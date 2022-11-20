|
|
|CLE
|BUF
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
DETROIT (AP) Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game to Detroit due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
The Bills (7-3) avoided blowing a third straight halftime lead by scoring on all five of their possessions in the second half and doing a better job protecting the ball.
Cleveland (3-7) rallied within eight points, setting up an onside kick in the final seconds that Bills receiver Gabe Davis failed to grab and running back Taiwan Jones knocked out of bounds.
Plenty of supporters from both fan bases attended, chanting ''Let's Go Buffalo!'' and barking like dogs.
Buffalo lost its raucous home-field advantage, but the team did its best to bring some of the sights and sound familiar at Highmark Stadium, such as a blaring train horn and calls for Bills Mafia to get loud at key moments.
Buffalo, which will return to Detroit to play the Lions on Thanksgiving, started sluggish after a week disrupted by a winter storm.
Allen found a rhythm on an 11-play, 78-yard drive that took just 1 minute, 40 seconds and ended with Allen's first pass to Diggs.
The Bills scored a second-half touchdown for the first time in four games on Devin Singletary's 5-yard run. They also stopped Jacoby Brissett's sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Buffalo 27 and blocked a field goal in the third quarter while building a 22-10 lead.
The Browns missed many opportunities to keep their playoff hopes from fading completely with quarterback Deshaun Watson nearing the end of his 11-game NFL suspension.
Brissett had passes dropped by tight ends Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown on consecutive throws that cost Cleveland a touchdown and forced it to settle for a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Brissett finished 28 of 41 for 324 yards - two shy of his career high - and a season-high three touchdowns. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper on the opening drive, a 7-yard touchdown scoring pass to Cooper with 4:11 left that pulled the Browns within 12 points and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples Jones in the final minute.
The Bills got a needed break when Brissett fumbled a snap midway through the second quarter at midfield. At that point, Buffalo was without a first down, getting outgained 181 yards to 12 and trailing 10-3.
Allen was 18 of 27 for 197 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. He threw six of his NFL-high 10 interceptions over the previous three games and fumbled a snap in the end zone during last week's collapse against Minnesota.
Bills running backs Singletary and James Cook each ran for 86 yards, taking pressure off Allen to make plays through the air.
INJURIES
Browns: Starting C Ethan Pocic (knee) went out early in game and was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt.
Bills: DE A.J. Epenesa (ankle) was hurt during the game.
UP NEXT
Browns: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Bills: Return to Ford Field to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:22
|28:38
|1st Downs
|27
|22
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|19
|9
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|396
|357
|Total Plays
|68
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|171
|Rush Attempts
|26
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|316
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|28-41
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|8-89
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|2-49.5
|Return Yards
|49
|113
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-37
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-49
|3-76
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|316
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
30
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|28/41
|324
|3
|0
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|5
|32
|0
|11
|7
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
30
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|7
|29
|0
|22
|30
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
8
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|14
|19
|0
|12
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
31
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|12
|8
|113
|2
|25
|31
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|6
|5
|61
|1
|27
|17
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
8
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|3
|3
|48
|0
|26
|8
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
8
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|7
|4
|41
|0
|14
|8
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
|7
|
D. Bell 18 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Bell
|5
|4
|22
|0
|8
|6
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|3
|2
|17
|0
|21
|3
|
P. Brown 84 TE
0
FPTS
|P. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 OLB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 38 CB
|A. Green
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kunaszyk 51 ILB
|J. Kunaszyk
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Williams 26 CB
|G. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fields II 42 OLB
|T. Fields II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Togiai 93 DT
|T. Togiai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ford 34 RB
|J. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
|A. Schwartz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
5
FPTS
|C. York
|1/2
|32
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|42.3
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|2
|24.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Allen
|18/27
|197
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Cook 28 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Cook
|11
|86
|0
|29
|8
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|18
|86
|1
|18
|17
|
J. Allen 17 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Allen
|3
|7
|0
|6
|13
|
N. Hines 20 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Knox 88 TE
14
FPTS
|D. Knox
|7
|7
|70
|0
|23
|14
|
G. Davis 13 WR
11
FPTS
|G. Davis
|7
|5
|68
|0
|28
|11
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
14
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|5
|4
|48
|1
|21
|14
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|17
|
J. Cook 28 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Cook
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|
N. Hines 20 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
0
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Dodson 53 MLB
|T. Dodson
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 NT
|E. Oliver
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
|T. Matakevich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SS
|D. Hamlin
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hines 20 RB
|N. Hines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 NT
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Basham Jr. 55 DE
|B. Basham Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 NT
|T. Settle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
19
FPTS
|T. Bass
|6/6
|56
|1/1
|19
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|2
|49.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 20 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|3
|25.3
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 20 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|18.5
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to CLE 4. J.Ford to CLE 25 for 21 yards (N.Hines).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(14:52 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to N.Chubb to CLE 42 for 17 yards (T.Dodson - M.Milano).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 42(14:08 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 45 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 45(13:31 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 41 for -4 yards (E.Oliver).
|+22 YD
3 & 11 - CLE 41(12:53 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles up the middle to BUF 37 for 22 yards (D.Hamlin; J.Poyer).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(12:04 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to BUF 34 for 3 yards (T.Dodson).
