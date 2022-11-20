|
Heinicke, defense lead Commanders over Texans 23-10
HOUSTON (AP) Taylor Heinicke threw for 191 yards, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Washington Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday.
Heinicke, who started a fifth straight game for the injured Carson Wentz, had another solid performance to help the Commanders (6-5) build on last week's victory over Philadelphia and win their fifth of six.
Davis Mills threw two interceptions and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense as the Texans (1-8-1) lost their fifth straight and remained the NFL's only one-win team.
Washington led 20-0 at halftime behind Fuller's pick-6, a TD run by Curtis Samuel and a historically bad first half by Houston's offense.
The Texans were outgained 246-5 in the first half, their fewest net yards in a half franchise history, passing the 8 they managed in the first half of a 40-0 loss to the Bills last season.
It was the fewest yards by a team in a half since the Raiders had minus-12 in a win over the Broncos in 2015, a terrible performance even by the standards of this struggling team. Mills had minus-1 yard passing in the first half as he was sacked three times before the break.
The Commanders scored only a field goal after halftime, but their dominant first half was plenty.
The crowd had so many Commanders fans that chants of ''defense, defense'' could be heard on a couple of possessions when Houston had the ball. About the only reactions from Texans fans were boos, except for the cheers that came when third baseman Alex Bregman of the World Series champion Houston Astros was shown on the big screens in the first half.
Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen had two sacks apiece and combined for six quarterback hits to lead a Washington defense that hurried and harassed Mills all day.
Houston rookie Dameon Pierce, who entered the game ranked fifth in the NFL with 772 yards rushing, had 10 carries for a season-low 8 yards.
The Commanders took an early lead when Fuller stepped in front of a pass intended for Brandin Cooks, grabbed the ball and returned it 37 yards to the end zone on Houston's second offensive play.
Washington made it 14-0 when Samuel scored on a 10-yard run early in the second quarter.
The Texans finally found some offense on their first drive of the third quarter when Cooks grabbed a 41-yard reception. Mills scrambled for 4 yards on fourth-and-3 from the 15 to keep that drive going.
Rookie John Ridgeway got an unnecessary roughness penalty for upending Pierce and throwing him to the ground after a run on the next play to give Houston a first down at the 5. But the Texans couldn't do anything after that and settled for a field goal to make it 20-3 after Mills was sacked on third down.
Mills' second interception came in the fourth quarter when Benjamin St-Juste made a diving catch on a long throw to give Washington the ball on its 3.
Mills scrambled for a 4-yard touchdown with about three minutes left to cut the lead to 23-10.
INJURIES
Commanders: There was a chance early in the week that DE Chase Young, who has missed more than a year since tearing the ACL in his right knee, could return. But he remained out Sunday. ... St-Juste left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
Texans: CB Derek Stingley, the third overall pick in this year's draft, missed the game with a hamstring injury.
PAYING TRIBUTE
Washington coach Ron Rivera and TE Logan Thomas wore Virginia T-shirts before the game to pay tribute to three of the school's football players who were shot dead last weekend as they returned from a field trip. Rivera wore his T-shirt on the field during pre-game warmups and Thomas donned his as he arrived at the stadium to honor Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.
UP NEXT
Commanders: Host Atlanta next Sunday.
Texans: Visit Miami next Sunday.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:56
|25:04
|1st Downs
|20
|11
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|344
|148
|Total Plays
|67
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|2.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|153
|21
|Rush Attempts
|40
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|1.3
|Net Yards Passing
|191
|127
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|19-33
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-36
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.2
|6-47.7
|Return Yards
|107
|14
|Punts - Returns
|4-22
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-48
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-37
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|191
|PASS YDS
|127
|
|
|153
|RUSH YDS
|21
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|148
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
7
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|15/27
|191
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|18
|72
|0
|18
|13
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
5
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|15
|57
|0
|14
|5
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|2
|18
|1
|10
|9
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
7
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|3
|2
|0
|4
|7
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
9
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
11
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|6
|5
|65
|0
|19
|11
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
9
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|7
|4
|55
|0
|19
|9
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|3
|3
|31
|0
|18
|13
|
C. Sims 89 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|9
|
J. Bates 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Bates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Turner 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bostic 59 ILB
|J. Bostic
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 91 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 36 DB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Cheeseman 54 LS
|C. Cheeseman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
11
FPTS
|J. Slye
|3/3
|44
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|5
|44.2
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|24.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|4
|5.5
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
9
FPTS
|D. Mills
|19/33
|169
|0
|2
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
10
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|6
|3
|70
|0
|41
|10
|
N. Collins 12 WR
9
FPTS
|N. Collins
|7
|5
|48
|0
|22
|9
|
C. Moore 15 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Moore
|7
|5
|20
|0
|11
|7
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|2
|
O. Howard 83 TE
1
FPTS
|O. Howard
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Akins 88 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Akins
|3
|2
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Quitoriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Kirksey 58 MLB
|C. Kirksey
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 48 OLB
|C. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 29 CB
|M. Stewart
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DE
|R. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hansen 49 LB
|J. Hansen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DT
|M. Dwumfour
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 37 CB
|T. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Weeks 46 LS
|J. Weeks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 SS
|E. Murray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Redmond 29 CB
|W. Redmond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hairston II 34 FB
|T. Hairston II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DL
|M. Addison
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
4
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|6
|47.7
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|2
|7.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to WAS 3. A.Gibson to WAS 24 for 21 yards (M.Stewart).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24(14:55 - 1st) B.Robinson left end to WAS 25 for 1 yard (O.Okoronkwo; C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WAS 25(14:16 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WAS 25(14:08 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin [M.Collins].
