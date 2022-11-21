|
|
|SF
|ARI
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
It was the fifth regular-season NFL game played in Mexico City and first since 2019. Technically a Cardinals home game, the festive, raucous announced crowd of 78,427 fans at Estadio Azteca heavily favored the 49ers, roaring particularly loud when Kittle and Deebo Samuel each scored on 39-yard touchdowns.
San Francisco (6-4) has won five of its last seven and is tied with the Seahawks at the top of the NFC West. Garoppolo had another efficient performance, completing 20 of 29 passes for 228 yards.
It was a tight game through much of the first half, but the 49ers pulled away in the second half, jumping ahead 24-10 early in the third quarter on a nifty end-around play. Samuel took the pitch and sprinted 39 yards, weaving through the Cardinals defense on his way to the end zone.
It capped a powerful eight-play San Francisco drive that included seven run plays. Aiyuk's second touchdown catch of the night - this one from 14 yards out - put the 49ers up 31-10 later in the third.
The Cardinals (4-7) played their second straight game without Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, who has been battling a sore hamstring. Backup Colt McCoy had a 3-1 record in spot starts over the past two seasons - including a win over the Rams last week - but couldn't recreate the same magic in Mexico.
McCoy finished 24 of 34 passing for 218 yards and an interception. The 49ers hit him hard multiple times, connecting for three sacks
The 49ers took a 17-10 into the halftime break after Robbie Gould connected on a 39-yard field goal with 43 seconds remaining the second quarter. It capped a back-and-forth first half that saw the teams gain almost identical amounts of yardage: The 49ers had a 186-185 advantage.
The Cardinals pushed ahead 3-0 midway through the first quarter on Matt Prater's 40-yard field goal as both teams dealt with a steady rain that started around kickoff and continued through much of the first half.
The 49ers responded early in the second when Garoppolo hit Aiyuk over the middle for a 7-yard touchdown, capping a nine-play, 82-yard drive. San Francisco intercepted McCoy on the ensuing drive after a pass bounced off James Conner's hand and was snatched out of the air by Jimmie Ward.
San Francisco capitalized three plays later when Garoppolo evaded pressure and lofted a pass to Kittle, who juked two Arizona defenders and then cruised into the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown and a 14-3 lead.
The cavernous Estadio Azteca - which is home to two of Mexico's top soccer teams - sits at an altitude of about 7,200 feet, which is much higher than both San Francisco and Phoenix. The 49ers opted to train at altitude this week in Colorado, while the Cardinals decided to stay at their home practice facility in Tempe, Arizona.
Arizona's defense looked gassed in the second half, missing several tackles as the game slowly got out of hand.
BACK IN MEXICO
The teams met in Mexico City a little more than 17 years after they played in the first regular-season NFL game played in a country outside the U.S. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 31-14 on Oct. 3, 2005, in front of 103,467 fans. The stadium's capacity has been reduced since that time for NFL games.
There have been three other regular-season games played in Mexico before Monday - all at Estadio Azteca. The Raiders beat the Texans 27-20 in 2016, the Patriots beat the Raiders 33-8 in 2017 and the Chiefs beat the Chargers 24-17 in 2019.
INJURIES
49ers: DE Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) was listed as inactive.
Cardinals: In addition to Murray, the Cardinals had three other starters listed as inactive, including CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back), OT D.J. Humphries (back) and TE Zach Ertz (knee). Ertz is out for the season. ... WR Rondale Moore (groin) left in the first quarter and didn't return.
UP NEXT
49ers: Host the Saints on Sunday.