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 34(11:25 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to BUF 38 for -4 yards (J.Poyer).
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - CLE 38(10:39 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to A.Cooper to BUF 22 for 16 yards (T.Johnson).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 22(9:53 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to BUF 25 for -3 yards (E.Oliver - V.Miller).
|+25 YD
2 & 13 - CLE 25(9:08 - 1st) J.Brissett pass deep right to A.Cooper for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) C.York kicks 62 yards from CLE 35 to BUF 3. N.Hines to BUF 35 for 32 yards (G.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(8:56 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to BUF 40 for 5 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 40(8:21 - 1st) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 42 for 2 yards (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BUF 42(7:40 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [J.Owusu-Koramoah]. Ball thrown away.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BUF 42(7:32 - 1st) S.Martin punts 47 yards to CLE 11 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 11(7:25 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 15 for 4 yards (T.Settle; M.Milano).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLE 15(6:45 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to D.Njoku (J.Poyer).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - CLE 15(6:37 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 28 for 13 yards (T.Johnson; C.Basham). PENALTY on CLE-K.Hunt - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at CLE 15 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - CLE 8(6:07 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell to CLE 16 for 8 yards (C.Basham).
|Punt
4 & 5 - CLE 16(5:29 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 44 yards to BUF 40 - Center-C.Hughlett. N.Hines pushed ob at CLE 32 for 28 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(5:16 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to CLE 24 for 8 yards (M.Emerson).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BUF 24(4:23 - 1st) J.Cook right end to CLE 24 for no gain (G.Delpit - D.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BUF 24(3:42 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BUF 24(3:37 - 1st) T.Bass 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 58 yards from BUF 35 to CLE 7. J.Ford pushed ob at CLE 35 for 28 yards (T.Matakevich).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(3:26 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to N.Chubb to BUF 39 for 26 yards (M.Milano - J.Poyer).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(2:41 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell to BUF 37 for 2 yards (T.Johnson).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 37(1:58 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to BUF 25 for 12 yards (J.Poyer).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(1:14 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right end to BUF 20 for 5 yards (D.Jones - M.Milano).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 20(0:31 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to A.Cooper to BUF 8 for 12 yards (D.Hamlin).
|-6 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 8(15:00 - 2nd) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. Direct snap to N.Chubb. N.Chubb left end to BUF 14 for -6 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - CLE 14(14:17 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to H.Bryant [D.Jones].
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CLE 14(14:13 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to P.Brown.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - CLE 14(14:08 - 2nd) C.York 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 2nd) C.York kicks 57 yards from CLE 35 to BUF 8. N.Hines to BUF 31 for 23 yards (J.Ford; D.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 31(13:57 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary left guard to BUF 31 for no gain (S.Takitaki - J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 31(13:20 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to BUF 34 for 3 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah - M.Emerson).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 34(12:35 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 28 for -6 yards (M.Garrett).
|Punt
4 & 13 - BUF 28(11:57 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 52 yards to CLE 20 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones. PENALTY on CLE-R.Harrison - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 20.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 10(11:49 - 2nd) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper to CLE 19 for 9 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 19(11:12 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 22 for 3 yards (T.Johnson; T.Dodson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 22(10:36 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 30 for 8 yards (D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 30(10:09 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at CLE 35 for 5 yards (X.Rhodes).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(9:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt right end to CLE 41 for 6 yards (X.Rhodes - D.Hamlin).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 41(9:21 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 46 for 5 yards (M.Milano; E.Oliver).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 46(8:51 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to BUF 47 for 7 yards (T.Johnson - D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CLE 47(8:21 - 2nd) J.Brissett FUMBLES (Aborted) at BUF 48 - RECOVERED by BUF-M.Milano at BUF 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 48(8:17 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Cook [A.Green].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 48(8:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to J.Cook.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 48(8:12 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to CLE 41 for 11 yards (G.Delpit).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(7:38 - 2nd) J.Cook left guard to CLE 25 for 16 yards (J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(6:58 - 2nd) D.Singletary right tackle to CLE 16 for 9 yards (S.Takitaki; M.Emerson). CLE-M.Emerson was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 16(6:38 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to CLE 14 for 2 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 14(6:05 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to CLE 1 for 13 yards (J.Johnson). PENALTY on BUF-R.Gilliam - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 13.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - BUF 23(5:43 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to I.McKenzie.
|+5 YD
2 & 19 - BUF 23(5:40 - 2nd) J.Cook right end pushed ob at CLE 18 for 5 yards (D.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BUF 18(5:02 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to N.Hines.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - BUF 18(4:58 - 2nd) T.Bass 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(4:54 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 23 for -2 yards (T.Settle - S.Lawson).