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAS 25(14:04 - 1st) T.Way punts 52 yards to HOU 23 - Center-C.Cheeseman. D.King to HOU 32 for 9 yards (C.Holmes; C.Cheeseman).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 32(13:51 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to J.Akins to HOU 32 for no gain (K.Fuller; K.Curl).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 32(13:24 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right intended for B.Cooks INTERCEPTED by K.Fuller at HOU 37. K.Fuller for 37 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(13:16 - 1st) (Kick formation) PENALTY on WAS - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(13:16 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 22 for -3 yards (J.Allen). Penalty on HOU - Illegal Shift - declined.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - HOU 22(12:59 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 20 for -2 yards (C.Toohill).
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - HOU 20(12:20 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore to HOU 21 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|Punt
4 & 14 - HOU 21(11:46 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to WAS 36 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Milne to WAS 42 for 6 yards (J.Weeks).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(11:38 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 41 for -1 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - WAS 41(10:58 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 46 for 5 yards (M.Dwumfour).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 46(10:17 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel [K.Hinish].
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 46(10:12 - 1st) T.Way punts 29 yards to HOU 25 - Center-C.Cheeseman - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:03 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 26 for 1 yard (B.McCain).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 26(9:24 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 27 for 1 yard (J.Smith-Williams).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - HOU 27(8:47 - 1st) D.Mills pass short middle to N.Collins to HOU 34 for 7 yards (K.Curl). Penalty on HOU-K.Green - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOU 34(8:36 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to WAS 18 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Milne to WAS 18 for no gain (W.Redmond).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18(8:28 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass deep middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 37 for 19 yards (J.Pitre).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(7:49 - 1st) J.Dotson left end to WAS 40 for 3 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAS 40(7:11 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - WAS 40(7:05 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to 50 for 10 yards (D.King).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 50(6:32 - 1st) T.McLaurin right end to HOU 49 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 49(5:49 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to HOU 46 for 3 yards (J.Owens; M.Addison).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 46(5:09 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to J.Dotson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 46(5:01 - 1st) T.Way punts 46 yards to end zone - Center-C.Cheeseman - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(4:53 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to C.Moore to HOU 24 for 4 yards (M.Sweat).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 24(4:21 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to HOU 29 for 5 yards (B.McCain).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 29(3:47 - 1st) D.Mills up the middle to HOU 31 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(3:16 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 33 for 2 yards (J.Ridgeway - D.Forrest).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 33(2:43 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to N.Collins [B.McCain].
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 33(2:37 - 1st) D.Mills sacked at HOU 24 for -9 yards (J.Allen).
|Punt
4 & 17 - HOU 24(2:05 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 51 yards to WAS 25 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Milne to WAS 34 for 9 yards (T.Hairston). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holmes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 25.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 15(1:55 - 1st) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 29 for 14 yards (S.Nelson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 29(1:14 - 1st) B.Robinson right end to WAS 34 for 5 yards (J.Hansen).
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 34(0:29 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to J.Dotson to WAS 47 for 13 yards (S.Nelson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(15:00 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at HOU 44 for 9 yards (M.Stewart).