Cardinals: Travel to face the Chargers on Sunday.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:09
|30:51
|1st Downs
|21
|19
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|387
|314
|Total Plays
|57
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|67
|Rush Attempts
|28
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|228
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|20-29
|30-44
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-54.5
|4-45.3
|Return Yards
|13
|15
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|228
|PASS YDS
|247
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|387
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|20/29
|228
|4
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Mitchell 25 RB
5
FPTS
|E. Mitchell
|9
|59
|0
|19
|5
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
16
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|7
|39
|0
|20
|16
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|3
|37
|1
|39
|21
|
J. Mason 41 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Mason
|4
|14
|0
|8
|1
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|1
|3
|0
|3
|33
|
B. Purdy 14 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Purdy
|3
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
24
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|6
|4
|84
|2
|39
|24
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
16
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|7
|7
|67
|0
|14
|16
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|9
|7
|57
|0
|19
|21
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
16
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|4
|2
|20
|2
|13
|16
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Womack 26 CB
|S. Womack
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 1 CB
|J. Ward
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 OLB
|A. Al-Shaair
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McGill DT
|T. McGill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 75 DE
|J. Willis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 48 OLB
|O. Burks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
8
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/1
|39
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|54.5
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|6.5
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. McCoy 12 QB
6
FPTS
|C. McCoy
|24/34
|218
|0
|1
|6
|
T. McSorley 19 QB
0
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|6/10
|59
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 6 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Conner
|14
|42
|1
|14
|13
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|5
|19
|0
|13
|1
|
C. McCoy 12 QB
6
FPTS
|C. McCoy
|3
|6
|0
|4
|6
|
T. McSorley 19 QB
0
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
R. Moore 4 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Moore
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
19
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|10
|9
|103
|0
|47
|19
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
18
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|12
|9
|91
|0
|17
|18
|
A. Green 18 WR
10
FPTS
|A. Green
|9
|5
|50
|0
|18
|10
|
T. McBride 85 TE
5
FPTS
|T. McBride
|4
|4
|14
|0
|6
|5
|
J. Conner 6 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Conner
|5
|2
|12
|0
|7
|13
|
M. Williams 87 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
S. Anderson 89 TE
0
FPTS
|S. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 ILB
|T. Vallejo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dogbe 91 DE
|M. Dogbe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 ILB
|B. Niemann
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 NT
|L. Fotu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 OLB
|M. Golden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 DB
|C. Banjo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Conner 6 RB
|J. Conner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 98 DT
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 OLB
|D. Gardeck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 57 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 93 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
4
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/1
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|4
|45.3
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
19
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Moore right end to ARI 19 for -6 yards (D.Lenoir).
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - ARI 19(14:25 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at ARI 25 for 6 yards (T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 25(13:47 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to J.Conner.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 25(13:42 - 1st) A.Lee punts 45 yards to SF 30 - Center-A.Brewer. R.McCloud to SF 37 for 7 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37(13:32 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right tackle to SF 39 for 2 yards (J.Watt).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SF 39(13:01 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle (B.Baker).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SF 39(12:56 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to J.Jennings.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SF 39(12:50 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 61 yards to end zone - Center-T.Pepper - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 20(12:38 - 1st) J.Conner right tackle to ARI 19 for -1 yards (K.Givens).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 19(12:06 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to T.McBride to ARI 25 for 6 yards (T.Hufanga) [C.Omenihu].
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 25(11:25 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 42 for 17 yards (C.Ward) [N.Bosa].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 42(10:51 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 44 for 2 yards (N.Bosa).
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 44(10:20 - 1st) C.McCoy pass deep left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at SF 39 for 17 yards (C.Ward) [N.Bosa].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(9:49 - 1st) J.Conner left end pushed ob at SF 31 for 8 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 31(9:17 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle pushed ob at SF 26 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(8:49 - 1st) K.Ingram up the middle to SF 22 for 4 yards (T.McGill).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 22(8:12 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep left to S.Anderson. SF-C.Ward was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 22(8:07 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ARI 22(8:03 - 1st) M.Prater 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(8:00 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to SF 36 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(7:26 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey to SF 41 for 5 yards (Z.Collins; Z.Allen).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - SF 41(6:52 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 44 for 3 yards (B.Niemann; Z.Allen).
