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to LAR 11 for 15 yards (E.Jones; B.Wagner). Pass 4 - YAC 11
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11(13:36 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to LAR 9 for 2 yards (As.Robinson).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NO 9(12:59 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left guard to LAR 8 for 1 yard (L.Floyd; E.Jones).
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - NO 8(12:16 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 8 - YAC 0
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(12:11 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 32 for 7 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 32(11:32 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 34 for 2 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 34(10:42 - 2nd) K.Williams left guard to LAR 36 for 2 yards (C.Granderson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 36(10:03 - 2nd) K.Williams left guard to LAR 36 for no gain (C.Harris - D.Onyemata).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 36(9:19 - 2nd) K.Williams left guard to LAR 41 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle; D.Davis).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 41(8:35 - 2nd) M.Stafford scrambles right end to LAR 45 for 4 yards (P.Adebo).
|+13 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 45(7:44 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to NO 42 for 13 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(6:57 - 2nd) C.Akers right end to NO 38 for 4 yards (K.Elliss).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 38(6:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to V.Jefferson.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - LAR 38(6:12 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Skowronek to NO 34 for 4 yards (D.Davis). Pass 3 - YAC 1
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - LAR 34(5:29 - 2nd) K.Williams right guard to NO 35 for -1 yards (P.Turner - D.Davis). NO-P.Turner was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful. LA-T.Nsekhe was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. INJURY UPDATE - LAR 94-A.Robinson - knee - QUESTIONABLE to return.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(5:23 - 2nd) The line of scrimmage changed on the change of possession. (Shotgun) A.Kamara left guard to NO 41 for 5 yards (B.Wagner; N.Scott).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NO 41(4:44 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) A.Kamara right guard to NO 40 for -1 yards (A.Donald - L.Floyd).
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - NO 40(4:03 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 44 for 4 yards (D.Kendrick; B.Wagner). Pass 1 - YAC 3
|Punt
4 & 2 - NO 44(3:20 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 43 yards to LAR 13 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 13(3:13 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to LAR 17 for 4 yards (S.Tuttle; K.Street).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 17(2:37 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 22 for 5 yards (D.Davis; K.Elliss). INJURY UPDATE - LAR 68-T.Nsheke - KNEE - QUESTIONABLE to return.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 22(2:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson to LAR 31 for 9 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 7 - YAC 2
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 31(1:39 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to V.Jefferson to LAR 47 for 16 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 15 - YAC 1
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 47(1:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (T.Mathieu).
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 47(1:12 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right to V.Jefferson ran ob at NO 33 for 20 yards. Pass 18 - YAC 2
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(1:06 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at NO 30 for 3 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 0 - YAC 3
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 30(1:02 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Williams pushed ob at NO 22 for 8 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 8 - YAC 0
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 22(0:55 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Powell to NO 14 for 8 yards (C.Harris). Pass 5 - YAC 3
|Penalty
2 & 2 - LAR 14(0:36 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to B.Powell to NO 9 for 5 yards (D.Davis). PENALTY on LA-B.Evans - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 14 - No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - LAR 24(0:30 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Higbee to NO 6 for 18 yards (T.Mathieu; K.Elliss). Pass 14 - YAC 4
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 6(0:22 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to Al.Robinson for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 6 - YAC 0
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass deep left to C.Olave to NO 43 for 18 yards (T.Hill). Pass 16 - YAC 2
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 43(14:22 - 3rd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) A.Kamara left guard to NO 49 for 6 yards (E.Jones; T.Rapp).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NO 49(13:45 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to LAR 49 for 2 yards (A.Donald; B.Wagner).
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - NO 49(13:04 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at LAR 36 for 13 yards (D.Kendrick). Pass 4 - YAC 9
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 36(12:32 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NO 36(12:26 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at LAR 21 for 15 yards (T.Rapp). Pass 1 - YAC 14
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 21(11:52 - 3rd) D.Johnson left end to LAR 25 for -4 yards (A.Donald).
|+18 YD
2 & 14 - NO 25(11:10 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Landry to LAR 7 for 18 yards (J.Ramsey). Pass 13 - YAC 5
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - NO 7(10:27 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Landry for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 7 - YAC 0
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(10:23 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 27 for 2 yards (K.Elliss - D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAR 27(9:45 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to B.Skowronek.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAR 27(9:38 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 18 for -9 yards (sack split by D.Davis and T.Kpassagnon).
|Punt
4 & 17 - LAR 18(8:50 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 40 yards to NO 42 - Center-M.Orzech. R.Shaheed to LAR 42 for 16 yards (C.Rozeboom; J.Hollins). PENALTY on NO-J.Evans - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 42.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32(8:40 - 3rd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill right tackle to NO 39 for 7 yards (N.Scott).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - NO 39(8:04 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to T.Hill to NO 47 for 8 yards (B.Wagner). Pass 5 - YAC 3
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 47(7:23 - 3rd) L.Kidd reported in as eligible. Direct snap to A.Kamara. A.Dalton sacked at NO 34 for -13 yards (G.Gaines). Kamara took the snap - lateralled to Dalton - who dropped back and was sacked.