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 44(14:24 - 2nd) C.Samuel right end to HOU 36 for 8 yards (T.Thomas - M.Stewart).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(13:41 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to HOU 31 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WAS 31(12:59 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas to HOU 27 for 4 yards (M.Stewart). PENALTY on HOU-D.King - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 31 - No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(12:33 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep left to L.Thomas pushed ob at HOU 10 for 16 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 10(11:55 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 10(11:49 - 2nd) C.Samuel left end for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(11:44 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 28 for 3 yards (E.Obada - J.Ridgeway).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 28(11:08 - 2nd) D.Mills sacked at HOU 21 for -7 yards (D.Payne).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - HOU 21(10:26 - 2nd) D.Mills sacked at HOU 14 for -7 yards (M.Sweat).
|Punt
4 & 21 - HOU 14(9:50 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 47 yards to WAS 39 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(9:43 - 2nd) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 44 for 5 yards (O.Okoronkwo; J.Owens).
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 44(8:57 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas to HOU 37 for 19 yards (C.Harris) [C.Kirksey].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 37(8:13 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 37(8:07 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to HOU 24 for 13 yards (E.Murray; S.Nelson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24(7:42 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to HOU 23 for 1 yard (M.Dwumfour).
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 23(7:04 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to HOU 5 for 18 yards (J.Owens).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 5(6:17 - 2nd) T.Heinicke right end to HOU 7 for -2 yards (R.Green - D.King).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 7(5:39 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to HOU 7 for no gain (M.Collins - M.Addison).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 7(4:59 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WAS 7(4:55 - 2nd) J.Slye 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way. Penalty on HOU - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:53 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to D.Pierce.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(4:49 - 2nd) C.Moore left end to HOU 28 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - HOU 28(4:14 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to D.Ogunbowale to HOU 40 for 12 yards (K.Curl; B.St-Juste). PENALTY on HOU-K.Green - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 28 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - HOU 18(3:42 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Ogunbowale to HOU 23 for 5 yards (K.Curl; J.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 12 - HOU 23(3:07 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 44 yards to WAS 33 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by D.Milne. Penalty on WAS-K.Hudson - Running Into the Kicker - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(3:00 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 40 for 7 yards (T.Thomas; J.Pitre). PENALTY on WAS-T.Turner - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 18 - WAS 25(2:29 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson ran ob at WAS 29 for 4 yards (J.Owens).
|+17 YD
2 & 14 - WAS 29(2:00 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep right to T.McLaurin ran ob at WAS 46 for 17 yards [M.Dwumfour].
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 46(1:55 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin pushed ob at HOU 45 for 9 yards (D.King).
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 45(1:48 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep left to L.Thomas to HOU 28 for 17 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 28(1:18 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to HOU 28 for no gain (R.Lopez - J.Owens).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 28(0:52 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep middle to C.Sims to HOU 11 for 17 yards (J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(0:28 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to L.Thomas to HOU 6 for 5 yards (T.Thomas; J.Owens).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 6(0:22 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 6(0:16 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right [D.King].
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WAS 6(0:10 - 2nd) J.Slye 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to O.Howard pushed ob at HOU 34 for 9 yards (J.Davis - D.Forrest).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 34(14:26 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 37 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(14:02 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to WAS 22 for 41 yards (D.Forrest).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22(13:16 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to D.Pierce to WAS 15 for 7 yards (K.Curl; J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - HOU 15(12:37 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - HOU 15(12:34 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to J.Akins (D.Payne).
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - HOU 15(12:30 - 3rd) D.Mills scrambles right end to WAS 11 for 4 yards (D.Payne).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 11(11:54 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to WAS 12 for -1 yards (J.Ridgeway). PENALTY on WAS-J.Ridgeway - Unnecessary Roughness - 6 yards - enforced at WAS 11 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 5(11:23 - 3rd) D.Mills left tackle to WAS 4 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 4(10:46 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to O.Howard.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - HOU 4(10:41 - 3rd) D.Mills sacked at WAS 11 for -7 yards (M.Sweat).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - HOU 11(9:56 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 61 yards from HOU 35 to WAS 4. A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 31 for 27 yards (E.Murray).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 31(9:48 - 3rd) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 33 for 2 yards (C.Harris).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 33(9:09 - 3rd) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 39 for 6 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 39(8:27 - 3rd) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 42 for 3 yards (M.Collins; J.Owens).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(7:49 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to L.Thomas to 50 for 8 yards (D.King) [O.Okoronkwo].