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - SF 44(6:12 - 1st) D.Samuel right end pushed ob at SF 42 for -2 yards (I.Simmons - Z.Collins). Penalty on SF-G.Kittle - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SF 42(5:58 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 54 yards to ARI 4 - impetus ends at ARI 1 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-T.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 4(5:47 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 5 for 1 yard (C.Ward - H.Ridgeway).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 5(5:16 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to G.Dortch to ARI 13 for 8 yards (D.Lenoir).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 13(4:40 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 16 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 16(4:12 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to T.McBride to ARI 18 for 2 yards (C.Ward).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 18(3:36 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short middle to A.Green to ARI 23 for 5 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARI 23(2:53 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to J.Conner (D.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARI 23(2:49 - 1st) A.Lee punts 59 yards to SF 18 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 18(2:41 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to SF 22 for 4 yards (B.Baker - Z.Collins).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SF 22(1:58 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left end to SF 23 for 1 yard (J.Thompson).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - SF 23(1:17 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 29 for 6 yards (B.Baker) [Z.Allen].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 29(0:39 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to SF 34 for 5 yards (Z.Collins; J.Ledbetter). PENALTY on ARI-J.Ledbetter - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at SF 34.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SF 49(0:12 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to ARI 32 for 19 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SF 32(15:00 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end pushed ob at ARI 12 for 20 yards (A.Hamilton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 12(14:28 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SF 12(14:23 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to ARI 7 for 5 yards (M.Sanders - B.Niemann).
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - SF 7(13:40 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:35 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(13:35 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle pushed ob at ARI 24 for -1 yards (C.Ward).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 24(13:10 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to M.Williams to ARI 31 for 7 yards (J.Ward; F.Warner).
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 31(12:32 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass deep left to D.Hopkins ran ob at ARI 47 for 16 yards.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47(12:13 - 2nd) C.McCoy right tackle to ARI 46 for -1 yards (F.Warner).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 46(11:32 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to T.McBride to 50 for 4 yards (J.Ward) [C.Omenihu].
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - ARI 50(10:46 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to SF 40 for 10 yards (J.Ward). PENALTY on ARI-D.Hopkins - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 45(10:20 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 44 for -1 yards (H.Ridgeway).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARI 44(9:42 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle intended for J.Conner INTERCEPTED by J.Ward at ARI 46. J.Ward to ARI 46 for no gain (J.Conner).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 46(9:37 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to ARI 39 for 7 yards (T.Vallejo - Z.Collins).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SF 39(8:55 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to B.Aiyuk.
|+39 YD
3 & 3 - SF 39(8:51 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle to G.Kittle for 39 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:42 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(8:42 - 2nd) J.Conner right end to ARI 30 for 5 yards (T.Gipson).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 30(8:04 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 36 for 6 yards (J.Ward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 36(7:29 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short middle [T.McGill].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 36(7:24 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to G.Dortch to ARI 40 for 4 yards (F.Warner).
|+47 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 40(6:50 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to G.Dortch to SF 13 for 47 yards (T.Hufanga). Penalty on SF-N.Bosa - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 13(6:30 - 2nd) J.Conner left end to SF 12 for 1 yard (D.Greenlaw; C.Ward). FUMBLES (D.Greenlaw) - ball out of bounds at SF 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 12(5:45 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at SF 7 for 5 yards (C.Ward).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - ARI 7(5:05 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to G.Dortch to SF 2 for 5 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 2(4:24 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:19 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(4:19 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel pushed ob at SF 39 for 14 yards (M.Wilson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 39(3:44 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to C.McCaffrey to ARI 49 for 12 yards (B.Baker).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SF 49(2:59 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey to ARI 35 for 14 yards (B.Baker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 35(2:16 - 2nd) E.Mitchell right end to ARI 31 for 4 yards (D.Gardeck).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SF 31(2:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel. ARI-I.Simmons was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - SF 31(1:57 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to C.McCaffrey to ARI 25 for 6 yards (Z.Collins). ARI-M.Golden was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(1:41 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to ARI 21 for 4 yards (B.Niemann).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SF 21(0:57 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to J.Jennings [C.Thomas].