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - CLE 23(4:14 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to H.Bryant to CLE 31 for 8 yards (M.Milano - S.Lawson).
|+24 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 31(3:32 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep left to A.Cooper pushed ob at BUF 45 for 24 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 45(2:57 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle to BUF 45 for no gain (E.Oliver; D.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 45(2:16 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CLE 45(2:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-H.Froholdt - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CLE 50(2:08 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper (D.Hamlin).
|Punt
4 & 15 - CLE 50(2:01 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 28 yards to BUF 22 - Center-C.Hughlett - fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 22(1:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox pushed ob at BUF 31 for 9 yards (A.Green).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 31(1:46 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 36 for 5 yards (G.Delpit).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(1:22 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to BUF 43 for 7 yards (A.Green).
|+28 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 43(0:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis to CLE 29 for 28 yards.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 29(0:51 - 2nd) D.Singletary left end pushed ob at CLE 22 for 7 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 22(0:46 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles left end ran ob at CLE 16 for 6 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 16(0:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to CLE 8 for 8 yards (A.Green - M.Emerson).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 8(0:32 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to CLE 7 for 1 yard (J.Owusu-Koramoah - S.Takitaki).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 7(0:28 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary up the middle to CLE 5 for 2 yards (G.Delpit; S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BUF 5(0:23 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle. Ball thrown away.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 5(0:18 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.York kicks 60 yards from CLE 35 to BUF 5. N.Hines to BUF 26 for 21 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 26(14:54 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs to BUF 42 for 16 yards (J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42(14:16 - 3rd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 45 for 3 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah; S.Takitaki).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 45(13:41 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to CLE 49 for 6 yards (M.Emerson).
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 49(12:59 - 3rd) J.Cook left end pushed ob at CLE 32 for 17 yards (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(12:21 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary pushed ob at CLE 26 for 6 yards (M.Emerson).
|-8 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 26(11:46 - 3rd) N.Hines right end to CLE 34 for -8 yards (J.Clowney).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - BUF 34(11:06 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to CLE 15 for 19 yards (A.Green). PENALTY on BUF-R.Saffold - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 34 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 22 - BUF 44(10:33 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to CLE 38 for 6 yards (R.Harrison).
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - BUF 38(9:48 - 3rd) T.Bass 56 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 25(9:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-V.Miller - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - CLE 30(9:42 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 34 for 4 yards (T.Dodson).
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 34(9:05 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 32 for -2 yards (M.Milano).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 32(8:26 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 39 for 7 yards (T.Dodson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(7:41 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 49 for 10 yards (T.Dodson - T.Johnson) [S.Lawson].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 49(7:04 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper. PENALTY on BUF-D.Jackson - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 49 - No Play. Penalty on BUF-C.Benford - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 36(6:59 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 36(6:55 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle to BUF 27 for 9 yards (C.Benford - J.Poyer).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CLE 27(6:33 - 3rd) J.Brissett up the middle to BUF 27 for no gain (J.Phillips - T.Dodson).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CLE 27(5:57 - 3rd) J.Brissett up the middle to BUF 27 for no gain (C.Basham; D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 27(5:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep middle to G.Davis to BUF 44 for 17 yards (G.Williams). PENALTY on CLE-T.Togiai - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at BUF 44.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(5:23 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep middle to D.Knox to CLE 18 for 23 yards (J.Johnson).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 18(4:56 - 3rd) D.Singletary up the middle to CLE 5 for 13 yards (T.Fields).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 5(4:11 - 3rd) D.Singletary up the middle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:08 - 3rd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. I.McKenzie rushes left end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:08 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 25(4:08 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to D.Peoples-Jones (D.Hamlin). PENALTY on BUF-D.Hamlin - Defensive Pass Interference - 36 yards - enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(4:01 - 3rd) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. J.Brissett scrambles left end to BUF 37 for 2 yards (V.Miller).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 37(3:17 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku pushed ob at BUF 16 for 21 yards (T.Dodson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 16(2:38 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to H.Bryant [J.Phillips].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CLE 16(2:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 16 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - CLE 21(2:31 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to N.Chubb to BUF 16 for 5 yards (M.Milano - T.Dodson).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLE 16(1:46 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right.
|No Good
4 & 10 - CLE 16(1:41 - 3rd) C.York 34 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Jones) - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(1:37 - 3rd) J.Cook up the middle to BUF 33 for 9 yards (M.Garrett; G.Delpit).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 33(0:50 - 3rd) J.Cook up the middle to BUF 37 for 4 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah; A.Green).