|+13 YD
2 & 23 - NO 34(6:38 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to J.Johnson to NO 47 for 13 yards (J.Ramsey; B.Wagner). Pass 9 - YAC 4
|+53 YD
3 & 10 - NO 47(5:55 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass deep middle to C.Olave for 53 yards - TOUCHDOWN [A.Donald]. Pass 40 - YAC 13
|PAT Good
|(5:47 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(5:47 - 3rd) New quarterback for LAR is 16-B.Perkins. C.Akers right guard to LAR 25 for no gain (C.Granderson; K.Elliss). INJURY UPDATE: LAR 9-M.Stafford - CONCUSSION PROTOCOL.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25(5:11 - 3rd) B.Perkins right end to LAR 48 for 23 yards (T.Mathieu; S.Tuttle).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 48(4:33 - 3rd) B.Perkins scrambles right end pushed ob at 50 for 2 yards (J.Zuniga).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 50(3:56 - 3rd) K.Williams left guard to NO 43 for 7 yards (M.Maye).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 43(3:21 - 3rd) B.Perkins right end ran ob at NO 36 for 7 yards (A.Taylor).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 36(2:47 - 3rd) C.Akers left guard to NO 34 for 2 yards (K.Elliss).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LAR 34(2:10 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to NO 35 for -1 yards (K.Elliss). PENALTY on LA-M.Skura - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 34 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - LAR 44(1:45 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to B.Powell to NO 36 for 8 yards (C.Granderson). Pass -4 - YAC 12
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - LAR 36(0:58 - 3rd) K.Williams left tackle to NO 19 for 17 yards (M.Maye).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 19(0:31 - 3rd) B.Perkins scrambles left end ran ob at NO 15 for 4 yards (M.Maye).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 15(15:00 - 4th) B.Perkins pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee. INJURY UPDATE: LAR 68-T.Nsekhe - ankle - OUT. LAR 94-A.Robinson - knee - OUT.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 15(14:55 - 4th) B.Perkins pass incomplete short middle to K.Williams (S.Tuttle).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - LAR 15(14:51 - 4th) M.Gay 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(14:48 - 4th) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left guard to NO 36 for 11 yards (N.Scott; B.Wagner).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(14:08 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Johnson to NO 47 for 11 yards (T.Rapp). Pass -1 - YAC 12
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NO 47(13:24 - 4th) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass short right to C.Olave to LAR 39 for 14 yards (N.Scott). Pass 12 - YAC 2 INJURY UPDATE: NO 98-P.Turner - ankle - OUT.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 39(12:47 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to LAR 39 for no gain (L.Floyd; G.Gaines). PENALTY on LA-A.Donald - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at LAR 39 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(12:27 - 4th) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left guard to LAR 16 for 8 yards (B.Wagner).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - NO 16(11:47 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Landry to LAR 8 for 8 yards (T.Hill). Pass 4 - YAC 4
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NO 8(11:07 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to LAR 3 for 5 yards (T.Hill; T.Rapp). Pass -4 - YAC 9
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NO 3(10:27 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at LAR 14 for -11 yards (L.Floyd).
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - NO 14(9:42 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to R.Shaheed pushed ob at LAR 6 for 8 yards (D.Long). Pass -1 - YAC 9
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NO 6(9:09 - 4th) W.Lutz 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(9:06 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short right to Al.Robinson to LAR 42 for 17 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 10 - YAC 7
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(8:41 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 46 for 4 yards (K.Elliss). Pass 2 - YAC 2
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 46(8:07 - 4th) C.Akers left end to NO 46 for 8 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 46(7:24 - 4th) B.Perkins pass incomplete short right to B.Skowronek (K.Elliss).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 46(7:19 - 4th) C.Akers left guard to NO 44 for 2 yards (K.Street; C.Granderson).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LAR 44(6:28 - 4th) PENALTY on LAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NO 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LAR 49(6:28 - 4th) B.Perkins pass incomplete deep right to B.Skowronek.
|Punt
4 & 13 - LAR 49(6:22 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 41 yards to NO 8 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 8(6:16 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to NO 11 for 3 yards (J.Hollins).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NO 11(5:34 - 4th) L.Kidd reported in as eligible. A.Dalton pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 17 for 6 yards (T.Hill). Pass 4 - YAC 2
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NO 17(4:54 - 4th) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill right guard to NO 17 for no gain (B.Wagner; N.Scott).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 17(3:50 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 51 yards to LAR 32 - Center-Z.Wood. B.Powell to LAR 27 for -5 yards. Lateral to J.Ramsey to NO 40 for 33 yards (Z.Baun). PENALTY on LA-J.Gervase - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 32.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 22(3:36 - 4th) B.Perkins right end to LAR 25 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAR 25(3:10 - 4th) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 16 for -9 yards (C.Granderson).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LAR 16(2:27 - 4th) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 6 for -10 yards (K.Elliss).
|Punt
4 & 26 - LAR 6(2:00 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 60 yards to NO 34 - Center-M.Orzech. R.Shaheed to LAR 49 for 17 yards (J.Gervase).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(1:48 - 4th) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) L.Kidd and Y.Durant reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to LAR 47 for 2 yards (T.Hill).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NO 47(1:45 - 4th) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) L.Kidd and Y.Durant reported in as eligible. T.Hill left tackle to LAR 44 for 3 yards (M.Copeland).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 44(1:39 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - NO 44(1:34 - 4th) PENALTY on NO-B.Thompson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 44 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NO 49(1:34 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 37 yards to LAR 12 - Center-Z.Wood. B.Powell to LAR 26 for 14 yards (K.Elliss).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 26(1:23 - 4th) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 19 for -7 yards (sack split by K.Elliss and C.Granderson).
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - LAR 19(0:54 - 4th) K.Williams right guard to LAR 25 for 6 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+20 YD
3 & 11 - LAR 25(0:33 - 4th) B.Perkins pass deep middle to T.Higbee to LAR 45 for 20 yards (C.Harris). Pass 18 - YAC 2
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 45(0:28 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short left to Al.Robinson to NO 40 for 15 yards (A.Taylor; D.Davis). Pass 13 - YAC 2
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 40(0:12 - 4th) B.Perkins spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - LAR 40(0:11 - 4th) M.Gay 58 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