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SF 21(0:52 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel (M.Wilson).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SF 21(0:47 - 2nd) R.Gould 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:43 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to J.Conner to ARI 32 for 7 yards (N.Bosa).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 32(0:25 - 2nd) C.McCoy scrambles up the middle to ARI 36 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 36(0:18 - 2nd) C.McCoy sacked at ARI 24 for -12 yards (N.Bosa).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left tackle to SF 30 for 5 yards (M.Sanders; B.Niemann).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SF 30(14:23 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to SF 34 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SF 34(13:54 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo up the middle to SF 37 for 3 yards (Z.Allen - B.Baker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37(13:17 - 3rd) E.Mitchell up the middle to SF 41 for 4 yards (L.Fotu - B.Baker).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SF 41(12:34 - 3rd) E.Mitchell right tackle to SF 48 for 7 yards (J.Thompson - J.Ledbetter).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 48(11:58 - 3rd) E.Mitchell up the middle to ARI 43 for 9 yards (Z.Collins).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - SF 43(11:22 - 3rd) K.Juszczyk up the middle to ARI 39 for 4 yards (M.Golden).
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - SF 39(10:44 - 3rd) D.Samuel left end for 39 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 3rd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:34 - 3rd) J.Conner left tackle ran ob at ARI 39 for 14 yards (C.Ward).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(10:01 - 3rd) C.McCoy scrambles left end ran ob at ARI 42 for 3 yards (T.Gipson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 42(9:23 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - ARI 42(9:19 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short right to D.Hopkins to SF 48 for 10 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48(8:54 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short left to G.Dortch to SF 46 for 2 yards (C.Ward). SF-J.Ward was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 46(8:23 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short right to A.Green to SF 41 for 5 yards (S.Womack).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARI 41(8:00 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins (T.Gipson).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - ARI 41(7:55 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to G.Dortch.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 42(7:52 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to SF 47 for 5 yards (M.Wilson). PENALTY on SF-S.Burford - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 42 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - SF 32(7:21 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to SF 39 for 7 yards (B.Niemann) [M.Golden].
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SF 39(6:41 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to R.McCloud (J.Watt).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SF 39(6:37 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk (M.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 13 - SF 39(6:33 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 49 yards to ARI 12 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-S.Womack.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 12(6:24 - 3rd) J.Conner right tackle to ARI 14 for 2 yards (A.Al-Shaair - J.Willis).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARI 14(5:49 - 3rd) C.McCoy sacked at ARI 5 for -9 yards (K.Givens).
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - ARI 5(5:10 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short right to G.Dortch to ARI 12 for 7 yards (F.Warner).
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 12(4:36 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 41 yards to SF 47 - Center-A.Brewer. R.McCloud to ARI 47 for 6 yards (E.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 47(4:25 - 3rd) E.Mitchell up the middle to ARI 38 for 9 yards (M.Wilson).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - SF 38(3:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on SF-J.Brendel - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 38 - No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - SF 43(3:17 - 3rd) E.Mitchell left end pushed ob at ARI 24 for 19 yards (C.Banjo).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 24(2:42 - 3rd) E.Mitchell up the middle to ARI 25 for -1 yards (T.Hill - J.Ledbetter).