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(0:12 - 3rd) J.Cook up the middle to CLE 34 for 29 yards (J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(15:00 - 4th) J.Cook up the middle to CLE 31 for 3 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 31(14:16 - 4th) J.Cook left end to CLE 31 for no gain (T.Togiai; J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 31(13:30 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - BUF 31(13:25 - 4th) T.Bass 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(13:20 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 26 for 1 yard (T.Dodson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 26(12:45 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLE 26(12:40 - 4th) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 18 for -8 yards (M.Milano).
|Punt
4 & 17 - CLE 18(12:06 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 55 yards to BUF 27 - Center-C.Hughlett. N.Hines to BUF 36 for 9 yards (J.Kunaszyk; A.Schwartz).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(11:53 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 40 for 4 yards (J.Elliott).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 40(11:13 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to BUF 47 for 7 yards (M.Emerson).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47(10:28 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary right tackle to CLE 35 for 18 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(9:44 - 4th) J.Cook right guard to CLE 30 for 5 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah; A.Wright).
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 30(9:04 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to CLE 9 for 21 yards (D.Ward - J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 9(8:14 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to CLE 8 for 1 yard (S.Takitaki).
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 8(7:33 - 4th) J.Cook left tackle to CLE 10 for -2 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 10(6:53 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs. Penalty on BUF-S.Diggs - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BUF 10(6:48 - 4th) T.Bass 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(6:45 - 4th) N.Chubb right end to CLE 24 for -1 yards (E.Oliver - T.Johnson). BUF-E.Oliver was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CLE 24(6:23 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones (J.Phillips).
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - CLE 24(6:18 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell to CLE 30 for 6 yards (C.Benford).
|+6 YD
4 & 5 - CLE 30(5:51 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to Dav.Bell pushed ob at CLE 36 for 6 yards (T.Johnson) [E.Oliver].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 36(5:33 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper [C.Basham]. PENALTY on BUF-V.Miller - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 36 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 5 - CLE 41(5:27 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to BUF 48 for 11 yards (M.Milano). CLE-J.Conklin was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 48(4:52 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete left to Dav.Bell.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 48(4:46 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to H.Bryant to BUF 34 for 14 yards (T.Dodson).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 34(4:22 - 4th) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones ran ob at BUF 7 for 27 yards.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 7(4:16 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:11 - 4th) (Run formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Brissett pass to A.Cooper is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on CLE-A.Cooper - Illegal Touch Pass - 0 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 4th) C.York kicks onside 7 yards from CLE 35 to CLE 42. T.Bernard (didn't try to advance) to CLE 42 for no gain.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42(4:10 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary left tackle to CLE 39 for 3 yards (T.Fields; J.Johnson).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 39(4:05 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to CLE 28 for 11 yards (J.Johnson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 28(4:00 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary up the middle to CLE 17 for 11 yards (J.Johnson - J.Elliott).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(3:52 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary right tackle to CLE 20 for -3 yards (J.Elliott).
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - BUF 20(3:10 - 4th) D.Singletary right tackle to CLE 16 for 4 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah - S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 16(2:23 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at CLE 21 for -5 yards (T.Bryan).
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - BUF 21(2:00 - 4th) T.Bass 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(1:56 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 37 for 12 yards (T.Dodson; T.Johnson).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(1:29 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper ran ob at BUF 48 for 15 yards.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(1:21 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt pushed ob at BUF 36 for 12 yards (M.Milano).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(1:13 - 4th) J.Brissett scrambles up the middle to BUF 30 for 6 yards (T.Dodson).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - CLE 30(0:49 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle [V.Miller]. PENALTY on BUF-M.Milano - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25(0:44 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper (C.Benford).
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 25(0:39 - 4th) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at BUF 5 for 20 yards (C.Benford).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLE 5(0:34 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to H.Bryant.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CLE 5(0:30 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right [C.Basham]. Ball thrown away. PENALTY on BUF-S.Lawson - Defensive Offside - 3 yards - enforced at BUF 5 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 2(0:25 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 4th) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
-
LV
DEN
7
10
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
CIN
PIT
17
10
2nd 2:20 CBS
-
DAL
MIN
20
3
2nd 1:43 CBS
-
KC
LAC
0
052.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
SF
ARI
0
043 O/U
+8
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
TEN
GB
27
17
Final AMZN
-
CAR
BAL
3
13
Final FOX
-
CHI
ATL
24
27
Final FOX
-
CLE
BUF
23
31
Final CBS
-
DET
NYG
31
18
Final FOX
-
LAR
NO
20
27
Final FOX
-
NYJ
NE
3
10
Final CBS
-
PHI
IND
17
16
Final CBS
-
WAS
HOU
23
10
Final FOX