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WAS 50(7:18 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to HOU 49 for 1 yard (C.Harris; O.Okoronkwo).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAS 49(6:38 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to J.Bates.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - WAS 49(6:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-C.Cheeseman - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 49 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 46(6:33 - 3rd) T.Way punts 48 yards to HOU 6 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by D.King.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 6(6:26 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 8 for 2 yards (D.Payne; J.Bostic).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 8(5:50 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to D.Pierce to HOU 10 for 2 yards (B.McCain; K.Fuller) [J.Allen].
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 10(5:19 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore pushed ob at HOU 21 for 11 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 21(4:38 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to P.Dorsett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 21(4:32 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right. Penalty on HOU-K.Green - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOU 21(4:27 - 3rd) D.Mills sacked at HOU 9 for -12 yards (J.Allen).
|Punt
4 & 22 - HOU 9(3:51 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 53 yards to WAS 38 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Milne to HOU 46 for 16 yards (M.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 46(3:39 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to HOU 44 for 2 yards (R.Green).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 44(2:57 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Samuel to HOU 34 for 10 yards (M.Stewart).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34(2:19 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end to HOU 38 for -4 yards (R.Lopez).
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - WAS 38(1:34 - 3rd) T.Heinicke scrambles right end to HOU 34 for 4 yards (T.Thomas).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 34(0:48 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to HOU 25 for 9 yards (J.Pitre; O.Okoronkwo).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - WAS 25(15:00 - 4th) B.Robinson left end to HOU 22 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 22(14:21 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to HOU 22 for no gain (C.Harris).
|Fumble
2 & 10 - WAS 22(13:35 - 4th) T.Heinicke FUMBLES (Aborted) at HOU 28 - and recovers at HOU 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 19 - WAS 31(12:51 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to HOU 26 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - WAS 26(12:12 - 4th) J.Slye 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(12:08 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to HOU 31 for 6 yards (B.McCain).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 31(11:44 - 4th) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 33 for 2 yards (C.Toohill; J.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - HOU 33(11:01 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to O.Howard.
|+19 YD
4 & 2 - HOU 33(10:56 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle to B.Cooks ran ob at WAS 48 for 19 yards (B.McCain) [J.Allen].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 48(10:19 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to C.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 48(10:13 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep left intended for B.Cooks INTERCEPTED by D.Forrest (B.St-Juste) [J.Davis] at WAS 3. D.Forrest ran ob at WAS 3 for no gain. WAS-B.St-Juste was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 3(10:05 - 4th) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 14 for 11 yards (J.Hughes - E.Murray).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 14(9:23 - 4th) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 16 for 2 yards (D.King).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 16(8:42 - 4th) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 14 for -2 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 14(7:56 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to C.Turner.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAS 14(7:50 - 4th) T.Way punts 46 yards to HOU 40 - Center-C.Cheeseman. D.King to HOU 45 for 5 yards (J.Reaves).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(7:39 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to WAS 33 for 22 yards (D.Forrest).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 33(7:04 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to B.Cooks.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 33(6:58 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore to WAS 35 for -2 yards (J.Smith-Williams).
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - HOU 35(6:23 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle to N.Collins to WAS 27 for 8 yards (B.McCain).
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - HOU 27(5:42 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle to J.Akins to WAS 19 for 8 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 19(5:20 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete deep middle to T.Quitoriano.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 19(5:16 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore to WAS 13 for 6 yards (D.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 13(4:35 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to C.Moore.
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - HOU 13(4:29 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to WAS 3 for 10 yards (K.Fuller). WAS-J.Smith-Williams was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 3(4:04 - 4th) D.Pierce up the middle to WAS 4 for -1 yards (C.Toohill).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 4(3:25 - 4th) D.Mills scrambles left guard for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 4th) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks onside 7 yards from HOU 35 to HOU 42 - impetus ends at WAS 43. K.Hudson (didn't try to advance) to HOU 42 for no gain.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(3:17 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard to HOU 36 for 6 yards (J.Owens - D.King).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 36(3:12 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard to HOU 34 for 2 yards (J.Hansen).
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 34(2:27 - 4th) A.Gibson right guard to HOU 16 for 18 yards (J.Pitre; D.King).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(2:18 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to HOU 14 for 2 yards (O.Okoronkwo; J.Hughes).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 14(2:00 - 4th) A.Gibson left guard to HOU 7 for 7 yards (J.Owens).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 7(1:12 - 4th) B.Robinson up the middle to HOU 7 for no gain (O.Okoronkwo).
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - WAS 7(0:27 - 4th) A.Gibson left guard to HOU 4 for 3 yards (D.King; J.Owens).