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - SF 25(1:58 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to ARI 13 for 12 yards (T.Vallejo) [T.Hill].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 13(1:14 - 3rd) D.Samuel up the middle to ARI 13 for no gain (I.Simmons; B.Niemann). ARI-Z.Collins was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - SF 13(0:33 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 3rd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky. PENALTY on ARI - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 60 yards from SF 40 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:28 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 29 for 4 yards (C.Ward).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - ARI 29(0:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-J.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 29 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 24(15:00 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short right to J.Conner to ARI 29 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw - J.Ward). PENALTY on SF-N.Bosa - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 44(14:40 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 46 for 2 yards (K.Hyder).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARI 46(14:05 - 4th) C.McCoy sacked at ARI 37 for -9 yards (F.Warner). Penalty on ARI-J.Jones - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - ARI 37(13:44 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short right to G.Dortch to 50 for 13 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
4 & 4 - ARI 50(13:14 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete short middle to A.Green (D.Greenlaw).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 50(13:10 - 4th) E.Mitchell right end to ARI 48 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SF 48(12:29 - 4th) E.Mitchell up the middle to ARI 42 for 6 yards (T.Vallejo - L.Fotu).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - SF 42(11:45 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to ARI 35 for 7 yards (B.Niemann; I.Simmons).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 35(10:56 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to ARI 32 for 3 yards (M.Dogbe).
|+32 YD
2 & 7 - SF 32(10:17 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:08 - 4th) T.McSorley up the middle to ARI 31 for 6 yards (T.Gipson).
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 31(9:38 - 4th) T.McSorley pass deep right to A.Green pushed ob at ARI 49 for 18 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 49(9:18 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short right to T.McBride to SF 49 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw). SF-D.Greenlaw was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 49(8:46 - 4th) K.Ingram up the middle to SF 47 for 2 yards (T.McGill).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 47(8:10 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARI 47(8:04 - 4th) A.Lee punts 36 yards to SF 11 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 11(7:57 - 4th) J.Mason up the middle to SF 15 for 4 yards (M.Dogbe).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SF 15(7:18 - 4th) B.Purdy scrambles up the middle to SF 20 for 5 yards (A.Hamilton).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SF 20(6:40 - 4th) J.Mason up the middle to SF 20 for no gain (B.Baker).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - SF 20(5:48 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 51 yards to ARI 29 - Center-T.Pepper. G.Dortch pushed ob at SF 33 for 38 yards (M.Wishnowsky). PENALTY on ARI-C.Clement - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 44.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 34(5:32 - 4th) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 47 for 13 yards (T.Hufanga; A.Al-Shaair).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47(5:05 - 4th) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 48 for 1 yard (A.Al-Shaair).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 48(4:38 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short right to G.Dortch to SF 47 for 5 yards (S.Womack).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 47(4:01 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Green to SF 41 for 6 yards (S.Womack).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 41(3:36 - 4th) T.McSorley pass deep right to A.Green ran ob at SF 25 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(3:29 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to A.Green (S.Womack).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 25(3:25 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short middle to G.Dortch to SF 13 for 12 yards (D.Lenoir; O.Burks).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 13(2:55 - 4th) K.Ingram left tackle to SF 14 for -1 yards (D.Lenoir - S.Womack).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARI 14(2:18 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to A.Green.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARI 14(2:14 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short right intended for A.Green INTERCEPTED by S.Womack at SF -1. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 20(2:07 - 4th) J.Mason up the middle to SF 28 for 8 yards (B.Baker - C.Banjo).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - SF 28(2:00 - 4th) J.Mason left tackle to SF 30 for 2 yards (L.Fotu).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 30(1:18 - 4th) B.Purdy kneels to SF 29 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - SF 29(0:40 - 4th) B.Purdy kneels to SF 28 for -1 yards.
-
TEN
GB
27
17
Final AMZN
-
CAR
BAL
3
13
Final FOX
-
CHI
ATL
24
27
Final FOX
-
CLE
BUF
23
31
Final CBS
-
DET
NYG
31
18
Final FOX
-
LAR
NO
20
27
Final FOX
-
NYJ
NE
3
10
Final CBS
-
PHI
IND
17
16
Final CBS
-
WAS
HOU
23
10
Final FOX
-
LV
DEN
22
16
Final/OT FOX
-
CIN
PIT
37
30
Final CBS
-
DAL
MIN
40
3
Final CBS
-
KC
LAC
30
27
Final NBC
-
SF
ARI
38
10
Final ESPN